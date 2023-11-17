El Sarape- Shelton 318 West Railroad Avenue
318 West Railroad Avenue
Shelton, WA 98584
Lunch
- Arroz con Pollo - Lunch$14.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast simmered in a mild Salsa Morena with onion and fresh mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese. (no beans)
- Asada Burrito - Lunch$15.50
A large flour tortilla filled with tender charbroiled strips of steak, whole pinto beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. Covered with salsa verde, green onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. Served with rice.
- Asada Pepita Salad - Lunch$15.50
Mixed greens, black beans, tomato, red onion, roasted peptic seeds, avocado, and corn. Topped with tender strips of carne asada, crisp tortilla strips, quest fresco, and served with cilantro lime dressing.
- Asada Quesadilla - Lunch$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with charbroiled skirt steak and melted cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla - Lunch$12.50
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Carne Asada - Lunch$15.99
(5oz) Lean skirt steak lightly seasoned and charbroiled to perfection. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and garnished with grilled green onions and a roasted jalapeño pepper. Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Cheese Quesadilla- Lunch$9.00
A simple yet delicious favorite. A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Parrilla Bowl - Lunch$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken served in a Gourmet Mexican rice bowl with vegan Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, crema corn, and salsa.
- Chimichanga Classica - Lunch$12.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Fried to perfection and topped with burrito salsa sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Combination- Regular- Lunch$12.50
Choice of 2 items in ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken in our famous red sauce. Options available are Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale (shredded beef only), or Relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Combination- Small- Lunch$9.99
Choice of 1 item in ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken in our famous red sauce. Options available are Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale (shredded beef only), or Relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rancheras - Lunch$12.99
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of shredded chicken, spinach, corn and mushrooms. Cooked in a chipotle cream sauce and topped with salsa verde, cilantro and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Sonora - Lunch$12.99
A combination of two chicken enchiladas, one covered with mole salsa and one covered with chipotle salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes - Lunch$12.99
Two enchiladas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with melted cheese and our delicious salsa verde. Served with rice and beans
- Expresso Burrito - Lunch$14.50
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Covered with guacamole, enchilada sauce, tomatoes and onions, the sprinkled with cotija cheese. (Not served with rice or beans)
- Fajita Salad - Lunch$14.99
A large crisp flour tortilla topped with garden fresh lettuce filled with your choice of either thinly sliced marinated charbroiled fajita chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, tomato, carrots, fresh shredded cheese and sliced black olives. Served with jalapeño ranch dressing on the side.
- Fajitas Beef- Lunch$15.99
Marinated steak strips served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Chicken - Lunch$12.99
Marinated grilled chicken served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Shrimp - Lunch$15.99
Marinated jumbo prawns strips served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fiesta Salad - Lunch$14.99
A crisp cheese tortilla with melted cheese, topped with fresh mixed greens, black beans, carrots, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado slices and grilled chicken. Topped with fresh cotija cheese and served with honey mustard on the side.
- Flauta - Lunch$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat deep fried to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and zesty chipotle salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Macho Burrito - Lunch$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, half chile colorado and half chile verde with complementing salsas and topped with melted cheese. Not served with rice and beans.
- Parrilla Bowl - Lunch$14.50
Your choice of steak or chicken served in a Gourmet Mexican rice bowl with vegan Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, crema corn, and salsa.
- Taco Salad - Lunch$12.50
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and black olives.
- Topopo Salad - Lunch$13.99
Two crisp corn tortillas covered with refried beans and topped with garden fresh lettuce, cold shredded chicken, sliced avocado, tomato. Toped with cotija cheese, cheddar cheese and served with Italian dressing on the side.
Food
Appetizers
- Mexican Pizza$14.50
Deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken. Topped with refried beans, jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, onions, and a scoop of sour cream.
- Queso Fundido$12.50
Melted chihuahua cheese and chile morita. Add chorizo or ground beef for $2
- Sarape Nachos$15.50
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans, jalapeños and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken, melted jack cheese. Garnished with fresh green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and our homemade guacamole.
- Stuffed Jalapenos$12.99
Four fresh grilled jalapeños stuffed with spiced philly cream cheese and wrapped with applewood smoked bacon.
- Ultimate Nachos$17.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans, jalapeños, and your choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, melted cheddar and jack cheese. Garnished with fresh green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and our homemade guacamole.
- Camarones Costa Azul Appetizer$14.99
Six fresh jumbo prawns simmered in a special sauce, wrapped in think cut applewood smoked bacon. Served with rice and a green salad.
Sopas
- Caldo De Pollo$14.99
Traditional Mexican chicken soup made with vegetables and rice. Served with your choice of tortilla.
- Sopa De Tortilla$14.99
Mexico's favorite! Made from a delicious tomato-pasilla and chicken broth served with crisp tortilla strips, avocado and cheese. Served with your choice of tortillas. Add Grilled chicken for $3.50.
Ensaladas
- Asada Pepita Salad$17.50
Mixed greens, black beans, tomato, red onion, roasted peptic seeds, avocado, and corn. Topped with tender strips of carne asada, crisp tortilla strips, quest fresco, and served with cilantro lime dressing.
- Fajita Salad$17.99
A large crisp flour tortilla topped with garden fresh lettuce filled with your choice of either thinly sliced marinated charbroiled fajita chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, avocado, tomato, carrots, fresh shredded cheese and sliced black olives. Served with jalapeño ranch dressing on the side.
- Fiesta Salad$17.99
A crisp cheese tortilla with melted cheese, topped with fresh mixed greens, black beans, carrots, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado slices and grilled chicken. Topped with fresh cotija cheese and served with honey mustard on the side.
- Taco Salad$14.99
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and black olives.
- Topopo Salad$14.99
Two crisp corn tortillas covered with refried beans and topped with garden fresh lettuce, cold shredded chicken, sliced avocado, tomato. Toped with cotija cheese, cheddar cheese and served with Italian dressing on the side.
Quesadillas
- Quesabirria$19.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$17.99
A large flour tortilla filled with charbroiled skirt steak and melted cheese.
- Asada Quesadilla$17.99
A large flour tortilla filled with charbroiled skirt steak and melted cheese.
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
A simple yet delicious favorite. A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Quesadilla$17.99
A giant wheat tortilla filled with your choice of our chicken or steak fajita meat, grilled bell peppers and onion. Accompanied with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos
- Asada Burrito$17.99
A large flour tortilla filled with tender charbroiled strips of steak, whole pinto beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. Covered with salsa verde, green onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. Served with rice.
- Expresso Burrito$15.99
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Covered with guacamole, enchilada sauce, tomatoes and onions, the sprinkled with cotija cheese. (Not served with rice or beans)
- Fajita Burrito$17.99
Tender slices of marinated chicken breast or steak wrapped in a wheat tortilla with grilled green peppers and onions, topped with mozzarella cheese and burrito salsa. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
- Macho Burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, half chile colorado and half chile verde with complementing salsas and topped with melted cheese. Not served with rice and beans.
Combinaciones
- Combination- Small$11.99
Choice of 1 item in ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken in our famous red sauce. Options available are Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale (shredded beef only), or Relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Combination- Regular$15.50
Choice of 2 items in ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken in our famous red sauce. Options available are Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale (shredded beef only), or Relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Combination- Large$16.99
Choice of 3 items in ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken in our famous red sauce. Options available are Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale (shredded beef only), or Relleno. Served with rice and beans.
Children's Menu
- Childrens Combinacion$6.99
Your choice of Taco, Enchilada, or Burrito in ground beef, shredded beef or shredded Chicken. Served with Rice and beans.
- Childrens Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Childrens Ice Cream$1.50
- Childrens- Mini Quesadilla$5.00
Mini flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Childrens Nachitos$5.50
Corn chips covered in melted yellow jack cheese.
- Childrens Pollito Loco$8.50
Corn chips covered in melted yellow jack cheese.
- Children's Soda$1.50
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Banderas$18.99
Enjoy this combination of 3 classic enchiladas. *Chicken enchilada covered with mole sauce *Spinach and mushroom enchilada covered in chipotle sauce *Cheese enchilada covered with our famous tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
- Enchiladas de Espinacas$15.50
Two enchiladas stuffed with a blend of spinach and mushrooms in a chipotle cream sauce. Topped with fresh tomatillo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and black beans.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of shredded chicken, spinach, corn and mushrooms. Cooked in a chipotle cream sauce and topped with salsa verde, cilantro and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Sonora$15.99
A combination of two chicken enchiladas, one covered with mole salsa and one covered with chipotle salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Especialidades de la Casa
- Chile a la Tinga$18.99
Traditional poblano pepper stuffed with shredded chicken and diced green olives. Topped with a delicious salsa moron and drizzle of our zesty jalapeño dressing. Served with rice and pinto beans.
- Chimichanga Classica$15.50
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Fried to perfection and topped with burrito salsa sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
- Molcajete$25.99
Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in a roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with chorizo and melted jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of tortilla.
- Parrilla Bowl$15.50
Your choice of steak or chicken served in a Gourmet Mexican rice bowl with vegan Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, crema corn, and salsa.
- Santa Fe Chimichanga$17.99
A Chimichanga stuffed with chicken fajitas, bell pepper, onion and jack cheese. Topped with delicious guacamole salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Guadalajara$18.99
Two flour tortillas filled with marinated fajita chicken, melted jack cheese, sautéed onion and bell peppers. Served with black beans, avocado slices, rice, and our own salsa verde.
- Taquitos Jose$16.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, spinach, corn and jack cheese with mushrooms before they are lightly fried. Topped with a delicious guacamole salsa, lettuce, tomato and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Three Amigos$24.99
A delicious combination of carne asada, charbroiled chicken marinated with achiote, and (4) prawns suited with fresh mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
Sizzling Fajitas
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.99
Jumbo prawns served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$23.99
Marinated steak strips served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas chicken$21.99
Marinated chicken breast served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajita Trio$24.99
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Borrachas chicken$37.00
(20oz) Fajita Chicken served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Borrachas Steak$39.00
(20oz) Fajita Steak served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Borrachas Shrimp$42.00
(18 Piece) Fajita shrimp served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Borrachas Trio$44.99
Chicken, steak, and shrimp for two served with mixed sautéed onions and a variety of peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
Res
- Carne Asada$28.99
(10oz) Lean premium skirt steak lightly seasoned and charbroiled to perfection. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and garnished with grilled green onions and a roasted jalapeño pepper. Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$19.99
Tender chunks of premium lean beef, mildly spiced and seasoned in a delicious gaudily pepper red sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortilla.
Pollo
- Carnitas De Pollo$18.99
- Arroz con Pollo$18.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast simmered in a mild Salsa Morena with onion and fresh mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese. (no beans)
- Pollo a la Plancha$18.99
A tender, juicy, boneless chicken breast marinated in fresh citrus juices and seasoned with an authentic blend of herbs and spices. Served with fresh avocado slices, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Pollo al Cilantro$18.99
Tender boneless chicken breast grilled with our delicious lemon juice cilantro marinade. Topped with pico do gallo and sour cream. Served with rice, pinto beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo con Crema$18.99
Tender sliced chicken breast, sautéed in a cream salsa with fresh mushrooms, onions and assorted vegetables. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortilla.
- Pollo en Mole$18.99
Boneless chicken breast covered in Mexico's most unique and complex mole poblano sauce- a dark, mildly sweet, rich flavored sauce, made with authentic traditional ingredients and spices. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Cerdo
Mariscos
- (6) Camarones Costa Azul Dinner$25.99
- Arroz con Camarones$23.99
Tender prawns sautéed in a salsa moron with mushrooms, tomato, and onion served over a bed of rice and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
- Coctel de Camarones$17.99
- Mexican Scampi$23.99
Nine jumbo prawns sautéed with an abundance of garlic and fresh mushrooms
- Shrimp Ceviche Dinner$20.88
Citrus marinated shrimp, chopped and then tossed with tomatoes, peppers, onions and avocado.
Street Tacos
- Street Taco$4.50
Your choice of Asada, Pollo asada, Tinga, Adobada, or Chrizo. Served on a grilled corn tortilla garnished with onion cilantro, and cotija cheese. Pork carnitas and camarones available for $4.50.
- Street Taco Meal$17.50
Your choice of 3 Asada, Pollo asada, Tinga, Adobada, or Chorizo. Served on a grilled corn tortilla garnished with onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans. Pork carnitas and camarones meals available for $15.99.
Vegan
- Side of Vegan Dressing$2.99
- Vegan Arroz con Soy Pollo$22.99
Chunks of soy chicken simmered in a mild Salsa Morena with onion and fresh mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese. (no beans)
- Vegan Avocado Enchiladas$18.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with avocado and our house mix (spinach, black beans and pico de gallo). Topped with guacamole, zesty salsa roja, and melted vegan jack. Served with refried beans and rice.
- Vegan Burrito Gordo$19.99
Large flour tortilla filled with veggie chorizo and our house mix of spinach, pico de gallo, and black beans. Topped with guacamole, zesty raja and melted vegan jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Vegan Burrito Verde$18.99
Large flour tortilla filled with tender seasoned strips of our soy pollo, whole pinto beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. Covered with salsa verde, green onions and cilantro and served with rice.
- Vegan Chimi (TG)$17.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with zesty poblano rajas, spinach, melted jack cheese and black beans. Wrapped up and deep fried to perfection. Topped with creamy chipotle vegan mayo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegan Fajitas Del Tri (TG)$25.99
Seasoned soy pollo, veggie chipotle chorizo and zesty poblano rajas. Mixed with red and green bell peppers and sautéed onions. Includes rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of tortillas.
- Vegan Fiesta Ensalada (TG)$17.50
Deep fried flour tortilla with melted vegan jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, black beans, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, black olives and avocado slices. Finished with our sliced season soy pollo and served with dairy-free ranch.
- Vegan Fried Ice Cream$8.99
- Vegan Greener Nachos (TG)$19.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans, jalapeños, and your choice of soy steak strips, seasoned soy pollo, black bean beef crumbles, veggie chipotle chorizo, zesty poblano rajas, house mix; (spinach, blacken and pico de gallo). Topped with melted vegan jack cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Vegan Grilled Quesadilla (TG)$18.99
Large wheat tortilla stuffed with vegan jack cheese, strips of our deliciously season soy pollo, and zesty poblano rajas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Vegan Mexican Pizza (TG)$18.50
Large, crisp, and deep fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, melted vegan jack cheese, as well as diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives and your choice of soy steak strips, seasoned soy pollo, black bean beef crumbles, veggie chipotle chorizo, zesty poblano rajas, or House mix; (spinach, black bean and pico de gallo). Topped with guacamole.
- Vegan Side Black Bean Beef Crumbles TG)$5.00
- Vegan Side Cheese$3.99
- Vegan Side Chorizo$6.99
- Vegan Side House Mix$4.00
- Vegan Side Pablano Rajas$4.00
- Vegan Side Soy Pollo$6.99
- Vegan Side Steak Strips$6.99
- Vegan Side Tamale (TG)$7.99
Traditional mesa and extra virgin olive oil filled with onions, corn vegan cheese, and zesty poblano rajas. Topped with a delicious salsa raja.
- Vegan Street Taco Meal (TG)$17.99
Three street tacos stuffed with your choice of soy steak strips, seasoned soy pollo, black bean beef crumbles, veggie chipotle chorizo, zesty poblano rajas, or House mix; (spinach, black bean and pico de gallo).. All tacos are garnished with fresh white onions and cilantro and served with rice and beans.
- Vegan Taco Guadalupe (TG)$21.99
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned soy pollo, melted vegan jack cheese, sautéed onion and bell pepper. Served with rice, black beans, and avocado slices and our homemade salsa verde.
- Vegan Tortilla Soup (TG)$15.99
Vegan tomato-based broth seasoned with Mexican spices. Served with crisp, corn tortilla strips, avocado, onions, and cilantro and topped with vegan jack cheese.
Food Specials
Side Orders
- Side Avocado$4.99
- Side Beans$4.50
- Side Burrito$5.50
- Side Carne Asada$21.50
- Side Chile Relleno$5.50
- Side Chiles Fritos$2.50
- Side Chimichanga$8.99
- Side Cilantro$0.50
- Side Deluxe$3.50
- Side Dressing$1.50
- Side Enchilada$5.50
- Side Fries$3.50
- Side Guacamole$4.50
- Side Guacamole (Scoop)$2.00
- Side Guadalajara Salsa$1.00
- Side House Salad$4.50
- Side Jalapenos Slices$0.99
- Side Limes$1.00
- Side Mushrooms$1.50
- Side Pico de Gallo$4.00
- Side Pico de Gallo Small (MONKEY DISH)$2.00
- Side Pollo Plancha$13.99
- Side Rice$3.99
- Side Rice and Beans$4.50
- Side Shredded Beef$7.99
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Side Shredded Chicken$6.99
- Side Sour Cream$3.50
- Side Sour Cream (Scoop)$1.00
- Side Taco$4.99
- Side Tamale$5.99
- Side Tortillas$2.50
- Side Tostada$4.50
- Side Veggies$3.00
Take Out
- Big Taco Salad TO GO$39.99
- Fam Dinner Arroz Con Pollo (TG)$69.99
A large pan of thinly sliced chicken breast simmered in a mild salsa morena with onions and fresh mushrooms. Served on a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese. Feeds 5
- Fam. Dinner Enchiladas$59.99
Two large pans of any variation of our delicious enchiladas. Choose between, ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken covered with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with Rice & Beans Feeds 5
- Fam. Dinner Fajitas$79.99
A full tray of your choice of fresh steak or chicken fajitas. Includes guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas. Feeds 5-7
- Fam. Dinner Taco bar$59.99
Hard shell tacos , your choice of filling (ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken), and all the toppings; lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream. Served with a half pan of Rice and a half pan of Beans Feeds 5
- Fresh Guacamole TO GO$34.99
Our delicious guacamole made fresh to order.
- Grande DIY Taco Bar TO GO$149.99
- Pan of Nachos TO GO$38.99
Full Size Pan of Corn tortilla chips covered with beans, jalapeños and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken, melted jack cheese. Garnished with fresh green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and our homemade guacamole. Feeds 5
- 16oz Salsa and chips$8.99
- 32oz Salsa and chips$13.99
- Side 16oz Salsa$7.50
- Side 32oz Salsa$11.50
- Side Full Pan Beans TO GO$29.99
- Side Full Pan Rice TO GO$29.99
- Side Half Pan Beans TO GO$15.99
- Side Half Pan Rice TO GO$15.99
- Side Large Chips$8.50
- Side Medium Chips$5.50
- Side Small Chips$3.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Mexican Restaurant and Cantina! Authentic Mexican cuisine made fresh daily with our customers health in mind.
318 West Railroad Avenue, Shelton, WA 98584