El Se-Nudo 747 N Douglas St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bakery and noodles bar
Location
757 N Douglas St, El Segundo, CA 90245
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
No Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurant
PS LAX - 6871 West Imperial Hwy
No Reviews
6871 west imperial hwy Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant