El Se-Nudo imageView gallery

El Se-Nudo 747 N Douglas St

review star

No reviews yet

757 N Douglas St

El Segundo, CA 90245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles w/ Shaken Beef
Golden Bao(3 Baos)
Gamsung Half & Half

Appetizers

Egg Rolls(4 eggrolls)

Egg Rolls(4 eggrolls)

$9.95

Crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with minced pork, crabmeat, minced shrimp. Serve with sweet chili sauce or house made fishsauce.

Golden Bao(3 Baos)

Golden Bao(3 Baos)

$9.95

Crispy fried bao buns stuffed with minced pork, chinese sausages, and boiled egg

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Shoe strings fries tossed with truffle oil, top with parmesan cheese and fried garlic, and parsley

El Se-Nudo Wings(6 wings)

El Se-Nudo Wings(6 wings)

$10.95

House fried crispy wings comes with house selected sauce options: Garlic Parmesan Lemon Pepper Mango Habanero Korean Spicy

Bulgogi Fries

$15.95

Shoes string fries serve witth house made bulgogi beef top with house cilantro lime crema and spicy mayo and green onions and roasted sesame.

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

$10.95

Taiwanese style fried popcorn chicken with fried thai basil and side of sweet chili sauce. Spicy level options: Mild, Medium, Spicy, Xtra Spicy

Vegan Golden Bao(3 Baos)

$10.95

Vegan Eggrolls(4 eggrolls)

$10.95

Rice & Noodles

Saltado

Saltado

$16.95

Loma Saltado inspired. Serve with house cilantro lime white rice, french fries, stir fried filet migon with onions and bell peppers.

Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimps

Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimps

$16.95

House garlic noodles serve with 5 jumbo shrimps. Top with parmesan and parsley

Garlic Noodles w/ Shaken Beef

$16.95

House garlic noodles top with parmesan and parsley and our house shaken filet mignon

Garlic Noodles with Shaken salmon

$16.95

House special soy garlic butter noodles w/ pan fried salmon in garlic lemon butter sauce

Lemon grass chicken and Eggrolls Vermicelli

$16.95

Grill pork w/ eggrolls serve on a bowl of rice vermicelli and mixed herbs serve with sweet and savory vietnamese fish sauce

Garlic Noodles with Basil Chicken

$16.95

Pho

Pho Ribeye

$16.95

Beef noodle soup with thinly sliced ribeye. Top with thinly slice onions, chop onions & cilantro

Pho Beef Ribs

$16.95

Beef noodle soup serve with 2 slow cooked short ribs.

Pho Meatballs

$15.95

Beef noodle soup serve with vietnamese beef meatballs

House Special Pho

$16.95

Pho Shrimp

$15.95

Pho Chicken

$15.95

Chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken meat. Top with thinly slice onions, vietnamese corriander, cilatro and green onions. Serve with ginger onions sauce, and sweet savory ginger fish sauce vinegrette.

Rice Hot Dogs

Original Hotdog

$4.99

Original Half & Half

$4.99

Original Mozzarella

$4.99

Gamsung Hot Dog

$5.99

Gamsung Mozzarella

$5.99

Gamsung Half & Half

$5.99

Ramen Chips Dog

$5.99

Hot Cheetos hotdog

$5.99

Hot Cheetos Half &Half

$5.99

Hot Cheetos Mozarella Cheese

$5.99

Ramen Chips Half & Half

$5.99

Ramen Chips Mozzarella

$5.99

Add-ons

Egg

$2.00

Extra Beef Ribs

$4.00

Beef Balls

$4.00

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Extra Brisket

$5.00

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Extra Ribeye Rare Steak

$5.00

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegan Saltado

$16.95

Our house special vegan version of saltado serve w/ aji sauce or house sweet soy sauce

Vegan Garlic Noodles

$15.95

Our house special garlic noodles w/ shaken veggies and soy base beef.

Veggie Pho

$15.95

Vegan friendly pho with tofu, vegan beef, mixed veggies

Special Drinks

House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.50+

The tradditional Vietnamese Coffee with milk foam on top

Sea Coffee

Sea Coffee

$4.50+

Preso black coffee with sea foam on top

Vanilla Coffee

Vanilla Coffee

$4.50+

Traditional Vietnamese coffee with vanilla

Peach Me Please

Peach Me Please

$5.50

House special white oolong tea with peach vhunks and crystal boba

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.50

House special organic milk(almond milk, oat milk)with boba, cheese foam, and creme brule

House Fruit Tea

House Fruit Tea

$5.25

High mountain tea with passion fruit, orange juice with slices of orange

Matcha Soy

Matcha Soy

$5.95
Sweet is nothing

Sweet is nothing

$5.95

Special blend of preso tea(lemongrass, strawberry, orange and hibicus with fresh passion fruit and crystal boba

Ube brown sugar latte

Ube brown sugar latte

$6.50

House special brown sugar with organic milk and boba

Matcha Cordado

Matcha Cordado

$6.50

Premium jade matcha blended with creme brule around the cup

Milk tea|Latte

Assam Milk Tea

$4.99+

Preso Assam tea leaves with blend of non-dairy creamer

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.99+

Preso organic jasmine tea leaves with non dairy creamer

Thai Tea

$5.05

House special thai tea

Honey Milk Tea

$4.99+

Our honey milk tea with tea options of Assam, Oolong, or Jasmine green tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.99+

Chocolate milke tea with choice of assam, oolong, or green tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.99+

Uber Milk Tea

$4.99+

Ube Milk Tea. Latte with option of organic milk, or oat milk

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.99+

Assam tea with hoikkaido caramel and non-dairy creamer.

Coffee Latte

$4.99+

Organic milk with a shots of espresso

Taro latte

$4.99+

Fruit Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Green Tea/Black Tea

$5.15

Passion fruit with organic tea

Lychee Green/Black Tea

$5.15

Lychee flavor organic tea

Peach Green/Black Tea

$5.25

Peach flavor organic tea with peach chunks

Strawberry Green/Black Tea

$5.25

Refresh strawberry flavor tea with strawberry bits

Mango Green/Black Tea

$5.25

Refreshing organic tea with mango bites

Kumquat Lemonade

$5.25

Kumquat citrus flavor lemonade

House Fruit Tea

$5.25

Smoothie|Slush

Hoikaido Coffee

$5.75

Hoikaido caramel frapuchino

Strawberrry Marble

$5.75

Strawberry smoothie with cheese foam

Mango on the snow

$5.75

Mango smoothie with cheese foam

Taro Smoothie

$5.75

House Taro smoothie blend

Dragon Lychee

$5.75

House special lychee lush blend with swirl of red dragon fruit and mango star jelly

Oreo Milk Shake

$5.75

Oreo smoothie milk shake with cream brule

Oreo Matcha Cortado

$6.15

Premium jade matcha blended with crumble Oreo and creme brule

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Donut

Half Dozen

$16.00

Half Dozen of Mochinut

One Dozen

$30.00

1 dozen of mochinut

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and noodles bar

Location

757 N Douglas St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery
El Se-Nudo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
orange starNo Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Surfridge Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
137 Nevada St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
GO by Citizens - LAX
orange starNo Reviews
9801 Airport Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
PS LAX - 6871 West Imperial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6871 west imperial hwy Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Segundo

Nomad Eatery
orange star4.6 • 136
2041 Rosecrans Ave El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Segundo
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston