Brewpubs & Breweries

El Segundo Brewing Company 140 Main St

140 Main St

El Segundo, CA 90245

Full Pours

Citra Pale Ale - Pint

$7.00

Mayberry IPA - Pint

$7.00

Broken Skull IPA - Pint

$7.00

Ballpark Blonde - Pint

$7.00

Hammerland - Tulip

$9.00

Nitro Ned - Pint

$7.00

Standard Crude 2020 - Snifter

$9.00

Broken Skull American Lager - Pint

$7.00

Station No 1 Red - Pint

$7.00

Casa Azul - Pint

$7.00

Octo Pour - Tulip

$9.00

Aileron Saison - Pint

$7.00

Gundoweizen - Pint

$7.00

Devil's Path Imperial Red - Tulip

$9.00

Dunkel Bock - Pint

$8.00

Huftgold Festbier - Pint

$7.00

Yard Sale - Pint

$8.00

Iron Horse - Pint

$8.00

Two 5 Left - Tulip

$9.00

Octo Haze - Tulip

$9.00

Dankberry - Pint

$8.00

Inspiration IPA - Pint

$8.00

Buy a Friend a Beer

$6.00

1/2 Pints

Citra Pale Ale - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Mayberry IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Broken Skull IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Ballpark Blonde - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Nitro Ned - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Broken Skull American Lager - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Station No 1 Red - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Casa Azul - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Dunkel Bock - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Aileron Saison - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Gundoweizen - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Huftgold - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Yard Sale - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Iron Horse - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Dankberry - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Inspiration IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Taster

Citra Pale Ale - Taster

$3.00

Mayberry IPA - Taster

$3.00

Broken Skull IPA - Taster

$3.00

Hammerland - Taster

$4.00

Ballpark Blonde - Taster

$3.00

Nitro Ned - Taster

$3.00

Old Jetty '19 - Taster

$4.00

Standard Crude '20 - Taster

$4.00

Broken Skull American Lager - Taster

$3.00

Porto Pils - Taster

$3.00

Station No 1 Red - Taster

$3.00

Casa Azul - Taster

$3.00

Octo Pour - Taster

$4.00

Aileron Saison - Taster

$3.00

Gundoweizen - Taster

$3.00

Devil's Path Imperial Red - Taster

$3.50

Dunkel Bock - Taster

$3.00

Huftgold Festbier - Taster

$3.00

Casa Azul - Taster

$3.00

Yard Sale - Taster

$3.00

Iron Horse - Taster

$3.00

Two 5 Left - Taster

$4.00

Octo Haze - Taster

$4.00

Dankberry - Taster

$3.00

Inspiration IPA - Taster

$3.00

4pk Cans

Citra Pale Ale - 4pk

$14.00

Mayberry IPA - 4pk

$14.00

Broken Skull IPA - 4pk

$14.00

Broken Skull American Lager - 4 pk

$11.00

Station No 1 Red - 4pk

$15.00

Porto Pils - 4 pk

$12.00

Unknown Road - 4pk

$12.00

Aileron Saison - 4pk

$15.00

Gundoweizen - 4pk

$14.00

Dunkel Bock - 4pk

$15.00

Huftgold Festbier - 4pk

$14.00

Octo Pour - 4pk

$17.00

Yard Sale - 4pk

$16.00

Iron Horse - 4pk

$15.00

Two 5 Left - 4pk

$16.00

Octo Haze - 4pk

$17.00

Casa Azul Amber Lager - 4pk

$12.00

Inspiration IPA - 4pk

$15.00

Bottles

Old Jetty 2019 - 375ml

$12.00

Old Jetty 2020 - 375ml

$12.00

Standard Crude 2019 - 375ml

$12.00

Standard Crude 2020 - 375ml

$12.00

Standard Crude 2021 - 16oz can

$9.00

Smokey Hollow - 375ml

$9.00

$5 Corkage Fee

$5.00

Cases - Canned Beer

Citra Pale Ale - Case Cans

$84.00

Mayberry IPA - Case Cans

$84.00

Broken Skull IPA - Case Cans

$84.00

Station No 1 Red - Case Cans

$90.00

Old Jetty 2019 - 12/375ml

$132.00

Old Jetty 2020 - 12/375ml

$132.00

Standard Crude 2019 - 12/375ml

$132.00

Standard Crude 2020 - 12/375ml

$132.00

Broken Skull American Lager -

$66.00

Porto Pils - Case Cans

$72.00

Unknown Road - Case Cans

$72.00

Aileron Saison - Case Cans

$78.00

Gundoweizen - Case Cans

$84.00

Huftgold Festbier - Case Cans

$84.00

Dunkel Bock - Case Cans

$90.00

Octo Pour - Case Cans

$102.00

Yard Sale - Case Cans

$96.00

Iron Horse - Case Cans

$90.00

Two 5 Left - Case Cans

$96.00

Casa Azul - Case Cans

$72.00

Inspiration IPA - Case Cans

$90.00

Crowlers

32oz Tier 1 - Crolwer

$10.00

32oz Tier 2 - Crolwer

$11.00

32oz Tier 3 - Crowler

$13.00

Growlers

Drink Tanks

$55.00

64oz Tier 1 - Growler

$16.00

64oz Tier 2 - Growler

$18.00

64oz Tier 3 - Growler

$23.00

Kegs

Keg Deposit

$150.00

1/6 bbl Tier 1

$85.00

1/6 bbl Tier 2

$95.00

1/6 bbl Tier 3

$105.00

1/2 bbl Tier 1

$190.00

1/2 bbl Tier 2

$220.00

1/2 bbl Tier 3

$240.00

Keg Refund

-$150.00

Mayberry Keg May

$199.00

Black Broken Skull

S - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

M - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

L - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XL - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Black Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

Blue Broken Skull

S - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

M - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

L - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XL - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Blue Broken Skull T-Shirt

$30.00

Citra Logo

S - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

M - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

L - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XL - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Citra Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

Mayberry Logo

S - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

M - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

L - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XL - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Mayberry Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

Hammerland Logo

S - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

M - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

L - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XL - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXL - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Hammerland Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

Blue Script

S - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

M - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

L - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

XL - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

XXL - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

XXXL - Blue Script T-shirt

$30.00

Black Script

S - Black Script

$30.00

M - Black Script

$30.00

L - Black Scrip

$30.00

XL - Black Script

$30.00

XXL - Black Script

$30.00

XXXL - Black Script

$30.00

Gray Script

S - Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

M - Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

L - Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

XL - Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

XXL - Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

XXXL- Gray Script T-shirt

$30.00

Broken Skull Texas

S - Broken Skull Texas

$20.00

M - Broken Skull Texas

$20.00

L - Broken Skull Texas

$20.00

XL - Broken Skull Texas

$20.00

XXL - Broken Skull Texas

$20.00

Broken Skull Lager

S - Broken Skull Lager

$30.00

M - Broken Skull Lager

$30.00

L - Broken Skull Lager

$30.00

XL - Broken Skull Lager

$30.00

XXL - Broken Skull Lager

$30.00

XXXL - Broken Skull LAger

$30.00

Ladies Tank Tops

Ladies Tank Tops - S

$25.00

Ladies Tank Top - M

$25.00

Ladies Tank Top - L

$25.00

Ladies Tank Top - XL

$25.00

Ladies Tank Top - XXL

$25.00

Men's Tank Tops

Men's Tank Top - S

$25.00

Men's Tank Top - M

$25.00

Men's Tank Top - L

$25.00

Men's Tank Top - XL

$25.00

Men's Tank Top - XXL

$25.00

Oktoberfest Shirt

Oktoberfest Shirt - S

$30.00

Oktoberfest Shirt - M

$30.00

Oktoberfest Shirt - L

$30.00

Oktoberfest Shirt - XL

$30.00

Oktoberfest Shirt - XXL

$30.00

Oktoberfest Shirt - XXXL

$30.00

Octo Shirt

Octo Shirt - S

$30.00

Octo Shirt - M

$30.00

Octo Shirt - L

$30.00

Octo Shirt - XL

$30.00

Octo Shirt - XXL

$30.00

Octo Shirt - XXXL

$30.00

El Segundo Zip Up

S - El Segundo Zip Up

$40.00

M - El Segundo Zip Up

$40.00

L - El Segundo Zip Up

$40.00

XL - El Segundo Zip Up

$40.00

XXL - El Segundo Zip Up

$40.00

Grey Crew Neck

S- Grey Crew Neck

$35.00

M - Grey Crew Neck

$35.00

L - Grey Crew Neck

$35.00

XL - Grey Crew Neck

$35.00

XXL - Grey Crew Neck

$35.00

Snacks

Gramp's Jerky

$7.00

Cracked Black Pepper Jerky

$7.00

Spicy Teriyaki Jerky

$7.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Dee's Cookies

$5.00

N/A Beverage

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Knick Knacks

Blanket

$30.00

Broken Skull IPA Koozie

$5.00

Broken Skull Lager Koozie

$5.00

3:16 Poster

$20.00

ESBC Glass

$5.00

Broken Skull Glass

$7.00

Brewers Guild Glass

$10.00

ESBC Socks

$5.00

Broken Skull Tap Handle

$50.00

Mayberry Tap Handle

$45.00

Postcard

$2.50

Poster

$25.00

4 Postcards

$8.00

No Comply Skateboard

$50.00

A Fistful of Skulls Poster

$15.00

A Fistful of Skulls Signed

$50.00

Broken Skull Dog Toys

$18.00

Tin Tacker - Broken Skull

$25.00

Tin Tacker - El Segundo

$20.00

Hats

Black Snapback Hat

$30.00

Blue Snapback Hat

$30.00

The "Travis" Hat

$30.00

The "Rob" Hat S/M

$30.00

The "Rob' Hat L/XL

$30.00

ESBC Beanie

$30.00

Broken Skull Camo Hat

$30.00

Stickers

Blue Plate

$1.00

Broken Skull

$1.00

Broken Skull Lager

$1.00

Citra

$1.00

Hammerland

$1.00

Mayberry

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
