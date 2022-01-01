Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Segundo New Haven

23 Reviews

367 orange st

new haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Taco
Chicken Taco
Empanadas

Family Packs To Go (Serves Two)

Substitutions Politely Declined

Cinco de Mayo Theme

$38.00

1 Order Guacamole & Chips 2 tacos al pastor 2 Shrimp Tacos 1 Elote off the Cobb 1 Order of empanadas (2 pieces) 1 Perros Calientes Substitutions Politely Declined

Closer to Home Combo

$32.00

1 Order of Chips & Salsa 1 Double Cheeseburger 1 Chicken & Waffle Cone 1 Order of Poutine Substitutions Politely Declined

Across the Pond Combo

$35.00

1 Currywurst 1 Ensalada verde 2 Meatball sliders 1 Hummus (Pita & Veggies) Substitutions Politely Declined

End in the East #1

$35.00

1 Bulgogi 1 Summer Roll 1 Scallion Pancake 1 Chinese Salad Substitutions Politely Declined

End in the East #2

$39.00

1 Fried Noodles 1 Banh Mi 1 Goi Du Du 1 Sate Sapi Substitutions Politely Declined

The Spread Combo

$52.00

1 Jerk Patty 1 Cubano 1 Thai Yum Woon Sen 1 Croquetas de Bacalao 1 Greek Salad Substitutions Politely Declined

Closer to Home

Tostones & Salsa

Tostones & Salsa

$7.50

crispy fried plantains & house salsa

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

hand cut fries, brown gravy, cheese curds

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

classic with American cheese and pink mayo

Single Adult Burger

Single Adult Burger

$12.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

red quinoa, black beans, corn, piquillo peppers, onions, topped with avocado & garlic aioli on an English muffin

Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$6.00

tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$4.50

spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla

Elotes

Elotes

$7.00

grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder

Perros Calientes

Perros Calientes

$8.00

bacon wrapped beef hot dog with diced onion, jalapeño and tomato chutney with spicy yellow mustard

Queso Frito

Queso Frito

$11.00

fried cheese nuggets with sriracha mayo

Mofongo Con Chicharon

Mofongo Con Chicharon

$16.00

mashed plantains with crispy pork skin and braised pork

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

catch of the day with red onion, cilantro, citrus juice and olive oil

Empanadas

Empanadas

$8.50

shredded chicken filling with red salsa

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles and spicy mustard. Served with tostones

Arepa

Arepa

$12.00

braised pork, avocado, queso fresco, red onion, salsa verde

Churrasco

Churrasco

$13.00

seared steak skewer with chimichurri sauce

Pupusa

Pupusa

$11.00

beans and mozzarella filled, topped with pickled cabbage & carrots served with tomato sauce

Jerk Patty

Jerk Patty

$7.50

beef patty with scotch bonnet & pickled onion relish

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.50

seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

potatoes, onions, peppers, green beans, pico de gallo

Across the Pond

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00

ground beef and vegetable stuffed rice ball with mozzarella

Pizza Frita

Pizza Frita

$9.00

your choice of marinara sauce and grated Romano cheese or powdered sugar

Niçoise Salad

Niçoise Salad

$16.00

seared tuna with cherry tomatoes, red bliss potatoes, green beans and soft boiled egg over Bibb lettuce with mustard vinaigrette

Currywurst

Currywurst

$13.50

house made pork sausage with curry tomato sauce served with mayo fries

Ensalada Verde

Ensalada Verde

$13.00

asparagus, avocado, green beans, scallions, sugar snap peas, red onion, iceberg lettuce and manchego cheese with a sherry vinaigrette

Croquetas De Bacalao

Croquetas De Bacalao

$10.00Out of stock

salt cod and potato croquettes served with saffron aioli

Spam Sandwich

Spam Sandwich

$7.50

seared Spam with caramelized onions and mustard on a potato roll

Souvlaki

Souvlaki

$13.00

chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

puréed chickpeas with cumin, smoked paprika and olive oil served with soft pita chips

Meatball Sub

$15.00

beef meatballs, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado, stuffed grape leaves, red wine vinegar, evoo

End in the East

Makhani Tofu

Makhani Tofu

$13.00

soy and sesame marinated tofu with kimchi

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$15.00

sautéed Asian pear marinated ribeye with green onions, sesame oil over white rice

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$13.00

braised pork sandwich with pickled daikon and carrots, pork pâté, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers and cilantro

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$12.00

rice paper wrapped tuna, cucumber, carrot and daikon with a spicy soy mayo dipping sauce

Sate Sapi

Sate Sapi

$11.00

soy and tamarind marinated chicken skewer with pickled spicy cucumbers

Goi Du Du

Goi Du Du

$15.00

hot and sour grilled squid, green papaya and sour mango salad with jalapeño slices, mint and a ginger-lime dressing

Fried Noodles

Fried Noodles

$16.00

shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

served with ginger soy dipping sauce

Thai Yum Woon Sen

Thai Yum Woon Sen

$18.00

glass noodles with grilled shrimp, onions, peanuts, Thai chilies and Chinese celery

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$15.00

2 seared lollipop lamb chops marinated in rosemary and garlic with a parsley and cilantro pesto

Chinese Salad

Chinese Salad

$11.00

purple and napa cabbages, yellow peppers, radishes, carrots, sesame dressing

Dessert

Churro Sundae Swirl

Churro Sundae Swirl

$9.00

vanilla & chocolate swirl, pecans & dulce de leche

Un Churro

Un Churro

$3.00

one churro with dulce de leche

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$8.00

traditional Mexican custard, coconut

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

whipped cream, fresh berries

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$9.00

batter dipped, powdered sugar

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

cheddar, brioche bread, fries, includes soft drink

Kid Chicken Tenders

$12.00

fries, includes soft drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

cheddar, fries, includes soft drink

Kid Hot Dog

$12.00

fries, includes soft drink

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

marinara OR butter & cheese, includes soft drink

Kids Pizza Fritta

$12.00

marinara & cheese or powdered sugar, includes soft drink

Segundo Drink List

Michelada

$8.00

Pineapple Kush

$13.00

East Coast Mai Tai

$12.00Out of stock

Singapore Sling

$12.00

SIDEWAYS IN REVERSE

$12.00

Down Under

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Spritz

$12.00

Monkey Business

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Mango Smokeshow

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Forbidden Fruit

$12.00

Can Beer

Baby Budweiser

$3.50

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Two Roads Lil' Heaven Ipa

$9.00

Downeast Original Blend

$8.00

Natty Ice 25 oz

$7.00

Foster's Oil Can

$9.00

NEBCO Sea Hag

$6.00

NEBCO Elm City Pilsner

$7.00

Two Roads 2 Juicy IPA

$11.00

Founder's All Day Session IPA

$6.00

Beach ave

$7.00

Fat Orange Cat Kittens NIPA

$9.00

Nebco Weis Berry

$9.00

Nebco Lager

$7.00

Nebco Face Hugger IPA

$9.00

Nebco Fuzzy Baby Ducks IPA

$8.00

Sip of Sono DIPA

$10.00

Stateside Seltzers

$8.00

Connecticut Wit Wheat Ale

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Baby Bud Light

$3.50

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Prestige

$7.00

Imperial

$7.00

Road 2 Ruin

$7.00

NYF Root Beer

$7.00

Sol

$7.00

Draft Beer

Guinness

$8.00

Counterweight IPA

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Evil Twin Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Nebco Supernaut

$9.00

East Rock Pilsner

$7.00

Sour of the Hour

$8.00

Glass Wine

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling

$13.00

Ozeki One Cup Junmai

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Gls House Sparkling

$8.00

Gls Villa Jolanda

$10.00

Gls Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gls Piedra Malbec

$10.00

Gls Cabernet

$12.00

Gls Les Plateaux Rose

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Bottle Wine

BTL House Sparkling Brut

$28.00

BTL Villa Yolanda Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Vinho Verde Rose

$32.00

BTL 13 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Cartlidge & Brown Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Alto Tierruca Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Clos 1100 Malbec

$36.00

California Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Cold Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktails

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Michelada Pint

$10.00

Apparel, sauces, etc

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Pint of House Soy Mayo Sauce

$7.00

Pint of House Arbol Sauce

$7.00

Pint of House Mucho Macho Sauce

$7.00

Pint of House Salsa Verde Sauce

$7.00

SUPER BOWL

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Taco Pack 6 PPL

$60.00

Taco Pack 12 PPL

$120.00

Taco Pack 30 PPL

$300.00

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

30 Wings

$40.00

Margarita Batch

$50.00

Comes with salt, limes & choice of flavor

Sangria Batch

$30.00

Red sangria Serves 5-6 large drinks Comes with chopped fruit

Corona 6 Pack

$19.00

Comes with salt and limes

Modelo Especiale 6 Pack

$19.00

Comes with salt and limes

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Trivia Specials

Tinga Nachos

$15.00

Loaded BBQ Fries (Copy) (Copy)

$15.00

French fries, BBQ pulled pork, bacon bits, pico de gallo, jalapeños & cheese

Loaded BBQ Fries (Copy)

$14.00

French fries, BBQ pulled pork, bacon bits, pico de gallo, jalapeños & cheese

Saudero Quesadilla (Copy)

$13.00

Toasted bread chorizo, peppers, red onions, jalapenos, Manchego cheese, Pico de Gallo Two Per Order

Football Package

$20.00

Trivia drinks

Harbor DIPA

$5.00

margarita TT

$8.00

Harbor DIPA (Copy)

$5.00

Rose

$15.00

Trivia drinks

Margarita

$7.00

SoNo Draft TT

$5.00

Birria tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Pork Nachos

Pork nachos

$16.00

Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Margarita Floater

Margaritas Floater

$13.00

Pacifico draft

Pacifico Draft

$7.00

Tequilas

Espoo Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Corona Seltzer

Citrus lime

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Spicy Pineapple

$7.00

Mandarin Starfruit

$7.00

Michelada

Michelada

$6.00

birria quesadilla

birria quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Nachos

Chicken nachos

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

PROVIDE APT # FOR ROOM SERVICE TO AUDUBON

Website

Location

367 orange st, new haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery
El Segundo New Haven image
El Segundo New Haven image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mecha - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
201B Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
orange star4.3 • 711
1180 Chapel St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Elm City Social - Elm New Haven
orange star4.5 • 764
266 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Olives And Oil - Olives New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
124 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
JACK’S BAR + STEAKHOUSE - NEW HAVEN CT
orange starNo Reviews
212 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
BAR
orange starNo Reviews
254 Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in new haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near new haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston