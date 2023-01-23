Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Sitio 46 Mulberry Street

46 Mulberry Street

New York, NY 10013

Lunch Specials Mon-Fri Only

(L)Carne Guisada-Beef Stew

$13.95

(L)Pollo al Horno-Baked Chicken

$13.95

(L)Pollo Guisado- Chicken Stew

$13.95

(L)Sopa De Pollo-Chicken Soup

$13.95

(L)Pernil- Roasted Pork

$13.95

Mofongos

Classic Mofongo (Plain)

$10.00

Pork Mofongo

$14.00

Chicken Mofongo

$14.00

Cheese Mofongo

$13.00

Shrimp Mofongo

$18.00

Aperitivos - Appetizers

Beef Pastelillos

$3.00

Chicken Pastelillos

$3.00

Cheese Pastelillos

$3.00

Alitas - 8 Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Picadaras 2 People

$26.00

Picadaras 4 People

$40.00

Ensalada - Salad

Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate

$5.00

Ensalada de Aguacate - Avocado Salad

$12.00

Ensalada de Pollo

$14.00

Ensalada de Camaron

$16.00

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Baked Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Pepper & Onion Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Beef - Carnes

Bistec en Salsa-Steak in Creole Sauce

$17.00

Bistec en Sobrelomo-Steak & Onions

$17.00

Bistec en Salteado-Pepper Steak

$17.00

Chuletas Frita-Pork Chops (2)

$16.00

Carne Frita-Fried Pork Chunks

$16.00

Chuletas a la Parilla-Grilled Pork Chops (1)

$12.00Out of stock

Chuletas a la Parilla-Grilled Pork Chops (2)

$17.00Out of stock

Chicharones de Cerdo

$12.00Out of stock

Rabo Guisado- Oxtail Stew

$20.00

Chicken - Pollo

Chicharrones de Pollo-Fried Chicken Chunks

$16.00

Chicharrones de Pollo sin Hueso- Fried Boneless Chicken Chunks

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Pollo Frito White 1/4

$10.00

Pollo Frito White 1/2

$15.00

Pollo Frito Dark 1/4

$10.00

Pollo Frito Dark 1/2

$15.00

Pechuga de Pollo a la Criolla Sauteed Chicken Breast

$17.00

Pollo Entero- Whole Chicken

$17.00

Seafood - Mariscos

Camarones Enchilado- Shrimp in Spicy Sauce

$19.00

Camarones al Ajilo- Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$19.00

Camarones Empanizado- Breaded Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon a la Parilla- Grilled Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

Arroces y Asopao - Rice and Soupy Rice/Sopas

Asopao de Camarones- Shrimp Soupy Rice

$19.00

Arroz con Vegetales- Rice w/ Vegetables

$12.00

Arroz con Pollo- Rice w/ Chicken

$15.00

Arroz con Camarones- Rice w/ Shrimp

$19.00

Sancocho-Hearty Meat Soup

$9.00+

Sopa de Pollo-Chicken Soup

$7.50+

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

Mixto

$6.00

Arroz Blanco

$6.00

Arroz Amarillo

$6.00

Moro

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetales

$5.00

Avocados

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Beans - Roja

$4.00+

Beans - Rosadas

$4.00+Out of stock

Beans - Negras

$4.00+

Carne & Pollo Sola

Carne Guisada- Beef Stew

$11.00

Pollo Guisada- Chicken Stew

$11.00

Pollo Horno 1/4- Baked Chicken

$4.75

Pollo Horno 1/2- Baked Chicken

$8.00

Pernil- Roast Pork

$13.00

Rabo Guisada- Oxtail Stew

$15.00

Masita De Cerdo- Sauteed Pork Chunks

$13.00Out of stock

Bacalao Guisado- Stewed CodFish

$11.00Out of stock

Costilla De Res- Beef Short Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

Patitas Guisadas- Pig Paws Stew

$11.00Out of stock

Costilla De Cerdo- Pork Ribs

$11.00

Sauces

Garlic Mojito

$0.75+

Salad Dressing

$0.75+

Italian Dressing

$0.75+Out of stock

Mayo/Ketchup

$0.75+

Green Hot Sauce

$0.75+Out of stock

Red Hot Sauce

$0.75+Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Tea

$2.00

American Coffee Small

$1.50

American Coffee Large

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Natural Juice/Milkshake

Lemonade Freshly Squeezed 16oz

$5.00

Passion Fruit Freshly Squeezed 16oz

$5.00

Morir Milkshake

$5.00

Other Beverages

Country Club Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

Country Club Merengue

$5.00Out of stock

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Welch's Grape

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water 16oz

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00

Snapple Orangade

$3.00Out of stock

Malta

$3.00Out of stock

Postre - Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Lunch Specials

(L) Sopa De Pollo-Chicken Soup

$8.50

(L) Pollo al Horno - Baked Chicken

$11.94

(L) Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew

$11.94

(L) Carne Guisada- Beef Stew

$11.94

(L) Pernil - Roast

$11.94

(L) Mondongo Guisado

$11.94Out of stock

(L) Costilladas Res-Beef Short Ribs

$11.94Out of stock

(L) Rabo Guisado-Oxtail Stew

$14.00Out of stock

(L) Bacalao- Stewed Codfish

$11.94Out of stock

Catering

Pernil- Roast Pork Small Tray

$80.00

Pernil- Roast Pork Large Tray

$150.00

Rabo Guisada- Small Tray

$95.00

Rabo Guisada- Large Tray

$190.00

Picadera- Small Tray

$75.00

Picadera- Large Tray

$150.00

Pollo al Horno- Baked Chicken Small Tray

$55.00

Pollo al Horno- Baked Chicken Large Tray

$95.00

Chicharrones de Pollo- Fried Chicken Chunks Small Tray

$75.00

Chicharrones de Pollo- Large Tray

$140.00

Chicharrones Sin Hueso- Small Tray

$75.00

Chicharrones Sin Huesos- Large Tray

$140.00

Alas (Buffalo Wings)- Small Tray

$55.00

Alas (Buffalo Wings)- Large Tray

$105.00

Pollo Guisada- Small Tray

$75.00

Pollo Guisada- Large Tray

$95.00

Salteado- Pepper Steak Small Tray

$75.00

Salteado- Pepper Steak Large Tray

$140.00

Carne Guisada- Small Tray

$75.00

Carne Guisada- Large Tray

$140.00

Baked Ziti- Small Tray

$65.00

Baked Ziti- Large Tray

$95.00

Penne A La Vodka- Small Tray

$65.00

Penne A La Vodka- Large Tray

$95.00

Arroz Con Habichuelas- Small Tray

$45.00

Arroz Con Habichuelas- Large Tray

$75.00

Arroz Con Guandules- Small Tray

$45.00

Arroz Con Guandoles- Large Tray

$75.00

Tostones- Small Tray

$40.00

Tostones- Large Tray

$60.00

Maduros- Small Tray

$50.00

Maduros- Large Tray

$75.00

Guineo- Small Tray

$40.00

Guineo- Large Tray

$60.00

Yuca(Casaba)- Small Tray

$50.00

Yuca(Casaba)- Large Tray

$75.00

Ensalada- Small Tray

$40.00

Ensalada- Large Tray

$60.00

Ensalada Con Aguacate- Small Tray

$50.00

Ensalada Con Aguacate- Large Tray

$75.00

Ensalada de Papa- Small Tray

$50.00

Ensalada de Papa- Large Tray

$85.00

Flan- (18 People)

$65.00

Beef Pastelillos

$3.00

Cheese Pastelillos

$3.00

Chicken Pastelillos

$3.00

Eggplant In Red Sauce-Large Tray

$50.00

Beers

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Presidente

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Coors Bucket (6)

$30.00

Heineken Bucket (6)

$30.00

Stella Bucket (6)

$30.00

Corona Bucket (6)

$30.00

Modelo Bucket (6)

$30.00

Presidente Bucket (6)

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA (6)

$35.00

White Claw (6)

$35.00

Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$35.00Out of stock

Frozen Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Mango

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Strawberry

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Passionfruit

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Pina Colada

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Watermelon

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Peach

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Raspberry

$14.00Out of stock

Wine

Red Wine

$9.00

White Wine

$9.00

Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$10.00

Red Wine Bottle

$35.00

White Wine Bottle

$35.00

Rose Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee $10

$10.00

Delivery Fee $20

$20.00

Delivery Fee $30

$30.00

Delivery Fee $40

$40.00

Delivery Fee $50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10013

