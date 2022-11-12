Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL SOL - Pt. Richmond MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD

1,195 Reviews

$$

101 Park Pl

Richmond, CA 94801

Order Again

PLATES

CARNE ASADA Breakfast

$13.00

carne asada grilled with onions and pico de gallo and topped with eggs (specify type). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas

CARNE ASADA TOMATILLO breakfast

$13.00

carne asada grilled with onions, pico de gallo Simmered in delicious chile tomatillo, and topped with 2 eggs (please specify). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas

CARNITAS HASH breakfast

$14.00

carnitas grilled with our potatoes con chorizo, pico de gallo & tasty tomatillo, topped with 2 eggs (specify type). served with beans and tortillas.

CHILAQUILES ROJO (red)

$11.50

fried corn tortillas strips and cooked in salsa rojo (red), scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with pinto beans (black beans optional)

CHILAQULIES VERDE ( green)

$11.50

fried corn tortillas strips and cooked in salsa VERDE (tomatillo chile), scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with pinto beans (black beans optional)

HUEVOS con CHORIZO breakfast

$11.75

eggs, chorizo, & pico de gallo scrambled together and served with potatoes con chorizo, beans & tortillas

HUEVOS con NOPALES breakfast

$11.75

eggs, nopales (seasoned cactus) and pico de gallo scrambled together. served with potatoes con chorizo, beans and tortillas

HUEVOS RANCHEROS breakfast

$13.25

corn tortillas simmered in salsa rojo (red) and pico de gallo, topped with 2 eggs and cheese (please specify). served with potatoes con chorizo & beans

TAMALE SCRAMBLE

$11.75

homemade pork tamales scrambled with 2 eggs and pico de gallo. , topped with a sliver of enchilada sauce and mole. served with potatoes con chorizo and beans.

OMELETTES

Two egg omelette served with beans and potatoes con chorizo
PRAWN. Omelette

PRAWN. Omelette

$15.00

tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo, includes cheese and avocado.. served with beans and potatoes con chorizo.

SPANISH. Omelette

$11.75

roasted long green chilis pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with beans, potatoes con chorizo, corn tortillas

DENVER Omelette

$13.25

diced ham, bell peppers, onion and cheese. Served with beans , potatoes and corn tortillas

VEGETARIAN Omelette

$12.75

organic mushroom & spinach, pico de gallo, topped cheese and avocado slices. served with beans optional) and potatoes con chorizo (potatoes ranchos optional - no chorizo)

Ham & CHEESE. Omelette

$11.75

BEVERAGES

Mexican Coffee

$2.25

Mexican Hot Chocolate Wih Whipped Cream

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE large

$3.75

APPLE JUICE large

$3.75

BREAKFAST Burritos & Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$7.50

2 soft shell tacos stuffed with eggs, pico de gallo and cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Most popular! Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, pico de gallo, beans, potato con chorizo, cheese.

DIABLA

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito

$13.75

Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. served as a wet burrito with our SPICY Diabla Sauce, cheese and avocado

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Taco

$4.50

Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped with cilantro, onion and avocado

DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter

$16.75

Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

CARNE ASADA

MONDO BURRITO

$8.50

Our delicious Potatoes con Chorizo, grilled with Carne Asada and Fresh Pico de Gallo and house hot sauce. Spicy

MONDO DINNER.

$12.75

seasoned carne asada grilled withpotatoes con chorizo, fresh pico de gallo and homemade hot sauce. (spicy) served with rice & beans.

RG SPECIAL

$13.25

Strips of Carne Asada grilled with onion and Pico de gallo. Served with Rice, beans tortillas and salad.

STEAK & POTATO BURRITO

$7.25

Simply our famous Potatoes con chorizo and grilled carne aaada wrapped in a flour tortilla

TON

$7.25

Flour Tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. folded over like a soft taco

CARNITAS

CARNITAS Dinner Plate

$13.75

Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

CARNITAS Fajita Plate

$17.50

Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with bell pepper, onion fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

CARNITAS Street Taco

$2.95

Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. includes onions, cilantro and lime

CARNITAS Super Burrito

$13.50

Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa.. Includes with rice, beans & sour cream

CARNITAS ONLY NO TORTILLAS/RICE&BEANS

$8.50

CHALUPA

Deep fried flour tortilla shaped as a bowl filled with rice, beans, choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese & sour cream

BEEF Chalupa

$10.75

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, BEEF and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

CARNITAS Chalupa

$12.50

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans CARNITAS grilled with pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

CHILE VERDE Chalupa

$12.50

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, CHILE VERDE and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. SPICY

CHALUPA Grilled Chicken

$10.75

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

PRAWNS Chalupa

$13.50

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, grilled tiger prawns and pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

VEGETARIAN Chalupa

$9.00

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

STEAK Chaulpa

$10.75

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, CARNE ASADA and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

SHREDDED CHICKEN Chalupa

$10.75

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, SHREDDED CHICKEN and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

PORK Chalupa

$10.75

A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, SHREDDED PORK and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

RELLENOS

Chile Relleno

$7.25

roasted fresno chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce

Relleno Dinner Plate

$11.25

Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with rice & beans

Chile Relleno Super Burrito

$12.50

Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter, sour cream, rice, beans, lettuce and our homemade enchilada sauce. wrapped in a flour tortilla

CHILE VERDE

EL SOL Signature Dish - Cubed pork seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, onion long green chilis & tomatoes

Chile Verde SUPER

$12.50

Cubed pork, seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy, tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeño, long green chilis, garlic, onion, tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortillas with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese & sour cream

Chile Verde REGULAR

$8.50

Chile Verde ENCHILADA

$3.75

CHILE VERDE ONLY NO TORTILLAS OR RICE&BEANS

$8.50

SEAFOOD

MARINER'S Special

$16.50

1- Prawn Taco and 1-Fish Taco served with rice, beans salad & avocado

PLATTER Fish

$16.75

Tilapia Fillet sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado and tortillas

PLATTER Tiger Prawn

$16.75

Tiger prawns sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado & tortillas

SUPER Tiger Prawn

$13.50

Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo., rice, beans, avocado, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

TACO Fish

$4.50

Tilapia grilled with pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, avocado & lime

TACO Tiger Prawn

$4.50

Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo. cilantr, onion, avocado and lime

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA Beef

$3.50

ENCHILADA Pork

$3.50

ENCHILADA Shredded Chicken

$3.50

ENCHILADA Cheese

$3.50

ENCHILADA Steak

$3.50

ENCHILADA Chile Verde

$3.75

ENCHILADA Tiger Prawn

$4.25

FAJITAS

FAJITAS. Grilled Chicken

$15.50

MARINATED CHICKEN grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

FAJITAS. Prawns

$17.50

TIGER PRAWNS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

FAJITAS. Carnitas

$17.50

CARNITAS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

FAJITAS. Vegetarian (No Meat)

$13.95

BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, ORGANIC SPINACH & MUSHROOM grilled with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

FAJITAS. Steak

$15.50

SEASONED CARNE ASADA grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas

FAJITA BOWL. Chk/Steak

$14.25

COMBO OF TWO FAJITAS

$4.00

FAJITA BOWL. Prawns/Fish

$16.25

SOUPS

SMALL. Chicken Tortilla SOUP

$6.50

A tasty chicken broth with a southwest blend of corn, black beans, pasilla chilli, shredded chicken. Complimented with cilantro,, avocado & jack cheese. Served with tortilla strips on the side

SOUP Pozole

$12.00

CHICKEN and hominy in a tasty chili broth. served with shredded lettuce, lime and corn tortillas

SOUP Tiger Prawn

$13.75

Grilled Prawns on top of a bed of rice, pico de gallo and avocad in a tasty homemade broth.

Chicken Vegetable

$9.00

QUESADILLAS

GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese and grilled tiger prawns - pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

RODEO Qusadilla

$11.00

GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese and choice of shredded chicken or Grilled Steak. pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

ERICA Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla steamed with carne asada, & jack cheese inside. Topped with jack & cheddar tomato and sour cream

FAJITA Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, and a CHOICE of carne asada or pollo asada. topped with jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

EL SOL Quesadilla

$7.00

grilled quesadilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream on the side

QUESADILLA Rodeo PRAWN

$12.50

GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese grilled tiger prawns -pico de gallo and sour cream on the side

REGULAR BURRITOS

REGULAR Bean Burrito

$5.75

BEANS, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Rice & Bean Burrito

$6.00

RICE & BEANS, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Beef Burrito

$7.25

BEEF, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Pork Burrito

$7.25

PORK, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.25

SHREDDED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.25

GRILLED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Steak Burrito

$7.25

CARNE ASADA, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR Chile Verde Burrito

$8.50

CHILE VERDE, lettuce & cheese

REGULAR CARNITAS with Rice

$9.00

carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, avocado and rice

REGULAR PRAWNS w/Rice or Beans

$9.00

carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, avocado and beans

SALAD

Tiger Prawn Salad

Tiger Prawn Salad

$12.50

Shredded lettuce topped with whole beans, grilled tiger prawns, pico de gallo, cheese & avocado

EL SOL SALAD with Beef, Pork. or Chicken

$7.75

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of beef pork or chicken.

GARDEN Salad

$4.25

Shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese. choice of dressing

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE ORDER Black Beans

$3.75

SIDE ORDER Rice

$3.75

SIDE ORDER Beans

$3.75

SIDE ODER potatoes con chorizo

$3.75

HALF RICE/HALF BEANS

$3.75

STARTERS

NACHOS EL REY

$6.50

Flour chips topped with beans, jack cheese,& pico de gallo,

NACHOS - EL SOL

$9.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips, beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomato, onion, sour cream

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Chicken Flauta Appetizer. served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Chicken Flautas w/Rice & Beans

$13.50

CHICKEN FLAUTA PLATE served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

BEAN DIP & CHIPS

$7.75

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$8.75

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.75
INDIVIDUAL CHIPS

INDIVIDUAL CHIPS

$1.50

Southwest Lumpia

$7.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.95

Corn Tortillas

$1.95

Indivuwl Flour Chips

$1.75

SUPER BURRITOS

BEEF Super Burrito

$10.75

BEEF, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

CARNITAS Super Burrito

$12.50

CARNITAS rice, beans, pico de gallo & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

CHILE RELLENO Super Burrito

$12.50

CHILI RELLENO, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream and light enchilada sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT

CHILE VERDE Super Burrito

$12.50

CHILE VERDE, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla SPICY

FAJITA CHICKEN Super Burrito

$12.50

CHICKEN FAJITAS, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

FAJITA STEAK Super Burrito

$12.50

STEAK FAJITA , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

FISH Super Burrito

$13.50

GRILLED TILAPIA, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

GRILLED CHICKEN Super Burrito

$10.75

GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

Vegetarian Super Burrito

$9.00

Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT

PORK Super Burrito

$10.75

SHREDDED PORK , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

TIGER PRAWN Super Burrito

$13.50

GRILLED TIGER PRAWNS, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

SHREDDED CHICKEN Super Burrito

$10.75

SHREDDED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

STEAK Super Burrito

$10.75

GRILLED STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

PRAWN/STEAK Super Burrito

$14.75

GRILLED PRAWN AND STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

TACOS

FISH Taco

$4.75

PRAWN Taco

$4.75

SOFT Taco

$2.75
STREET TACO Steak or CHK

STREET TACO Steak or CHK

$3.00

CRISPY BEEF TACO

$2.75

MEAT , lettuce, cheese

CRISPY SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO

$2.75

MEAT , lettuce, cheese

CRISPY SHREDDED PORK TACO

$2.75

MEAT , lettuce, cheese

BIRRIA Street Taco

$2.95

TAMALE

Tamale

$7.25

PORK TAMALE ala carte topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese

#6 Tamale Dinner Plate

$11.25

PORK TAMALE PLATE topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice & beans

TAMAL IN HUSK

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Sol Mexican Comfort Food prepared in our kitchen for you and your family. Take-Out Orders available Monday-Saturday Temporary Hours 9:00am-8:00pm Serving Breakfast 9-12 Lunch & Dinner 11-8

Location

101 Park Pl, Richmond, CA 94801

Directions

