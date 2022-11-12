- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
EL SOL - Pt. Richmond MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
1,195 Reviews
$$
101 Park Pl
Richmond, CA 94801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PLATES
CARNE ASADA Breakfast
carne asada grilled with onions and pico de gallo and topped with eggs (specify type). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas
CARNE ASADA TOMATILLO breakfast
carne asada grilled with onions, pico de gallo Simmered in delicious chile tomatillo, and topped with 2 eggs (please specify). includes potatoes con chorizo. beans and tortillas
CARNITAS HASH breakfast
carnitas grilled with our potatoes con chorizo, pico de gallo & tasty tomatillo, topped with 2 eggs (specify type). served with beans and tortillas.
CHILAQUILES ROJO (red)
fried corn tortillas strips and cooked in salsa rojo (red), scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with pinto beans (black beans optional)
CHILAQULIES VERDE ( green)
fried corn tortillas strips and cooked in salsa VERDE (tomatillo chile), scrambled eggs, shredded chicken & sprinkled with cheese. Served with pinto beans (black beans optional)
HUEVOS con CHORIZO breakfast
eggs, chorizo, & pico de gallo scrambled together and served with potatoes con chorizo, beans & tortillas
HUEVOS con NOPALES breakfast
eggs, nopales (seasoned cactus) and pico de gallo scrambled together. served with potatoes con chorizo, beans and tortillas
HUEVOS RANCHEROS breakfast
corn tortillas simmered in salsa rojo (red) and pico de gallo, topped with 2 eggs and cheese (please specify). served with potatoes con chorizo & beans
TAMALE SCRAMBLE
homemade pork tamales scrambled with 2 eggs and pico de gallo. , topped with a sliver of enchilada sauce and mole. served with potatoes con chorizo and beans.
OMELETTES
PRAWN. Omelette
tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo, includes cheese and avocado.. served with beans and potatoes con chorizo.
SPANISH. Omelette
roasted long green chilis pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with beans, potatoes con chorizo, corn tortillas
DENVER Omelette
diced ham, bell peppers, onion and cheese. Served with beans , potatoes and corn tortillas
VEGETARIAN Omelette
organic mushroom & spinach, pico de gallo, topped cheese and avocado slices. served with beans optional) and potatoes con chorizo (potatoes ranchos optional - no chorizo)
Ham & CHEESE. Omelette
BEVERAGES
BREAKFAST Burritos & Tacos
DIABLA
DIABLA Tiger Prawn Burrito
Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. served as a wet burrito with our SPICY Diabla Sauce, cheese and avocado
DIABLA Tiger Prawn Taco
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped with cilantro, onion and avocado
DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
CARNE ASADA
MONDO BURRITO
Our delicious Potatoes con Chorizo, grilled with Carne Asada and Fresh Pico de Gallo and house hot sauce. Spicy
MONDO DINNER.
seasoned carne asada grilled withpotatoes con chorizo, fresh pico de gallo and homemade hot sauce. (spicy) served with rice & beans.
RG SPECIAL
Strips of Carne Asada grilled with onion and Pico de gallo. Served with Rice, beans tortillas and salad.
STEAK & POTATO BURRITO
Simply our famous Potatoes con chorizo and grilled carne aaada wrapped in a flour tortilla
TON
Flour Tortilla filled with carne asada, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. folded over like a soft taco
CARNITAS
CARNITAS Dinner Plate
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
CARNITAS Fajita Plate
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with bell pepper, onion fresh salsa. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
CARNITAS Street Taco
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa. includes onions, cilantro and lime
CARNITAS Super Burrito
Pork simmered for hours in a blend of spices and flavors to satisfy your taste, grilled with fresh salsa.. Includes with rice, beans & sour cream
CARNITAS ONLY NO TORTILLAS/RICE&BEANS
CHALUPA
BEEF Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, BEEF and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
CARNITAS Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans CARNITAS grilled with pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
CHILE VERDE Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, CHILE VERDE and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. SPICY
CHALUPA Grilled Chicken
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
PRAWNS Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, grilled tiger prawns and pico de gallo and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
VEGETARIAN Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
STEAK Chaulpa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, CARNE ASADA and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
SHREDDED CHICKEN Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, SHREDDED CHICKEN and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
PORK Chalupa
A DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL filled with rice, beans, SHREDDED PORK and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
RELLENOS
Chile Relleno
roasted fresno chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce
Relleno Dinner Plate
Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce, cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with rice & beans
Chile Relleno Super Burrito
Roasted Fresno Chile stuffed with monterey jack cheese, light batter, sour cream, rice, beans, lettuce and our homemade enchilada sauce. wrapped in a flour tortilla
CHILE VERDE
Chile Verde SUPER
Cubed pork, seasoned and simmered for hours in a spicy, tasty broth of cilantro, jalapeño, long green chilis, garlic, onion, tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortillas with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese & sour cream
Chile Verde REGULAR
Chile Verde ENCHILADA
CHILE VERDE ONLY NO TORTILLAS OR RICE&BEANS
SEAFOOD
MARINER'S Special
1- Prawn Taco and 1-Fish Taco served with rice, beans salad & avocado
PLATTER Fish
Tilapia Fillet sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado and tortillas
PLATTER Tiger Prawn
Tiger prawns sauteed in wine, butter and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, avocado & tortillas
SUPER Tiger Prawn
Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo., rice, beans, avocado, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
TACO Fish
Tilapia grilled with pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, avocado & lime
TACO Tiger Prawn
Tiger prawns grilled with pico de gallo. cilantr, onion, avocado and lime
ENCHILADAS
FAJITAS
FAJITAS. Grilled Chicken
MARINATED CHICKEN grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
FAJITAS. Prawns
TIGER PRAWNS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
FAJITAS. Carnitas
CARNITAS grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
FAJITAS. Vegetarian (No Meat)
BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, ORGANIC SPINACH & MUSHROOM grilled with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
FAJITAS. Steak
SEASONED CARNE ASADA grilled with bell peppers, onion and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole & tortillas
FAJITA BOWL. Chk/Steak
COMBO OF TWO FAJITAS
FAJITA BOWL. Prawns/Fish
SOUPS
SMALL. Chicken Tortilla SOUP
A tasty chicken broth with a southwest blend of corn, black beans, pasilla chilli, shredded chicken. Complimented with cilantro,, avocado & jack cheese. Served with tortilla strips on the side
SOUP Pozole
CHICKEN and hominy in a tasty chili broth. served with shredded lettuce, lime and corn tortillas
SOUP Tiger Prawn
Grilled Prawns on top of a bed of rice, pico de gallo and avocad in a tasty homemade broth.
Chicken Vegetable
QUESADILLAS
RODEO Qusadilla
GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese and choice of shredded chicken or Grilled Steak. pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
ERICA Quesadilla
Flour tortilla steamed with carne asada, & jack cheese inside. Topped with jack & cheddar tomato and sour cream
FAJITA Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, and a CHOICE of carne asada or pollo asada. topped with jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
EL SOL Quesadilla
grilled quesadilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream on the side
QUESADILLA Rodeo PRAWN
GRILLED tortilla with melted Jack Cheese grilled tiger prawns -pico de gallo and sour cream on the side
REGULAR BURRITOS
REGULAR Bean Burrito
BEANS, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Rice & Bean Burrito
RICE & BEANS, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Beef Burrito
BEEF, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Pork Burrito
PORK, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Shredded Chicken Burrito
SHREDDED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Grilled Chicken Burrito
GRILLED CHICKEN, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Steak Burrito
CARNE ASADA, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR Chile Verde Burrito
CHILE VERDE, lettuce & cheese
REGULAR CARNITAS with Rice
carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, avocado and rice
REGULAR PRAWNS w/Rice or Beans
carnitas grilled with pico de gallo, avocado and beans
SALAD
Tiger Prawn Salad
Shredded lettuce topped with whole beans, grilled tiger prawns, pico de gallo, cheese & avocado
EL SOL SALAD with Beef, Pork. or Chicken
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of beef pork or chicken.
GARDEN Salad
Shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese. choice of dressing
SIDE ORDERS
STARTERS
NACHOS EL REY
Flour chips topped with beans, jack cheese,& pico de gallo,
NACHOS - EL SOL
Homemade corn tortilla chips, beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomato, onion, sour cream
Chicken Flautas
Chicken Flauta Appetizer. served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Flautas w/Rice & Beans
CHICKEN FLAUTA PLATE served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
BEAN DIP & CHIPS
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
SALSA & CHIPS
INDIVIDUAL CHIPS
Southwest Lumpia
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Indivuwl Flour Chips
SUPER BURRITOS
BEEF Super Burrito
BEEF, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
CARNITAS Super Burrito
CARNITAS rice, beans, pico de gallo & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
CHILE RELLENO Super Burrito
CHILI RELLENO, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream and light enchilada sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT
CHILE VERDE Super Burrito
CHILE VERDE, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla SPICY
FAJITA CHICKEN Super Burrito
CHICKEN FAJITAS, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
FAJITA STEAK Super Burrito
STEAK FAJITA , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
FISH Super Burrito
GRILLED TILAPIA, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
GRILLED CHICKEN Super Burrito
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegetarian Super Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla NO MEAT
PORK Super Burrito
SHREDDED PORK , rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
TIGER PRAWN Super Burrito
GRILLED TIGER PRAWNS, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
SHREDDED CHICKEN Super Burrito
SHREDDED CHICKEN, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
STEAK Super Burrito
GRILLED STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
PRAWN/STEAK Super Burrito
GRILLED PRAWN AND STEAK, pico de gallo, rice, beans, & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
TACOS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
El Sol Mexican Comfort Food prepared in our kitchen for you and your family. Take-Out Orders available Monday-Saturday Temporary Hours 9:00am-8:00pm Serving Breakfast 9-12 Lunch & Dinner 11-8
101 Park Pl, Richmond, CA 94801