A map showing the location of El Super Taco - Mariscos 6502 South Academy BoulevardView gallery

El Super Taco - Mariscos 6502 South Academy Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6502 South Academy Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito - Steak #1

$7.99

What the customer sees online

Breakfast Burrito - Bacon #2

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito - Ham #3

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito - Sausage #4

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo #5

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito - Machaca #6

$7.25

Breakfast Burrito - Potato #7

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito - Crazy Meat

$10.99

Campesino

$7.99

Breakfast Tacos & Bowls

Steak Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Ham Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Chorizo Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Machaca Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Potato Breakfast Taco

$2.50

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Ham Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Combos

#1 Cheese Enchilada + Beef Taco

$9.25

#2 Bean Tostada + Beef Taco

$9.25

#3 Two Shredded Beef Taco

$9.25

#4 Two cheese enchiladas

$9.25

#5 Cheese enchilada + Bean Tostada

$9.25

#6 Cheese Enchilada + Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.25

#7 Two Shredded Beef Burritos

$9.25

#8 Two Fish Tacos

$9.25

#9 Two Chicken Tacos

$9.25

#10 Two Chicken Enchiladas

$9.25

#11 Carne Asada Plate

$11.95

#12 Carnitas Plate

$11.95

#13 Machaca Plate

$9.99

#14 Chorizo Plate

$9.99

#15 Two Ground Beef Tacos

$9.25

#16 Two Chile Rellenos

$9.25

#17 Chile Verde Plate

$11.95

#18 Two Sopes

$9.25

#19 Two Tamales

$9.25

#20 Tamale + Chile Relleno

$9.25

#21 Enchilada + Chile Relleno

$9.25

Birria Plate

$14.99

#11 In Tacos

$9.50

#11 De Lengua

$13.95

#11 En Tacos De Lengua

$12.95

Omelette Platter

$9.99

Steak Ranchero Platter

$12.00

Torta Special

$12.00

Popular Items

Carne Asada Fries

$11.50

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$7.50

Nachos supreme

$11.50

1/2 Nachos Supreme

$7.50

Lengua Fries

$12.95

3-QuesaBirrias

$10.99

5-QuesaBirrias

$14.99

Fiesta Plate

$15.25

Fiesta Fries

$15.99

Fiesta Nachos

$15.99

Camarones Rancheros

$15.25

Birria Plate

$14.99

Mulita Supreme

$8.99

Menudo

$11.50

Taco Salad

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

5 Rolled Taco Supreme

$8.85

Specials

3 Mini Taco Special

$9.99

3 Rolled Taco Special

$7.65

Carne Asada Burrito Special

$10.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito Special

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Burrito Special

$9.25

Carnitas Burrito Special

$10.00

Chimichanga Special

$11.65

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$8.99

Super Adobada Burrito

$9.50

Fish Burrito

$7.50

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Shredded Beef Burrito

$7.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.50

Beef Supreme Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Super carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Carnitas Supreme Burrito

$9.50

Mixed Burrito

$7.50

Lengua Burrito

$9.99

Super Lengua Burrito

$10.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$8.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.50

Chicken Supreme Burrito (Shredded)

$8.99

Super Chicken Burrito (Shredded)

$8.99

Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$7.50

Pollo Asado Supreme Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$8.99

Super Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$8.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.99

Carne Asada Supreme Burrito

$9.75

Super Carne Asada Burrito

$9.75

California Burrito

$8.99

Birria Burrito

$8.99

Conga Burrito

$8.99

Ranchero burrito

$8.99

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$15.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.50

Jumbo Burrito

$18.50

Tacos

3 Rolled Beef Tacos W/Guac & Cheese

$4.40

3 Rolled Beef Tacos (Cheese Only)

$3.20

Adobada Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Pollo Asado Taco (Grilled Chicken)

$3.99

Chicken Taco (Shredded Chicken)

$2.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.75

Lengua Taco

$4.50

Ground Beef Taco

$2.99

Shredded Beef Taco

$2.99

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Birria Taco

$3.99

5 Rolled Tacos Supreme

$8.85

Chimichangas

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$8.99

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$8.99

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$10.25

Carnitas Chimichanga

$9.99

Chicken Chimichanga (Shredded)

$8.99

Pollo Asado Chimichanga (Grilled Chicken)

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$7.99

Chimichanga Special

$11.65

Mini Tacos

Adobada Mini Taco

$2.99

Carne Asada Mini Taco

$2.99

Carnitas Mini Taco

$2.99

Lengua Mini Taco

$3.99

Chicken Mini Taco (Shredded)

$2.99

Pollo Asado Mini Taco (Grilled Chicken)

$2.99

Ground Beef Mini Taco

$2.99

Shredded Beef Mini Taco

$2.99

Chorizo Mini Taco

$2.99

3 Mini Taco Special

$9.99

Enchiladas

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$6.10

2 Mixed Enchiladas

$6.65

2 Beef Enchiladas (Shredded)

$6.65

2 Ground Beef Enchiladas

$6.65

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$6.65

Tortas

Ham Torta

$6.85

Chorizo Torta

$8.75

Shredded Beef Torta

$8.75

Chicken Torta (shredded)

$8.75

Pollo Asado Torta (Grilled)

$8.75

Machaca Torta

$8.75

Carne Asada Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Adobada Torta

$8.99

Lengua Torta

$9.25

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.89

Shredded Beef Tostada

$4.99

Ground Beef Tostada

$4.99

Chicken Tostada (shredded)

$4.99

Pollo Asado Tostada (Grilled)

$4.99

Carne Asada Tostada

$5.99

Adobada Tostada

$5.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla (Shredded)

$6.99

Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled)

$7.75

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.25

Adobada Quesadilla

$8.25

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$9.25

Side Orders

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips W/ Pico

$3.75

Chips W/ Cheese

$3.89

Chips W/ Guac & cheese

$5.30

Chips (plain)

$1.80

1/2 Pint Chile Verde Carnitas

$5.99

Chile Relleno (Individual)

$3.99

Tamale (Individual)

$3.99

Fries (Plain)

$2.99

Fries W/ Cheese

$3.99

Fries W/ Guac & cheese

$5.30

KIds Quesadillla (Single)

$1.99

32oz Beans

$7.99

32oz Rice

$7.99

Enchilada (Individual)

$3.99

Ordern De Camaron (Shrimp)

$5.50

Side Of Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

Sope (Individual)

$3.99

Flour Tortilla (Individual)

$1.50

Order of Corn Tortillas (maiz)

$1.50

Side Of Guacamole (4oz)

$2.99

1/2 Pint Guacamole (8oz)

$5.80

Side Of Sourcream (4oz)

$1.99

Side Of Pico De Gallo (4oz)

$1.99

1/2 Pint Of Pico De Gallo (8oz)

$3.50

Side Of Beans (4oz)

$1.50

1/2 Pint Beans (8oz)

$2.99

Side Of Rice (4oz)

$1.50

1/2 Pint Rice (8oz)

$2.99

Side Of Tomato (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Cheese (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Onion (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Cilantro (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Onion & Cilantro Mix (4oz)

$1.50

Side Of Potato's (4oz)

$1.50

1/2 Pint Of Potato's (8oz)

$2.99

Small Salsa (.75oz)

$0.15

Reg Salsa (1.5oz)

$0.25

1/2 Pint of Salsa

$2.75

Med Cup Of Salsa 22oz

$5.99

LG Cup Of Salsa

$7.99

Egg (4oz)

$1.99

Half Pint Egg (8oz)

$3.99

Small Side of Meat (4oz)

$2.99

Lrg Side of Meat (8oz)

$4.99

Side of Salsa (4.oz)

$1.50

22oz rice

$6.99

22oz Beans

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$6.00

Kids 2 Rolled Tacos Meal

$6.00

Kids Enchilada Meal

$6.00

Coke

$2.10+

Diet Coke

$2.10+

Sprite

$2.30+

Dr Pepper

$2.30+

Root Beer

$2.10+

Fanta

$0.00+

Mello Yello

$2.30+

Lemonade

$2.10+

Sweet Tea

$2.30+

Unsweet Tea

$0.00+

Raspberry Tea

$2.30+

Horchata

$2.30+

Jamaica

$2.30+

Pina

$0.00+

Tamarindo

$2.10+

Pepino

$2.30+

Bottled Drinks

Small Coke Btl

$2.25

1/2 Litro Coke

$2.75

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.25

Limon Jarrito

$2.25

Toronja Jarrito

$2.25

Mandarina Jarrito

$2.25

Mango Jarrito

$2.25

Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.25

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.25

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.25

Sprite Btl

$2.25

Sangria Btl

$2.25

Manzanita Btl

$2.25

Fanta Btl

$2.25

Arizona

$1.50

Jumex

$1.50

Aqua Mineral Btl

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.65

Beer

Bohemia

$3.85

Coors Light

$3.85

Corona

$3.85

Corona Premier

$3.85

Dos XX

$3.85

Modelo

$3.85

Negra Modelo

$3.85

Pacifico

$3.85

Victoria

$3.85

Ranch Water

$2.99

Truly

$2.99

White Claw

$2.99

Michelada

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.10+

Diet Coke

$2.10+

Sprite

$2.30+

Dr Pepper

$2.30+

Root Beer

$2.10+

Fanta

$0.00+

Mello Yello

$2.30+

Lemonade

$2.10+

Sweet Tea

$2.30+

Unsweet Tea

$0.00+

Raspberry Tea

$2.30+

COFFEE

$2.25

KIds Drink

$1.99

Aguafrescas

Horchata

$2.30+

Jamaica

$2.30+

Pina

$0.00+

Tamarindo

$2.10+

Pepino

$2.30+

Refill Med

$1.00

Refill LRG

$1.50

Churros

Plain Churro

$1.50

Vanilla Churro

$1.99

Cajeta Churro

$1.99

Strawberry Churro

$1.99

Oreo Churro

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6502 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Wings 'n Things
orange starNo Reviews
6504 S Academy Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Tokki
orange starNo Reviews
182 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
iTopIt - Cheyenne Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1610 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Olde World Bagel - 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Fat Belly Pizza
orange star4.6 • 500
2049 B Street Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
Meat The Greek CO
orange starNo Reviews
Argonne Loop Fort Carson, CO 80902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston