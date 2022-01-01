A map showing the location of EL Taccorido - Norte 9320 N LamarView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL Taccorido - Norte 9320 N Lamar

189 Reviews

$

9320 N Lamar

Austin, TX 78753

TACOS

Corn Pastor

$2.75

Corn Barbacoa

$2.75

Corn Bistec

$2.75

Corn Buche

$2.75

Corn Guisada

$2.75

Corn Carnitas

$2.75

Corn Chicharron

$2.75

Corn Cuerito

$2.75

Corn Pollo

$2.75

Corn Revuelta

$2.75

Corn Campechano

$2.75

Corn Chorizo

$2.75

Flour Pastor

$2.75

Flour Barbacoa

$2.75

Flour Bistec

$2.75

Flour Buche

$2.75

Flour Guisada

$2.75

Flour Carnitas

$2.75

Flour Chicharron

$2.75

Flour Cuerito

$2.75

Flour Pollo

$2.75

Flour Revuelta

$2.75

Flour Campechano

$2.75

Flour Chorizo

$2.75

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST TACO

$2.75

CORN BACON EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN POTATO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN CHORIZO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN HAM EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN NOPALES EGG CHEESE

$2.75

CORN BEAN CHEESE

$2.75

CORN BACON EGG

$2.75

CORN POTATO EGG

$2.75

CORN CHORIZO EGG

$2.75

CORN CHORIZO POTATO EGG

$2.75

FLOUR BACON EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR POTATO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR CHORIZO EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR HAM EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR NOPALES EGG CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR BEAN CHEESE

$2.75

FLOUR BACON EGG

$2.75

FLOUR POTATO EGG

$2.75

FLOUR CHORIZO EGG

$2.75

FLOUR CHORIZO POTATO EGG

$2.75

MIGAS

$9.00

CHILAQUILES

$9.00

GORDITAS

Gordita Pastor

$6.50

Gordita Barbacoa

$6.50

Gordita Bistec

$6.50

Gordita Buche

$6.50

Gordita Guisada

$6.50

Gordita Carnitas

$6.50

Gordita Chicharron

$6.50

Gordita Cuerito

$6.50

Gordita Pollo

$6.50

Gordita Revuelta

$6.50

Gordita Bean

$6.50

Gordita Campechano

$6.50

GORDITA PAPA Y CHORIZO

$6.50

GORDITA BREAKFAST

$6.50

TORTAS

TORTA PASTOR

$8.50

TORTA BARBACOA

$8.50

TORTA BISTEC

$8.50

TORTA BUCHE

$8.50

TORTA GUISADA

$8.50

TORTA CARNITAS

$8.50

TORTA CHICHARRON

$8.50

TORTA CUERITO

$8.50

TORTA POLLO

$8.50

TORTA REVUELTA

$8.50

TORTA BEAN

$8.50

TORTA CHORIZO

$8.50

TORTA CUBANA

$9.00

TORTA JAMON

$8.50

TORTA CAMPECHANA

$8.50

TORTA DESAYUNO

$8.50

QUESADILLAS

Quesa Flour Pastor

$6.75

Quesa Flour Barbacoa

$6.75

Quesa Flour Bistec

$6.75

Quesa Flour Buche

$6.75

Quesa Flour Guisada

$6.75

Quesa Flour Carnitas

$6.75

Quesa Flour Chicharron

$6.75

Quesa Flour Cuerito

$6.75

Quesa Flour Pollo

$6.75

Quesa Flour Revuelta

$6.75

Quesa Flour Cheese

$6.75

QUESA FLOUR CHORIZO

$6.75

QUESA FLOUR POTATO

$6.75

QUESADILLA FLOUR CAMPECHANO

$6.75

QUESA CORN PASTOR

$6.75

QUESA CORN BARBACOA

$6.75

QUESA CORN BISTEC

$6.75

QUESA CORN BUCHE

$6.75

QUESA CORN GUISADA

$6.75

QUESA CORN CARNITAS

$6.75

QUESA CORN CHICHARRON

$6.75

QUESA CORN CUERITO

$6.75

QUESA CORN POLLO

$6.75

QUESA CORN REVUELTA

$6.75

QUESA CORN CHEESE

$6.75

QUESA CORN CHORIZO

$6.75

QUESA CORN POTATO

$6.75

QUESADILLA CORN CAMPECHANO

$6.75

LIBRAS

LIBRA PASTOR

$20.00

LIBRA BARBACOA

$25.00

LIBRA BISTEC

$25.00

LIBRA BUCHE

$20.00

LIBRA CARNE GUISDA

$20.00

LIBRA CARNITAS

$20.00

LIBRA CHICHARRON

$20.00

LIBRA CUERITO

$20.00

LIBRA POLLO

$20.00

LIBRA REVUELTA

$20.00

LIBRA CAMPECHANA

$20.00

1/2 LIBRAS

1/2 LIBRA PASTOR

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA BARBACOA

$13.00

1/2 LIBRA BISTEC

$13.00

1/2 LIBRA BUCHE

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA CARNE GUISADA

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA CARNITAS

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA CHICHARRON

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA CUERITO

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA POLLO

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA REVUELTA

$11.00

1/2 LIBRA CAMPECHANA

$11.00

SOPAS

MENUDO

$9.00

POZOLE

$9.00

SALSAS

FREE VERDE

FREE ROJA

FREE MOLCAJETE

$$ 1oz VERDE

$0.30

$$ 1oz ROJA

$0.30

$$ 1oz MOLCAJETE

$0.30

NO SALSA

HABANERO

5oz VERDE

$2.00

5oz ROJA

$2.00

5oz MOLCAJETE

$2.00

GRILLED ONIONS

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SODAS

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

TOPO CHICO

$2.85

CIDRAL

$2.85

SANGRIA

$2.85

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.85

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.85

JARRITOS TAMARIN

$2.85

JARRITOS PUNCH

$2.85

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$2.85

TO GO CUP

$0.25

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.25

ICED TEA

$1.75

EL EQUINOX

$3.75

DOUBLE EQUINOX

$4.50

TRIPLE EQUINOX

$5.25

EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$0.75

DOUDLE EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$2.75

ICED LATTE

$3.50

LATTE

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$1.75

AGUAS FRESCAS

Small Agua Fresca

$3.00

Medium Agua Fresca

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9320 N Lamar, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

Map
