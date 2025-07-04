el Taco Bar 244 Closter Dock Road
244 Closter Dock Road
Closter, NJ 07624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Chips & Guacamole.
Guacamole, crafted fresh daily, served with our crispy, house-made chips.$4.50
Three Birria Tacos + Consome
Our very special, Special! Short ribs marinated with 20 different spices for over 24 hours. Slow cook. 3 tacos with delicious consome (beef broth) for dipping. Tacos include our house special salsa, cilantro and onions.$15.00
Baja Fish Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Beer battered fish topped with our fresh cabbage slaw and creamy chipotle sauce.$5.25
Regular Menu
Birria Special
Three Birria Tacos + Consome
Our very special, Special! Short ribs marinated with 20 different spices for over 24 hours. Slow cook. 3 tacos with delicious consome (beef broth) for dipping. Tacos include our house special salsa, cilantro and onions.$15.00
Birria Quesadilla
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked short ribs, cilantro, onions and a side of, avocado salsa, sour cream and our house special salsa.$13.00
Birria Burrito
Our delicious flour tortilla packed with Birria, filled with cilantro-rice, house special salsa, cilantro and onions. Option to add melted cheese.$12.50
California Birria Burrito
Birria meat (slow cooked short ribs), cheese, fries, guacamole, our house special salsa and sour cream.$12.50
Loaded Birria Nachos
Tortillas chips, cheese Sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.$12.00
Loaded Birria Fries
Fries, cheese sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.$12.00
BIRRIA SAMPLER
Cant decide what Birria item to order? Try our birria sampler tray. - 2 Birra Tacos. - Small Birria Quesadilla. - Small Birria Burrito. - Birria Loaded Nachos Add melted cheese +2.50 Served with consome (beef broth), pico de gallo & house special salsa.$35.00
Consome birria$3.25
NY STRIP FILET SPECIAL
Octopus Tacos
Tacos
Asada (Steak) Taco
Choice of corn or flour Tortilla, Grilled steak with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and red “taquera” salsa.$4.95
Pollo Tinga (Shredded Chicken) Taco.
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Tender shredded chicken simmered in a tomato and chipotle sauce, onions and cilantro.$4.25
Al Pastor Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple.$4.25
Carnitas Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Slow cooked pork with pickled onions, fresh green salsa and fresh cilantro.$4.00
Octopus Taco$7.25
Baja Fish Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Beer battered fish topped with our fresh cabbage slaw and creamy chipotle sauce.$5.25
Camaron (Shrimp) Taco
Camaron (Shrimp) Shrimp, Cast Iron Pan-Seared with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo topped with creamy chipotle sauce.$5.00
Mar & Tierra Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled steak, pan seared shrimp, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle sauce.$5.50
Rajas (Vegetarian) Taco
Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream.$4.25
3 Tacos per Order
Three Asada (steak) Tacos$13.50
Three Pollo Tinga (Shredded Chicken) Tacos$12.00
Three Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Three Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Three Octopus Tacos$20.00
Three Baja Fish Tacos$14.75
Three Camaron (Shrimp) Tacos$14.75
Three Mar & Tierra Tacos$15.00
Three Rajas (Vegetarian) Tacos$12.00
Three Bean & Street Corn Tacos$12.00
Rolled Tacos
Rolled Tacos (Beef) (4/per order)
SHREDDED BEEF, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 per order)$10.00
Rolled Tacos (Chicken) (4/per order)
SHREDDED CHICKEN, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 per order)$10.00
Rolled Tacos (Potato) (4/per order)
MASHED POTATO, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 per order)$10.00
Burritos
California Burrito
Grilled Steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, our house special salsa and sour cream.$11.75
Asada (Grilled Steak) Burrito
Grilled steak, avocado salsa, rice, refried beans, red "taquera" salsa and pico de gallo$11.75
Burrito Pollo Tinga (Shredded Chicken)
Tender shredded chicken simmered in a tomato and chipotle sauce, rice, onions and cilantro.$10.25
Al Pastor Burrito
Rotisserie marinated pork, rice, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple.$10.25
Carnitas Burrito
Slow cooked pork, rice, pickled onions and fresh green salsa.$10.25
Baja Fish Burrito
Battered fish with our delicious cabbage slaw, cilantro-rice, and creamy chipotle sauce.$12.25
Burrito Camaron (Shrimp)
Camaron (Shrimp) Burrito Shrimp, Cast Iron Pan-Seared with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro rice topped with creamy chipotle sauce$12.50
Burrito Mar & Tierra (Steak & Shrimp)
Cast Iron Pan-Seared, grilled steak with our creamy guacamole and pico de gallo, and rice. Optional add creamy chipotle sauce$13.50
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and cheese$8.00
Rajas (Vegetarian) Burrito
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn, cream and rice.$10.25
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Carne Asada (Steak)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with steak and a side of, avocado salsa, sour cream and our house special salsa.$12.75
Quesadilla Pollo Tinga (Shredded Chicken)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with shredded chicken simmered in a tomato and chipotle sauce, side of avocado salsa, house special salsa and sour cream.$11.50
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with rotisserie marinated pork and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and creamy green salsa.$11.75
Quesadilla Carnitas
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked pork and side of, guacamole, sour cream and fresh green salsa.$11.00
Quesadilla Camaron (Shrimp)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with Camaron (Cast Iron Pan-Seared Shrimp) and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.$13.00
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.$8.25
Quesadilla Rajas (Poblano Peppers - Vegetarian)
Melted Cheese on a Flour Tortilla with Rajas (Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream). Includes guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa on the side.$11.00
3 Mini Cheese Quesadillas (Corn Tortilla)$9.00
Extras
Loaded Fries
Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50$9.50
Loaded Nachos
Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50$9.50
Mexican mini- beef empanadas
Corn dough empanadas stuffed with mashed potatoes and tender shredded beef, served with a side of fresh avocado salsa.$5.25
Street corn in a cup$6.00
Chips & Guacamole.
Guacamole, crafted fresh daily, served with our crispy, house-made chips.$4.50
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Side of Guac (No Chips)$4.00
Salsa Bar$2.50
Chips$4.00
Side of Rice$3.50
Side of Refried Beans$3.50
Side of Rice & Side of Beans Combo
1 Side of Rice and 1 Side of Beans (Buy 1 Side, get 1 50% off when purchased as a combo).$5.50
Side of Fries$4.50
Kids Menu
3 Rolled Tacos + 1 Churro + 1 Drink$10.00
2 Tacos + 1 Churro + 1 Drink
2 Tacos pick your protein, served choice of tortilla, topped with cheddar cheese and 1 oz of sour cream on the side.$10.00
Small Quesadilla + 1 Churro + 1 Drink
Small plain quesadilla, add +$1.25 Chicken or Carnitas, $2.50 Steak. Side of 1 oz sour cream. Comes with 1 churro and choice of drink.$10.00
Chicken Strips with Fries +1 Churro + 1 Drink$12.00
Drinks Menu
Bottled drinks
Mexican Coke$3.25
Jarritos Mandarin$3.25
Jarritos Lime$3.25
Jarritos Pineapple$3.25
Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.25
Jarritos Grapefruit$3.25
Jarritos Tamarindo$3.25
Sangria Senorial (Grape Soda)$3.25
Sidral Manzana Mundet
Mexican Apple Soda$3.25
SNAPPLE$3.25
DIET SNAPPLE$3.25
Diet Coke$3.25
Coke$3.25
Sprite$3.25
Dr Pepper$3.25
Canada dry$3.25
Topochico$3.25
Bottled water
Secret Menu
Mulitas
Cheesy Fries
Apparel
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
A fast casual Mexican Taqueria.
244 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ 07624