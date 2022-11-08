Restaurant header imageView gallery

el Taco Bar 244 Closter Dock Road

review star

No reviews yet

244 Closter Dock Road

Closter, NJ 07624

Popular Items

Taco Baja Fish
Taco Asada (Steak)
Taco Pollo Asado (Chicken)

Birria Special

Three Birria Tacos + Consome

Three Birria Tacos + Consome

$15.00

Our very special, Special! Short ribs marinated with 20 different spices for over 24 hours. Slow cook. 3 tacos with delicious consome (beef broth) for dipping. Tacos include our house special salsa, cilantro and onions.

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$12.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked short ribs, cilantro, onions and a side of, avocado salsa, sour cream and our house special salsa.

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$12.00

Our delicious flour tortilla packed with Birria, filled with cilantro-rice, house special salsa, cilantro and onions. Option to add melted cheese.

Loaded Birria Nachos

Loaded Birria Nachos

$12.00

Tortillas chips, cheese Sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.

Loaded Birria Fries

$12.00

Fries, cheese sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$8.75

Noodles, Birria meat, beef broth topped with onions, cilantro, radish and house special salsa.

Consome birria

$2.75

Tacos

Taco Asada (Steak)

Taco Asada (Steak)

$4.75

Grilled steak with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and red “taquera” salsa. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortilla prepared fresh for every order.

Taco Pollo Asado (Chicken)

Taco Pollo Asado (Chicken)

$3.95

Grilled chicken with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and red “taquera” salsa. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.

Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$3.75

Slow cooked pork with pickled onions, fresh green salsa and fresh cilantro. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.

Taco Baja Fish

Taco Baja Fish

$4.95

Beer battered fish topped with our fresh cabbage slaw and creamy chipotle sauce. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.

Taco Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)

Taco Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)

$4.50

Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) Pan Seared Shrimp with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo topped with creamy chipotle sauce.

Taco Rajas (Vegetarian)

Taco Rajas (Vegetarian)

$3.50

Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos (Chicken) (4/per order)

Rolled Tacos (Chicken) (4/per order)

$9.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 P/Order)

Rolled Tacos (Beef) (GF) (4/per order)

Rolled Tacos (Beef) (GF) (4/per order)

$9.85

SHREDDED BEEF, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 P/Order)

Rolled Tacos (Potato) (4/per order)

Rolled Tacos (Potato) (4/per order)

$9.00

MASHED POTATO, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 per order)

Burritos

Burrito California

Burrito California

$10.75

Grilled Steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, our house special salsa and sour cream.

Burrito Asada (Steak)

$10.75

Grilled steak, avocado salsa, cilantro-rice, refried beans, red "taquera" salsa and pico de gallo

Burrito Pollo Asado (Chicken)

$9.75

Grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro-rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.

Burrito Pastor

Burrito Pastor

$9.25

Rotisserie marinated pork, rice, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple.

Burrito Carnitas

$9.25

Slow cooked pork, rice, pickled onions and fresh green salsa.

Burrito Baja Fish

$11.00

Battered fish with our delicious cabbage slaw, cilantro-rice, and creamy chipotle sauce.

Burrito Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)

Burrito Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)

$11.50

Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) Burrito Pan Seared Shrimp with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro rice topped with creamy chipotle sauce

Burrito Bean & Cheese

$7.00

Refried beans and cheese

Burritos Rajas (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream and rice.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Carne Asada (Steak)

Quesadilla Carne Asada (Steak)

$12.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with steak and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.

Quesadilla Pollo Asado (Chicken)

$11.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with grilled chicken and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$10.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with rotisserie marinated pork and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and creamy green salsa.

Quesadilla Carnitas

$10.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked pork and side of, guacamole, sour cream and fresh green salsa.

Quesadilla (No Meat)

$8.25

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.

Quesadilla Rajas (Poblano Peppers - Vegetarian)

$10.00

Melted Cheese on a Flour Tortilla with Rajas (Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream). Includes guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa on the side.

Quesadilla Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)

$12.50

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.

Extras

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.75

Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.75

Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50

Street corn

Street corn

$4.00

Grilled Corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.

Side of Guac (No Chips)

$4.00

Guac & Chips Small

$4.50
Guac & Chips Large

Guac & Chips Large

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice & Side of Beans Combo

$5.50

1 Side of Rice and 1 Side of Beans (Buy 1 Side, get 1 50% off when purchased as a combo).

Side of Fries

$4.00

Salsa Bar

$1.25+

Pico de Gallo

$1.00+

Sour Cream (1oz)

$0.35

Salad

Salads served on a bed of romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, choice of veggies, dressing, tortilla chips & cheese.
Build Your Salad

Build Your Salad

$10.50

Salads served on a bed of romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, choice of veggies, dressing, tortilla chips & cheese.

Dessert

Churros with Caramel Dip

Churros with Caramel Dip

$4.25

Bottled drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.25

Sangria Senorial (Grape Soda)

$3.25

SNAPPLE

$3.25

DIET SNAPPLE

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Topochico

$3.25

Bottled water

Large Bottled Water

$2.75

Small Bottled water

$2.00

Aguas frescas

Tamarindo

$3.50

Flor de jamaica (hibiscus)

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Energy Drinks

No sugar Monster

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

JARRITOS FAMILY SIZE

Jarritos family Strawberry

$6.00

Jarritos family Grapefruit

$6.00

el TB SAMPLER

When you can't just pick one! Enjoy this plate filled with chicken quesadilla, 2 beef taquitos, birria loaded nachos, small street corn. Served with our delicious warmed "Queso", sour cream and pico de gallo.
el TB SAMPLER

el TB SAMPLER

$20.00

When you can't just pick one! Enjoy this plate filled with chicken quesadilla, 2 beef taquitos, birria loaded nachos, small street corn. Served with our delicious warmed "Queso", sour cream and pico de gallo.

el TB SAMPLER (Vegetarian)

When you can't just pick one! Enjoy this plate filled with no meat quesadilla, 2 potato taquitos, rajas loaded nachos, small street corn. Served with our delicious warmed "Queso", sour cream and pico de gallo.

el TB Sampler (vegetarian)

$20.00

SHARING PLATE #1

12 TACOS 3 Steak, 3 Chicken, 3 Al Pastor, 3 Carnitas. No Substitutions.

3 Steak Tacos, 3 Chicken Tacos, 3 Al Pastor, 3 Carnitas

$45.00

SHARING PLATE #2 MAR Y TIERRA

Enjoy this plate with a perfect mix of the favorites. No substitutions.

3 Steak Tacos, 3 Chicken Tacos, 3 Baja Fish Tacos, 3 Shrimp Tacos

$50.00

Taco Tuesday Special

3 TACOS + 1 Agua Fresca

$12.00

Mulitas

Melted cheese on two corn tortillas, with pick protein, topped with cilantro, onions and salsa.

Carne Asada Mulita

$5.75

Pollo Asado Mulita

$5.25

Al Pastor Mulita

$5.50

Carnitas Mulita

$5.25

Rajas Mulita

$5.00

Cheese Mulita

$4.75

Hats

Black/White/Red/Black logo

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fast casual Mexican Taqueria.

Website

Location

244 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ 07624

Directions

