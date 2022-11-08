el Taco Bar 244 Closter Dock Road
244 Closter Dock Road
Closter, NJ 07624
Birria Special
Three Birria Tacos + Consome
Our very special, Special! Short ribs marinated with 20 different spices for over 24 hours. Slow cook. 3 tacos with delicious consome (beef broth) for dipping. Tacos include our house special salsa, cilantro and onions.
Birria Quesadilla
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked short ribs, cilantro, onions and a side of, avocado salsa, sour cream and our house special salsa.
Birria Burrito
Our delicious flour tortilla packed with Birria, filled with cilantro-rice, house special salsa, cilantro and onions. Option to add melted cheese.
Loaded Birria Nachos
Tortillas chips, cheese Sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.
Loaded Birria Fries
Fries, cheese sauce, birria meat, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and our house special salsa.
Birria Ramen
Noodles, Birria meat, beef broth topped with onions, cilantro, radish and house special salsa.
Consome birria
Tacos
Taco Asada (Steak)
Grilled steak with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and red “taquera” salsa. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortilla prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Pollo Asado (Chicken)
Grilled chicken with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and red “taquera” salsa. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Al Pastor
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Carnitas
Slow cooked pork with pickled onions, fresh green salsa and fresh cilantro. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Baja Fish
Beer battered fish topped with our fresh cabbage slaw and creamy chipotle sauce. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)
Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) Pan Seared Shrimp with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo topped with creamy chipotle sauce.
Taco Rajas (Vegetarian)
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Rolled Tacos
Rolled Tacos (Chicken) (4/per order)
SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 P/Order)
Rolled Tacos (Beef) (GF) (4/per order)
SHREDDED BEEF, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 P/Order)
Rolled Tacos (Potato) (4/per order)
MASHED POTATO, CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ROLLED TOPPED WITH FRESH CHEESE, HOUSE SPECIAL SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. (4 per order)
Burritos
Burrito California
Grilled Steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, our house special salsa and sour cream.
Burrito Asada (Steak)
Grilled steak, avocado salsa, cilantro-rice, refried beans, red "taquera" salsa and pico de gallo
Burrito Pollo Asado (Chicken)
Grilled chicken, avocado salsa, cilantro-rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.
Burrito Pastor
Rotisserie marinated pork, rice, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple.
Burrito Carnitas
Slow cooked pork, rice, pickled onions and fresh green salsa.
Burrito Baja Fish
Battered fish with our delicious cabbage slaw, cilantro-rice, and creamy chipotle sauce.
Burrito Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)
Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) Burrito Pan Seared Shrimp with our corn and pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro rice topped with creamy chipotle sauce
Burrito Bean & Cheese
Refried beans and cheese
Burritos Rajas (Vegetarian)
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream and rice.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Carne Asada (Steak)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with steak and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.
Quesadilla Pollo Asado (Chicken)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with grilled chicken and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with rotisserie marinated pork and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and creamy green salsa.
Quesadilla Carnitas
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with slow cooked pork and side of, guacamole, sour cream and fresh green salsa.
Quesadilla (No Meat)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.
Quesadilla Rajas (Poblano Peppers - Vegetarian)
Melted Cheese on a Flour Tortilla with Rajas (Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn and cream). Includes guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa on the side.
Quesadilla Camaron (Spicy Shrimp)
Melted cheese on a flour tortilla with Camaron (Spicy Shrimp) and a side of, guacamole, sour cream and our house special salsa.
Extras
Loaded Fries
Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50
Loaded Nachos
Your Choice of protein, cheese Sauce, guacamole, sour cream and our house special Salsa. Chicken/Pastor/Carnitas/Rajas +$1.50 Steak +$2.50
Street corn
Grilled Corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.
Side of Guac (No Chips)
Guac & Chips Small
Guac & Chips Large
Chips & Salsa
Chips
Side of Rice
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Rice & Side of Beans Combo
1 Side of Rice and 1 Side of Beans (Buy 1 Side, get 1 50% off when purchased as a combo).
Side of Fries
Salsa Bar
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream (1oz)
Salad
Bottled drinks
Bottled water
Energy Drinks
JARRITOS FAMILY SIZE
el TB SAMPLER
el TB SAMPLER (Vegetarian)
SHARING PLATE #1
SHARING PLATE #2 MAR Y TIERRA
Mulitas
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A fast casual Mexican Taqueria.
244 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ 07624