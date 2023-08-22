El Taco Fiesta 1714 Atlanta Highway-E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Experience the best authentic Mexican food in Gainesville, where quality, and service meets great prices. Join us for a delicious culinary journey at our locally-loved restaurant, and savor the rich flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Location
1714 Atlanta Highway-E, Gainesville, GA 30504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carnes en Vara Barinas Grill - 1714 Atlanta Highway
No Reviews
1714 Atlanta Highway Gainesville, GA 30504
View restaurant
El Sombrero G'ville (Browns's Bridge)
No Reviews
1705 Browns Bridge Rd Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurant
El Carreton Taqueria 2.0 - 400 Pearl Nix Parkway - Gainesville, Ga 30501
No Reviews
400 Pearl Nix Parkway Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurant
More near Gainesville