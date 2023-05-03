Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Luchador - Saint Matthews

review star

No reviews yet

112 Meridian Ave

Saint Matthews, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco #8 on line

Baja Fish Taco #8 on line

$6.25

Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro

Asada Taco #6 on line

Asada Taco #6 on line

$6.00

Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Veggie Taco #9 on line

Veggie Taco #9 on line

$5.50

Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro


Starters,Soups,Salads

Ring the bell! Let's get started
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$8.25

fresh made guacamole made with avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime.

Chips & Pico

Chips & Pico

$6.50

hand chopped fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeno, lime, and cilantro.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.25

house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.

Caesar Salad online

Caesar Salad online

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Creamy Avocado Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese

Mexican Crunchy Salad on line

Mexican Crunchy Salad on line

$11.00

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Avocado, Cilantro, Beets, Lime-Cilantro Agave Vinaigrette, Arugula, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Radish, Pumpkin seeds.

Mole Fries

Mole Fries

$6.25

Fries covered in a house mole topped with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro

Camote Frito Con Mole on line

Camote Frito Con Mole on line

$6.75

Sweet potato fries topped with house mole, crema, queso fresco, and cilantro

Pozole soup online

$9.99Out of stock

Nachos

Nachos Chicken Tinga

$13.99

Nachos Barbacoa

$13.99

Nachos Asada

$17.98

Nachos Veggie

$13.99

Nachos Carnitas

$13.99

Nachos Pastor

$13.99

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Rice Bowls

Rice, Queso dip, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Onions, Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Maduros, with your option of meat.

Bowl Barbacoa

$14.99

Bowl Tinga

$14.99

Bowl Carnitas

$14.99

Bowl Veggie

$14.99

Bowl Pastor

$15.99

Bowl Salmon

$15.99

Bowl Shrimp

$15.99

Bowl Asada

$15.99

TACOS

The main event. Fresh tortillas, chef driven ingredients, always cooked fresh to order.
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line

Al Pastor Taco #1 on line

$5.25

House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro

Tinga Taco #2 on line

Tinga Taco #2 on line

$5.25

Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro

Barbacoa Taco #3 on line

Barbacoa Taco #3 on line

$5.75

Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Carnitas Taco #4 on line

Carnitas Taco #4 on line

$5.50

Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro

Mole Taco #5 on line

Mole Taco #5 on line

$4.99

Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese

Asada Taco #6 on line

Asada Taco #6 on line

$6.00

Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Chicharron Taco #7

Chicharron Taco #7

$4.99

Tomatillo braised pork rinds, onions, crema, cilantro

Baja Fish Taco #8 on line

Baja Fish Taco #8 on line

$6.25

Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro

Veggie Taco #9 on line

Veggie Taco #9 on line

$5.50

Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Suadero Taco #10 on line

$5.99

brisket, guacamole, marita salsa, onions, crema, cilantro

Pasilla Shrimp Taco

Pasilla Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Passila Cille and Agave glazed shrimp, guacamole, mexican slaw, pickled onions, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, crema.

Salmon Taco

$6.25

Fresh pineapple glazed salmon, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, Mexican slaw, pickled onions, cilantro.

Lechon Taco

$5.25Out of stock

Slowley roasted lechon pork, moho sauce, white onions, cilantro.

TORTAS

The choke hold. Mexican style sandwiches sure to finish any contender.

Torta Asada #10 on line

$14.99

Chipotle, refried black beans, spicy aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, beef tenderloin, grilled onions, grilled poblanos.

Torta Ahogada #11 on line

$13.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, crispy carnitas, guajillo sauce

Torta Tetanica #12 on line

$13.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, grilled chicken breast

Torta Carnitas #13 on line

$14.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, crispy pork & pickled onions

Torta Desayuno #14 on line

$14.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, fried eggs, Mexican chorizo and ham

Torta Tinga #15 on line

$13.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, guajillo braised chicken

Torta Veggie #16 on line

$13.99

chipotle, refried black beans, aioli, Oaxaca cheese, crema, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, avocado, roasted corn-poblano, plantains

SIDES

To win in the ring every heavy weight needs slammin sides!
Elote Callejero On line

Elote Callejero On line

$5.50

Mexican street-style grilled corn on the cob brushed with mayo and finished with cotija cheese, Chile pequin, and cilantro.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Served with smoked pineapple sauce

Maduros On line

Maduros On line

$5.99

Sweet plantains topped with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro

French Fries

$5.00

2oz Guacamole

$2.50

2oz Queso

$2.25

6oz black beans

$3.25

16 oz Tomatillo

$7.50

16 oz Jalapeno

$7.50

16 oz Arbol sauce

$7.50

6oz Cheese Dip W/O Chips

$6.00

6oz Guacamole

$7.00

A bag of Chips

$1.20

KIDS MENU

Little luchadores love our Taco Luchador
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.25

Kid's cheese quesadilla, chips, and served with drink, choice of cheese, barbacoa or chicken tinga.

Kid's Steak Taco

Kid's Steak Taco

$6.50

Kid's steak and cheese taco, chips, served with drink.

Kid's Chicken Taco

$6.50

POSTRES/DESSERTS

The finishing move...Fresh desserts sold ring side

Flan

$6.99

Churros

$5.99

Carmel Sauce (Cajeta 2 OZ)

$0.75

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$7.00

Seasonal Margarita

$8.00

Swirl Margarita

$8.00

Sangria On The Rocks

$7.00+

CERVEZAS

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

O'Douls

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.25

Jarritos Mango

$4.25

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.25

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.25

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our love of tacos stems from our love of fresh ingredients, craft-fully prepared by our chefs. Every bite of our tacos, tortas, or appetizers is sure to please your taste buds. C'mon, who doesn't love tacos?

Website

Location

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
El Taco Luchador image
El Taco Luchador image
El Taco Luchador image
El Taco Luchador image

Similar restaurants in your area

Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Taco Luchador - Baxter
orange starNo Reviews
938 Baxter Ave Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Guacamole Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
900 East Market Street Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
El Taco Luchador - Jtown
orange starNo Reviews
9204 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. English Station Rd Louisville, KY 40245
View restaurantnext
El Taco Luchador - Colonial Gardens
orange starNo Reviews
5205 New Cut Rd Louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Saint Matthews
Westport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
East Main
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Old Louisville
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fern Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
review star
No reviews yet
The Avenue
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston