El Taco - Powelton

review star

No reviews yet

3233 Powelton Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Main Food

El Taco

El Taco

$9.95

3 soft street tacos served with pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$10.95

3 crispy corn tacos served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

El Burrito

El Burrito

$10.95

Wrapped with a larger flour tortilla with black beans, cilantro rice (contains chicken stock), sour cream, and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

El Burrito Bowl

El Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Served in a literal burrito bowl with black beans, cilantro rice (contains chicken stock), cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

El Macho Burrito

El Macho Burrito

$19.95

Two burritos in one! Served with black beans, cilantro rice, sour cream and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.

El Salad

El Salad

$11.95

Healthy meal in a bed of lettuce with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

Junior Mexican Fries

Junior Mexican Fries

$8.45

Smaller version of the Mexican Fries

Junior Mexican Nachos

Junior Mexican Nachos

$8.45

Smaller version of the Mexican Nachos

Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$14.95

Served on a bed of french fries with black bean, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.

Mexican Nachos

Mexican Nachos

$14.95

Served on a bed of corn tortilla chips with black bean, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.

Cheesy Quesadilla

Cheesy Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled flour tortilla (large) served with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.

BOX of Crispy Tacos

BOX of Crispy Tacos

$45.95

4 orders of crispy corn tacos (12 tacos total) served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.

Sides

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$5.95

Fried ground beef empanada with chimichurri salsa

Guac On The Spot

Guac On The Spot

$6.95

Tortilla chips with freshly-made guacamole

Salsa To-Go Bottles (4oz)

Salsa To-Go Bottles (4oz)

$5.95

Salsas To Go Bottles, 4 oz

Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.55

Side of Black Beans

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.55

Side of rice, contains chicken stock

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.55

Freshly-made chips, with a choice of any Salsa

Fries & Salsa

Fries & Salsa

$4.95

Fries with a choice of any salsa.

Salsas On The Side

Salsas On The Side

Toppings On The Side

Drinks

Bottles Water

Bottles Water

$2.65
Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$4.50

Mexican drink made with hibiscus flowers

Horchata

Horchata

$4.50

Mexican drink made with rice, flavored with cinnamon and sugar

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.35

Glass bottled Mexican Coca-Cola

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$4.50

Freshly made drink with real pineapple and mango

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.75
Jarrito

Jarrito

$3.35
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.35

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.99

A light sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream

Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.99

Made from scratch apple empanada with drizzled caramel

Churros

Churros

$2.55

Delicious churro (1), choice of fillings

Flan

Flan

$5.45

Caramel custard with a layer of clear caramel sauce

Fundraiser

Please click here if your order should be associated with today's fundraiser

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican-Inspired Food on Drexel's and UPenn's Campus

Website

Location

3233 Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

