  Avondale
  El Taco Santo - Avondale - 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104
El Taco Santo - Avondale 1619 N Dysart Rd Ste 104

No reviews yet

1619 North Dysart Road

Avondale, AZ 85392

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)
Santo Combo

Santo

Santo Combo

Santo Combo

$14.00

Three (3) tacos and a cheese quesadilla. You can mix and match the meats for the tacos or choose all the same meats

Santo Asada

Santo Asada

$14.00

(3) Three carne asada tacos and one cheese quesadilla on flour tortillas. Corn available upon request.

Santo Birria

Santo Birria

$14.00

(3) Three birria tacos and one cheese quesadilla on corn tortillas. Flour available upon request.

Santo Pollo

$14.00

(3) Three chicken tacos and one cheese quesadilla on flour tortillas. Corn available upon request.

Santo Al Pastor

Santo Al Pastor

$14.00

(3) Three al pastor tacos and one cheese quesadilla on flour tortillas. Corn available upon request.

Santo Carnitas

Santo Carnitas

$14.00

(3) Three carnitas tacos and one cheese quesadilla on corn tortillas. Flour available upon request.

Santo de Cabeza

$14.00

Three Cabeza tacos and a cheese quesadilla.

Demon

Demon Combo

Demon Combo

$15.00

Three tacos and a meat quesadilla. You can mix and match the meats for the tacos or choose all the same meats. You can choose your meat choice for the quesadilla.

Santito Combo

Santito Combo

$12.50

Two tacos, scoop of rice and beans, a medium drink

The Rumble

The Rumble 6

The Rumble 6

$18.00

No substitutions. Six different tacos, one with each of our meats.

Hotdog Combo

Sonoran Hotdog and Fries Combo

$8.50

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper This combo includes a side order of French Fries

Fish Combo

Fish Combo

$13.00

Two Fish tacos with cabbage, cilantro, shredded carrots and special blend house sauce, side of rice and a soft drink

Tamales

Tamales Combo

$14.00

Tamalitos Combo

$12.50

Beef

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$3.69

Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

$3.69

Marinated Stewed beef that is slow cooked in a special recipe broth

Cabeza

$3.69

Chicken

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

$3.69

Sonoran Style marinated chicken

Pork

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.69

Grilled marinated pork

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.69

Tender slow simmered pork

Fish

Battered fish with house sauce

Fish Taco

$5.50

Fish Taco with cilantro, shredded carrots, cabbage shreds, special recipe house sauce

Bean

Bean Taco

Bean Taco

$1.50

Tortilla and refried beans taco

A la cart

Mexian Rice

Mexian Rice

$3.69+

Special Recipe Mexican Rice

Borracho Beans

Borracho Beans

$3.69+

Slow cooked refried beans. just a hint of spicy

Plain Kids Hotdog

$4.50
Sonoran Hotdog

Sonoran Hotdog

$4.50

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper

French Fries

$5.00
Chips

Chips

$4.00

Crispy corn tortilla triangles with a small 4oz side of borracho beans (refried beans with a little heat)

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas

Quesadilla w/Meat

Quesadilla w/Meat

$5.50

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat

Lorenza

Lorenza

Lorenza

$5.50

Toasted hard shell corn tortilla with cheese and choice of meat

Keto Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

$9.50

Low carb alternative mixture of cheese with a choice of meat. 8oz of meat. up to 4 different meat s per bowl

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$12.00

French fries, Meat Choice topped with melted and shredded cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00

Corn tortilla chips covered in melted and shredded cheese

Nachos w/ Meat

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips, choice of meat, melted and shredded cheese

Burritos

Santo Burro

$10.00

Beans and Chesse Burrito

$8.00

1 Lb / 10 Tacos

1 Lb Family Pack

1 Lb Family Pack

$35.00

1 Lb of your choice of meat, ten tortillas, three quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 3)

2lb / 20 tacos

2lb Family Pack

2lb Family Pack

$66.00

2 Lbs of your choice of meat, twenty tortillas, six quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 6)

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$2.50+
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.50+
Limonada

Limonada

$2.50+

Sodas

Mexican Bottle Cola

Mexican Bottle Cola

$2.50
Canned Cola

Canned Cola

$1.50

Catering

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

$105.00

Choose up to 3 meats Includes: 3.5 lbs of meat 30 tortillas 5 salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

$175.00

Choose up to 7 options of meats and veggies Includes: 60 tortillas 5 salsas Additional Salsas available for purchase under Salsas section

Salsas

Habanero Salsa 1 liter

$3.00+

Habanero salsa - HOT

Avocado Salsa 1 liter

$3.00+

Avocado, cilantro, milk, eggs, lime juice

Pico De Gallo 1 liter

$3.00+

Green Tomatillo Mild Salsa 1 liter

$3.00+

Salsa Verde

Salsa tatemada - Roasted Tomato 1 liter

$3.00+

Roasted tomato salsa Medium

Salsa Roja - Medium 1 liter

$3.00+

Salsa roja - medium

Specials

Quesabirra

$3.69

Big Quesadilla

$10.00

Taco Poblano

$4.00

Gringas

$3.69
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in Sonoran style Tacos and homemade fresh salsas!

Location

1619 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

Directions

