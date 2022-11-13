  • Home
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee 4025 E. Chandler Blvd

No reviews yet

4025 E. Chandler Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)
Cheese Quesadilla

The Rumble

The Rumble 5

$18.00

No substitutions. Five different tacos, one with each of our meats. and 1 quesadilla

Hotdog Combo

$8.50

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper This combo includes a side order of French Fries

Kids Menu

1 Taco & 1 Mini Quesadilla

$5.95

Beef

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$2.95

Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

$2.95

Marinated Stewed beef that is slow cooked in a special recipe broth

Chicken

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

$2.95

Sonoran Style marinated chicken

Pork

Al Pastor Taco

$2.95

Grilled marinated pork

Carnitas Taco

$2.95

Tender slow simmered pork

Veggie

Veggie Taco

$2.95

Cooked separately – Seasoned sliced vegetables – 2 different colored bell peppers, onions, cabbage salt and pepper, soy sauce

Bean

Bean Taco

$1.75

Tortilla and refried beans taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

(2) Tacos Poblanos

$7.49

two tacos Poblanos

A la cart

Mexian Rice

$3.69+

Special Recipe Mexican Rice

Borracho Beans

$3.69+

Slow cooked refried beans. just a hint of spicy

Plain Kids Hotdog

$4.50
Sonoran Hotdog

$4.49

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper

French Fries

$4.95

Chips

$3.99

Mini Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas

Quesadilla w/Meat

$4.49

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat

Lorenza

$5.49

Toasted hard shell corn tortilla with cheese and choice of meat

Keto Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

$8.99

Low carb alternative mixture of cheese with a choice of meat. 8oz of meat. up to 4 different meat s per bowl

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$11.95

French fries, Meat Choice topped with melted and shredded cheese

Burritos

Santo Burro

$10.99

Big Quesadilla

$6.99

Big Quesadilla

$8.99

Big Quesadilla w/ your choice of Meat 12" Tortilla

Green Salad Bowl

$9.95

Cherry Tomato spinach lettuce beans rice tortilla strips your choice of meat and house dressing

1 Lb / 10 Tacos

1 Lb Family Pack

$35.00

1 Lb of your choice of meat, ten tortillas, three quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 3)

2lb / 20 tacos

2lb Family Pack

$66.00

2 Lbs of your choice of meat, twenty tortillas, six quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 6)

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.50+
Jamaica

$2.50+
Limonada

$2.50+

Sodas / Tea

Mexican Bottle Cola

$2.50
Canned Cola

$1.50

Bottled Tea

$3.00

Bottled Tea

Catering

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

$105.00

Choose up to 3 meats Includes: 3.5 lbs of meat 30 tortillas 5 salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

$175.00

Choose up to 7 options of meats and veggies Includes: 60 tortillas 5 salsas Additional Salsas available for purchase under Salsas section

Salsas

Habanero Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Habanero salsa - HOT

Avocado Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Avocado, cilantro, milk, eggs, lime juice

Pico De Gallo 1 liter

$8.00

Green Tomatillo Mild Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Salsa Verde

Salsa tatemada - Roasted Tomato 1 liter

$8.00

Roasted tomato salsa Medium

Salsa Roja - Medium 1 liter

$8.00

Salsa roja - medium

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy sonoran style tacos!

Website

Location

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Directions

