  El Taco Santo - Gilbert - 835 S. Gilbert Rd
El Taco Santo - Gilbert 835 S. Gilbert Rd

No reviews yet

835 S. Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)
Carnitas Taco

The Rumble

The Rumble 5

$18.00

No substitutions. Six different tacos, one with each of our meats.

Hotdog Combo

Sonoran Hotdog and Fries Combo

$8.50

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper This combo includes a side order of French Fries

Kids Menu

1 Taco & 1 Mini Quesadilla

$5.95

1 Taco & 1 Mini Quesadilla

Beef

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$2.95

Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Birria Taco(Shredded Beef)

$2.95

Marinated Stewed beef that is slow cooked in a special recipe broth

Chicken

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

$2.95

Sonoran Style marinated chicken

Pork

Al Pastor Taco

$2.95

Grilled marinated pork

Carnitas Taco

$2.95

Tender slow simmered pork

Veggie

Veggie Taco

$2.95

Cooked separately – Seasoned sliced vegetables – 2 different colored bell peppers, onions, cabbage salt and pepper, soy sauce

Bean

Bean Taco

$1.75

Tortilla and refried beans taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

Tacos Poblanos

Tacos Poblanos (2)

$7.49

2 Tacos Poblanos

A la cart

Mexian Rice

$3.69+

Special Recipe Mexican Rice

Borracho Beans

$3.69+

Slow cooked refried beans. just a hint of spicy

Plain Kids Hotdog

$4.50
Sonoran Hotdog

$4.49

Home baked fresh hotdog bun, hotdog wrapped in bacon with traditional Sonoran toppings. The hotdog is served with a roasted pepper

French Fries

$4.95
Chips

$3.99

Crispy corn tortilla triangles with a small 4oz side of borracho beans (refried beans with a little heat)

Mini Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas

Quesadilla w/Meat

$4.49

Melted cheese between two 5 inch hand made tortillas with your choice of meat

Lorenza

Lorenza

$5.49

Toasted hard shell corn tortilla with cheese and choice of meat

Keto Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

Tim Berry Bowl

$8.99

Low carb alternative mixture of cheese with a choice of meat. 8oz of meat. up to 4 different meat s per bowl

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$12.00

French fries, Meat Choice topped with melted and shredded cheese

Burritos

Burrito 12" Tortilla

$10.99

Big Quesadilla

Big Quesadilla 12" Tortilla

$6.99

Big Quesadilla W/Meat 12" Tortilla

$8.99

Big Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Meat 12" Tortilla

Green Salad Bowl

$9.95

Green Salad Bowl (Cherry tomato, spinach, lettuce, beans, rice, tortilla strips and your choice of meat and house dressing

1 Lb / 10 Tacos

1 Lb Family Pack

$35.00

1 Lb of your choice of meat, ten tortillas, three quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 3)

2lb / 20 tacos

2lb Family Pack

$66.00

2 Lbs of your choice of meat, twenty tortillas, six quesadillas (upgrade to meat quesadillas for $2 each (Meat choices ,Birria, carne asada / steak, pollo asado / chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or cochinita pibil (feeds 6)

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.50+
Jamaica

$2.50+
Limonada

$2.50+

Sodas / Tea

Mexican Bottle Cola

$2.50
Canned Cola

$1.50

Bottled Tea

$3.00

Add a Michelada

$6.00

Michelada

Catering

10 person - 3.5lbs meats w/ 5 Salsas

$105.00

Choose up to 3 meats Includes: 3.5 lbs of meat 30 tortillas 5 salsas

20 person - 7 lbs meat w/5 Salsas

$175.00

Choose up to 7 options of meats and veggies Includes: 60 tortillas 5 salsas Additional Salsas available for purchase under Salsas section

Salsas

Habanero Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Habanero salsa - HOT

Avocado Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Avocado, cilantro, milk, eggs, lime juice

Pico De Gallo 1 liter

$8.00

Green Tomatillo Mild Salsa 1 liter

$8.00

Salsa Verde

Salsa tatemada - Roasted Tomato 1 liter

$8.00

Roasted tomato salsa Medium

Salsa Roja - Medium 1 liter

$8.00

Salsa roja - medium

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in Sonoran style Tacos.

Location

835 S. Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

