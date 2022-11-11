Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Takito

Military Highway

Weslaco, TX 78596

Order Again

Burgers

Burgers

$5.00

lettuce,tomato,onon,mayo

Lays Chips

$1.00

Funyons

$1.00

Burger Buns

Hot Dog Buns

Chalupas

chalupas

$7.00

cheese,cilantro,onion,

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$1.50

tomato,onion,

Lays Chip

$1.00

Funysuns

$1.00

Lonches

Loches

$8.00

Cabage,Tomato,Onion,Aguacate

MIxta

Mixta

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$5.00

cheese

Specail Beans

Chicken Fajita Salad

$7.99

Lettuce,Tomato,Crutons,shreded chesse

Sincronizadas

Sincronizadas

$7.00

cheese

Takitos Regulares

Takitos

$7.00

Takitos Tuntun

TUNTUN Tacos

$9.00

cabage,Tomato,Onion,Aguacate

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.50

Lettuce

Molida Taco

$7.00

Individual Takito

Individual Takito

$1.10

Frijoles Especiales

Frijoles Especiales

$3.75

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Limonadas

$3.00

Manzanita

$1.50

Melon

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Strawberry Fanta

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

Coke Zero

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Home made food

Location

Military Highway, Weslaco, TX 78596

Directions

