Latin American
Steakhouses

El Tango Argentina Grill Moonachie

413 Reviews

$$

35 Moonachie Rd

Moonachie, NJ 07074

Order Again

Appetizers

Empandas

Empandas

$12.00

3 Baked Empanadas your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Spinach

Tierra Del Fuego Camarones

Tierra Del Fuego Camarones

$17.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in a semi spicy red tango sauce

Calamares

Calamares

$15.00

Tender lightly breaded calamari served with homemade El Tango tomato sauce

Picadita Argetina

Picadita Argetina

$25.00

Charcuterie board of Prosciutto, Salami, two different Cheeses and seasonal fruits

Provoleta

Provoleta

$15.00

Grilled mild Provolone cheese filled with fresh tomatoes topped off with oregano

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$20.00

Grilled Octopus

Burrata

$16.00

Oysters

$18.00

Happy Hour Empanadas

$10.00

Happy Hour Picada Argentina

$10.00

Happy Hour Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Happy Hour Oysters

$2.00

Happy Hour Shrimp Al Ajillo

$10.00

Happy Hour Chorizo

$10.00

Happy Hour Crostini Bites

$12.00

Happy Hour Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Bread\ Pan

$3.00

Carnes

Entrana

Entrana

$39.00

Grilled Skirt Steak served with one side of your choice and our homemade chimichurri

Bone in ribeye

Bone in ribeye

$55.00

Grilled Rib Eye Steak served with one side of your choice and our homemade chimichurri

Bife De Chorizo

Bife De Chorizo

$45.00

Grilled Sirloin Strip Steak served with one side of your choice and our homemade chimichurri

Ribeye steak

$38.00

Tomahawk

$200.00

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Entrees

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$27.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Salmon

$30.00

Pargo Papillon

$28.00

Seafood Paella

$26.00

Tango Burger

$18.00

Lomito

$19.00

Choripan

$17.00

Pollo Relleno

$24.00

Fettuccine Picaña Special

$24.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

French Toast

$20.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Chicken BLT

$18.00

Parrilladas

Parrillada Argentina for 2

Parrillada Argentina for 2

$65.00

Argentine mixed grill! 14oz Skirt Steak, 3 Short Ribs, 1 Morcilla, 2 Chorizos, 2 Grilled Chicken, Sweet Breads, & Beef Tripes served with 3 sides of choice

Parrillada Argentina for 3

$95.00

Salads

El Tango Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Hard boiled eggs, Heart of Palm, Onions, and Avocado

Argentina Tartare

$17.00

Sides

Argentine potato salad

$8.00

Bacon macaroni & cheese

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Vegetable Antipasto

$12.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$10.00

Creamy champiñon Rice

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Regular French Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Flan Casero

$10.00
Panqueques De Dulce De Leche

Panqueques De Dulce De Leche

$12.00

Tres Leches Meringue

$12.00

Caramelized pear

$14.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Mango Mousse

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Happy hour

Margarita

Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Sour

Wine Glass Special

$7.00

Lychee Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Moet Brut

$10.00

Moet Melon

$18.00

Moet Colada

$18.00

Moet Bathtub Bubbles

$25.00

Espresso Martini

$7.00

Sangrias

Red sangria pitcher

$40.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Passion Fruit Sangria pitcher

$40.00

Red Sangria Glass

$13.00

White Sangria glass

$13.00

Passion Fruit Sangria glass

$14.00

Cocktails

Sample Vodka Drink

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$14.00

Passion Pina

$17.00

Argentinos En NY

$17.00

El Gaucho

$17.00

Buenos Berries

$17.00

El Pibe De Oro

$14.00

Tango Mango Cosmo

$17.00

Fernando

$15.00

Matcha Que Patch

$16.00

Evita Margarita

$18.00

Messi Mule

$17.00

Mar Del Plata

$14.00

Casa Rosada

$11.00

Caipirihna

$18.00

Dulce De Leche Martini

$14.00

35 Moonachie

$10.00

Frozen margarita

$18.00

Frozen mojito

$18.00

Frozen piña colada

$18.00

Blue Punch

$17.00

Hennessy passion

$18.00

Malibu baybreeze

$16.00

Tango spritz

$25.00

MOËT MELON

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Wine by the glass

Finca Flichman Malbec glass

$12.00

Piatelli Cabernet glass

$12.00

Portillo Merlot glass

$12.00

Trivento Cabernet glass

$12.00

Tribute Sauvignon blanc glass

$12.00

Imagery Chardonnay glass

$12.00

Morassutti Pinot Grigio glass

$12.00

A to Z Rosé glass

$12.00

Seven daughters glass

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Graffigna Malbec BTL

$42.00

Piatelli Malbec BTL

$35.00

Zuccardi Q Malbec BTL

$41.00

Broquel Malbec BTL

$44.00

Navarro Correas Malbec BTL

$35.00

Graffigna Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Trivento Cabernet BTL

$42.00

7 Moons Blend

$40.00

Orfila Malbec

$28.00

Portillo Merlot

$40.00

Graffigna Gran Reserva BTL

$39.00

Finca Flinchman BTL

$31.00

Graffigna Gran reserva BTL

$39.00

Luigi Bosca

$60.00

Trinitá Reserve blend BTL

$60.00

Broquel Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Piatelli Cabernet

$45.00

Lamole Di Lamole BTL

$42.00

Faustino V BTL

$59.00

Montecillo Reserva BTL

$38.00

Morassutti

$40.00

Tribute Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$46.00

Seven daughters Moscato BTL

$49.00

Reisling BTL

$30.00

A to Z Rosé BTL

$45.00

Imagery Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Pacific Rim Reisling BTL

$46.00

Martini & Rossi BTL

$36.00

Charles de fère BTL

$32.00

Moët Brut mini

$15.00

Beer

Quilmes

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Torpedo IPA

$9.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Champagne Bathtub

$25.00

Noches De Verano

$16.00

Spicy Mami

$14.00

It Was all a dream

$17.00

Timida

$15.00

Takes 2 to Tango

$15.00

Buenos Aires

$16.00

Caipirinah

$15.00

Blue Lagoon Colada

$16.00

Che Pica

$15.00

Moet Melon

$19.00

Moet Ice Colada

$18.00

Moet Glass

$14.00

Brunch Punch

$14.00

Sunshine

$16.00

Buenos Dias

$15.00

Casa Sunrise

$14.00

Moet Passiontini

$18.00

Mimosa Flight

$29.00

Red wine by the bottle

Graffigna Malbec

$42.00

Broquel Malbec

$44.00

Luigi Bosca

$60.00

Finds Flinchman

$48.00

Trivento Cab

$42.00

Piatelli Cab

$45.00

Portillo Merlot

$40.00

7 Moons blend

$40.00

Faustino rioja

$59.00

White wine by the bottle

Tribute btl

$46.00

Morassutti btl

$40.00

Pacific rim btl

$46.00

Imagery btl

$42.00

A to Z btl

$45.00

Seven Daughters

$49.00

Moet Chandon Brut Bottle

$120.00

Moet Ice bottle

$140.00

Moet Rose Bottle

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Argentine Cuisine. Parrillada Argentina.

Website

Location

35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074

Directions

Gallery
El Tango Argentina Grill image
El Tango Argentina Grill image
El Tango Argentina Grill image

Map
