Latin American
Steakhouses
El Tango Argentina Grill Moonachie
413 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Argentine Cuisine. Parrillada Argentina.
Location
35 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave
4.6 • 301
5406 Bergenline Ave West New York, NJ 07093
View restaurant