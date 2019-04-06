Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Tango Englewood

review star

No reviews yet

22-24 N. Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

Appetizers

1 Empanada

$3.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Tierra Del Fuego Camarones

$20.00

Calamares

$20.00

Charcuterie & Cheeses

$26.00

Provoleta Toast

$16.00

Chorizo Argentino

$14.00

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$24.00

1 Orden De Molleja

$15.00

TACOS

$2.00

Docena Empanadas

$30.00

Chinchulines

$12.00

Chinchuline

$15.00

Chimmichurri

$10.00

Morcilla

$5.00

Moyeja

$7.00

Chorizo

$7.00

Chicken Wings 6

$8.00

Chicken Wings 8

$10.00

Chicken Wings 10

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$1.00

Sliders

$2.00

Quesadillas

$6.00

Tacos Unlimited

$25.00

Jumbo SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

CHICKEN PARM SPECIAL

$10.00

Amount Of People

$42.00

Choripan

$10.00

Entrees

Parrillada Argentina

$90.00

Asado Del Carnicero

$145.00

Entraña

$37.00

Ojo De Costilla

$39.00

Bife De Chorizo

$37.00

Tiras De Asado

$35.00

Tango Burger With Fries

$20.00

Milanese De pollo

$24.00

Salmon

$34.00

Seabass

$33.00

Kids Burger lto

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers With Fries

$12.00

Pechuga Las Malvinas

$29.00

Choripan with Fries

$20.00

Private Party

$70.00

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Burger

$10.00

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$35.00

PARRILLADA SEAFOOD

$100.00

PORTERHOUSE FOR TWO

$125.00

Pasta

Fettuccine al Tango

$30.00

Penne Vodka Con Pollo

$26.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$26.00

Soups & Salads

Classic Caesar

$17.00

Beets & Avocado

$17.00

Avocado salad

$17.00

Side Of Avocado

$5.00

Side Of Beets

$5.00

Ensalada Rusa

$10.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Sides

Arroz Amarillo

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Ensalada Rusa

$7.00

Ensalada Criolla

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

French fries

$7.00

Side Of Egg

$4.00

Chimichurri

$10.00

Chinchulines Side

$12.00

Vegetables

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

Avocado

$5.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Desserts

FLAN

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00

ALFAJORES

$7.00

Cake Charge

$16.00

PANQUEQUES DE DULCE DE LECHE

$10.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Brunch

Brunch Appetizer

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bake Empanadas

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Capresse Salad

$12.00

Picture Perf Bacon

$12.00

Skirt & Eggs

$28.00

Omelette

$15.00

Hungover Burger

$15.00

Tango Benedict

$17.00

3PM Breakfast

$16.00

3 GOLPES

$16.00

Fall Dishes

VEGETABLE SOUP

$8.00

CREMA DE CALABAZA

$9.00

AUTUMN SALAD

$10.00

CREAMY TUSCAN CHICKEN

$26.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$39.00

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$24.00

PUMPKIN GELATO

$9.00

LATE NIGHT MENU

Tango Picada

$55.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Chorizo Argentino

$14.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

CORTADITO

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

POLAND SPRING WATER

$3.00

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

SOFT DRINK CAN

$3.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

SAN PELLIGRINO LARGE

$9.00

Small SAN PELEGRINO

$7.00

AQUA PANNA

$9.00

Red Bull

$5.00

MATE

$4.00

Pitcher Juice

$10.00

Saratoga Still

$9.00

Piancone

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Happy hour

Happy Hour Cosmo

$1.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour Mojito

$8.00

Happy Hour Mimosa $1

$1.00

Happy Hour Sangria

$6.00

Tower Special

$30.00

Happy Hour White Wine

$6.00

Happy Hour Red Wine

$6.00

Henny Punch

$25.00

Henny Punch Special

$25.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$30.00

Happy Hour Beer

$6.00

Happy Hour Sex On The Beach

$6.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Double

$2.00

FLAVORED MARGARITAS $6

$6.00

Classic Margarita $5

$5.00

Bellini Pitcher

$29.00

Green Tea Shots

$5.00

Unlimited Wine

$20.00

Unlimited Margarita No Charge

Unlimited Margarita

$28.00

Unlimited Wine

$20.00

Bellini

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$6.00

Umlimited Mojito

$25.00

Mojito Pitcher

$25.00

Flights Margarita

$25.00

Sangria Picher

$25.00

Espresso Martini Happy Hour

$8.00

Happy Hourcocktail

$8.00

Córdoba Happy Hour

$9.00

Exotic Passion Fruit

$8.00

Patron Bentley Happy Hour

$9.00

Viejo Fashion Happy Hour

$9.00

Lychee Happy Hour

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22-24 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

Directions

