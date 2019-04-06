Latin American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
El Tango Englewood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22-24 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ 07631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Englewood