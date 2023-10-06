Dinner Menu

Los Burritos

Macho Burrito

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and your choice of chicken or beef. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Tapatio

$16.99

A flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, and guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Colorado

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef sirloin and topped with red salsa and melted Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Verde

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and topped with Jack cheese and green salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$12.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beans and Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Picadillo Burrito

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and topped with Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Mazattan Burrito

$19.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano mix, and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce. Garnished with cotija cheese and avocado slices and finished with rice and beans on the side

Fajita Burrito

$17.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Burrito a La Diabla

$15.99

Your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese and a spicy a la diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side

Carnitas Burrito

$15.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Topped with Jack cheese and a roasted salsa verde. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Chipotle

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo. Topped with Jack cheese and a creamy chipotle sauce. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Asada

$17.99

Carne asada or pollo asado stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side

Huevos

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.99

Ground Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and onions

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Three eggs fried over a tortilla with special sauce and melted cheese

Machaca Con Hueves

$13.99

Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and onions

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$8.99

A delicious blend of cheese melted to perfection and topped with green onions

Quesadilla

$10.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pasilla chile. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with authentic pork carnitas, melted Jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, tomatoes, and onions. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Chicken Taquitos

$11.99

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with chicken. Topped with cotija cheese and aioli sauce. Finished with guacamole and sour cream

Enchilada Nachos

$12.99

Nachos topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Then topped with refried beans, Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Comes with red or green enchilada sauce

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Made at your table

Fajitadilla

$15.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese and sliced chicken or steak sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Fiesta Quesadilla

$16.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, Jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with a choice of rice and beans, or a salad

Sample Platter

$18.99

Treat yourself to your favorite Mexican flavors! This dish is for the "Amigos" who want a bit of everything or cannot decide on what to order! Each platter includes a selection of quesadillas taquitos, chicken wings, a sope, and cheese nachos. Served with

Street steak tacos

$2.50

Street pastor taco

$2.50

Jalisco Style

Carne Asada

$19.99

Skirt steak broiled in a special way. Served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and melted Monterey cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado

Steak a La Chicana

$17.99

Skirt steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers and finally covered with Spanish sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce served over a bed of rice and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans

Pollo a La Diabla

$17.99

Slices of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and a red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Hot and spicy!

Pina Loca

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed with pineapple, zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers served in a pineapple shell and garnished with chipotle aioli sauce and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.99

Three corn tortilla tacos with a choice of steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo

Pollo a La Crema

$17.99

Chicken sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce

Pollo Asado

$17.99

Charbroiled boneless chicken breast served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Carnitas De Pollo

$17.99

Slices of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Tilapia

$22.99

Whole fish, clean with no bones. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onions, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans

Molcajete

$22.99

Muy caliente. Our version of the "Traditional molcajete". A stone mortar filled with your choice of meat, our traditional salsa verde; a family recipe, whole beans, radish, freshly roasted jalapeño, green onion, and sautéed cactus. Topped with Monterey Jac

Chicken Chipotle

$17.99

Chicken, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce

Authentic Pork Carnitas

$17.99

Authentic carnitas cooked michoacan style. Served with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Chile Verde

$16.99

Chunks of pork cooked tenderly with spices in its own green tomatillo sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Chile Colorado

$16.99

Chunks of top sirloin cooked tenderly in its own red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Carnitas Taco

$17.99

Authentic pork carnitas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and beans

Chicken Mole

$17.99

Slices of chicken breast in a delicious sweet Mexican sauce topped with sesame seeds

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

Family style, great for sharing. Chicken and steak with a mixture of onions and bell peppers

BBQ Fajitas

$19.99

Are you in the mood for a BBQ? Choose your favorite fajitas and make them BBQ-style

Steak Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Shrimp with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots

Fajita Monterey

$20.99

Bacon-wrapped prawns and served over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Combo Fajitas

$19.99

Steak and chicken fajitas

Vegetarian

Enchiladas De Espinaca

$15.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered in salsa verde and garnished with avocado slices

Veggie Fajitas

$16.99

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, zucchini, and bell peppers. Topped with pesto sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and slices of fresh avocado

Veggie Burrito

$15.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Smothered in traditional burrito sauce and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Jack cheese

Huevos Rancheros*

$13.99

Three fried eggs served on a corn tortilla with Jack cheese and a special sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Vegetarian Tostada

$13.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of pinto or black beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, carrots, tomatoes, and lettuce

Avocado Tostada

$11.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, fresh avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Bean Tostada

$10.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with black or pinto beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese

Bean and Cheese Burrito*

$12.99

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of black, pinto, or refried beans. Topped with traditional burrito sauce and more cheese

Ensaladas Y Sopas

Taco Salad Cazuela

$13.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with your choice of ground beef, picadillo, or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips, guacamole, and sour cream

Fajita Salad

$15.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, sautéed bell peppers, and onions, and your choice of chicken or steak. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with jalapeño grey vinaigrette dressing

Green Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and tortilla strips served with your choice of dressing; 1000 Island, ranch, French, Italian, blue cheese, cilantro, or jalapeño grey vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, tender slices of charbroiled chicken, and Jack cheese. Garnished with slices of tomatoes and avocado. Tossed with cilantro dressing

Chicken Santa Fe Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. Topped with mango relish and tossed with our jalapeño grey vinaigrette

Tapatio Salad

$16.99

Table side salad, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, and pepitas with the finest vinaigrette dressing, a Tapatio recipe, sautéed with onions and peppers

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Albondigas Soup

$11.99

Create Your Own Combo

Poco One Item

$12.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, no meat

Grande Two Items

$14.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, and no meat

Macho Combo Three Items

$16.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, and no meat

Tostadas

Bean Tostada*

$10.99

Chicken Tostada

$13.99

Pork Tostada

$13.99

Ground Beef Tostada

$13.99

Picadillo Tostada

$13.99

Tostada Carnitas

$14.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of beans and authentic pork carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Jack cheese. Finished with guacamole and sour cream

Avocado Tostada*

$11.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of beans, marinated cabbage, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Finished with sour cream and cotija cheese

Mariscos Del Paraiso

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Prawns sautéed in garlic butter with onions and mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Fish Tacos

$18.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed fish, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli, and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli, and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.99

Prawns sautéed in butter with mushrooms and onions in a hot and spicy red sauce

Camarones a La Crema

$18.99

Prawns sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce

Arroz Con Camarones

$18.99

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce. Served over a bed of rice with melted Jack cheese and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans

Camarones Chipotle

$18.99

Prawns sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce

Seafood Enchiladas

$19.99

Two corn tortillas filled with seafood medley. Topped with pesto sauce, Jack cheese, and slices of avocado

Tostada De Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro drowned in lime juice over tostada with avocado chunks

Seafood Rellenos

$19.99

Two chile rellenos topped with seafood medley and a delicious white cream sauce. Garnished with green onion and guacamole

Enchiladas Mazattan

$19.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp roasted poblano mix and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce and garnished with cotija cheese

Camarones Monterey

$19.99

Bacon-wrapped prawns over a bed of rice topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with beans, salad, and slices of avocado

Cocktail De Camarones

$16.99

Prawns, cucumbers, pico de gallo, and avocado served cold in a delicious tomato juice

A La Carte

16oz Salsa

$5.00

32oz Salsa

$10.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Chips/salsa

$2.50

S/Aioli

$2.00

S/Avocado

$3.00

S/Black Beans

$4.95

S/Burrito

$6.95

S/Burrito Salsa

$2.00

S/Celery

$1.00

S/Chalupa

$4.00

S/Cheese

$2.75

S/Cherry's

$1.00

S/Chile Relleno

$6.95

S/Chimichanga

$5.00

S/Chipotle Salsa

$2.00

S/Chipotle Salsa

$2.00

S/Cilantro

$1.00

S/Cilantro Dressing

$2.00

S/Cilantro Rice

$4.95

S/Corn Cake

$4.00

S/Corn Tortillas

$2.00

S/Deluxe

$3.00

S/Diabla Salsa

$2.00

S/Dressing

$1.00

S/Ench Salsa

$2.00

S/Enchilada

$4.50

S/Enchilada Mazatlan

$5.00

S/Flour Tortilla

$2.00

S/Guacamole

$4.00

S/Habanero

$2.00

S/Jalapeno Vinaigrette

$2.00

S/Jalapenos

$2.00

S/Jelly

$2.00

S/Lettuce

$1.00

S/Mango Salsa

$2.00

S/Mole Salsa

$2.00

S/Monterey Shrimp

$11.00

S/Mushrooms

$2.00

S/One Jalapeno

$0.50

S/Onions

$1.00

S/Pico de Gallo

$4.00

S/Refried Beans

$4.95

S/Rice

$4.95

S/Rice/Beans

$6.95

S/Salsa Blanca

$2.00

S/Sour Cream

$2.00

S/Suiza Salsa

$2.00

S/Taco

$4.00

S/Taco Asada

$4.00

S/Taco Carbon CK

$4.00

S/Taco De Cameron

$4.50

S/Taco De Pescado

$4.50

S/Tamale

$4.00

S/Tomatos

$1.00

S/Vinegar Jalapeno

$1.00

S/Whole Beans

$4.95

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special #1

$12.95

Dinner Special #2

$15.95

Dinner Special #3

$18.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Enchilada

$5.95

Kids Tamale

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Taco

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Kids Burrito

$5.95

Postres

Churros

$6.95

Flan

$6.95

Apple Chimichanga

$6.95

Xangos

$6.95

Sopapillas

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Las Enchiladas

Deluxe Enchilada Tapatia

$15.99

Enchiladas De Carnitas

$15.99

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.99

Enchiladas Suiza

$15.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.99

Sunset Enchiladas

$17.49

Big Boy Platters

Carne Asada Y Mas

$24.99

Cielo Mar Y Tierra Platter

$29.99

Tres Compadres

$22.45

Hectors Platter

$29.99

Mar Y Tierra Platter

$24.99

American

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Hamburger

$11.99

French Fries

$5.99

Deep Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Chicken wings

$9.99

N/A Beverages Menu

Beverages

Squirt

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Jarrito

$3.00

Horchata

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Flavor Ice Tea

$3.75

Flavor Lemonade

$3.75

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.50

VGN Pina Colada

$4.95

VGN Margarita

$4.95

VGN Daquri

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mexican Chocolate

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Mtn Dew

$2.00

Kids Orange Crush

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Horchata

$2.75

Kids Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Kids Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Ice Tea

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

gingerbeer

$4.00

starry

$2.75