El Tapatio - OBT imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

El Tapatio - OBT

review star

No reviews yet

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Mexicano
Tacos Mexicanos
D-Flautas Mexicanas

Appetizers - Cocina (2)

Frontera Sampler

$11.99

One Quesadilla, Nachos, and Chicken Flautas. Served with Bandera.

Tapatio Sampler

$9.99

Two Mini-Fried Chimichangas (1 Chicken, 1 Beef) and 3 Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera and Queso Dip.

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Melted Mexican Cheese with your choice of Mexican Chorizo or Mushrooms. Served with Bandera.

Tex Mex Potatoes

$7.99

French Fries topped with Queso Fundido and Chorizo. Sour Cream and Jalapeño on the side. (Sustitute Ground Beef)

Taquitos Dorados

$4.99

Three Crispy Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera

Homemade Guacamole

$6.99

Made with Fresh Hass Avocados

Queso Dip

$5.99

Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos

Queso and Bean Dip

$4.99

Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos and Refried Beens

Tostada

$3.00

Beef or Chicken. Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with refried Beans. Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Queso Fresco.

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.99

Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.

Tostada Tapatio

$4.99

Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, Al pastor or Lengua. Crispy con tortilla topping with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and fresh cheese.

Nachos Tapatios - Cocina (2)

Nachos Tapatios

$8.99

Pollo de linea, beef or carnitas, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Texas Style Nachos

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Supreme Nachos

$10.99

Pollo de linea and beef, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera

Soup & Salads - Cocina (2)

Sopa Azteca

$5.99

White Meat Chicken, Mexican Rice, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Avocado and Chipotle Pepper.

Caldo de Res

$9.99

Beef and Vegetable Soup

Tapatio Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cucumbers & Avocado. Toppe with Grilled Chicken or Steak.

Cancun Salad

$9.99

Grilled Fish or Shrimp served over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Avocado and Cucumbers.

Ensalada de la Casa

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Avocados and Cucumbers.

Sopa de Pollo

$3.99

Antojitos Tapatios - Cocina (2)

Burrito Real

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans, topped with Red Sauce and Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.

Combo Mexicano

$9.99

Three Mexican Tacos, topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Torta

$8.99

Mexican Sandwich with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayonnaise, Cheese and Avocado With Fries +1.50

Gordita

$6.99

Homemade Thick Corn Tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans, Avocado and Queso Fresco.

Sope

$7.99

Homemade Tortilla Shell topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco.

Huarache

$11.99

A Sandal Shaped Homemade Tortilla Stuffed with Refried Beans. Topped with Green Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.

Combo Mexicano (Harina)

$17.99

Flower tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse

Combo Mexicano (Crispy)

$17.99

Crispy Corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse

Tacos Mexicanos

Create your own Combo - Cocina (2)

Pick Two

$8.99

Choices: Beef, Pork or Chicken Tostada / Enchilada or Burrito. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried beans.

Pick Three

$10.99

Choices: Beef, Pork or Chicken Tostada / Enchilada or Burrito. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried beans.

Vegetarian - Cocina (2)

Chile Relleno

$8.99

One Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Melted Cheese. Covered with our Special Sauce and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower, Bell Pepper, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.99

Grilled Broccoli, Squash. Cauliflower, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$14.99

A Fried Burrito. Stuffed with Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower. Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Vegetarian Taco

$2.99

Grilled Nopal. Topped with Pico de Gallo

Specialities - Cocina (2)

Molcajete Tarasco

$18.99

Molcajete For Two

$28.99

Grilled Chicken. Shrimp, Steak and Chorizo. Served in a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete with Onions, Peppers, Nopal and Melted Cheese. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Fajitas Tapatias

$15.99

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Fajitas For Two

$26.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

* Steak only Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas served with, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Bandera on the side.

* Chicken only Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken fajitas served with Onions, Peppers, Mexican Rice, refried beans and Bandera on the side.

Arrachera

$15.99

Skirt Steak served with grilled Onions, Nopal, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Carne Asada

$13.99

Thin Flank Steak served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Bandera.

Steak & Shrimp

$21.99

Grilled Ribeye and Shrimp Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Bistek Encebollado

$12.99

Thin Flank Steak topped with grilled Onions. Served with Mexican Rice. Refried Beans & Bandera.

Bistek a la Mexicana

$13.99

Thin cut Steak Sauteed with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Steak Ranchero

$20.99

Ribeye Steak topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Mexican Potato and Vegetables. Mexican Rice and Refried Beans on the side.

Steak Tapatio

$21.99

Ribeye Steak topped with Nopal, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.

T-Bone Steak

$20.99

T- Bone Steak served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Steak Tampiqueña

$15.99

Skirt steak and One Cheese enchilada (red or green). Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.

Steak Oscar

$23.99

Ribeye steak with shrimp. Served with baked potato, wedges.

Carnitas

$11.99

Michoacan style Marinated Pork Carnitas. Served with Grilled Onions. Jalapeños, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

Pollo al Chipotle

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Ham, Onions, Tomatoes. Mushrooms, Chipotle Pepper & Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Mole con Pollo

$11.99

Chicken Breast or Chicken Quarter covered in Mole Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.

Pollo Tapatio

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped in Onions & Peppers. Served with Mexican Rice & Vegetables.

Costillas de Res

$14.99

Grilled Beef Ribs. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side

Alambre

$12.99

Mix of Steak, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork and Ham with Onions, peppers topped with Queso Fundido. Served With Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Milanesa de Pollo

$12.99

Pollo loco

$18.99

Grilled Chicken breast, rice and cheese dip

Side Orders - Cocina (2)

Aguacate

$1.99

Bandera

$4.50

Lutters, Guacamole, sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Burrito Only

$7.99

Cebollas Cambray

$2.99

Chile Relleno Only

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Fries

$2.25

Guacamole (small)

$3.50

Jalapeño

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Nopales

$2.99

Onions

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.75

Quesadilla Only

$7.99

Queso Dip (small)

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$3.50

Refried Beans

$2.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Shrimps (6)

$7.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tamal

$3.50

Tomatoes

$0.75

Tortillas

$1.99

Four Tortillas of Your Choice

Mix Vegetables

$4.25

Chips Only

$2.99

Hongos

$3.00

Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Mariscos - Seafood - Cocina (2)

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail. Served in our Special Sauce with Onions, Tomato, Cilantro and Fresh Avocado.

Camarones al Ajillo

$13.99

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Mojarra

$18.99

Whole Fried Fish with Garlic Sauce or Diabla Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.

Caldo de Mariscos

$17.99

Filete de Pescado

$10.99+

Ceviche

$10.99

Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.

Camarones al Queso

$16.99

Served on a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete Mexican Rice, Sliced Cucumbers and Vegetables on the side.

Fajitas de Camarones

$16.99

Shrimps Fajitas Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.

Vuelve a la Vida

$15.99

Fiesta Cancun

$29.99

Shrimp in Garlic, Diabla Sauce, Cocktail, Shrimp Soup, Fish Fillet, Ceviche and Sliced Cucumber.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Fish, Floure Tortilla, Tomatoes, Lettuce, sour Cream and French Fries

Mexican Dinners - Cocina (2)

D-Quesadilla

$10.99

Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera

D-Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Enchiladas Green or Red topped with Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Chimichanga

$11.99

A Fried Burrito Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.

D-Burrito Ranchero

$10.50

Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.

D-Burrito Supreme

$9.99

Topped with Red Sauce, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Tomatoes.

D-Dos Amigos

$9.99

1 Burrito and 1 Enchilada Topped with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

D-Chilaquiles

$11.99

Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Topped with Queso Fundido, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Tamales

$11.99

Three Homemade Tamales. Topped with Red or Green Sau ce and Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Flautas Mexicanas

$9.99

Five Chicken Flautas Topped with Lettuce. Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

D-Combo Tapatio

$11.99

Chicken soup, chicken taquitos and tostada.

D-Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 eggs topped with red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

D- Taco Salad

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Shell, Choice of Beef, Chicken or carnitas, Queso Dip, Refried beans and top whit bandera

D- Quesadilla Cancun

$12.00

Shrimp quesadilla stuffed with onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, refried beans and bandera.

D-Huevos Montados

$15.99

2 eggs over thin flank steak, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

D- Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

2 scrambled eggs with mexican chorizo, served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids Menu - Cocina (2)

K - Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

K - Taco

$5.99

One Taco, Beef or Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

K - Quesadilla

$5.99

K - Burrito

$5.99

Beef or Chicken topped with Shredded Cheese

Tacos de Oscarito

$4.99

2 corn homemade tortillas, with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco and Tomato Slices.

Extras - Cocina (2)

Taco Crispy

$3.00

Taco Crispy Mexicano

$4.99

Taco Suave

$3.00

Taco Suave Mexicano

$4.99

Desserts - Cocina (2)

Flan

$5.99

Mexican style caramel custard served with whipped cream and Charry

Churros

$4.00

Traditional fried pastry covered in cinnamon-sugar. Served with Honey, chocolate dipping sauce & Whipped Cream

Xango Cheesecake

$7.99

Crispy fried banana wrapped in a chocolate tortilla tossed in cinnamon-sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, Honey & whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream crusted & fried, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Tres Leches

$7.99

Traditional Mexican party cake served with strawberries

Sopapilla With Ice Cream

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Sopapilla

$3.99

fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream

Aguas Frescas - (No refill)

Horchata

$2.50

Tamarindo

$2.50

Limon

$2.50

Piña

$2.50

Melón

$2.50

Guayaba

$2.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Soft Drinks (Refill)

Brewed Ice Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Brewed Ice Tea - UnSweet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Soft Drinks (No Refill)

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Root Beer Floats

$4.99

Mexican Jarritos (Bottle)

Coca Cola Botella

$2.50

Mandarina

$2.50

Tamarindo

$2.50

Toronja

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Boss Water (bottle)

$2.50

Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Directions

Gallery
El Tapatio - OBT image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gator's Dockside at Hunter's Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13701 John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
orange starNo Reviews
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Tacos my guey
orange star4.2 • 871
13526 Village Park Dr Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vivoli il Gelato
orange starNo Reviews
1638 E Lake Buena Vista Dr, Suite B Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
View restaurantnext
StreetWise Urban Food
orange star4.7 • 476
4434 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston