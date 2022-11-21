- Home
El Tapatio - OBT
13400 South Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32837
Popular Items
Appetizers - Cocina (2)
Frontera Sampler
One Quesadilla, Nachos, and Chicken Flautas. Served with Bandera.
Tapatio Sampler
Two Mini-Fried Chimichangas (1 Chicken, 1 Beef) and 3 Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera and Queso Dip.
Queso Fundido
Melted Mexican Cheese with your choice of Mexican Chorizo or Mushrooms. Served with Bandera.
Tex Mex Potatoes
French Fries topped with Queso Fundido and Chorizo. Sour Cream and Jalapeño on the side. (Sustitute Ground Beef)
Taquitos Dorados
Three Crispy Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera
Homemade Guacamole
Made with Fresh Hass Avocados
Queso Dip
Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos
Queso and Bean Dip
Melt American WHT Cheese (Land O'lks), Milk and Jalapenos and Refried Beens
Tostada
Beef or Chicken. Crispy Corn Tortilla topped with refried Beans. Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes and Queso Fresco.
Tostada de Ceviche
Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.
Tostada Tapatio
Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, Al pastor or Lengua. Crispy con tortilla topping with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and fresh cheese.
Nachos Tapatios - Cocina (2)
Nachos Tapatios
Pollo de linea, beef or carnitas, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera
Texas Style Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera
Supreme Nachos
Pollo de linea and beef, topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, jalapeño & bandera
Soup & Salads - Cocina (2)
Sopa Azteca
White Meat Chicken, Mexican Rice, Tortilla Strips, Cheese, Avocado and Chipotle Pepper.
Caldo de Res
Beef and Vegetable Soup
Tapatio Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cucumbers & Avocado. Toppe with Grilled Chicken or Steak.
Cancun Salad
Grilled Fish or Shrimp served over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Avocado and Cucumbers.
Ensalada de la Casa
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Avocados and Cucumbers.
Sopa de Pollo
Antojitos Tapatios - Cocina (2)
Burrito Real
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans, topped with Red Sauce and Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.
Combo Mexicano
Three Mexican Tacos, topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Torta
Mexican Sandwich with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Mayonnaise, Cheese and Avocado With Fries +1.50
Gordita
Homemade Thick Corn Tortilla stuffed with Refried Beans, Avocado and Queso Fresco.
Sope
Homemade Tortilla Shell topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco.
Huarache
A Sandal Shaped Homemade Tortilla Stuffed with Refried Beans. Topped with Green Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sour Cream & Queso Fresco.
Combo Mexicano (Harina)
Flower tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse
Combo Mexicano (Crispy)
Crispy Corn tortilla topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, Lettuce, Sherer chasse
Tacos Mexicanos
Create your own Combo - Cocina (2)
Vegetarian - Cocina (2)
Chile Relleno
One Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Melted Cheese. Covered with our Special Sauce and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower, Bell Pepper, Onions and Mushrooms. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled Broccoli, Squash. Cauliflower, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Vegetarian Chimichanga
A Fried Burrito. Stuffed with Grilled Broccoli, Squash, Cauliflower. Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.
Vegetarian Taco
Grilled Nopal. Topped with Pico de Gallo
Specialities - Cocina (2)
Molcajete Tarasco
Molcajete For Two
Grilled Chicken. Shrimp, Steak and Chorizo. Served in a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete with Onions, Peppers, Nopal and Melted Cheese. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Fajitas Tapatias
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Fajitas For Two
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
* Steak only Fajitas
Steak Fajitas served with, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Bandera on the side.
* Chicken only Fajitas
Chicken fajitas served with Onions, Peppers, Mexican Rice, refried beans and Bandera on the side.
Arrachera
Skirt Steak served with grilled Onions, Nopal, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.
Carne Asada
Thin Flank Steak served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Bandera.
Steak & Shrimp
Grilled Ribeye and Shrimp Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Bistek Encebollado
Thin Flank Steak topped with grilled Onions. Served with Mexican Rice. Refried Beans & Bandera.
Bistek a la Mexicana
Thin cut Steak Sauteed with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye Steak topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Mexican Potato and Vegetables. Mexican Rice and Refried Beans on the side.
Steak Tapatio
Ribeye Steak topped with Nopal, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.
T-Bone Steak
T- Bone Steak served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Steak Tampiqueña
Skirt steak and One Cheese enchilada (red or green). Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Guacamole.
Steak Oscar
Ribeye steak with shrimp. Served with baked potato, wedges.
Carnitas
Michoacan style Marinated Pork Carnitas. Served with Grilled Onions. Jalapeños, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.
Pollo al Chipotle
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Ham, Onions, Tomatoes. Mushrooms, Chipotle Pepper & Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.
Mole con Pollo
Chicken Breast or Chicken Quarter covered in Mole Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice & Refried Beans.
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled Chicken Breast topped in Onions & Peppers. Served with Mexican Rice & Vegetables.
Costillas de Res
Grilled Beef Ribs. Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side
Alambre
Mix of Steak, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork and Ham with Onions, peppers topped with Queso Fundido. Served With Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Milanesa de Pollo
Pollo loco
Grilled Chicken breast, rice and cheese dip
Side Orders - Cocina (2)
Aguacate
Bandera
Lutters, Guacamole, sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Burrito Only
Cebollas Cambray
Chile Relleno Only
Chiles Toreados
Chips and Salsa
Enchilada
Fries
Guacamole (small)
Jalapeño
Lettuce
Mexican Rice
Nopales
Onions
Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla Only
Queso Dip (small)
Queso Fresco
Refried Beans
Shredded Cheese
Shrimps (6)
Sour Cream
Tamal
Tomatoes
Tortillas
Four Tortillas of Your Choice
Mix Vegetables
Chips Only
Hongos
Garlic Sauce
Mariscos - Seafood - Cocina (2)
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail. Served in our Special Sauce with Onions, Tomato, Cilantro and Fresh Avocado.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.
Mojarra
Whole Fried Fish with Garlic Sauce or Diabla Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Vegetables and Salad.
Caldo de Mariscos
Filete de Pescado
Ceviche
Fish Marinated in Citrus Juice with Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions and Avocado.
Camarones al Queso
Served on a HOT Lava Rock Molcajete Mexican Rice, Sliced Cucumbers and Vegetables on the side.
Fajitas de Camarones
Shrimps Fajitas Served on a sizzling HOT skillet with Onions and Peppers. Mexican Rice. Refried Beans and Bandera on the side.
Vuelve a la Vida
Fiesta Cancun
Shrimp in Garlic, Diabla Sauce, Cocktail, Shrimp Soup, Fish Fillet, Ceviche and Sliced Cucumber.
Fish Tacos
Fish, Floure Tortilla, Tomatoes, Lettuce, sour Cream and French Fries
Mexican Dinners - Cocina (2)
D-Quesadilla
Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera
D-Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas Green or Red topped with Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
D-Chimichanga
A Fried Burrito Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans and Bandera.
D-Burrito Ranchero
Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Queso Dip. Served with Bandera.
D-Burrito Supreme
Topped with Red Sauce, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Tomatoes.
D-Dos Amigos
1 Burrito and 1 Enchilada Topped with Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
D-Chilaquiles
Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Topped with Queso Fundido, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
D-Tamales
Three Homemade Tamales. Topped with Red or Green Sau ce and Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
D-Flautas Mexicanas
Five Chicken Flautas Topped with Lettuce. Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Queso Fresco. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
D-Combo Tapatio
Chicken soup, chicken taquitos and tostada.
D-Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs topped with red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans.
D- Taco Salad
Flour Tortilla Shell, Choice of Beef, Chicken or carnitas, Queso Dip, Refried beans and top whit bandera
D- Quesadilla Cancun
Shrimp quesadilla stuffed with onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, refried beans and bandera.
D-Huevos Montados
2 eggs over thin flank steak, served with mexican rice and refried beans.
D- Huevos con Chorizo
2 scrambled eggs with mexican chorizo, served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Kids Menu - Cocina (2)
K - Chicken Nuggets
K - Taco
One Taco, Beef or Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese
K - Quesadilla
K - Burrito
Beef or Chicken topped with Shredded Cheese
Tacos de Oscarito
2 corn homemade tortillas, with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Queso Fresco and Tomato Slices.
Desserts - Cocina (2)
Flan
Mexican style caramel custard served with whipped cream and Charry
Churros
Traditional fried pastry covered in cinnamon-sugar. Served with Honey, chocolate dipping sauce & Whipped Cream
Xango Cheesecake
Crispy fried banana wrapped in a chocolate tortilla tossed in cinnamon-sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, Honey & whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream crusted & fried, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream
Tres Leches
Traditional Mexican party cake served with strawberries
Sopapilla With Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream, served on fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Sopapilla
fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream
Aguas Frescas - (No refill)
Soft Drinks (Refill)
Soft Drinks (No Refill)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13400 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837