- Home
- /
- El Taquero - 1443 Ellis St A
El Taquero 1443 Ellis St A
No reviews yet
1443 Ellis St A
Kelowna, CN V1Y 2A3
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pick-Up & Take Away
Take Away Tacos Etc
- Tacos for One - Build Your Own$16.00
- packed separately for freshest result. - pick two choices of filling. - comes with tortillas, garnish & house salsa.
- Taquero 12 Taco Platter$49.99
A selection of 12 Taco Maker’s Choice Tacos house salsa, rice & beans (Six Flavours, 2 Each Flavour)
- Family 12 Taco Platter$49.99
A selection of 12 Taco Maker’s Choice Tacos house salsa, rice & beans (3 Each Chicken, Beef, Pork, Vegetarian - non spicy)
- Vegan 12 Taco Platter$47.99
A selection of 12 VEGAN Street Tacos house salsa, rice & beans
- Taco Kit for Four$64.99
Feed the Fam ESTILLO MEXICANO You get - choice of two fillings. 16 Soft Corn Tortillas, Rice & Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream & Queso Fresco. Provecho! *Pro Tip - add an extra pack of tortillas;)
Take Away Family Meals
- Taquero 12 Taco Platter$49.99
A selection of 12 Taco Maker’s Choice Tacos house salsa, rice & beans (Six Flavours, 2 Each Flavour)
- Family 12 Taco Platter$49.99
A selection of 12 Taco Maker’s Choice Tacos house salsa, rice & beans (3 Each Chicken, Beef, Pork, Vegetarian - non spicy)
- Vegan 12 Taco Platter$47.99
A selection of 12 VEGAN Street Tacos house salsa, rice & beans
- Vegetarian 12 Taco Platter$47.99
A selection of 12 VEGETARIAN Street Tacos house salsa, rice & beans (four flavours, 3 of each)