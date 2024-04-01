- Home
- Chilango Modern Mexican by El Taquero - 520 Bernard Avenue
Chilango Modern Mexican by El Taquero 520 Bernard Avenue
520 Bernard Avenue
Kelowna, CN V1Y 6P1
Cantina (Bar)
Poquitos - Non Alc (CH)
- Sangrita (CH)$8.00
- Sin Tequila Marg (CH)$9.00
- Bonita Bramble NA$9.00
- Shrub & Bubs$8.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.00
- Virgin Michelada$6.00
- Virgin Paloma$6.00
- Virgin Cantarrito$6.00
- Virgin NA Negroni Sangriento$9.00Out of stock
- Virgin NA Hibiscus Sour Gin$9.00
- Virgin Caesar$7.00
- Non Alc Beer$6.00
- IPA NonAlc beer$7.50
- Kolsch Non Alc Beer$7.50
Cocktails (Menu)
- Carajillo (CH)$11.00
(1.5 oz) cherry hill chilled jaguar blend coffee, liquor 43
- El Caesar$10.00+
- El muerto$14.00
- Michelada Chilanga$10.00
- Negroni Misterios 2 Oz$14.00
- Coco Martinez$15.00
- Xocolatl Old Fashioned$15.00
- The last desporado$15.00
- Sinaloa Sling1.5 oz$12.00
- El Diablo$11.00Out of stock
- La Condesa 1.5 Oz$13.00
- Cantarrito$10.00+
- Ranchera Rosa 1.5 oz (CH)$10.00
- tu puedes$10.00
- FarFar AWAY$14.00
- Chica Rosa$13.00
- guanabana spritz$13.00
MargaritaVILLE
Wine Etc
Cerveza (BEER)- CHI
Sodas & Non Alc Bottles
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Mineragua$5.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Grapefruit Jarritos$5.00
- Mango Jarritos$5.00
- Lime Jarritos$5.00
- Pineapple Jarritos$5.00
- Guava Jarritos$5.00
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$5.00
- Mundet Apple Cider (N/A)$5.00
- Senorial Sangria (N/A)$5.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola$7.00Out of stock
- Squirt$5.00
- Mandarin Jarritos$5.00
- Non Alc Beer$6.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
Coffee & Juices
OFF MENU REQUESTS
Agua Frescas- CHI
HIGHBALLS Etc
Dinner
STARTERS & SHARES
- Chips & Salsa (CH) Bar$7.00
House made tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa.
- Nachos Libre (CH)$20.00
a tower of totopos stacked with melted cheese, pineapple, red onion in escabeche, sour cream & sikil p’ak, served with black bean puré & molcajete salsa
- Quesadilla Frita (CH)$14.00
deep fried corn masa quesadilla stuffed with mexi-mashed papas (potatoes) & queso (cheese); oregano crema & avocado salsa(GF
- Tacos Dorados (CH)$14.00
crispy fried shredded chicken taco rolls; roasted molcajete & avocado salsas, oregano crema (GF)
- Queso Chilango (CH)$18.00
warm & gooey four cheese dip with nopales cactus jam; soft corn tortillas and crispy totopos (GF)
- Yucatan Sticky Ribs (CH)$16.00
baby back pork ribs in citrus achiote bbq sauce; red cabbage slaw; pumpkin sesame chile crunch (GF)
- Camarone Crisps (CH)$18.00
Sautéed prawns in house macha chimmi salsa, fresh sliced avocado, radish and grilled pineapple; atop two crispy corn tostadas (GF)
- Bowl Tortilla Chips (CH)$5.00
- Bowl potato chips (CH)$5.00
- -Add A Side- (CH)
- Acorn Squash Ribs (CH)$16.00
Acorn squash riblets, achiote bbq sauce and red cabbage slaw.
PLATOS (Mains)
- Trompito de Al Pastor (CH)
adobo marinated pork, grilled onions & pineapple; soft corn tortillas, avocado salsa, ensalada de esquites 1 skewer (4 tortillas) / 2 skewer (8 tortillas)
- Birria Ramen (CH)$22.00Out of stock
beef birria in consume with guajillo tamari egg, mexican chayote squash, corn, ramen noodles, chicharron with matcha salsa to add to your taste
- Enmoladas$25.00
Adobo marinated celery root, pineapple, onion; soft corn tortillas, salsa
- Plancha Arracherra (CH)
grilled medium steak, cherry tomato pico; soft corn tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage & arugula 5 oz. (4 tortillas) / 10 oz. (8 tortillas)
- MAIN Ribs pork Yucatan (CH)$25.00
tender yucatan glazed pork sticky ribs, creamy chilango slaw, epazote rice, toasted telera triangles
- MAIN Ribs Acorn Veg (CH)$25.00
yucatan glazed acorn squash "ribs", creamy chilango slaw, epazote rice, toasted telera triangles
- Coliflor frita (CH)$22.00
crispy fried cauliflower glazed with sweet & spicy tamarind glaze, black bean puré, red sikil pa’k (mayan pumpkin seed spread), epazote rice
- Pollo Mole (CH)$25.00
quarter confit chicken in chocolate, smoked chile & squash mole sauce with epazote rice *contains cashews & seeds
- Enchiladas con setas (CH)$24.00Out of stock
trio of red enchiladas stuffed with mushroom, corn & mexi-mashed papas; seta salsa rojo
- Enchiladas Chilangas (CH)$24.00
trio of red enchiladas stuffed with chicken, corn & mexi-mashed papas; seta salsa rojo
- Chile Relleno MEAT$22.00
specialty de la casa - grilled poblano pepper stuffed with rice, juicy braised pork, chimmichurri sauce, corn, black beans served atop house salsa roja & mexi mashed papas
- Molcajete for two$58.00
- Chile Relleno VEGAN$24.00
- Lamb Enchiladas$20.00
- Enmoladas chicken$25.00
- Enchiladas Divorciados$25.00Out of stock
- Burrito Carne Queso$26.00
¡ridiculous! 5 oz steak, molcajete salsa, black bean pure, braised onions, epazote rice, arugula, avocado salsa, topped with queso chilango on a skillet
TACOS- CHI
- Pescado Baja Tacos (CH)$18.00
crispy fried, mexi-battered white fish, chilango cabbage slaw, sikil p’ak (Mayan pumpkin seed spread)
- Costra de Arracherra (CH)$19.00
marinated steak, melted queso blanco (cheese), nopales cactus jam, avocado tomatillo salsa
- Campechano Tacos (CH)$18.00
pork hock confit, taquero madechorizo, crispy fried chicharron & tamarind cascabel glaze
- Setas Con Epazote (CH)$17.00Out of stock
sautéed oyster mushrooms, onions, bell & poblano peppers; sikil p’ak, crispy chile chickpeas (V)
- Prawn Mezcal Tacos (CH)$19.00
mezcal skillet prawns; chipotle, chocolate squash mole, onion, garlic, grilled pineapple *contains nuts & seeds