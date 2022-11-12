El Tarasco Restaurant
208 W. Main St. STE 9
Visalia, CA 93291
Popular Items
Drinks To Go 16oz
Drinks To Go 32oz
Appetizers
🌶 Buffalo Wings
Spiced up chicken wings (we use a red sauce) served with crunchy celery and smooth ranch dressing.
🌶 Camarones Ahogados
(Lime marinated prawns) Prawns immersed in lime juice then tossed with tomatoes, mango, cucumber, onions, and jalapeño slices.
Camarones Rellenos App
Shrimp stuffed with cheese and chorizo wrapped with bacon and Teriyaki sauce.
Ceviche Avocado Shell
Half an avocado filled with your choice of ceviche. Choose from Shrimp, Bass or Crab.
Choriqueso
Jack cheese melted, topped with fresh tasty chorizo.
Flautas App
Fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef rolled up, deep fried and cut in half. Served with guacamole and sour cream, on a bed of our special cabbage.
Guacamole Lg
Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.
Guacamole Sm
Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.
Monterey Bean and Cheese Dip
Homemade refried beans topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Great for scooping.
Tarasco Temptation
A medley of charbroiled bass, tender strips of skirt steak and sautéed jumbo prawns. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa and served with a side of beans and our lime marinated cabbage.
Quesadillas
Served with your choice of meat and paired with pico de gallo sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos
Nachos con Todo
Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Filled with your choice of steak, charbroiled chicken or chile verde. Topped with tomato salsa, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
House Nachos
Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.
Half Nachos
Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.
🍽 Dinners
Alambres
Charbroiled steak or chicken, grilled with onions, green bell peppers, bacon and ham topped with melted cheese. Served with warm tortillas.
Cacheton Plate
A large platter, half charbroiled steak and half chicken breast strips served with a side of tangy green salsa, cilantro, onion and our jalapeño toreados on the side. A perfect plate for two.
Carne Encebollada
Charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions & Jalapeño peppers.
Carnitas Family Platter
Tender pieces of shredded pork served with pico de Gallo, salsa, jalapenos and lime wedges. All you need to make a perfect taco.
Carnitas Plate
Tender pieces of marinated pork simmered in citrus juices and served with warm tortillas.
Chicken Burger
Chile Colorado
Chile Verde
Tender morsels of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of tortillas. A house specialty!
Enfrijoladas de Mama
(2) Rolled homemade corn tortillas sautéed in bean sauce, stuffed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and served with rice and salad.
Enfrijoladas de Papa
(2) rolled homemade corn tortillas sauteed on beans sauce, sauteed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and served with a side of charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions and jalapeño pepers, also with a side of rice and salad.
Fajitas
Your choice of meat or seafood (Chicken, steak and prawn) sautéed in our Guajillo salsa. Served with sliced bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes & onion. Served on a sizzling platter with a side of rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas for wrapping.
Molcajete
Our most requested house favorite. (Chicken, steak, chorizo and prawn) Sautéed in our secret salsa with tomatoes, onions, cactus and cheese. Served on a sizzling pestle(mortar) with a side of rice, beans & tortillas for wrapping. Perfect for sharing :)
Parrillada
If you love seafood, this is the platter for you! A combination of Prawns, sliced Abalone and Octopus sautéed fajita style in butter, chipotle chiles, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and select seasonings. Topped with a charbroiled bass fillet.
Pechuga Pollo
Strips of charbroiled chicken breast served with rice, beans and tortillas. Choose from our home made mole, suiza or chipotle sauces.
Rib-Eye Steak
A juicy Rib-eye charbroiled cooked to make your mouth-watering.
Skirt Steak
Steak & Shrimp
A rib-eye charbroiled & accompanied with-jumbo. Shrimp sautéed in a zesty green garlic butter sauce.
Steak Ranchero
Strips of steak charbroiled with green onions, bell peppers & a roasted tomato salsa. Served with warm tortillas.
Tampiquena Bonita
A juicy steak cooked to perfection & served with cheese enchilada.
Tarasco Special Dinner
A large platter filled with charbroiled bass, sautéed prawns and grilled strips of steak topped with a tomatillo salsa and served with a side of ceviche.
Tepeque Burger
A jumbo Angus patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices and jalapeño peppers.
Torta
Verde-Colorado Dinner
Lunch One Item Combo
Lunch Two Item Combo
Enchilada & Enchilada Combo
Enchilada & Relleno Combo
Enchilada & Tostada Combo
Sope & Enchilada Combo
Sope & Relleno Combo
Sope & Taco Combo
Sope & Tostada Combo
Taco & Enchilada Combo
Taco & Relleno Combo
Taco & Taco Combo
Taco & Tostada Combo
Tostada & Tostada Combo
Two Flautas Combo
Two Sopes Combo
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Dinner
Your choice of chicken, shredded beef or cheese served with a side of shredded lettuce, salsa Fresca and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas Dinner
Filled with cheese and topped with cheese in a green tomatillo sauce.
Enchiladas Tarascas Dinner
Stuffed with charbroiled chicken and topped with mouth-watering homemade mole sauce.
Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner
Two rolled tortillas in an enchilada sauce stuffed with sauteed shrimp, topped with special cabbage, sour cream and guacamole.
🌮 Tacos
(2) Tacos Baja Fish
Two warm homemade corn tortillas filled with crispy fish, lime marinated cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce. A fish lover's favorite. **Served with rice and beans**
(2) Tacos de Alambres
Two warm homemade corn tortillas filled with charbroiled steak and/or Chicken, grilled with onions, green bell peppers, bacon and ham topped with melted cheese. **Served with rice and beans**
(2) Tacos de Asada
Charbroiled marinated steak. Served with rice and beans. **Any Extras Must Be Purchased Separately**
(2) Tacos de Camaron
Shrimp sautéed in a butter cilantro sauce accompanied by our special cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce.**Served with rice and beans**
(2) Tacos de Carnitas
Tender pieces of marinated shredded pork. **Served with rice and beans**
(2) Tacos de Pastor
Pork seasoned with chiles and spices. **Served with rice and beans**
(2) Tacos de Pollo
Charbroiled marinated chicken. Served with rice and beans. **Any Extras Must Be Purchased Separately**
(2) Tacos Governador
2 corn tortillas with shrimp & fish sautéed in garlic butter, Monterey Jack & special cabbage with an avocado slice. **Served with rice and beans**
🌯 Burritos
House Filling Burrito
Filled with your choice of seasoned: shredded chicken or shredded beef carne asada, charbroiled chicken, chile verde or carnitas. With rice and beans inside.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Homemade refried beans with melted Monterey Jack cheese.
El Tarasco Burrito
Our biggest burrito ever! Filled with a house filling, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Succulent shrimp sautéed in a green tomatillo butter sauce with whole beans, tomatoes & melted cheese.
Wet Burrito
Filled with one of our house fillings, rice and beans. Smothered with melted cheese and topped with a red or green sauce.
Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Chicken breast in a creamy white sauce with Poblano chiles, bell peppers, chipotle chiles & onions. Rice and beans inside.
🌶 El Matador Burrito
Homemade refried beans with melted Monterey jack cheese inside a gigantic tortilla. Topped with fresh sizzling strips of carne asada, toreado chiles and a delicious green tomatilla sauce. Making it one of the most unique burritos in town.
🍜 Caldos
Albondiga Soup
Meatball soup with vegetables and a side of rice.
Caldo de Camarones
Prawns simmered with vegetables.
Caldo de Mariscos
A seafood lovers soup. A medley of prawns, Fish, Octopus, Abalone, vegetables and Crab Legs.
Caldo De Pescado
Bass simmered with vegetables.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fried tortilla strips layered with Jack cheese & diced avocado in a savory broth with chicken & rice.
Pozole
Tender pieces of pork simmered to perfection with fresh hominy in a red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage and tomato salsa.
Salads
Fresh Garden Salad
Our house assorted greens with your choice of dressing.
Pollo Salad
Charbroiled chicken breast sliced & served on a bed of fresh greens.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled seasoned prawns with fresh assorted greens. Topped with avocado and tomato slices.
Steak Salad
Charbroiled Steak sliced & served on a bed of fresh greens.
Taco Salad
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of house filling with fresh assorted greens. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded cheese.
🍳Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs with ham, bacon, potatoes and cheese inside.
Breakfast Torta
Ham, melted Jack cheese, sauteed onions & bell peppers topped with two eggs & tomatoes. Served with french fries topped with Jack cheese & chile verde sauce.
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortillas slices sauteed with eggs & fresh salsa. Served with beans and potatoes.
Chilaquiles Mary Style
Crispy tortillas slices sauteed with enchilada sauce and chicken, topped with onions, sour cream & Mexican cheese. Served with two eggs, beans and potatoes on the side.
Enchiladas New Mexico
Two enchiladas stuffed with potatoes, carrots, Mexican cheese and topped with two eggs. Served with potatoes and beans.
Huevos Con Chile Verde
Two eggs topped with Chile verde meat & salsa verde. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Chorizo and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Huevos Con Jamon
Ham and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with diced ham & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Huevos Con Nopalitos
Cactus and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with nopalitos & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with cheese & fresh ranchera salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Omelette Chile Verde
Eggs, chile verde pork & topped with Jack cheese. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Omlette Mexicano
Eggs, ham, bacon, Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers & jalapenos. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Steak & Eggs
Steak with egg, topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Good For You
A La Carta
Chile Colorado Bowl
Served with tortillas.
Chile Relleno Ala Carta
Chile Verde Bowl
Served with tortillas.
Enchilada Ala Carta
Your choice of meat and sauce.
Flauta Ala Carta
Shredded beef or chicken paired with guacamole, sour cream and special cabbage.
Sope Ala Carta
Taco Ala Carta
Your choice of meat and crispy or soft tortilla.
Tostada Ala Carta
Extras
🍰 Desserts
🌿 Vegetarian
🌿 Veggie Burrito
Stuffed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, whole beans and cheese. Sautéed in tomatillo sauce.
🌿 Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada
Served with rice, whole beans and tortillas.
🌿Two Cheese Enchiladas
Served with rice and whole beans.
🌿 Burrito Mio
Stuffed with beans, rice and cheese. Topped with guacamole and tomato salsa.
🌿 Two Chile Rellenos
Served with rice, whole beans and tortillas.
🌿 Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed fresh vegetables in our guajillo sauce. Served with broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots & onions. Served on a sizzling plate with a side of guacamole and tortillas.
🐟 Seafood
Camarones Grilled
Camarones a la Diabla
A combination of jalapeños, chipotles, onions and tomatoesin a homemade spicy sweet sauce.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed in real butter, fresh diced garlic cloves and seasonings. Finger lickin’ good.
Camarones Empanizados
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a side of homemade red salsa for dipping.
Camarones Rellenos
Stuffed with cheese, chorizo & wrapped with bacon.
Camarones Cocktail
Diced Shrimp
Campechana Cocktail
Diced Shrimp and Octopus
Vuelve La Vida Cocktail
Whole prawns, sliced octopus and abalone.
Octopus Cocktail
Levanta Muertos Cocktail
Whole prawns, sliced octopus, abalone and oysters.
Bass Estilo el Tarasco
Topped with a green tomatillo butter sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Bass Relleno
Topped with sautéed shrimp, octopus, diced ham and bacon. Served with bell pepper, onion and chipotle chiles. All wrapped in a foil pocket.
Bass Al Mojo De Ajo
Topped with a fresh garlic sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Bass Empanizado
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
🌶 Bass Ala Diabla
A combination of jalapeños, chipotles, onions and tomatoesin a homemade spicy sweet sauce.
Bass Ala Plancha (Grilled)
Bagre (Catfish)
A whole fish, deep fried, with your choice of sauce: A La Diabla or Al Mojo de Ajo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Mojarra (Ocean Perch)
A whole fish, deep fried, with your choice of sauce: A La Diabla or Al Mojo de Ajo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fish Tostada
Fish & Crab Tostada
Crab Tostada
Shrimp Tostada
Shrimp & Fish Tostada
Shrimp & Crab Tostada
Shrimp, Fish & Crab Tostada
Family Pack
Saul's Plate
Cacheton Plate
Kids Dinner
Kids Ala Cart
Kid Drinks
Apple Juice Kid
Chocolate Milk Kid
Diet Kid
Dr. Pepper Kid
Guava Juice Kid
Horchata Kid
Hot Chocolate Kid
Iced Tea Kid
Mango Juice Kid
Milk Kid
Orange Crush Kid
Orange Juice Kid
Pepsi Kid
Pink Lemonade Kid
Raspberry Kid
Root Beer Kid
Sierra Mist Kid
Desserts
Take Out Items
4oz Table Salsa
16oz Table Salsa
32oz Table Salsa
4oz Pico Salsa
16oz Pico Salsa
32oz Pico Salsa
4oz Habanero Salsa
16oz Habanero Salsa
32oz Habanero Salsa
16oz Mole Sauce
32oz Mole Sauce
32oz Rice
32oz Beans
32oz Whole Beans
Chips & Salsa
Chips
Party Tray Option
Party Tray Mixed Lg
Party Tray Mixed Sm
Quesadillas Chimichangas Taquitos Burritos Sour Cream and Guac
Tray Beans Lg (40-50pp)
Tray Beans Sm (18-25pp)
Tray Chick Quesadilla Lg
Tray Chick Quesadilla Sm
Tray Enchilada Lg
Tray Enchilada Sm
Tray Rice Lg (40-50pp)
Tray Rice Sm (18-25pp)
Tray Tacos Lg
Tray Tacos Sm
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
At El Tarasco we offer real, homemade Mexican cuisine that can't be found in most Mexican restaurants. Our authentic Mexican food is unique because we offer traditional favorites from different regions in Mexico, which gives us a chance to mix up our menu. Come in and enjoy!
