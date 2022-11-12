Main picView gallery

El Tarasco Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

208 W. Main St. STE 9

Visalia, CA 93291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Wet Burrito
Burrito Kid Dinner
Chips & Salsa

Drinks To Go 16oz

Arnold Palmer

$4.99

Diet

$4.99

Dr. Pepper

$4.99

Guava Juice

$5.50

Horchata

$4.99

Iced Tea

$4.99

Jarritos

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50

Milk

$4.99

Orange Crush

$4.99

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pepsi

$4.99

Pink Lemonade

$4.99

Raspberry Tea

$4.99

Root Beer

$4.99

Roy Rogers

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Sierra Mist

$4.99

Drinks To Go 32oz

Arnold Palmer

$6.99

Diet

$6.99

Dr. Pepper

$6.99

Guava Juice

$6.99

Horchata

$6.99

Iced Tea

$6.99

Mango Juice

$6.99

Milk

$6.99

Orange Crush

$6.99

Orange Juice

$6.99

Pepsi

$6.99

Pink Lemonade

$6.99

Raspberry Tea

$6.99

Root Beer

$6.99

Roy Rogers

$6.99

Shirley Temple

$6.99

Sierra Mist

$6.99

Appetizers

🌶 Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Spiced up chicken wings (we use a red sauce) served with crunchy celery and smooth ranch dressing.

🌶 Camarones Ahogados

🌶 Camarones Ahogados

$28.99

(Lime marinated prawns) Prawns immersed in lime juice then tossed with tomatoes, mango, cucumber, onions, and jalapeño slices.

Camarones Rellenos App

Camarones Rellenos App

$19.99

Shrimp stuffed with cheese and chorizo wrapped with bacon and Teriyaki sauce.

Ceviche Avocado Shell

Ceviche Avocado Shell

$17.99

Half an avocado filled with your choice of ceviche. Choose from Shrimp, Bass or Crab.

Choriqueso

$10.99

Jack cheese melted, topped with fresh tasty chorizo.

Flautas App

$14.99

Fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef rolled up, deep fried and cut in half. Served with guacamole and sour cream, on a bed of our special cabbage.

Guacamole Lg

$10.99

Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.

Guacamole Sm

$6.99

Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.

Monterey Bean and Cheese Dip

$11.99

Homemade refried beans topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Great for scooping.

Tarasco Temptation

Tarasco Temptation

$24.99

A medley of charbroiled bass, tender strips of skirt steak and sautéed jumbo prawns. Topped with a tangy tomatillo salsa and served with a side of beans and our lime marinated cabbage.

Quesadillas

$13.99

Served with your choice of meat and paired with pico de gallo sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos con Todo

Nachos con Todo

$16.99

Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Filled with your choice of steak, charbroiled chicken or chile verde. Topped with tomato salsa, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

House Nachos

$13.99

Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.

Half Nachos

$10.99

Crispy homemade corn tortilla chips layered with refried beans and melted monterey Jack cheese. Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.

🍽 Dinners

Alambres

Alambres

$16.99

Charbroiled steak or chicken, grilled with onions, green bell peppers, bacon and ham topped with melted cheese. Served with warm tortillas.

Cacheton Plate

$47.99

A large platter, half charbroiled steak and half chicken breast strips served with a side of tangy green salsa, cilantro, onion and our jalapeño toreados on the side. A perfect plate for two.

Carne Encebollada

Carne Encebollada

$16.99

Charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions & Jalapeño peppers.

Carnitas Family Platter

$41.99

Tender pieces of shredded pork served with pico de Gallo, salsa, jalapenos and lime wedges. All you need to make a perfect taco.

Carnitas Plate

$16.99

Tender pieces of marinated pork simmered in citrus juices and served with warm tortillas.

Chicken Burger

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Chile Verde

$15.99

Tender morsels of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of tortillas. A house specialty!

Enfrijoladas de Mama

Enfrijoladas de Mama

$15.99

(2) Rolled homemade corn tortillas sautéed in bean sauce, stuffed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and served with rice and salad.

Enfrijoladas de Papa

Enfrijoladas de Papa

$18.99

(2) rolled homemade corn tortillas sauteed on beans sauce, sauteed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and served with a side of charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions and jalapeño pepers, also with a side of rice and salad.

Fajitas

Fajitas

Your choice of meat or seafood (Chicken, steak and prawn) sautéed in our Guajillo salsa. Served with sliced bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes & onion. Served on a sizzling platter with a side of rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas for wrapping.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$39.00

Our most requested house favorite. (Chicken, steak, chorizo and prawn) Sautéed in our secret salsa with tomatoes, onions, cactus and cheese. Served on a sizzling pestle(mortar) with a side of rice, beans & tortillas for wrapping. Perfect for sharing :)

Parrillada

$49.99

If you love seafood, this is the platter for you! A combination of Prawns, sliced Abalone and Octopus sautéed fajita style in butter, chipotle chiles, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and select seasonings. Topped with a charbroiled bass fillet.

Pechuga Pollo

$16.99

Strips of charbroiled chicken breast served with rice, beans and tortillas. Choose from our home made mole, suiza or chipotle sauces.

Rib-Eye Steak

$26.99

A juicy Rib-eye charbroiled cooked to make your mouth-watering.

Skirt Steak

$16.99
Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$29.99

A rib-eye charbroiled & accompanied with-jumbo. Shrimp sautéed in a zesty green garlic butter sauce.

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Strips of steak charbroiled with green onions, bell peppers & a roasted tomato salsa. Served with warm tortillas.

Tampiquena Bonita

$20.99

A juicy steak cooked to perfection & served with cheese enchilada.

Tarasco Special Dinner

Tarasco Special Dinner

$48.99

A large platter filled with charbroiled bass, sautéed prawns and grilled strips of steak topped with a tomatillo salsa and served with a side of ceviche.

Tepeque Burger

$12.99

A jumbo Angus patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices and jalapeño peppers.

Torta

$13.99

Verde-Colorado Dinner

$15.99

Lunch One Item Combo

1 Sope Combo

$12.99

1 Taco Combo

$12.99

1 Enchilada Combo

$12.99

1 Tostada Combo

$12.99

1 Chile Relleno Combo

$12.99

1 Flauta Combo

$12.99

Half Order Chile Verde

$13.99

Half Order Chile Colorado

$13.99

Lunch Two Item Combo

Enchilada & Enchilada Combo

$16.99

Enchilada & Relleno Combo

$16.99

Enchilada & Tostada Combo

$16.99

Sope & Enchilada Combo

$16.99

Sope & Relleno Combo

$16.99

Sope & Taco Combo

$16.99

Sope & Tostada Combo

$16.99

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$16.99

Taco & Relleno Combo

$16.99

Taco & Taco Combo

$16.99

Taco & Tostada Combo

$16.99

Tostada & Tostada Combo

$16.99

Two Flautas Combo

$16.99

Two Sopes Combo

$16.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.99

Your choice of chicken, shredded beef or cheese served with a side of shredded lettuce, salsa Fresca and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas Dinner

$14.99

Filled with cheese and topped with cheese in a green tomatillo sauce.

Enchiladas Tarascas Dinner

Enchiladas Tarascas Dinner

$15.99

Stuffed with charbroiled chicken and topped with mouth-watering homemade mole sauce.

Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner

$21.99

Two rolled tortillas in an enchilada sauce stuffed with sauteed shrimp, topped with special cabbage, sour cream and guacamole.

🌮 Tacos

(2) Tacos Baja Fish

$15.99

Two warm homemade corn tortillas filled with crispy fish, lime marinated cabbage and a creamy chipotle sauce. A fish lover's favorite. **Served with rice and beans**

(2) Tacos de Alambres

$16.99

Two warm homemade corn tortillas filled with charbroiled steak and/or Chicken, grilled with onions, green bell peppers, bacon and ham topped with melted cheese. **Served with rice and beans**

(2) Tacos de Asada

$14.99

Charbroiled marinated steak. Served with rice and beans. **Any Extras Must Be Purchased Separately**

(2) Tacos de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed in a butter cilantro sauce accompanied by our special cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce.**Served with rice and beans**

(2) Tacos de Carnitas

$14.99

Tender pieces of marinated shredded pork. **Served with rice and beans**

(2) Tacos de Pastor

$15.99

Pork seasoned with chiles and spices. **Served with rice and beans**

(2) Tacos de Pollo

$14.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken. Served with rice and beans. **Any Extras Must Be Purchased Separately**

(2) Tacos Governador

$17.99

2 corn tortillas with shrimp & fish sautéed in garlic butter, Monterey Jack & special cabbage with an avocado slice. **Served with rice and beans**

🌯 Burritos

House Filling Burrito

$13.99

Filled with your choice of seasoned: shredded chicken or shredded beef carne asada, charbroiled chicken, chile verde or carnitas. With rice and beans inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Homemade refried beans with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

El Tarasco Burrito

$14.99

Our biggest burrito ever! Filled with a house filling, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$18.99

Succulent shrimp sautéed in a green tomatillo butter sauce with whole beans, tomatoes & melted cheese.

Wet Burrito

$14.99

Filled with one of our house fillings, rice and beans. Smothered with melted cheese and topped with a red or green sauce.

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$15.99

Chicken breast in a creamy white sauce with Poblano chiles, bell peppers, chipotle chiles & onions. Rice and beans inside.

🌶 El Matador Burrito

🌶 El Matador Burrito

$17.99

Homemade refried beans with melted Monterey jack cheese inside a gigantic tortilla. Topped with fresh sizzling strips of carne asada, toreado chiles and a delicious green tomatilla sauce. Making it one of the most unique burritos in town.

🍜 Caldos

Albondiga Soup

Meatball soup with vegetables and a side of rice.

Caldo de Camarones

$19.99

Prawns simmered with vegetables.

Caldo de Mariscos

Caldo de Mariscos

$27.99

A seafood lovers soup. A medley of prawns, Fish, Octopus, Abalone, vegetables and Crab Legs.

Caldo De Pescado

$19.99

Bass simmered with vegetables.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Fried tortilla strips layered with Jack cheese & diced avocado in a savory broth with chicken & rice.

Pozole

$16.99

Tender pieces of pork simmered to perfection with fresh hominy in a red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage and tomato salsa.

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.99

Our house assorted greens with your choice of dressing.

Pollo Salad

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken breast sliced & served on a bed of fresh greens.

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Grilled seasoned prawns with fresh assorted greens. Topped with avocado and tomato slices.

Steak Salad

$15.99

Charbroiled Steak sliced & served on a bed of fresh greens.

Taco Salad

$15.99

A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of house filling with fresh assorted greens. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded cheese.

🍳Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Two eggs with ham, bacon, potatoes and cheese inside.

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$14.99

Ham, melted Jack cheese, sauteed onions & bell peppers topped with two eggs & tomatoes. Served with french fries topped with Jack cheese & chile verde sauce.

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Crispy tortillas slices sauteed with eggs & fresh salsa. Served with beans and potatoes.

Chilaquiles Mary Style

Chilaquiles Mary Style

$15.99

Crispy tortillas slices sauteed with enchilada sauce and chicken, topped with onions, sour cream & Mexican cheese. Served with two eggs, beans and potatoes on the side.

Enchiladas New Mexico

Enchiladas New Mexico

$14.99

Two enchiladas stuffed with potatoes, carrots, Mexican cheese and topped with two eggs. Served with potatoes and beans.

Huevos Con Chile Verde

Huevos Con Chile Verde

$14.99

Two eggs topped with Chile verde meat & salsa verde. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$14.99

Chorizo and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Huevos Con Jamon

$14.99

Ham and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with diced ham & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Huevos Con Nopalitos

Huevos Con Nopalitos

$14.99

Cactus and eggs. Two scrambled eggs with nopalitos & fresh salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Two eggs topped with cheese & fresh ranchera salsa. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Omelette Chile Verde

Omelette Chile Verde

$14.99

Eggs, chile verde pork & topped with Jack cheese. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Omlette Mexicano

Omlette Mexicano

$14.99

Eggs, ham, bacon, Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers & jalapenos. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Steak with egg, topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Good For You

#1 Charboiled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Served with whole beans and steamed vegetables.

#2 Charbroiled Steak Strips

$16.99

Served with whole beans and steamed vegetables.

#3 Charbroiled Bass Filet

$18.99

Served with whole beans and steamed vegetables.

A La Carta

Chile Colorado Bowl

$12.99

Served with tortillas.

Chile Relleno Ala Carta

$9.99

Chile Verde Bowl

$12.99

Served with tortillas.

Enchilada Ala Carta

$5.99

Your choice of meat and sauce.

Flauta Ala Carta

$5.99

Shredded beef or chicken paired with guacamole, sour cream and special cabbage.

Sope Ala Carta

$5.99

Taco Ala Carta

$5.99

Your choice of meat and crispy or soft tortilla.

Tostada Ala Carta

$8.99

Extras

Beans

$4.99

Rice

$4.99

Rice & Beans

$8.99

Chiles Toreados (2)

$2.50

Chiles Toreados (4)

$3.99

Corn Tortillas

$3.99

Flour Tortillas

$3.99

Guacamole Side

$2.99

Habanero Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Habanero Hot Sauce 4oz

$1.49

Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Sauces

Sides

Sour Cream Side

$1.99

(3) Tostadas

$3.99

🍰 Desserts

Tarasco Flan

$10.99

Fried Ice Cream

$12.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Homemade Sopapillas

$8.99

Churros

$8.99

Churros & Ice Cream

$12.99

Molten Chocolate Cake & Ice Cream

$12.99

🌿 Vegetarian

🌿 Veggie Burrito

$15.99

Stuffed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, whole beans and cheese. Sautéed in tomatillo sauce.

🌿 Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada

$15.99

Served with rice, whole beans and tortillas.

🌿Two Cheese Enchiladas

$15.99

Served with rice and whole beans.

🌿 Burrito Mio

$15.99

Stuffed with beans, rice and cheese. Topped with guacamole and tomato salsa.

🌿 Two Chile Rellenos

$17.99

Served with rice, whole beans and tortillas.

🌿 Veggie Fajitas

$18.99

Sautéed fresh vegetables in our guajillo sauce. Served with broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots & onions. Served on a sizzling plate with a side of guacamole and tortillas.

🐟 Seafood

Camarones Grilled

$19.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

A combination of jalapeños, chipotles, onions and tomatoesin a homemade spicy sweet sauce.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Sautéed in real butter, fresh diced garlic cloves and seasonings. Finger lickin’ good.

Camarones Empanizados

$19.99

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a side of homemade red salsa for dipping.

Camarones Rellenos

Camarones Rellenos

$24.99

Stuffed with cheese, chorizo & wrapped with bacon.

Camarones Cocktail

$19.99

Diced Shrimp

Campechana Cocktail

$20.99

Diced Shrimp and Octopus

Vuelve La Vida Cocktail

$21.99

Whole prawns, sliced octopus and abalone.

Octopus Cocktail

$19.99

Levanta Muertos Cocktail

$21.99

Whole prawns, sliced octopus, abalone and oysters.

Bass Estilo el Tarasco

$18.99

Topped with a green tomatillo butter sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Bass Relleno

$23.99

Topped with sautéed shrimp, octopus, diced ham and bacon. Served with bell pepper, onion and chipotle chiles. All wrapped in a foil pocket.

Bass Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Topped with a fresh garlic sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Bass Empanizado

$18.99

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

🌶 Bass Ala Diabla

$18.99

A combination of jalapeños, chipotles, onions and tomatoesin a homemade spicy sweet sauce.

Bass Ala Plancha (Grilled)

$18.99

Bagre (Catfish)

$18.99

A whole fish, deep fried, with your choice of sauce: A La Diabla or Al Mojo de Ajo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Mojarra (Ocean Perch)

$16.99

A whole fish, deep fried, with your choice of sauce: A La Diabla or Al Mojo de Ajo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Fish Tostada

$11.99

Fish & Crab Tostada

$11.99

Crab Tostada

$11.99

Shrimp Tostada

$11.99

Shrimp & Fish Tostada

$12.99

Shrimp & Crab Tostada

$12.99

Shrimp, Fish & Crab Tostada

$13.99

Family Pack

Family Pack Carnitas

$28.99

Family Pack Chicken Mole

$28.99

Family Pack Chile Colorado

$28.99

Family Pack Chile Verde

$28.99

Family Pack Chkn Chipotle

$28.99

Family Pack Stk Encebollado

$28.99

Family Pack Stk Ranchero

$28.99

Saul's Plate

Saul's Plate

$75.99

Half Saul’s Plate

$34.99

Cacheton Plate

Cacheton Plate

$47.99

Half Cacheton Plate

$22.99

Kids Dinner

Burrito Kid Dinner

$9.99

Taco Kid Dinner

$9.99

Enchilada Kid Dinner

$9.99

Nachos Kid

$9.99

Quesadillas Kid Dinner

$9.99

Cheese Burger Kid

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Hamburger Kid

$7.99

Kids Ala Cart

Burrito Kid Ala

$4.99

Enchilada Kid Ala

$4.99

Taco Kid Ala

$4.99

Quesadilla Kid Ala

$4.99

Rice Kid

$4.99

Beans Kid

$4.99

Whole Beans Kid

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Kid Drinks

Apple Juice Kid

$3.59

Chocolate Milk Kid

$3.59

Diet Kid

$3.59

Dr. Pepper Kid

$3.59

Guava Juice Kid

$3.99

Horchata Kid

$3.59

Hot Chocolate Kid

$3.59

Iced Tea Kid

$3.59

Mango Juice Kid

$3.99

Milk Kid

$3.59

Orange Crush Kid

$3.59

Orange Juice Kid

$3.99

Pepsi Kid

$3.59

Pink Lemonade Kid

$3.59

Raspberry Kid

$3.59

Root Beer Kid

$3.59

Sierra Mist Kid

$3.59

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Churros

$8.99

Churros & Ice Cream

$12.99

Fried Ice Cream

$12.99

Homemade Sopapillas

$8.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Kids Ice Cream

$3.99

Tarasco Flan

$10.99

Take Out Items

4oz Table Salsa

$2.99

16oz Table Salsa

$6.99

32oz Table Salsa

$9.99

4oz Pico Salsa

$2.99

16oz Pico Salsa

$6.99

32oz Pico Salsa

$10.99

4oz Habanero Salsa

$2.99

16oz Habanero Salsa

$6.99

32oz Habanero Salsa

$9.99

16oz Mole Sauce

$11.00

32oz Mole Sauce

$15.99

32oz Rice

$9.99

32oz Beans

$9.99

32oz Whole Beans

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips

$3.99

Party Tray Option

Party Tray Mixed Lg

$65.99

Party Tray Mixed Sm

$45.99

Quesadillas Chimichangas Taquitos Burritos Sour Cream and Guac

Tray Beans Lg (40-50pp)

$49.99

Tray Beans Sm (18-25pp)

$29.99

Tray Chick Quesadilla Lg

$65.99

Tray Chick Quesadilla Sm

$45.99

Tray Enchilada Lg

$49.99

Tray Enchilada Sm

$26.99

Tray Rice Lg (40-50pp)

$49.99

Tray Rice Sm (18-25pp)

$29.99

Tray Tacos Lg

$49.99

Tray Tacos Sm

$26.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At El Tarasco we offer real, homemade Mexican cuisine that can't be found in most Mexican restaurants. Our authentic Mexican food is unique because we offer traditional favorites from different regions in Mexico, which gives us a chance to mix up our menu. Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia, CA 93291

Directions

Main pic

