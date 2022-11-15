- Home
- El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
1,061 Reviews
$$
2636 S Mooney Blvd
Visalia, CA 93277
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Oh My Shrimp
Fresh garlic shrimp, breaded shrimp and relleno shrimp, a perfect shrimp combination.
Tarasco Temptations
A medley of charbroiled fish fillet, tender strips of steak and sauteed shrimp topped with tangy tomatillo sauce.
Camarones Ahogados
Shrimp combine with tomatoes, cucumber, onions, mango and jalapeños tossed with lime juice. A house favorite...spicy!
Ceviche Avocado Shell
Half of avocado fill with your choice of ceviche.
Flautas
Corn tortilla rolled up with your choice of meat, deep fried cut in half
Camarones Rellenos A La Carte
Shrimp stuff with cheese and chorizo wrapped with bacon.
Buffalo Wings
Spice up chicken wings
Monterey Bean & Cheese Dip
Homemade refried beans topped with melted monterey jack cheese.Great for scooping.
Ostiones Frescos
Oysters
Guacamole
Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.
House Nachos
Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.
Nachos Con Todo
Filled with your choice of meat, topped with tomate salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
Ceviche Tostada
Ceviche is made with your choice of seafood marinated with fresh lime juice and combined with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices.
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.
Campechana
Shrimp and octopus, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.
Vuelve A La Vida
Shrimp, octopus and abalone, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.
Half Beans & Cheese Dip
Papas Nachos
Tarasco Specialty Plates
Tarasco Special Dinner
A large platter filled with charbroiled fish fillet, steak strips, grilled shrimp topped with tomatillo sauce with a side of ceviche.
Parrillada
Acombination of shrimp, abalone and octopus sauteed with chipotle peppers, bell pepper,onions and tomate. topped with a charbroiled fish filet and a crab leg.
Cacheton Plate
A large platter with charbroiled steak strips and charbroiled chicken breast, served with tomatillo sauce, onions, cilantro, cabbage and chiles toreados.
Molcajete
Family Special
Cacheton Don Marcelo
Shrimp Dishes
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed in real butter, fresh diced garlic cloves and seasonings.
Camarones A La Diabla
A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.
Camarones Empanizados
Ligthy breaded and fried.
Camarones Rellenos
Stuffed with cheese, chorizo and wrapped with bacon.
Camarones Michoacan
A combination of vegetables sauteed with tomatillo sauce.
Camarones Con Nopal
Shrimp sauteed in red guajillo sauce combined with cactus.
Camarones Rancheros
A combination of bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, carrots sauteed with ranchera sauce.
Camarones A La Plancha
Camarones A La Casa
Camarones Al Ajo A/C
Camarones A La Diabla A/C
Camarones A La Plancha A/C
Camarones Empanizados A/C
Fish Fillets
Filete Al Estilo Tarasco
A fish fillet topped with tomatillo sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Filete A La Diabla
A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.
Filete Relleno
A fish fillet topped with Shrimp, octopus,ham, bacon, bell pepper,onion, chipotle pepper and melted cheese.
Plato Grande
A Charbroiled prawn skewer and fish fillet basted with cilantro garlic butter and tomatillo sauce on top.
Filete A La Plancha
A fish fillet griled served with rice and beans.
Filete Empanizado
A ligthy breaded Fish fillet deep fried served with rice and beans.
Filete Al Mojo De Ajo
A charbroiled fish fillet topped with garlic butter sauce served with rice and beans.
Whole Fish
House Favorites
Steak Ranchero
Strips of charbroiled steak with green onions, tomate,bell pepper, carrots sauteed in ranchera salsa.
Chile Verde
Tender morsel of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce.
Alambres Plate
Charbroiled steak or chicken, bacon, ham, bell pepper and onions topped with melted jack cheese.
Enfrijoladas De Mama
Rolled homemade corn tortillas sauteed in bean sauce, stuffed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, sour cream, avocado and onions. Served with rice and salad.
Carnitas Plate
Tender pieces of shredded pork served with pico de gallo, salsa and jalapeños.
Chimichanga
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with charbroiled chicken, green onions, bell pepper, carrots all sauteed in a red guajillo sauce.
Carne Encebollada
Charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions and jalapeño peppers.
Salmon A La Diabla
Charbroiled salmon topped with diabla sauce served with rice and vegetables.
Carne Asada Dinner
Chile Colorado
Steaks
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Mole Poblano
Spicy sweet dark sauce made with a variety of spices and mexican chocolate.
Chicken Suizo
A zesty blend of green tomatillos and garlic butter topped with melted jack cheese.
Chicken Chipotle
A creamy white sauce with poblano chile, and onions.
Chicken A La Diabla
A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.
Chicken Veracruz
A combination of tomatoes, green olives, bell pepper and jalapeño pepper sauteed in a red housemade sauce.
Chicken Dinner
A charbroiled strips of chicken breast served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Lunch Specials
L-1 Sope & Taco
Served with rice and beans.
L-2 Sope & Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
L-3 Two Sopes
Served with rice and beans.
L-4 Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice and beans.
L-5 Two Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans.
L-6 Two Tacos
Served with rice and beans.
L-7 Two Flautas
Served with rice and beans.
L-8 Half Order Of Chile Verde
Served with rice and beans.
L-9 Half Order Of Chile Colorado
Served with rice and beans.
Una Sola Cosa (one Item)
Served with rice and beans.
Combinations
Quesadillas
Vegetarian
V-1 Veggie Burrito
Burrito stuffed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, whole beans and cheese, sauteed in a tomatillo sauce.
V-2 Burrito
Served with rice and whole beans.
V-3 Veggie Fajitas
A combination of bell pepper, green onions, tomate, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower sauteed in a red guajillo sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De La Casa
Rolled corn tortilla in a red sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas (Green)
Rolled corn tortilla in a green sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas Tarascas ( Mole)
Rolled corn tortilla topped with mole sauce filled with charbroiled chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas De Camaron (Shrimp)
Rolled corn tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp topped with special cabbage, guacamole and sour cream.
Soups
Caldo De Mariscos
A seafood lover soup, a medley of shrimp, octopus, abalone,fish, vegetables and a crab leg.
Caldo De Camaron
Shrimps simmered with vegetables.
Caldo De Pescado
Fish fillet simmered with vegetables.
Caldo Costa Brava
A combination of shrimp and fish simmered with chipotle pepper and vegetables.
Albondigas
Meatball soup with vegetables and a side of rice.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fried tortillas strips layered with mexican cheese and avocado in a savory broth with chicken and rice.
Pozole
Tender pieces of pork simmered to perfection with white hominy in a red chile broth.
Menudo (saturday & Sunday Only)
Caldo De Res
Burritos
House Filling Burrito
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Filled with refried beans and jack cheese.
El Tarasco Burrito
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Burrito
Filled with sauteed shrimp, whole beans, pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese and green tomatillo sauce.
Wet Burrito
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.
Chicken Chipotle Burrito
Filled with charbroiled chicken, rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce
Tacos
Tacos De Asada
Served with rice and beans.
Tacos De Pollo
Served with rice and beans.
Tacos Al Pastor
Served with rice and beans.
Tacos De Camaron
Filled with sauteed shrimp, creamy chipotle sauce and special cabbage.
Baja Fish Tacos
Filled with crispy fish, creamy chipotle sauce and special cabbage.
Tacos El Governador
Filled with shrimp, fish, melted cheese, avocado and special cabbage.
Tacos Gordos
Filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese, avocado and whole beans.
Tacos De Carnitas
Tacos De Ground Beef
Tacos De Shredded Beef
Tacos De Shredded Chicken
Salads
Taco Salad
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
Steak Salad
Charbroiled chicken strips served on a bed of greens.
Chicken Salad
Charbroiled steak strips served on a bed of greens.
Prawn Salad
Grilled seasoned prawns served on a bed of greens.
Fresh Garden Salad
Our house assorted greens.