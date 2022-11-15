Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

1,061 Reviews

$$

2636 S Mooney Blvd

Visalia, CA 93277

Popular Items

Albondigas
Taco De Camaron A/C
Chilaquiles

Appetizers

Oh My Shrimp

$24.99

Fresh garlic shrimp, breaded shrimp and relleno shrimp, a perfect shrimp combination.

Tarasco Temptations

$23.99

A medley of charbroiled fish fillet, tender strips of steak and sauteed shrimp topped with tangy tomatillo sauce.

Camarones Ahogados

$25.99

Shrimp combine with tomatoes, cucumber, onions, mango and jalapeños tossed with lime juice. A house favorite...spicy!

Ceviche Avocado Shell

$15.99

Half of avocado fill with your choice of ceviche.

Flautas

$14.99

Corn tortilla rolled up with your choice of meat, deep fried cut in half

Camarones Rellenos A La Carte

$19.99

Shrimp stuff with cheese and chorizo wrapped with bacon.

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Spice up chicken wings

Monterey Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Homemade refried beans topped with melted monterey jack cheese.Great for scooping.

Ostiones Frescos

Oysters

Guacamole

Fresh avocados mashed and blended with a fresh tomato salsa and lime juice.

House Nachos

$11.99

Topped with fresh tomato salsa and sour cream.

Nachos Con Todo

$14.99

Filled with your choice of meat, topped with tomate salsa, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Ceviche Tostada

$8.99

Ceviche is made with your choice of seafood marinated with fresh lime juice and combined with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices.

Coctel De Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.

Campechana

$19.99

Shrimp and octopus, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.

Vuelve A La Vida

$20.99

Shrimp, octopus and abalone, homemade seafood broth, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado.

Half Beans & Cheese Dip

$5.50

Papas Nachos

$15.99

Tarasco Specialty Plates

Tarasco Special Dinner

$39.99

A large platter filled with charbroiled fish fillet, steak strips, grilled shrimp topped with tomatillo sauce with a side of ceviche.

Parrillada

$46.99

Acombination of shrimp, abalone and octopus sauteed with chipotle peppers, bell pepper,onions and tomate. topped with a charbroiled fish filet and a crab leg.

Cacheton Plate

$43.99

A large platter with charbroiled steak strips and charbroiled chicken breast, served with tomatillo sauce, onions, cilantro, cabbage and chiles toreados.

Molcajete

$39.99

Family Special

$28.99

Cacheton Don Marcelo

$30.00

Shrimp Dishes

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Sauteed in real butter, fresh diced garlic cloves and seasonings.

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.99

A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.

Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Ligthy breaded and fried.

Camarones Rellenos

$21.99

Stuffed with cheese, chorizo and wrapped with bacon.

Camarones Michoacan

$19.99

A combination of vegetables sauteed with tomatillo sauce.

Camarones Con Nopal

$20.99

Shrimp sauteed in red guajillo sauce combined with cactus.

Camarones Rancheros

$19.99

A combination of bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, carrots sauteed with ranchera sauce.

Camarones A La Plancha

$18.99

Camarones A La Casa

$19.99

Camarones Al Ajo A/C

$16.99

Camarones A La Diabla A/C

$16.99

Camarones A La Plancha A/C

$16.99

Camarones Empanizados A/C

$16.99

Fish Fillets

Filete Al Estilo Tarasco

$17.99

A fish fillet topped with tomatillo sauce and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Filete A La Diabla

$17.99

A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.

Filete Relleno

$24.99

A fish fillet topped with Shrimp, octopus,ham, bacon, bell pepper,onion, chipotle pepper and melted cheese.

Plato Grande

$26.99

A Charbroiled prawn skewer and fish fillet basted with cilantro garlic butter and tomatillo sauce on top.

Filete A La Plancha

$17.99

A fish fillet griled served with rice and beans.

Filete Empanizado

$19.99

A ligthy breaded Fish fillet deep fried served with rice and beans.

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

A charbroiled fish fillet topped with garlic butter sauce served with rice and beans.

Whole Fish

Mojarra (Perch)

$17.99

A whole fish deep fried, with your choice of sauce: A la Dabla or Al Mojo De Ajo, served with rice and beans.

House Favorites

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Strips of charbroiled steak with green onions, tomate,bell pepper, carrots sauteed in ranchera salsa.

Chile Verde

$14.99

Tender morsel of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce.

Alambres Plate

$16.99

Charbroiled steak or chicken, bacon, ham, bell pepper and onions topped with melted jack cheese.

Enfrijoladas De Mama

$13.99

Rolled homemade corn tortillas sauteed in bean sauce, stuffed with refried beans, topped with Mexican cheese, sour cream, avocado and onions. Served with rice and salad.

Carnitas Plate

$14.99

Tender pieces of shredded pork served with pico de gallo, salsa and jalapeños.

Chimichanga

$15.99

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with charbroiled chicken, green onions, bell pepper, carrots all sauteed in a red guajillo sauce.

Carne Encebollada

$15.99

Charbroiled steak sauteed with red onions and jalapeño peppers.

Salmon A La Diabla

$21.99

Charbroiled salmon topped with diabla sauce served with rice and vegetables.

Carne Asada Dinner

$15.99

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Steaks

Steak & Shrimp

$29.99

A rib-eye charbroiled accompanied with jumbo shrimp served with rice and beans.

Rib Eye

$23.99

A juice charbroiled steak.

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Mole Poblano

$16.99

Spicy sweet dark sauce made with a variety of spices and mexican chocolate.

Chicken Suizo

$15.99

A zesty blend of green tomatillos and garlic butter topped with melted jack cheese.

Chicken Chipotle

$15.99

A creamy white sauce with poblano chile, and onions.

Chicken A La Diabla

$15.99

A delicious combination of homemade spicy sweet sauce with habanero pepper and onions.

Chicken Veracruz

$15.99

A combination of tomatoes, green olives, bell pepper and jalapeño pepper sauteed in a red housemade sauce.

Chicken Dinner

$15.99

A charbroiled strips of chicken breast served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas

Your choice of meat or seafood, bell pepper, green onions, tomate, carrots sauteed in our guajillo sauce.

Lunch Specials

L-1 Sope & Taco

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-2 Sope & Enchilada

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-3 Two Sopes

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-4 Enchilada & Taco

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-5 Two Enchiladas

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-6 Two Tacos

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-7 Two Flautas

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-8 Half Order Of Chile Verde

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

L-9 Half Order Of Chile Colorado

$12.99

Served with rice and beans.

Una Sola Cosa (one Item)

$10.99

Served with rice and beans.

Combinations

#1 Chile Relleno & Taco

$13.99

Served with rice and beans.

#2 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$13.99

Served with rice and beans.

#3Chile Verde & Chile Relleno

$14.50

Served with rice and beans.

#4 Chile Verde & Chile Colorado

$14.50

Served with rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Visalia

$11.99

A cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Con Todo

$13.99

Your choice of meat served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Filled with shrimp sauteed in a tomatillo sauce served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Vegetarian

V-1 Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Burrito stuffed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, whole beans and cheese, sauteed in a tomatillo sauce.

V-2 Burrito

$13.99

Served with rice and whole beans.

V-3 Veggie Fajitas

$18.99

A combination of bell pepper, green onions, tomate, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower sauteed in a red guajillo sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas De La Casa

$14.99

Rolled corn tortilla in a red sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas (Green)

$14.99

Rolled corn tortilla in a green sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas Tarascas ( Mole)

$15.99

Rolled corn tortilla topped with mole sauce filled with charbroiled chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Enchiladas De Camaron (Shrimp)

$19.99

Rolled corn tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp topped with special cabbage, guacamole and sour cream.

Soups

Caldo De Mariscos

$25.99

A seafood lover soup, a medley of shrimp, octopus, abalone,fish, vegetables and a crab leg.

Caldo De Camaron

$18.99

Shrimps simmered with vegetables.

Caldo De Pescado

$17.99

Fish fillet simmered with vegetables.

Caldo Costa Brava

$19.99

A combination of shrimp and fish simmered with chipotle pepper and vegetables.

Albondigas

$14.99

Meatball soup with vegetables and a side of rice.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.99

Fried tortillas strips layered with mexican cheese and avocado in a savory broth with chicken and rice.

Pozole

$14.99

Tender pieces of pork simmered to perfection with white hominy in a red chile broth.

Menudo (saturday & Sunday Only)

$15.99

Caldo De Res

$16.99

Burritos

House Filling Burrito

$11.99

Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Filled with refried beans and jack cheese.

El Tarasco Burrito

$14.99

Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.99

Filled with sauteed shrimp, whole beans, pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese and green tomatillo sauce.

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$14.99

Filled with charbroiled chicken, rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce

Tacos

Tacos De Asada

$14.99

Served with rice and beans.

Tacos De Pollo

$14.99

Served with rice and beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.99

Served with rice and beans.

Tacos De Camaron

$16.99

Filled with sauteed shrimp, creamy chipotle sauce and special cabbage.

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.99

Filled with crispy fish, creamy chipotle sauce and special cabbage.

Tacos El Governador

$18.99

Filled with shrimp, fish, melted cheese, avocado and special cabbage.

Tacos Gordos

$15.99

Filled with your choice of meat, melted cheese, avocado and whole beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$14.99

Tacos De Ground Beef

$14.99

Tacos De Shredded Beef

$14.99

Tacos De Shredded Chicken

$14.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.99

A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.

Steak Salad

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken strips served on a bed of greens.

Chicken Salad

$15.99

Charbroiled steak strips served on a bed of greens.

Prawn Salad

$17.99

Grilled seasoned prawns served on a bed of greens.

Fresh Garden Salad

$9.99

Our house assorted greens.

Healthy Choice

Low Fat Chicken Breast

$15.99

Served with whole beans and steam vegetables.

Low Fat Steak Strips

$15.99

Served with whole beans and steam vegetables.