- Home
- /
- North Miami Beac
- /
- El Tayta 17040 Collins Avenue
This restaurant does not have any images
El Tayta 17040 Collins Avenue
17040 Collins Avenue
North Miami Beac, FL 33160
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Soups
- Sopa de Pollo Large
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Pollo Small
CIlantro and Rice based Chicken Soup.$11.00
- Aguadito de Pollo Large
CIlantro and Rice based Chicken Soup.$17.00
- Aguadito de Pescado Small
CIlantro and Rice based Fish Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Pescado Large
CIlantro and Rice based Fish Soup.$19.00
- Aguadito de Mariscos Small
CIlantro and Rice based Seafood Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Mariscos Large
CIlantro and Rice based Seafood Soup.$19.00
- Parihuela Small
Tomato based Seafood Soup.$12.00
- Parihuela Large
Tomato based Seafood Soup.$19.00
- Chupe de Pescado
Chowder styled Fish Soup.$19.00
- Chupe de Camaron
CHowder styled Shrimp Soup.$20.00
- Chilcano
A light Peruvian Fish Broth.$12.00
- Caldo de Choros
A light Peruvian Scallop Broth.$12.00
- Sopa Wantan
CHicken Wantan Soup.$14.00
- Sopa Wantan Especial
CHicken, Shrimp and Pork Wantan Soup.$17.00
- Sopa de Pollo Small
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.$8.00
Salads
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives and Cheese.$12.00
- Peruanita Salad
Lettuce, Quinoa, Onions, Eggs and Olives.$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese$12.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber and Beets.$12.00
- Tayta Salad
Lettuce, Quinoa, Onions, Tomatoes, Peas and Carrots.$12.00
Appetizers
- Choclo con Queso
Peruvian corn and Feta cheese.$12.00
- Choclo a la Huancaina
Peruvian corn with Cheese sauce.$12.00
- Papa Rellena
Fried Breaded Potato Puree with Picadillo Beef.$14.00
- Yucca a la Huancaina
Fried Cassava in Cheese sauce, Peruvian style.$13.00
- Conchitas a la Parmesana
Shelled Scallops in Parmesan Cheese.$24.00
- Anticucho
Grilled Marinated Heart Beef with Potato and Corn.$20.00
- Aguacate Relleno
Shrimp Stuffed avocado in mild House Sauce.$18.00
- Flaming Sea Food
A Japanese-Esque Mild Sauce, Togarashi Bump, Scallops, Octopus, and Shrimp.$23.00
- Wantan Frito
Fried Chicken Wontons.$13.00
- Choros a la Chacala
Mussels topped with Chopped Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Peruvian Corn in Lime Juice and Yellow Pepper.$20.00
- Papa a la Huancaina$12.00
- Mariscos en Llamas$21.00
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Ceviche
- Leche de Tigre
A compact finely sliced Fish Ceviche.$14.00
- Vuelve a la Vida
A compact finely sliced Seafood Ceviche.$14.00
- Ceviche de Pescado
Fish.$19.00
- Ceviche Mixto
Fish and Seafood.$20.00
- Ceviche de Mariscos
Seafood.$22.00
- Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp.$21.00
- Ceviche de Pulpo
Octopus.$22.00
- Ceviche Carretillero
Fish Ceviche with Fried Calamari.$26.00
- Ceviche Pituco
Fresh Salmon and Octopus Ceviche over Peruvian Red Pepper Sauce.$25.00
- Ceviche Trio Pescado
Fish Ceviche in Peruvian Yellow Pepper Sauce, Peruvian Red Pepper Sauce and Peruvian Olive Sauce.$28.00
- Ceviche Trio Mixto
Mixed Ceviche in Peruvian Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, and Olive Sauce.$26.00
Tiraditos
Causa
Entrée
- Aji de Gallina
Shredded Chicken wrapped in a Pepper and Cheese Sauce. Served with White Rice.$18.00
- Lomo Saltado$22.00
- Seco Norteño
Lamb with a Cilantro Sauce, White Beans and White Rice.$32.00
- Cau Cau
A Peruvian Classic Tripe Stew. Served with White Rice.$18.00
- Tallarin Saltado Tayta
Sauteed Beef Linguini with Tomatoes and Onions.$22.00
- Tallarin Verde con Bistec
Pesto Sauce Linguini with a Hearty Steak$24.00
- Tallarin a la Huancaina con Bistec
Huancaina Sauce Linguini with a Hearty Steak$24.00
- Filete de Pescado a lo Macho
Fired Fish fillet in a Mediterranean Sauce.$33.00
- Jalea
Deep fried Fish and Seafood, Cassava, and Criolla Sauce.$25.00
- Pollo a la Plancha$20.00
- Filete de Pescado
Fried Fish fillet with two sides choices.$19.00
- Picante$23.00
- Milanesa de Pollo$22.00
- Bistec a lo Pobre$24.00
- Mahi Mahi Filet$24.00
- Tallarin Saltado Veggie$19.00
- Pollo Saltado$20.00
- Shrimp Saltado$21.00
Parrilla
Chifa
- Aeropuerto
Chifa Style Chicken Fried Rice with Chifa Noodles.$19.00
- Chaufa Especial
Chicken, Pork and Shrimps Fried RIce with Eggs and Scallions.$21.00
- Tallarin Saltado Especial
Sauteed or Fried Pasta over a Chifa Style veggie Medley with Chicken, POrk and Shrimps.$25.00
- Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Sauteed or Fried Pasta over a Chifa Style veggie Medley with Chicken.$19.00
- Chaufa de Camarones$21.00
- Chaufa de Pollo$18.00
- Chaufa de Mariscos$21.00
Recommendation
- Snapper Frito
Fried Red Snapper served with 2 sides choices.$33.00
- El Sabroso
Garlic based Grilled Seabass over Drunk Rice.$39.00
- SeaBass Grill
Grilled Seabass over Quinoa with Pesto and a dab of FYG jelly.$39.00
- Branzino
A spalsh of Yellow Pepper over a Butterfly cut Branzino paired with Shitake Mushrooms and Asparagus.$27.00
- Tacu Tacu de Aji de Gallina
Shredded Chicken wrapped in a Rice layer Cake and Creamy Peruvian Sauce.$21.00
- Arroz Verde con Mariscos
Cilantro based Seafood rice accompanied with a side of "Salsa Criolla"$24.00
- Arroz con Mariscos
Seafood Rice.$24.00
- Tuna Tartare$24.00
Desserts
Sides
DRINKS
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
- Malbec, Gran reserva, Victorio Altieri, Argentina.$78.00
- Malbec, Gran reserva, Juana Larrea, Argentina.$75.00
- Red Blend, Gran Reserva N1, Ica Valley, Peru.$81.00
- Red Blend, Van Ardi Estate, Armenia$42.00
- Gran Corte, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$45.00
- Merlot, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$35.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Voyager, California.$35.00
- Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina.$45.00
- Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina.$42.00
- Ripasso Della Valpolicella, Vivaldi, Veneto, Italy.$60.00
- Chianti Classico, Pomona, Tuscany, Italy.$55.00
- Chianti Classico, Poggio torselli, Italy.$45.00
- Chardonnay, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$32.00
- Chardonnay, Benneet Valley, Sonoma, California.$65.00
- Sauvignon, Gran Bateau, Bordeaux, France.$32.00
- Cascina Radice, Gavi di Gavi, Piemonte.$48.00
- Pinot Grigio, Genute Leucosia, Puglia, Italy.$30.00
- Pinot Grigio, Bella Figura, Italy.$30.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Finca Rotondo, Ica Valley, Peru.$38.00
- Rose, Bodegas Lozano, España.$48.00
- FrossMarai, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy.$38.00
- Prosecco, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy (355ml)$12.00
- Red Wine Glass$10.00
- White Wine Glass$10.00
Non Alcoholic
- Chicha Morada$5.00
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Pepsi Diet$5.00
- Pepsi Zero$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Inka Kola$5.00
- Inka Kola Diet$5.00
- Kola Inglesa$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Coke Zero$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Plain Lemonade$6.00
- Coconut Lemonade$6.00
- Mint Lemonade$6.00
- Watermelon Lemonade$6.00
- Pink Lemonade$6.00
- Still Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Jar Chicha Morada$18.00
- Jar Lemonade$12.00
- Jar Mint Lemonade$12.00
- Regular Iced Tea$4.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
17040 Collins Avenue, North Miami Beac, FL 33160