El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE
Richfield, MN 55423
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asada Fries
Our Famous fries topped with queso blanco, Asada steak, and pico de gallo.
Taquitos (4)
4 pieces. Deep fried corn torilla filled with chicken or potato. Topped with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream. guacamole and pic de gallo on the side.
Nachos
Corn chips with melted queso blanco, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno peppers. Your choice of meat.
Quesadilla Deluxe
Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Queso Blanco
Rich and silky melted queso.
Birria Quesadilla
Two layers of birria and cheese. Cilantro and onion inside. Spicy salsa on the side. comes with consomme.
MASA
Tacos
Traditional Style Tacos
Protein, cilantro, and onions. Salsa on the side,
Tex Mex Tacos
Protein, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Taco de Camaron Tacos
Shrimp taco served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Taco de Pescado Tacos
Tilapia fish taco served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Alambre
A melting dish with choice of meat mixed with bacon, chorizo, green, and red peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with Mozzarella cheese.
Specialty Tacos
Your choice of specialty protein, cilantro and onion.
Combo de Birria
3 shredded beef Birria Tacos with Consomme. Cilantro, onion, and salsa on the side.
Taco Bowl
Rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of chicken or ground beef
Taco Tray
25 tacos of your choice of protein. Grilled baby onion and jalapenos. salsa included.
1 Birria Taco
Just incase you need an extra taco. You cant just have one.
Anytime Favorites
CHILAQUILES
Fried tortilla casserole simmered in an green or red sauce. Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with two eggs, and your choice of chicken or cecina
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two eggs over easy on a fried tortilla topped with rachera salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
HUEVOS REVUELTOS
Your choice of scrambled eggs. Rice and beans on the side.
TACO SALAD
A large flour taco shell bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cheddar Mozzarella cheese mix and your choice of meat.
TOSTADAS(2)
2 pieces. Flat hard shell tortilla topped with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream and choice of protein.
Tamal Plate
Rich and masa tamales with your choice of chicken or pork.
Burrito Bar
The Classics
Carnitas
Slow roasted savory Mexican pulled pork. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.
Chipotle Sour Cream Chicken
A family recipe handed down from grandma. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.
Chile Relleno de Queso
A slow roasted poblano pepper covered in whipped egg whites and fried. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.
Camarones Maria la Diabla
sautéed shrimp in a bold smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.
Pollo Maria la Diabla
Sautéed chicken in a bold smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Savory steak strips sautéed with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.
Huatulco Mexican Pizza
A large flour tortilla spread with chorizo, beans, cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and queso fresco.
Milanesa de Pollo
Pan fried thinly sliced breaded chicken. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.
Bistec Maria la Diabla
Beef strips sautéed in a bold, smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Deep fried tilapia served with choice of house blend seasoning. Al mojo de ajo, Maria la diabla. Served with avocado salad and rice.
1/2lb Camarones Botaneros
Shell on shrimp tossed in butter garlic with our famous botanero seasoning. Number 1 best selling shrimp in town.
1lb Camarones Botaneros
Shell on shrimp tossed in butter garlic with our famous botanero seasoning. Number 1 best selling shrimp in town.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed with garlic butter, white wine, and cilantro. Serviced with avocado salad, rice and beans.
Caldo De Camaron
Shrimp and vegetables soup.
Caldo De Mariscos
Soup with shrimp, tilapia, octopus, mussels, snow crab and vegetables.
Camarones Cucaracha
1 lb of deep fried whole shrimp in a spicy tangy red sauce.
Cocktail Gigante
Our home made cocktail sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters.
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp in a house cocktail sauce with lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and avocado. This item will take at least 20 mins, as this is a special item that we make fresh per order.
Tostadas De Caviche Campechano
Tostadas De Ceviche De Camaron (2)
2 pieces. Tostadas of shrimp ceviched in lime, tossed with onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, cucumbers and avocado. This order will take at least 20 mins. We will be making fresh to order. thank you.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras (2)
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a tomato based sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.
Enchiladas de Mole (2)
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a sweet spicy mole sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas (2)
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream. Your choice of meat.
Enchiladas Tres Amigos (3)
3 pieces. Mole, suiza, and ranchera enchiladas. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.
Molcajetes
Dianna’s Molcajete
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, mussels, scallops, and tilapia fillet. In our house molcajete salsa (mild). All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.
Mar y Tierra Parrillada
A large grilling of shrimp, two tilapia fillets, scallops, Arrachera steak, chorizo, chicken, Cecina adobada, and steak Cecina.
Molcajete de Carnes
Arrachera steak, Cecina, grilled chicken and marinated steak. All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.
Molcajetes Acapulco
A whole fried tilapia, grilled shrimp, tilapia fillet, and scallops. All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.
From The Grill
Arrachera
An exquisite tender think steak served with baby onions, cactus , grilled Asadero cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos toreados and salsa de arbol.
Carne Asada
Seasoned ribeye topped with your grilled options.
Cecina
Steak fillet marinated with our special seasoning. Topped with grilled onions, jalapenos and potatoes. Served with green avocado salsa.
Combo de Cecina
Adobo pork fillet and steak fillet marinated with our authentic Mexican spices. Served with grilled onions, jalapenos and potatoes, seasoned with garlic and salt.
Mar y Tierra
Seasoned rib-eye steak and garlic butter shrimp.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Chicken Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Veggie Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Shrimp w/Chicken & Beef Fajitas
Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans
Mexican Sandwich
Mexican Torta Special
Telara bread Sandwich filled with cheese, avocado, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayo.Your choice of beef or chicken milanesa. Served with fries.
Torta Cubana
Cuban style sandwich filled with pinto beans, cheese, breaded steak, eggs, ham, chorizo, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
Familia Plates
Kids Menu
Kid Quesadilla
Small cheese Quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders, with option of 2 sides.
Beans & Cheese Burrito
Pinto beans and cheese burrito, with option of 2 sides.
Ham & Cheese Quesadilla
Small ham and cheese quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
Soups
Extras
Pico de Gallo 4oz
Corn Tortilla (5)
Flour Tortilla (4)
Rice
Beans
Chips with Salsa
Guacamole 8oz
Guacamole (16oz)
Guacamole (32oz)
Fresh Mexican Cheese
French Fries
Fresh Guacamole 10 oz
Grilled Jalapenos (4)
Grilled Jalapenos (1)
Baby Onions
Clamato (8oz)
Sour Cream (2oz)
Cactus
Pico de Gallo (16oz)
Pico de Gallo (8oz)
Side of Rice & Beans
Large Side of Rice & Beans
Chile Relleno Side
Guacamole 4 oz
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield, MN 55423