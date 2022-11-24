El Tejaban Mexican Grill imageView gallery

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

1,451 Reviews

$$

6519 NICOLLET AVE

Richfield, MN 55423

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo de Birria
Traditional Style Tacos
1 Birria Taco

Appetizers

Asada Fries

$11.99

Our Famous fries topped with queso blanco, Asada steak, and pico de gallo.

Taquitos (4)

$11.99

4 pieces. Deep fried corn torilla filled with chicken or potato. Topped with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream. guacamole and pic de gallo on the side.

Nachos

$14.99

Corn chips with melted queso blanco, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno peppers. Your choice of meat.

Quesadilla Deluxe

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Queso Blanco

$9.99

Rich and silky melted queso.

Birria Quesadilla

$10.99

Two layers of birria and cheese. Cilantro and onion inside. Spicy salsa on the side. comes with consomme.

MASA

Made to order masa tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar mix, sour cream, cilantro, and onion.

Machete

$16.00

Made to order masa tortilla filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar mix, sour cream, cilantro, and onion.

Tacos

Traditional Style Tacos

$4.00

Protein, cilantro, and onions. Salsa on the side,

Tex Mex Tacos

$4.00

Protein, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Taco de Camaron Tacos

$5.00

Shrimp taco served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Taco de Pescado Tacos

$5.00

Tilapia fish taco served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Alambre

$14.99

A melting dish with choice of meat mixed with bacon, chorizo, green, and red peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Specialty Tacos

$4.50

Your choice of specialty protein, cilantro and onion.

Combo de Birria

$14.99

3 shredded beef Birria Tacos with Consomme. Cilantro, onion, and salsa on the side.

Taco Bowl

$4.99

Rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of chicken or ground beef

Taco Tray

$74.99

25 tacos of your choice of protein. Grilled baby onion and jalapenos. salsa included.

1 Birria Taco

$4.50

Just incase you need an extra taco. You cant just have one.

Anytime Favorites

CHILAQUILES

$13.99

Fried tortilla casserole simmered in an green or red sauce. Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with two eggs, and your choice of chicken or cecina

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

Two eggs over easy on a fried tortilla topped with rachera salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$10.99

Your choice of scrambled eggs. Rice and beans on the side.

TACO SALAD

$11.99

A large flour taco shell bowl filled with refried beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cheddar Mozzarella cheese mix and your choice of meat.

TOSTADAS(2)

$8.99

2 pieces. Flat hard shell tortilla topped with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream and choice of protein.

Tamal Plate

$10.99Out of stock

Rich and masa tamales with your choice of chicken or pork.

Burrito Bar

Burrito Bar

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of protein, rice, beans, cilantro, and onion, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast burrito with your choice of American or Mexican style.

Seafood Burrito

$15.99

Grilled scallops, tilapia, and shrimp.

The Classics

Carnitas

$14.99

Slow roasted savory Mexican pulled pork. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.

Chipotle Sour Cream Chicken

$13.99

A family recipe handed down from grandma. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.

Chile Relleno de Queso

$12.99Out of stock

A slow roasted poblano pepper covered in whipped egg whites and fried. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.

Camarones Maria la Diabla

$14.99

sautéed shrimp in a bold smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.

Pollo Maria la Diabla

$12.99

Sautéed chicken in a bold smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.99

Savory steak strips sautéed with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.

Huatulco Mexican Pizza

$13.99

A large flour tortilla spread with chorizo, beans, cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and queso fresco.

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.99

Pan fried thinly sliced breaded chicken. Sides include rice, beans salad, and 5 tortillas.

Bistec Maria la Diabla

$14.99

Beef strips sautéed in a bold, smoky salsa. Sides include rice, beans, salad, and 5 tortillas.

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Deep fried tilapia served with choice of house blend seasoning. Al mojo de ajo, Maria la diabla. Served with avocado salad and rice.

1/2lb Camarones Botaneros

$14.99

Shell on shrimp tossed in butter garlic with our famous botanero seasoning. Number 1 best selling shrimp in town.

1lb Camarones Botaneros

$25.99

Shell on shrimp tossed in butter garlic with our famous botanero seasoning. Number 1 best selling shrimp in town.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed with garlic butter, white wine, and cilantro. Serviced with avocado salad, rice and beans.

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp and vegetables soup.

Caldo De Mariscos

$22.99

Soup with shrimp, tilapia, octopus, mussels, snow crab and vegetables.

Camarones Cucaracha

$25.99

1 lb of deep fried whole shrimp in a spicy tangy red sauce.

Cocktail Gigante

$17.99

Our home made cocktail sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters.

Coctel De Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp in a house cocktail sauce with lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and avocado. This item will take at least 20 mins, as this is a special item that we make fresh per order.

Tostadas De Caviche Campechano

$16.99

Tostadas De Ceviche De Camaron (2)

$14.99

2 pieces. Tostadas of shrimp ceviched in lime, tossed with onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, cucumbers and avocado. This order will take at least 20 mins. We will be making fresh to order. thank you.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras (2)

$12.99

2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a tomato based sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.

Enchiladas de Mole (2)

$12.99

2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with a sweet spicy mole sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas (2)

$12.99

2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream. Your choice of meat.

Enchiladas Tres Amigos (3)

$14.99

3 pieces. Mole, suiza, and ranchera enchiladas. Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat and covered with salsa.

Molcajetes

Dianna’s Molcajete

$55.99

Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, mussels, scallops, and tilapia fillet. In our house molcajete salsa (mild). All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.

Mar y Tierra Parrillada

$55.99

A large grilling of shrimp, two tilapia fillets, scallops, Arrachera steak, chorizo, chicken, Cecina adobada, and steak Cecina.

Molcajete de Carnes

$50.99

Arrachera steak, Cecina, grilled chicken and marinated steak. All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.

Molcajetes Acapulco

$50.99

A whole fried tilapia, grilled shrimp, tilapia fillet, and scallops. All Molcajetes and Parrilladas include the following. Grilled baby onions, jalapenos, nopales (cactus), Melted Asadero cheese, avocado slices, chorizo, and cilantro. Serves 2 or more.

From The Grill

Arrachera

$23.99

An exquisite tender think steak served with baby onions, cactus , grilled Asadero cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos toreados and salsa de arbol.

Carne Asada

$20.99

Seasoned ribeye topped with your grilled options.

Cecina

$17.99

Steak fillet marinated with our special seasoning. Topped with grilled onions, jalapenos and potatoes. Served with green avocado salsa.

Combo de Cecina

$17.99

Adobo pork fillet and steak fillet marinated with our authentic Mexican spices. Served with grilled onions, jalapenos and potatoes, seasoned with garlic and salt.

Mar y Tierra

$26.99

Seasoned rib-eye steak and garlic butter shrimp.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Shrimp w/Chicken & Beef Fajitas

$18.99

Served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico, rice and beans

Mexican Sandwich

Mexican Torta Special

$13.99

Telara bread Sandwich filled with cheese, avocado, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayo.Your choice of beef or chicken milanesa. Served with fries.

Torta Cubana

$14.99

Cuban style sandwich filled with pinto beans, cheese, breaded steak, eggs, ham, chorizo, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.

Familia Plates

Grilled chicken and steak in our molcajete salsa (mild). Large sides of rice and beans. 10 tortillas included. serves up to 4.

Familia Enchiladas

$20.99

8 enchiladas and large side of rice and beans.

Familia Dinner

$30.99

Grilled chicken and steak in our molcajete salsa (mild). Large sides of rice and beans. 10 tortillas included. serves up to 4.

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Small cheese Quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Breaded chicken tenders, with option of 2 sides.

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Pinto beans and cheese burrito, with option of 2 sides.

Ham & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Small ham and cheese quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.

Soups

Mama's Pozole

$12.99

Consomme De Birria

$10.99

Our Birria consomme with ramen noodles. tortillas, cilantro and onion included. Tender beef included.

Caldo Tlapeno

Chicken soup with vegetables and rice.

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Fried Plantains

$6.99

Extras

Pico de Gallo 4oz

$3.99

Corn Tortilla (5)

$2.25

Flour Tortilla (4)

$2.50

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Chips with Salsa

$4.99

Guacamole 8oz

$7.99

Guacamole (16oz)

$15.99

Guacamole (32oz)

$31.99

Fresh Mexican Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fresh Guacamole 10 oz

$10.00

Grilled Jalapenos (4)

$2.75

Grilled Jalapenos (1)

$0.75

Baby Onions

$4.99

Clamato (8oz)

$1.99

Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.25

Cactus

$4.99

Pico de Gallo (16oz)

$7.99

Pico de Gallo (8oz)

$3.99

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.99

Large Side of Rice & Beans

$6.99

Chile Relleno Side

$8.99

Guacamole 4 oz

$3.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield, MN 55423

