Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

El Tepeyac Cafe

4,569 Reviews

$$

812 N Evergreen Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Hollenbeck
2 Tacos
Manuel Special-Asada

BURRITOS

Original Hollenbeck

$13.99

Hollenbeck de Pollo

$13.99

Hollenbeck Machaca

$13.99

Hollenbeck Asada

$15.25

Original Okie

$13.99

Okie Pollo

$13.99

Okie Machaca

$13.99

Okie Asada

$15.25

Sm 11

$14.25

Sm 9 Machaca

$10.99

BA

$11.55

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Veggie Burrito

$8.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Burrito Chile Verde

$8.75

Chorizo Burrito

$6.25

Educado

$10.89

Oscar (Meat Only)

$7.50

Ham& Egg Burrito

$6.25

Sm 8 Torta Guac

$10.95

BCC

$8.50

BP

$7.75

B+ R Burrito

$5.99

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$6.25

Burrito Mest

$6.00

Bean Burrito

$3.99

MANUEL SPECIALS

Manuel Special Original (Pork)

$32.99

Manuel Special Chorizo

$29.00

Manuel Special -Chicken

$32.99

Manuel Special Veggie (not vegan)

$29.99

Manuel Special Machaca

$32.99

Manuel Special-Asada

$36.99

Manuel Special Steak Picado

$36.99

Manuel Special-Breakfast Burrito

$29.00

1 Ft. Manuel Special Original (6)

$42.99

1 Ft. Manuel Special - Chicken (6)

$42.99

1 FT Manuel Special - Machaca

$42.99

1 Ft. Manuel Special-Asada

$45.99

1 Ft. Manuel Special- Veggie

$34.99

1 Ft. Manuel Special-Steak Picado

$45.99

1FT Manuel Special-Chorizo

$34.99

1FT- Manuel Special Breakfast Burrito

$34.99

BREAKFAST

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Huevos Mestizos

$8.75

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.95

Ham &Eggs

$8.75

Bacon & Eggs

$8.50

2 Eggs Rice & Beans

$7.25

Pancakes Bacon &Eggs

$9.55

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Albondiga Soup

$10.25

Menudo

$8.50+

Pata

$1.95

DINNERS

#1 Chile Verde

$12.95

#2 Chile Colorado

$12.95

#3 Chile Relleno

$12.75

#4 Enchil

$11.50

#4 RAN

$12.50

#5 Rojo Kikos

$12.50

#5 RAN Kikos

$13.50

#6 Taco & Enchilada

$10.50

#6 RAN Taco & Enchilada

$11.75

#7 Tacos

$11.95

#7Taco/Tq

$12.25

#7 Taquitos

$11.95

#8 Torta De Guacamole

$11.95

#9 Machaca

$13.99

#10

$11.95

#11 Steak Picado

$15.95

#12 T-Bone w/ O,T,J

$17.99

#13 Chicken Fajitas

$16.95

#14 Chilaquiles

$13.99

#15 Grilled Chicken Breasts

$13.99

TOSTADAS

Tostada-Veggie

$8.50

Tostada-CV

$10.50

Tostada-CC

$10.50

Tostada-Asada

$10.50

Tostada-Machaca

$10.50

Tostada-Chorizo

$9.75

Tostada-Pollo

$10.50

NACHOS

Nachos w/Meat

$11.25

Nachos NO Meat

$9.75

Mini Nachos Meat

$9.25

Mini Nachos No Meat

$7.50

Reg Nacho Fries w/Meat

$11.25

Nacho Fries No Meat

$9.75

QUESADILLAS

2 Corn Quesadillas

$5.99

Flour Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla- Meat

$9.95

SANDWICH

Grilled Chicken

$8.25

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$7.25

Bacon Guacamole Tomato

$8.50

BLT

$7.00

Hamburger&Fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger&Fries

$8.50

Ham&Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese & Papas

$4.95

Guacamole

1/4 Guacamole

$6.25

1/2 Guacamole

$9.25

Full Guacamole

$13.25

1/4 Guac & Chips

$8.95

1/2 Guac & Chips

$10.95

Full Guac & Chips

$14.95

Avocado Slices

$3.75

MINI MENU

MINI HOLL

$9.99

MINI HOLL-M

$9.99

MINI HOLL-A

$11.55

MINI HOLL-P

$9.99

MINI HOLL CC

$9.99

Mini Okie

$9.99

Mini Okie- M

$9.99

Mini Okie- A

$11.55

Mini Okie- P

$9.99

Mini Chilaquiles

$10.25

Mini Chicken Salad

$9.95

1 Taco R&B

$8.55

1 Taq R&B

$8.95

1 Enchil R&B

$7.95

1 Enchil Meat R&B

$8.95

Mini Menudo

$4.00

BANOS

CV

$7.99+

SP

$4.97+

RAN

$2.00+

CC w/Meat

$7.25

CC No Meat

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00+

Salsa Roja

$2.00+

Steak Picado

$8.95

SIDE ORDERS

Cheese

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.45

Egg

$1.50

1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans

$2.95

1 Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

1 Enchilada Meat

$4.25

2 Rojo Enchiladas

$7.50

2 RAN Enchiladas

$7.50

2 Taquitos

$8.50

2 Tacos

$7.50

1 Taco

$3.75

1 Taquito

$4.25

1 Cheese RAN Enchilada

$3.95

1 RAN Meat Enchilada

$4.50

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

Frijoles de la Olla

$2.25

Chorizo Beans

$4.00

Extra Meat

$3.75

Chips

$2.25

Tortilla Corn

$0.75

Tortilla Flour

$0.75

2 Pancakes

$2.25

Papas

$2.75

Papitas

$2.25

Machaca Bowl

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Veggie Salad

$8.60

Pata

$1.95

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Grilled Tomato

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$3.25

Chorizo

$3.25

1\2 Chips

$1.25

Chorizo

$3.25

1/2 Chips (Table)

2 taquitos NO guaca

$5.50

1 taquito NO guaca

$2.75

Grilled Chicken

$4.25

1 Pancake

$1.95

Toast

$1.95

Sm Side Cheese

$1.45

Coffee

$50.00

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Hamburger NO Fries

$5.00

Add 2 Bacon

$1.25

Add Avocado/Guacamole

$2.00

KIDS

Quesadilla-No Meat

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Bean & Cheese

$5.25

1 Taco

$5.75

A LA CARTE

#9 A La Carte

$10.85

#10 A La Carte

$8.75

#13 A La Carte

$13.25

#15 A La Carte

$10.95

H Ran A La Carte

$6.99

H Mest A La Carte

$6.00

Chilaquiles

$10.99

H.Chori A La Carte

$5.95

#12 A La Carte

$12.85

#3 A La Carte

$7.50

#8 A La Carte

$8.95

Taquitos de Papa (3)

$8.75

3 Tacos de Papa A La Carte

$8.75

Ham & Eggs A La Carte

$5.75

Bacon & Eggs A La Carte

$5.75

LENT Menu

#7 Tacos de Papa (3)

$12.75

Fajitas de Camaron

$15.95

Camarones Rancheras

$15.95

A La Carte Tacos de Papa (3)

$8.75

A la Carte Camarones Fajitas

$11.95

A La Carte Camarones Rancheras

$11.95

1 Taco De Papa

$2.90

Beverages

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

$3.00+

Agua Fresca

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Cafe de Olla

$3.75

Party Packages

Package M (15)

$150.00

Package Fajitas (15)

$152.00

Package CV (15)

$150.00

Package Tacos (15)

$150.00

Package TQ (15)

$155.00

PackageTaco/TQ (15)

$155.00

Package SP (15)

$152.00

Party SP (30)

$305.00

Party Fajitas (30)

$305.00

Party CV (30)

$295.00

Party M (30)

$295.00

Package Taco/TQ (30)

$310.00

Package Tacos (30)

$300.00

Package TQ (30)

$310.00

Breakfast Chilaquiles

$120.00

Breakfast Mestizos

$120.00

Breakfast Chorizo

$120.00

Doz Cheese Enchiladas

$30.00

Doz Enchiladas Meat

$42.00

Dozen Rellenos

$96.00

Chile Verde

1/2 Tray

$55.00

Lg Tray

$110.00

Machaca

1/2 Tray Mach

$65.00

Lg Tray Mach

$65.00+

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$73.00+

Steak Picado

Full Tray

$73.00+

Beans & Rice Trays

1/2 Tray Rice

$20.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$20.00

Full Tray Rice

$35.00

Full Tray Beans

$35.00

Chilaquiles

1/2 Tray

$38.00

Full Tray

$65.00

Chorizo

1/2 Tray

$35.00

Full Tray

$55.00

Taquitos

15 Reg Size TQ

$50.00

Extra Taquitos

$3.00

Doz Ques

Doz Cheese Flour Ques

$25.00

Chips

Chips

$6.59+

Guacamole

Lg Tray

$65.00+

Delivery

Delivery

$10.00

Delivery

$20.00

Delivery

$30.00

Server

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Directions

Gallery
El Tepeyac Cafe image
El Tepeyac Cafe image

Map
