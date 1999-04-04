Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Terre Gto

review star

No reviews yet

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Boil
Media Dozena de Oysters

Entree

Enchiladas

$15.99

4 corn tortillas filled with pork or shredded chicken covered in green or red hot suace. Topped with lettece, tomato, onions, potatoes, carrots, sour cream, cotija cheese and avacado. With house side.

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$15.99

A thin burger topped with ham, oaxaca cheese and a slice of american cheese melted. Mayo, mustard,ketchup,onions,tomato and lettece served with house side

tacos Dorados de Picadillo

$15.99

4 corn filled tortillas of beef or shredded chicken topped with sour cream, cojita cheese, lettuce,pico de gallo,and avacado. Served with rice and beans

Salsa

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Rice

$2.99

Chips

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Arroz y Frijoles

$4.99

Birria de Res Platillo

$16.99

Crackers

$1.50

Quesadilla

$7.50

Taco de Birria

$4.00

Consome de Birria

$6.00

Salsa

$10.00

Terre Special

$17.99

Kids Menu

Small Quesadilla filled with cheese

$6.99

cheese filled flour tortilla small

3 Chicken Strips

$6.99

breaded chicken

Sopa de Fideo

$6.99

mexican noodle soup

Desserts

Fresas Congeladas con Crema

$8.99

frozen strawberries topped with cream, waffers, sprinkles and cherry

Seafood/Mariscos

Molcajete de Mariscos Caliente

$34.99

Crab legs, clams,mussels and shrimp covered in a green or red sauce served in a hot stone bowl. Served with a side of rice,beans and tortillas

Molcajete de Camaron Caliente

$21.99

Shrimp covered in a green and red sauce served in a stone hot bowl, with a side of rice and beans.

Molcajete de Mariscos Frio

$27.99

Shrimp in Clamato based sauce with pico de gallo, avacado, cucumbers and served with crackers or tostadas on the side.

Molcajecte de Camaron Frio

$21.99

Shrimp, octopus and oysters in a clamato based sauce with pico de gallo, avacado and cucumbers. Served with crackers or tostadas on the side

Tostada de Camaron

$5.25

Shrimp in lime juice, pico de gallo, avacado and cucumbers served on a fried tortilla

Tostada Mixta

$7.25

Shrimp and Octopus in lime juice, pico de gallo, avacado, and cucumber served on a fried tortilla

Seafood Boil

$34.99

Shrimp, clams, mussles,crab legs, potatoes and kielbasa cooked in a butter with old bay and spices

Carpa Frita con Camarones

$25.99

Fried Carp fish served with rice, side, salad, fries and 4 tortillas

Caldo de Mariscos

$34.99

Clams, crab legs, shrimp and mussles red soup made from mexican spices

Shot of Oster

$5.00

Oyster in a clamato sauce shot glass

Crabs

Out of stock

ask for price

Tornado

$34.99

Shrimp, octopus, ceviche, crab legs, cucumber,pico de gallo, avacado, drenched in seafood sauce, with a shot of oyster. Served with crackers or tostadas

Torre De Mariscos

$24.99

Shrimp, octopus and crab meat layered with cucumber, pico de gallo, avacado, drenched in seafood sauce. Served with crackers or tostadas

Coctel de Camaron

$20.99

Shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avacado in a tomato based sauce. Served with crackers or tostadas

Coctel Combinado

$24.99

Shrimp, octopus, oyster, pico de gallo, cucumber and avacado in a clamato base sauce. Served with crackers or tostadas

Aguachile

$24.99

shrimp cooked in lime, dry peppers, onion, cucumber, avacado served with cracker or tostada

Carpa Frita

$20.99

Dozena de Oysters

$24.00

Dozena de Oysters Preparados

$48.00

Media Dozena de Oysters

$13.99

Media Dozena Preparada de Oysters

$26.99

Charola/Tray Grande/Large Seafood Boil

$195.00

Piña Loca

$25.99

Charola/Tray chica/small Seafood boil

$85.00

Caldo de Camaron

$24.99

Tostada Special

$10.00

Coctel Especial

$16.99

Tostadas de Cangrejo/crab

$6.00

Platillo De Birria de Res

$16.99

Tostada de Cagrejo

$6.00

Charola Grande

$180.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.25

Tostada de AguaChile

$7.25

Tostada de pulpo

$9.25

2 Tostadas de Ceviche Especial

$10.99

Charola Lalo

$115.00

Charola Chica de Ceviche

$80.00

1Ib camaron

$25.00

32oz De pulpo

$40.00

Charola Chica de Agua Chile

$80.00

1/2lb shrimp

$15.99

Homemade Drinks

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Drinks

Can of soda

$1.50

Jarritos 17.7oz

$3.00

Manzanita 17.7oz

$3.00

Coke Vidro

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coke\Diet Coke Chica Vidro

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Jarrito de Vidro

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Agua Mineral

$2.75

Frutsi

$2.50

Manzanita Sol Vidro

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Cafe de Nuez

$4.00

Pecan Coffee

Cafe de Olla

$4.00

Mexican Coffee

Te de canela

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz Respect for the rights of others is peace

Location

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Directions

Gallery
El Terre Gto image
Banner pic
BG pic
El Terre Gto image

