El Thrifty CLT

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken
Carne Asada Taco
Nachos

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mich Ultra Lime

$3.00

Sol Cerveza

$4.00

Tecate 16 oz

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Wonder Drink Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition

$5.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Coke Zero

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Optimal Bites

Thrifty Wings

$14.00

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Small Taquito Platter

$6.00

Large Taquito Platter

$12.00

Nachos

$11.00

Trio Dip

$12.00

$5 Nacho

$5.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.00

Classic Burrito

$12.00

Taco Gringos

Braised Brisket

$5.00

Citrus Shrimp

$5.00

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Roasted Chicken

$4.50

Carnitas

$4.00

Carne de Vaca

$4.00

Fried Chicken BLT

$5.00

Baja Fish

$5.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Mango-Habenero Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Specialties

Fajitas

$12.00

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Thrifty Enchiladas

$14.00

Thrifty Enchiladas

$14.00

Choice of roasted chicken or shredded beef corn enchiladas, topped with our signature queso, handmade guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo, served with rice and re-fried beans.

Hamburguesa

$13.00

Choice of roasted chicken or shredded beef corn enchiladas, topped with our signature queso, handmade guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo, served with rice and re-fried beans.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Choice of roasted chicken or shredded beef corn enchiladas, topped with our signature queso, handmade guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo, served with rice and re-fried beans.

Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Elote

$5.00

Fried Potatoes

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side Avo Crema

$0.60

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

SIde of Chips

$0.50

Side of Guac

$4.00

Side of Jalapenos

$0.60

Side of Ketchup

$0.25

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Red Salsa

$2.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Syrup

$0.50

Small 2oz Guac

$1.00

Small 2oz Queso

$0.75

Small 2oz Salsa

$0.50

Three Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Three Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Cheescake Burrito

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Doggy Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Pizza Logs

$6.00Out of stock

Halloweekend 2022

Mexican Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Jumbo Crab Cakes

$22.00Out of stock

Dulce De Calabasas

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
El Thrifty CLT image
El Thrifty CLT image

