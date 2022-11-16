Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Tianguis - Millenia

review star

No reviews yet

1620 Millenia Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Taquitos

3 Taquitos

$6.22

4 Taquitos

$8.12

5 Taquitos

$9.99

6 Taquitos

$11.80

7 Taquitos

$13.58

8 Taquitos

$15.25

12 Taquitos

$22.27

3 Taquito Combo

$8.02

Taquitos with rice and beans

4 Taquitos Combo

$9.92

5 Taquitos Combo

$11.79

6 Taquito Combo

$13.60

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowls

$12.69

Chicken Bowl

$12.69

Vegetarian Bowl

$7.49

Sides

Rice

$2.75+

Beans

$2.75+

Rice & Beans

$4.95+

Guacamole Plain

$2.18+

Guacamole with Pico

$1.98+

French Fries

$2.49

Tortilla Chips (Plain)

$2.49

Extra Cheese

$1.10

Extra Sour Cream

$1.10

Extra Lettuce

$0.30

Salsa - Red Mild

$0.40+

Salsa - Red Spicy

$0.40+

Salsa - Tomatillo

$0.40+

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Topo Chico

$3.15Out of stock

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.15

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.15

Sangria

$3.15

Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Aguas Refill

$0.93

Bottled Water

$1.65

Beer

Ballast Point

$7.50

Bohemia

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Coronita

$3.99

5 Coronitas

$14.95

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Seltzer

$5.25

XX Lager

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

El T. was created with the sole intention of serving up the best taquitos you’ve ever had. Since taquitos are our specialty, we can say we’ve perfected those juicy fillings wrapped in crispy tortilla shells. We’d tell you exactly how we do it, but why share all of our secrets.? San Diego, come experience what our family has been enjoying for decades.

Location

1620 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Directions

