El Tianguis - Millenia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
El T. was created with the sole intention of serving up the best taquitos you’ve ever had. Since taquitos are our specialty, we can say we’ve perfected those juicy fillings wrapped in crispy tortilla shells. We’d tell you exactly how we do it, but why share all of our secrets.? San Diego, come experience what our family has been enjoying for decades.
Location
1620 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Savoie Italian Eatery - Otay Ranch
No Reviews
2015 Birch Rd STE 720 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chula Vista
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurant