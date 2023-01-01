Main picView gallery

El Tiesto - FTL 210 SW 2ND ST

review star

No reviews yet

210 SW 2ND ST

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

HOOKAH

PREMIUM HOOKAH

$39.00

PREM REFILL

$19.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

MONDAY MOFONGO 2X1

MOFONGO 2X1

$16.00

TUESDAY LA MARTINA

TACOS CARNE ASADA

$10.00

TACOS COCHINITA PIBIL

$10.00

TACOS AL PASTOR

$10.00

TACOS DE POLLO ASADO

$10.00

QUESADILLA DE CARNE

$10.00

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$9.00

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$7.00

WEDNESDAY SUSHI 2X1

SUSHI 2X1

$19.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

VODKA

CIROC BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

CIROC BERRY BOTTLE SERVICE

$250.00

CIROC PEACH BOTTLE SERVICE

$250.00

CIROC COCO BOTTLE SERVICE

$250.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE BOTTLE SERVICE

$250.00

TITOS BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

GREY GOOSE BOTTLE SERVICE

$270.00

KETEL ONE BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

GIN

HENDRICKS BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00

TANQUERAY BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00

BOMBAY BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00

RUM

BRUGAL ANEJO BOTTLE SERVICE 1L

$240.00

ZACCAPA 23 BOTTLE SERVICE

$290.00

RON CHATA BOTTLE SERVICE

$190.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

BACARDI 8 BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

BRUGAL 1888 BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

BAMBU XO BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

TEQUILA

1800 SILVER BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

1800 CRISTALINO BOTTLE SERVICE

$390.00

CASAMIGO BLANCO BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

CASAMIGO REPO BOTTLE SERVICE

$280.00

CASAMIGO ANEJO BOTTLE SERVICE

$360.00

PATRON SILVER BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

1942 BOTTLE SERVICE

$590.00

1942 PRIMAVERA BOTTLE SERVICE

$390.00

CLASE AZUL REPO BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

DON JULIO SILVER BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

DON JULIO REPO BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

VOLCAN SILVER BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

VOLCAN REPO BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

VOLCAN CRISTALINO BOTTLE SERVICE

$310.00

400 CONEJOS BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00

DON JULIO ULTIMA RESERVA BOTTLE SERVICE

$1,240.00

DON JULIO 70 BOTTLE SERVICE

$340.00

VOLCAN XO BOTTLE SERVICE

$600.00

WHISKEY

CROWN APPLE BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

CROWN ROYAL BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

FIREBALL BOTTLE SERVICE

$230.00

JACK DANIEL BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

JAMESON BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

JACK HONEY BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

SCOTCH

BUCHANANS 12 BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

BUCHANANS 18 BOTTLE SERVICE

$310.00

CHIVAS 12 BOTTLE SERVICE Liter

$240.00

CHIVAS 18 BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

JW BLACK LABEL BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

JW GOLD LABEL BOTTLE SERVICE

$290.00

JW BLUE LABEL BOTTLE SERVICE

$540.00

MCALLAN 12 BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

OLD PARR BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

GLENLIVET 12 BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

DEWARS 12 BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

COGNAC

HENESSY VS BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

HENESSY VSOP BOTTLE SERVICE

$310.00

HENESSY XO BOTTLE SERVICE

$690.00

REMY VSOP BOTTLE SERVICE

$260.00

BRANSON VSOP BOTTLE SERVICE

$270.00

DUSSEE BOTTLE SERVICE

$290.00

CORDIAL

AGUARDIENTE BOTTLE SERVICE

$140.00

JAGERMEISTER 1L BOTTLE SERVICE

$200.00

CHAMPAGNE

MOET ICE BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

MOET ROSE ICE BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

MOET ROSE NECTAR BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

MOET ROSE IMPERIAL BOTTLE SERVICE

$240.00

DOM PERIGNON BOTTLE SERVICE

$640.00

LE CHEMIN DE ROI BOTTLE SERVICE

$640.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH FOOD

BUN BUN HH

$4.00

GYOZA HH

$7.00

ANILLITOS HH

$7.00

PINCHO DE TIGRE HH

$6.00

MOFONGUITOS HH

$7.00

TIESTO SLIDER HH

$8.00

COCONCITO HH

$10.00

AY VEA ROLL HH

$5.00

FUERTE ROLL HH

$6.00

HH DRINKS

EL DRAGON HH

$7.00

LA FLACA HH

$8.00

MOJITO HH

$6.00

LA PAMPARA HH

$7.00

EL YUN YUN

$6.00

CABERNET HH

$4.00

SAV. BLANCH HH

$4.00

CORONA HH

$4.00

MODELO HH

$4.00

HEINEKEN HH

$4.00

PRESDIENTE HH

$4.00

BUD LIGHT HH

$3.00

STELLA HH

$4.00

SPPORO HH

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

El Tiesto Cafe - FTL is a hidden gem located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This cafe's unique concept is a fusion of Dominican and Japanese cuisine that is sure to delight any food lover. The cafe's name, which means "the pot" in Spanish, matches its cozy and inviting ambience.

Location

210 SW 2ND ST, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Den - FTL - 201 sw 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
201 sw 2nd street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Revolution Live
orange starNo Reviews
100 SW 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Stache, Liquors
orange starNo Reviews
100 SW 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Hemingway's
orange starNo Reviews
301 sw 1 ave “P level” Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof
orange starNo Reviews
219 South Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Las Olas
orange starNo Reviews
4 W Las Olas Blvd #118 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in FORT LAUDERDALE

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FORT LAUDERDALE
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston