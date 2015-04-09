A map showing the location of El Tikal - New Business 401 Coal streetView gallery

El Tikal - New Business 401 Coal street

review star

No reviews yet

401 Coal street

Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZERS

TIKAL TOSTADAS

$9.99

FAMILY COMBO

$18.99

TIKAL NACHOS

$15.95

HOUSE NACHOS

$11.95

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$11.99

BONELESS WINGS

$9.99

COCKTEL DE CAMARONES

$14.99

CHICKEN WING QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN & CHEESE SKILLET

$13.95

SHRIMP & CHEESE SKILLET

$15.99

CHORIZO & CHEESE SKILLET

$12.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$9.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$13.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$7.95

CHEESE DIP

$6.95

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.99

LUNCH

LUNCH FAJITA

$11.99

LUNCH SHRIMP FAJITA

$13.99

LUNCH FAJITA QUESADILLA

$11.50

LUNCH FAJITA BURRITO

$10.99

LUNCH TIKAL BURRITO

$10.99

LUNCH ENCHILADAS

$10.95

LUNCH COMBO

$11.99

LUNCH CHIMICHANGA

$10.95

LUNCH QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHILAQUILES

$10.99

TUNA SANDWICH

$10.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$10.99

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$10.99

HUEVOS EN SALSA VERDE O ROJA

$10.99

ENCHILADAS SANTA FE

$10.99

SALADS & QUESADILLAS

LOBSTER SALAD

$14.99

TUNA SALAD

$11.99

TACO SALAD

$10.95

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

TIKAL SALAD

$9.99

GRILLED QUESADILLAS

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$14.99

H0USE QUESADILLA

$13.99

ENCHILADAS & TACOS

ENCHILADAS CANCUN

$16.95

SPINACH & CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.95

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.99

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$15.99

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$15.99

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$15.99

ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE

$15.99

GRILLED TACOS

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$14.99

CLASIC TACOS

$12.99

TAQUITOS FLAUTA

$11.99

BURRITOS & COMBOS

TROPICAL BURRITO

$17.99

TIKAL BURRITO

$16.45

CHIPOTLE BURRITO

$16.45

SHRIMP BURRITO

$16.99

SUPREME BURRITO

$15.49

FAJITA BURRITO

$16.45

CHEESESTEAK BURRITO

$15.45

POBLANO BURRITO

$16.45

FISH BURRITO

$15.45

HOUSE BURRITO

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA

$15.99

PICK TWO

$13.99

PICK THREE

$15.99

PLATTERS

PARRILLADA EL TIKAL

$30.99

CARNE ASADA

$24.99

TIKAL PLATILLO

PLATILLO LOCO

RIB-EYE

$23.99

CHURRASCO

$28.49

BROCHETAS

$21.99

MOLCAJETE

$38.99

FAJITAS

TIKAL FAJITA

$21.99

PINA HAWALLANA

$21.49

MIX FAJITA

$18.99

FAJITA

EL GRAN TIKAL FAJITA ( FOR 2)

$33.99

SEAFOOD & PASTAS

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$17.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.99

TILAPIA VERACRUZ

$18.99

SALMON

$20.95

SCAMPI

$12.49

PASTA ALFREDO

$12.99

PASTA CHIPOTLE

$12.99

VEGETARIAN & TORTAS

BURRITO

$13.99

QUESADILLA

$13.99

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$13.99

VEGGIE JAJITA

$15.99

TORTA

$12.99

TIKAL BURGER

$14.99

KIDS MENU

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$6.99

CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES

$5.99

GRILLED CHEESE WITH FRIES

$5.99

KIDS PASTA

$5.99

KIDS COMBO

A LA CARTA

1 QUESADILLA CHEESE

$2.99

1 QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$3.99

1 FAJITA QUESADILLA CGRILLED CHICKEN

$4.49

1 ENCHILADA BEEF

$2.49

1 HART TACO BEEF

$2.49

1 TIKAL TOSTADA

$2.99

1 CHILE RELLENO

$3.49

1 TAMALE

$2.99

1 TOSTADA BEEF

$2.99

1 CHIMICHANGA FRIED CHICKEN

$3.49

1 SOfT TACO BEEF

$2.49

1 QUESADILLA BEEF

$3.49

1 BURRITO BEEF

$3.49

1 QUESADILLA SHREDDED BEEF

$3.49

1 BURRITO CHICKEN

$3.99

1 BURRITO BEANS

$2.99

1 ENCHILADA CHEESE

$2.49

1 ENCHILADA CHICKEN

$2.99

1 HARD TACO BEANS

$2.49

1 HARD TACO CHICKEN

$2.99

1 SOFT TACO CHICKEN

$2.99

1 SOFT TACO BEANS

$2.49

1 CHIMICHANGA FRIED BEEF

$2.99

1 CHIMICHANGA SOFT CHICKEN

$3.49

1 CHIMICHANGA SOFT SHREDDED BEEF

$2.99

1 TOSTADA CHICKEN

$3.49

1 FAJITA QUESADILLA STEAK

$4.49

SMALL CHIPS

$3.50

SMALL SALSA

$2.50

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.49

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$2.99

CREMA SALAD

$2.99

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$3.99

SIDE SLICES AVOCADOS

$2.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.99

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.49

SIDE JALAPENOS EN VINAGE

$2.49

SIDE CHILES TOREADOS

$2.49

SIDE ESCABECHE JALAPENOS

$1.99

SIDE LETTUCE

$1.49

SIDE TOMATOES

$1.49

SIDE ONIONS

$1.49

SIDE FRIES

$2.99

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

SIDE SWEET PLANTAINS

$3.49

SIDE TOSTONES

$3.49

SIDE ENSALADA RUSA

$3.99

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.99

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE GRILLED STEAK

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.00

SIDE GROUND BEEF

$4.49

SODE SHRDDED CHICKEN

$4.49

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.99

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$1.99

DESSERTS

CREMEBRULEE

$6.99

LAVA CAKE

$7.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99

CHURROS

$6.99

FRESH FRUIT

$6.99

SOFT DRINKS

SODAS

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

FANTA ORANGE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.95

RASBERRY TEA

$2.95

TONIC WATER

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

REG FRESH LEMONADE

$3.99

FRESH FLAVORED LEMONADE

$4.49

AGUAS FRESCAS

$2.99

JARRITOS

$1.99

BATTLE WATER

$1.99

SMOOTHIES

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Coal street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Frog Pond Pub
orange starNo Reviews
131 Coal St Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Chill Grill - 100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A,
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Suite A, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
La Tolteca Wilkes Barre - La tolteca wilkes Barre Inc
orange starNo Reviews
200 Mundy St Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Wilkes-Barre
orange star4.9 • 15
67-69 Public Square Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View restaurantnext
La Tolteca Public Square - WB - Tolteca Bar & Grill, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
21 Public Square Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View restaurantnext
Jeen Bistro - 220 E End Ctr
orange starNo Reviews
220 E End Ctr Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilkes Barre

El Rey Azteca
orange star4.5 • 3,395
681 Kidder St Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Wilkes-Barre
orange star4.9 • 15
67-69 Public Square Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilkes Barre
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston