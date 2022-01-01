A map showing the location of El Toreo L-10 830 West Avenue LView gallery

El Toreo L-10 830 West Avenue L

830 West Avenue L

Lancaster, CA 93534

Lunch Specials

Numero Uno

$9.95

Numero Dos

$9.95

Numero Tres

$8.95

Numero Cuatro

$8.95

Breakfast

#1 Machaca

$12.95

#2 Omlette a la Mexicana

$12.95

#3 Omelette de Queso

$12.95

#4 El Toreo Omelette

$12.95

#5 Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

#6 Huevo con Chorizo

$12.95

#7 Huevos Sonora

$12.95

#8 Chorizo and Egg Burrito Combo

$12.95

Huevos Con Chorizo (Ala Carta)

$8.95

Appetizers

Nachos Rancheros

$10.95+

Nachos Mexicana

$10.95+

Camarones Tampico (Ala Carta)

$14.95

Botana Platter

$19.25+

Quesadillas

$9.25+

Guacamole Dip

$4.75+

Chile Con Queso

$5.95+

Frijoles Con Chorizo

$5.95

Quesadilla de (Maiz)

$6.25

Soups & Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95+

Steak Salad

$15.95+

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.95

Avocado Salad

$9.95

Con Aguacate

$2.00

Half Shrimp Salad

$13.95

(House) Salad

$5.25

Fruta (Grande)

$8.25

Fruta (Cup)

$4.25

Soup (No Carne)

$3.50

Albondigas Soup

$4.75+

Lunch

#9 Torta

$15.95

#10 Steak Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

#11 One Item Combo

$11.95

#12 Two Item Combo

$14.95

#13 Three Item Combo

$16.95

#14 Tacos Mexicanos

$15.95

#15 Steak de Casa

$24.95

#16 Carnitas

$15.95

#17 Nachos Mexicana

$10.95+

#18 Nachos Rancheros

$10.95+

#19 Fajitas

$20.95+

#20 Burrito Chimichanga

$14.95

#21 Chile Colorado

$14.95

#22 Chile Verde

$14.95

#23 Tacos

$15.95

#24 Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

#25 Flautas

$13.95

#26 Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.95

#27 Chicken Suizas

$16.95

#28 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

$15.95

#29 Pollo Asado Tacos

$15.95

#30 Steak and Eggs

$23.95

#31 Burrito de Camaron

$18.95

#32 Enchiladas

$15.95

#33 Enchiladas de Camaron

$18.95

#34 Burrito Combo

$14.95+

#35 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole

$15.95

#36 Burrito De Pollo en Mole

$15.95

#37 Carne Ranchera

$19.95

#38 Fish Tacos

$15.95

#39 Tacos de Camaron

$18.95

#40 Fresh Baby Trout

$14.95

#41 Camarones Tampico

$18.95

Quesadillas

$9.25+

Botana Platter

$19.25+

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

Dinner

Two Item Combo

$18.45

Three Item Combo

$21.45

Burrito (No Carne) Dinner

$15.95

Burrito Supreme Dinner

$17.45

Burrito Chimichanga Dinner

$17.45

Burrito (Beef & Beans) Dinner

$15.95

Burrito (Chicken & Beans) Dinner

$15.95

Burrito (Carne Asada) Dinner

$19.45

Burrito ( Pollo Asado) Dinner

$19.45

Space Burrito Dinner

$16.45

Burrito Combinado Dinner

$16.45

Burrito (Carnitas) Dinner

$18.45

B. Esp(Beef) Dinner

$15.95

Burrito (Pollo en Mole) Dinner

$18.45

#15 Steak de Casa

$27.95

#16 El Toreo Special

$23.95

#17 La Banderilla

$23.95

#18 Steak Picado

$21.95

#19 Chile Colorado

$18.45

#20 Chile Verde

$18.45

#21 Tostada Dinner

$18.45

#22 Taquitos Rancheros

$18.45

#23 Tacos De Asada

$19.45

#24 Carnitas

$18.45

#25 Taquitos Toreo

$18.45

#26 Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.45

#27 Chicken Suizas

$18.45

#28 Fajitas

$20.95+

#29 Pollo en Mole

$18.25

#30 Arroz Con Pollo

$18.25

#31 Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

#32 Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.95

#33 Carne Tampiquena

$29.95Out of stock

#34 Tacos Mexicanos

$19.45

#35 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

$19.45

#36 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$19.45

#37 Steak & Shrimp Combo

$32.95

#38 Tortas

$15.95

#39 Enchiladas

$19.95

#40 Steak and Egg

$27.45

#41 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole

$18.45

#42 Flautas

$15.95

#43 Carne Ranchera

$21.95

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

B.(No Carne) Dinner (Whole Beans//No Queso)

$16.95

Seafood

6 Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.45

2 Enchiladas de Camaron Dinner

$22.45

Burrito de Camaron Dinner

$22.45

Arroz con Camaron

$22.45

Camarones Tampico Dinner

$22.45

2 Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$22.45

2 Fish Tacos Dinner

$18.45

Fresh Baby Trout

$14.95

Kid's Menu

Child's Plate

$9.25

Served with rice and beans

Ques.Niño(ala carta)

$4.25

B.(No Carne) Niño (ala Carta)

$5.25

B.Verde Niño (ala Carta)

$6.25

B.Colorado Niño(ala Carta)

$6.25

B.Chorizo Niño (ala Carta)

$10.25

A La Carta

Taco (Beef)

$4.75

Taco (Chicken)

$4.75

Taco Carne Asada

$5.75

Taco Pollo Asado

$5.75

Taco (Carnitas)

$5.75

Taco (Shrimp)

$7.95

Taco (Fish)

$5.95

T.beef y T.ch

$9.50

Enchilada (Cheese) Carta

$4.25

Enchilada (Beef) Carta

$5.25

Enchilada (Carne Asada) Carta

$6.25

Enchilada (Pollo Asado) Carta

$6.25

Enchilada (Pollo En Mole) Carta

$5.75

Enchilada (Chicken) Carta

$5.25

Enchilada (Carnitas) Carta

$5.75

Enchilada (Shrimp) Carta

$7.95

Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Carta

$5.75

Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Salsa Verde (Carta)

$5.75

Enchilada (Ranchera) Carta

$5.25

E.cheese Y E.beef (Carta)

$9.50

E.cheese Y E.chicken (Carta)

$9.50

E.beef Y E.chicken (Carta)

$10.50

Chimichanga Burrito(Carta)

$10.95

Supreme Burrito(Carta)

$10.95

Burrito (No Carne)

$7.25

Burrito (Beef & Beans)

$8.95

Burrito Especial

$8.95

Burrito (Carnitas)

$10.95

Burrito (Pollo Asado)

$11.95

Burrito (Carne Asada)

$11.95

Burrito (Pollo en Mole)

$10.95

Burrito (Chicken & Beans)

$8.95

Burrito (Chile Verde)

$9.95

Burrito (Chile Colorado)

$9.95

Burrito (Combinado)

$9.95

Burrito (Shrimp)

$14.95

Burrito (California)

$14.95

Burrito (Whole Beans)

$6.25

Burrito (Chorizo)

$10.95

Burrito (Machaca)

$10.95

Burrito (Chile Relleno)

$12.95

Chile Relleno

$4.95

Tamale

$4.95

Flautas

$7.95

Taquitos Rancheros

$6.25

Taquitos Toreo

$6.25

Pollo Asado (Ala Carta)

$8.95

1pz Carne Ranchera (Ala Carta)

$5.95

2pz Carne Ranchera (Ala Carta)

$9.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas Con Carnitas (Arriba)

$16.95

Tostada (Chicken)

$9.95

Tostada (Beef )

$9.95

Tostada (Carne Asada)

$11.95

Tostada (Pollo Asado)

$10.95

Tostada (Carnitas)

$10.95

Tostada (Chile Verde)

$10.95

Tostada (Chile Colorado)

$10.95

Tostada (No Carne)

$8.95

Bowl De Chile Verde

$10.95

Bowl De Chile Colorado

$10.95

Bowl De Carnitas

$12.95

Side Orders

Frijoles side order

$4.50

Arroz side order

$4.50

1/2 Frijoles 1/2 Arroz

$4.50

Whole Beans

$3.50

Half de Frijoles

$2.00

Half De Arroz

$2.00

Frijoles Charros

$4.50

Half Pico De Gallo

$4.75

Half Guacamole

$4.75

Avocado side order

$4.50

Sour Cream side order

$2.00

Cheese side order

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.25

Chile Toriados (2)

$1.00

(3)Chile Serano Toriado

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeños (2)

$1.00

Jalapeños Slices

$1.00

En el Mismo Plato

1/2 Guacamole Y Crema

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$3.25

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Bunuelo

$3.50

Kahlua Ice Cream

$7.25

Cheese Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.25Out of stock

To Go

#1 One Item Combo

$8.95

Served with rice and beans

#2 Two Item Combo

$10.95

Served with rice and beans

#3 Torta

$10.95

Served with French Fries

#4 Burrito Dinner

$8.95+

Served with Rice and beans

#5 Tacos

$11.95

Served with rice and beansand pico de gallo

#6 Carne Ranchera

$16.95

Served with enchilada, rice & beans

#7 Tostada

$9.25+

Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese

#8 Quesadilla

$8.25+

Melted cheese with guacamole & sour cream

#9 Nachos

$7.75+

Chips covered with beans, ranchera or enchilada sauce topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream

#10 Taquitos Ranchero's

$11.95

Beef wrapped in corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans

#11 Taquitos Toreo

$11.95

Flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans & rice

#12 Hamburger

$7.75

Served with french fries

#13 Chile Colorado

$9.95

Beef chunks with red sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas

#14 Chile Verde

$9.95

Pork chunks with green sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas

#15 Carnitas

$11.95

Roast pork, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas

#16 Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

On french bread and served with rice and beans or french fries

#17 Enchiladas

$11.95

Flour tortillas, covered Ranchera and Tampiqeuna sauced and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans

#18 Enchiladas

$11.95+

Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, smothered with ranchera sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

#19 Steak Picado

$13.95

Dashed steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas

#20 Flautas

$9.95

Two crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

#21 Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Served with rice and assorted fruit

#22 Fresh Baby Trout

$10.95

Served with rice and assorted fruit

#23 Salad

$15.95+

With cheese, silced tomato and avacado

#24 Garden Salad

$6.25

With cheese, silced tomato and avacado

Side Salad

$4.25

#Combo Tampicos Camarones

$17.95

6 Shrimp, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with rice and beans

#Combo 2 Shrimp Enchilada

$15.95

Served with rice and beans

#Combo 2 Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Served with rice, beans and coleslaw

#Combo 2 Fish Tacos

$13.25

Served with rice , beans and coleslaw

#Combo 2 Pollo Mole Enchiladas

$13.25

Served with rice and beans

#6 Pollo Asado

$15.95

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

Served with beans, meat, cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream

Side of Fries

$3.25

Chile Relleno

$4.75

A LA CARTE

Tamale

$4.75

A LA CARTE

Flautas

$6.95

Chicken or Beef (Flour tortilla)

4 Taquitos Rancheros

$8.95

Beef with Corn Tortillas

4 Taquitos Toreo

$8.95

Chicken and Flour Tortillas

Order of Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Chips

$5.75+

Chips

$4.75+

(Large)Red Salsa

$4.00

(Small)Red Salsa

$3.00

(Large)Green Salsa

$4.00

(Small)Green Salsa

$3.00

Albondigas Soup

$4.25

A LA CARTE

Order of Rice

$4.50+

Order of Beans

$4.50+

1/2 Arroz 1/2 Frijoles

$4.50

Guacamole

$4.75+

Pico de gallo

$4.75+

Pico de gallo (No Aguacate)

$2.00

Avocado slice (4)

$2.25

Sour Cream 8oz

$2.00

8oz

Side Of Cheese

$2.00

(Reg.) Soda

$2.00

(Lg.) Soda

$3.00

Botana Platter

$17.95+

A Delicious Dish Enough for Four People! Taquitos, Quesadillas, Avacados, Tomatoes, Olives,Onion, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Lbs. De Carnitas

$14.95+

Served with onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Family Combos

$25.95

Choice of 6 items, Served with rice and beans

Camarones Tampico (Ala Carta)

$14.95

Pollo En Mole (ala Carta)

$8.95

Frijoles Charros

$4.50

(2)Chiles Toriados

$1.00

(Small) Fruta

$4.25

Lg. Dressing

$4.00

Sm. Dressing

$3.00

Lg. Salsa Enchilada

$4.00

Sm. Salsa Enchilada

$3.00

Burrito (No Carne)

$5.95

Burrito (Beef & Beans)

$7.25

Burrito (Chicken & Beans)

$7.25

Burrito (Pollo Asado)

$10.95

Burrito Especial

$7.95

Burrito (Carne Asada)

$10.95

Burrito (Carnitas)

$9.25

Burrito (Chile Colorado)

$8.25

Burrito (Chile Verde)

$8.25

Burrito (Pollo en Mole)

$9.95

Burrito Supreme

$9.95

Burrito Chimichanga

$9.95

Burrito (Shrimp)

$12.95

Burrito Chile Relleno

$9.95

Taco (Beef)

$4.75

Taco (Chicken)

$4.75

Taco (Carnitas)

$5.50

Taco (Shrimp)

$6.50

Taco (Carne Asada)

$5.50

Taco (Pollo Asado)

$5.50

Taco (Fish)

$5.75

Enchilada (Cheese)

$4.25

Enchilada (Beef)

$4.75

Enchilada (Chicken)

$4.75

Enchilada (Carnitas)

$5.50

Enchilada (Carne Asada)

$5.50

Enchilada (Pollo Asado)

$5.50

Enchilada (Pollo en Mole)

$5.50

Enchilada (Camaron)

$6.50

Chicken Enchilada (Suiza)

$5.25

Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Salsa Verde

$5.25

Enchilada (Ranchera)

$5.25

Margaritas

Margarita (Reg.)

$9.25

Margarita (Large)

$11.75

Cadillac Margarita

$12.35+

Jalapeño Margarita

$9.25+

Patron Margarita

$12.50+

Strawberry Margarita

$8.25+

Mango Margarita

$8.25+

Raspberry Margarita

$8.25+

Midori Patron

$13.50+

Midori Margarita

$8.75+

Peach Margarita

$8.25+

Banana Margarita

$8.25+

Don Julio Margarita

$12.50+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.25+

1800 Margarita

$9.95+

Cuervo Margarita

$9.95+

3 Generaciones Margarita

$12.50+

Hornitos Margarita

$9.95+

Sauza Margarita

$9.95+

Herradura Margarita

$12.50+

Conmemorativo Margarita

$9.95+

Cazadores Margarita

$12.50+

Cabo Wabo Margarita

$12.50+

Brandy Margarita

$9.95+

Chambord Margarita

$9.95+

Margarita (Small)

$8.25

Margarita Bottle

$35.00

Cocktails

Michelada

$9.25

Bloody Mary

$9.25

Mai Tai

$11.25

Pina Colada

$9.25

Long Island

$11.25

Adios MF

$11.25

Gin & Tonic

$9.25

Vodka & Tonic

$9.25

Rum & Coke

$9.25

Jack & Coke

$9.50

Screwdriver

$9.25

Sex on the Beach

$10.25

Tequila Sunrise

$9.25

Captain & Coke

$10.25

Midori Sour

$9.25

Armoretto Sour

$9.25

Whiskey Sour

$9.50

Jameson & Ginger Ale

$9.50

Sangria

$9.25

Malibu

$9.25

Greyhound

$9.25

Martini

$9.25

Mexican Coffee

$9.25

Bailey's Coffee

$9.25

White Russian

$9.25

Mudslide

$10.25

Paloma

$10.25

Long Beach

$11.25

Mexican Flag

$8.25

Triple Jameson

$18.50

Lemon Drop

$9.25

Domestic Beer

Budlight

$6.75

Coors Light

$6.75

Miller Light

$6.75

Budweiser

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$6.75

O'Douls

$6.75

Imported Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.25

Negra Modelo

$7.25

Dos XX Amber

$7.25

Tecate

$7.25

Corona

$7.25

Corona Light

$7.25

Dos XX Lager

$7.25

Bohemia

$7.25

Pacifico

$7.25

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.75

Cabernet

$6.75

Merlot

$6.75

Burgundy

$6.75

Chablis

$6.75

White Zinfandel

$6.75

Chablis 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Chardonnay 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Burgundy 1/2 Liter

$9.50

White Zinfandel 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Cabernet 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Merlot 1/2 Liter

$9.50

Chablis Liter

$13.50

Chardonnay Liter

$13.50

Burgundy Liter

$13.50

White Zinfandel Liter

$13.50

Cabernet Liter

$13.50

Merlot Liter

$13.50

Well Shots

House Tequila

$8.25

Vodka

$8.25

Rum

$8.25

Gin

$8.25

DBL House Tequila

$11.25

DBL Vodka

$11.25

DBL Rum

$11.25

DBL Gin

$11.25

Well Drinks

Vodka

$9.25

Gin

$9.25

Brandy

$9.25

Scotch

$9.25

Rum

$9.25

Kahlua

$9.25

Tequila

$9.25

DBL Vodka

$12.25

DBL Gin

$12.25

DBL Brandy

$12.25

DBL Scotch

$12.25

DBL Rum

$12.25

DBL Kahlua

$12.25

DBL Tequila

$12.25

Tequila

Don Julio

$9.75

Cabo Wabo

$9.75

3 Generaciones

$9.75

Patron

$9.75

Cazadores

$9.75

Herradura

$9.75

Cuervo

$8.75

Hornitos

$8.75

1800

$8.75

Conmemorativo Sauza

$8.75

Sauza Silver

$8.75

Sauza Gold

$8.75

DBL Don Julio

$15.50

DBL Cabo Wabo

$15.50

DBL 3 Generaciones

$15.50

DBL Patron

$15.50

DBL Cazadores

$15.50

DBL Herradura

$15.50

DBL Cuervo

$13.50

DBL Hornitos

$13.50

DBL 1800

$13.50

DBL Conmemorativo Sauza

$13.50

DBL Sauza Silver

$13.50

DBL Sauza Gold

$13.50

Vodka

Tito’s

$9.75

Absolute

$9.75

Sky

$9.75

Stoli

$9.75

Grey Goose

$9.75

DBL Absolute

$13.00

DBL Sky

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Black Velvet

$9.50

Red Velvet

$9.50

Canadian Club

$9.50

Jim Bean

$9.50

Seagrams 7

$9.50

J&B

$9.50

Johnny Walker

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Black Velvet

$12.50

DBL Red Velvet

$12.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Jim Bean

$12.50

DBL Canadian Club

$12.50

DBL Johnny Walker

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.50

DBL J&B

$12.50

Jagermeister

$9.25

Cognac

Martel

$10.25

Hennessy

$10.25

Remey Martin

$10.25

Courvoisser

$10.25

DBL Martel

$15.75

DBL Hennessy

$15.75

DBL Remey Martin

$15.75

DBL Courvoisser

$15.75

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Brandy

Brandy

$9.75+

Soft Drinks

Kid drink

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.25

Diet Pepsi

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Cherry Pepsi

$4.25

Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Coffee

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Raspberry Tea

$4.25

Club Soda

$2.00

Milk

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Ginger Ale

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.25

BloodyMary (Virgin)

$6.25

Tonic Water

$4.25

Catering List

Beans

$16.99+

1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)

Rice

$16.99+

1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)

Taquitos

$39.99+

Carnitas (pork) 1/2 Tray

$45.99

Fajitas 1/2 Tray

$49.99

Enchiladas (cheese) 1/2 Tray

$35.99

Enchiladas (Cheese) Full Tray

$71.98

Enchiladas 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Enchiladas (Chicken) Full Tray

$79.98

Tamales (pork) 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Chile Rellenos 1/2 Tray

$39.99

Garden Iceberg Salad

$15.99+

Corn Chips

$4.75+

Salsa

$3.00+

Guacamole

$4.75+

Botana Platter Catering

$17.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

830 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

