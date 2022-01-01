El Toreo L-10 830 West Avenue L
No reviews yet
830 West Avenue L
Lancaster, CA 93534
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Lunch
#9 Torta
#10 Steak Sandwich
#11 One Item Combo
#12 Two Item Combo
#13 Three Item Combo
#14 Tacos Mexicanos
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 Carnitas
#17 Nachos Mexicana
#18 Nachos Rancheros
#19 Fajitas
#20 Burrito Chimichanga
#21 Chile Colorado
#22 Chile Verde
#23 Tacos
#24 Grilled Chicken Breast
#25 Flautas
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Chicken Suizas
#28 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#29 Pollo Asado Tacos
#30 Steak and Eggs
#31 Burrito de Camaron
#32 Enchiladas
#33 Enchiladas de Camaron
#34 Burrito Combo
#35 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#36 Burrito De Pollo en Mole
#37 Carne Ranchera
#38 Fish Tacos
#39 Tacos de Camaron
#40 Fresh Baby Trout
#41 Camarones Tampico
Quesadillas
Botana Platter
Carne Asada Fries
Dinner
Two Item Combo
Three Item Combo
Burrito (No Carne) Dinner
Burrito Supreme Dinner
Burrito Chimichanga Dinner
Burrito (Beef & Beans) Dinner
Burrito (Chicken & Beans) Dinner
Burrito (Carne Asada) Dinner
Burrito ( Pollo Asado) Dinner
Space Burrito Dinner
Burrito Combinado Dinner
Burrito (Carnitas) Dinner
B. Esp(Beef) Dinner
Burrito (Pollo en Mole) Dinner
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 El Toreo Special
#17 La Banderilla
#18 Steak Picado
#19 Chile Colorado
#20 Chile Verde
#21 Tostada Dinner
#22 Taquitos Rancheros
#23 Tacos De Asada
#24 Carnitas
#25 Taquitos Toreo
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Chicken Suizas
#28 Fajitas
#29 Pollo en Mole
#30 Arroz Con Pollo
#31 Chicken Sandwich
#32 Grilled Chicken Breast
#33 Carne Tampiquena
#34 Tacos Mexicanos
#35 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#36 Grilled Chicken Tacos
#37 Steak & Shrimp Combo
#38 Tortas
#39 Enchiladas
#40 Steak and Egg
#41 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#42 Flautas
#43 Carne Ranchera
Carne Asada Fries
B.(No Carne) Dinner (Whole Beans//No Queso)
Seafood
Kid's Menu
A La Carta
Taco (Beef)
Taco (Chicken)
Taco Carne Asada
Taco Pollo Asado
Taco (Carnitas)
Taco (Shrimp)
Taco (Fish)
T.beef y T.ch
Enchilada (Cheese) Carta
Enchilada (Beef) Carta
Enchilada (Carne Asada) Carta
Enchilada (Pollo Asado) Carta
Enchilada (Pollo En Mole) Carta
Enchilada (Chicken) Carta
Enchilada (Carnitas) Carta
Enchilada (Shrimp) Carta
Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Carta
Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Salsa Verde (Carta)
Enchilada (Ranchera) Carta
E.cheese Y E.beef (Carta)
E.cheese Y E.chicken (Carta)
E.beef Y E.chicken (Carta)
Chimichanga Burrito(Carta)
Supreme Burrito(Carta)
Burrito (No Carne)
Burrito (Beef & Beans)
Burrito Especial
Burrito (Carnitas)
Burrito (Pollo Asado)
Burrito (Carne Asada)
Burrito (Pollo en Mole)
Burrito (Chicken & Beans)
Burrito (Chile Verde)
Burrito (Chile Colorado)
Burrito (Combinado)
Burrito (Shrimp)
Burrito (California)
Burrito (Whole Beans)
Burrito (Chorizo)
Burrito (Machaca)
Burrito (Chile Relleno)
Chile Relleno
Tamale
Flautas
Taquitos Rancheros
Taquitos Toreo
Pollo Asado (Ala Carta)
1pz Carne Ranchera (Ala Carta)
2pz Carne Ranchera (Ala Carta)
2 Cheese Enchiladas Con Carnitas (Arriba)
Tostada (Chicken)
Tostada (Beef )
Tostada (Carne Asada)
Tostada (Pollo Asado)
Tostada (Carnitas)
Tostada (Chile Verde)
Tostada (Chile Colorado)
Tostada (No Carne)
Bowl De Chile Verde
Bowl De Chile Colorado
Bowl De Carnitas
Side Orders
Frijoles side order
Arroz side order
1/2 Frijoles 1/2 Arroz
Whole Beans
Half de Frijoles
Half De Arroz
Frijoles Charros
Half Pico De Gallo
Half Guacamole
Avocado side order
Sour Cream side order
Cheese side order
Tortillas
Side of Fries
Chile Toriados (2)
(3)Chile Serano Toriado
Fresh Jalapeños (2)
Jalapeños Slices
En el Mismo Plato
1/2 Guacamole Y Crema
Desserts
To Go
#1 One Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#2 Two Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#3 Torta
Served with French Fries
#4 Burrito Dinner
Served with Rice and beans
#5 Tacos
Served with rice and beansand pico de gallo
#6 Carne Ranchera
Served with enchilada, rice & beans
#7 Tostada
Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese
#8 Quesadilla
Melted cheese with guacamole & sour cream
#9 Nachos
Chips covered with beans, ranchera or enchilada sauce topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream
#10 Taquitos Ranchero's
Beef wrapped in corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans
#11 Taquitos Toreo
Flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans & rice
#12 Hamburger
Served with french fries
#13 Chile Colorado
Beef chunks with red sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#14 Chile Verde
Pork chunks with green sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#15 Carnitas
Roast pork, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#16 Chicken Sandwich
On french bread and served with rice and beans or french fries
#17 Enchiladas
Flour tortillas, covered Ranchera and Tampiqeuna sauced and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
#18 Enchiladas
Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, smothered with ranchera sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
#19 Steak Picado
Dashed steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas
#20 Flautas
Two crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
#21 Grilled Chicken
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#22 Fresh Baby Trout
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#23 Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
#24 Garden Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
Side Salad
#Combo Tampicos Camarones
6 Shrimp, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with rice and beans
#Combo 2 Shrimp Enchilada
Served with rice and beans
#Combo 2 Shrimp Tacos
Served with rice, beans and coleslaw
#Combo 2 Fish Tacos
Served with rice , beans and coleslaw
#Combo 2 Pollo Mole Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans
#6 Pollo Asado
Carne Asada Fries
Served with beans, meat, cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Side of Fries
Chile Relleno
A LA CARTE
Tamale
A LA CARTE
Flautas
Chicken or Beef (Flour tortilla)
4 Taquitos Rancheros
Beef with Corn Tortillas
4 Taquitos Toreo
Chicken and Flour Tortillas
Order of Tortillas
Flour Chips
Chips
(Large)Red Salsa
(Small)Red Salsa
(Large)Green Salsa
(Small)Green Salsa
Albondigas Soup
A LA CARTE
Order of Rice
Order of Beans
1/2 Arroz 1/2 Frijoles
Guacamole
Pico de gallo
Pico de gallo (No Aguacate)
Avocado slice (4)
Sour Cream 8oz
8oz
Side Of Cheese
(Reg.) Soda
(Lg.) Soda
Botana Platter
A Delicious Dish Enough for Four People! Taquitos, Quesadillas, Avacados, Tomatoes, Olives,Onion, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Lbs. De Carnitas
Served with onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Family Combos
Choice of 6 items, Served with rice and beans
Camarones Tampico (Ala Carta)
Pollo En Mole (ala Carta)
Frijoles Charros
(2)Chiles Toriados
(Small) Fruta
Lg. Dressing
Sm. Dressing
Lg. Salsa Enchilada
Sm. Salsa Enchilada
Burrito (No Carne)
Burrito (Beef & Beans)
Burrito (Chicken & Beans)
Burrito (Pollo Asado)
Burrito Especial
Burrito (Carne Asada)
Burrito (Carnitas)
Burrito (Chile Colorado)
Burrito (Chile Verde)
Burrito (Pollo en Mole)
Burrito Supreme
Burrito Chimichanga
Burrito (Shrimp)
Burrito Chile Relleno
Taco (Beef)
Taco (Chicken)
Taco (Carnitas)
Taco (Shrimp)
Taco (Carne Asada)
Taco (Pollo Asado)
Taco (Fish)
Enchilada (Cheese)
Enchilada (Beef)
Enchilada (Chicken)
Enchilada (Carnitas)
Enchilada (Carne Asada)
Enchilada (Pollo Asado)
Enchilada (Pollo en Mole)
Enchilada (Camaron)
Chicken Enchilada (Suiza)
Chicken Enchilada (Suiza) Salsa Verde
Enchilada (Ranchera)
Margaritas
Margarita (Reg.)
Margarita (Large)
Cadillac Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Patron Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Midori Patron
Midori Margarita
Peach Margarita
Banana Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
Strawberry Daiquiri
1800 Margarita
Cuervo Margarita
3 Generaciones Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Sauza Margarita
Herradura Margarita
Conmemorativo Margarita
Cazadores Margarita
Cabo Wabo Margarita
Brandy Margarita
Chambord Margarita
Margarita (Small)
Margarita Bottle
Cocktails
Michelada
Bloody Mary
Mai Tai
Pina Colada
Long Island
Adios MF
Gin & Tonic
Vodka & Tonic
Rum & Coke
Jack & Coke
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Captain & Coke
Midori Sour
Armoretto Sour
Whiskey Sour
Jameson & Ginger Ale
Sangria
Malibu
Greyhound
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
White Russian
Mudslide
Paloma
Long Beach
Mexican Flag
Triple Jameson
Lemon Drop
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Wine
Chardonnay
Cabernet
Merlot
Burgundy
Chablis
White Zinfandel
Chablis 1/2 Liter
Chardonnay 1/2 Liter
Burgundy 1/2 Liter
White Zinfandel 1/2 Liter
Cabernet 1/2 Liter
Merlot 1/2 Liter
Chablis Liter
Chardonnay Liter
Burgundy Liter
White Zinfandel Liter
Cabernet Liter
Merlot Liter
Well Shots
Well Drinks
Tequila
Don Julio
Cabo Wabo
3 Generaciones
Patron
Cazadores
Herradura
Cuervo
Hornitos
1800
Conmemorativo Sauza
Sauza Silver
Sauza Gold
DBL Don Julio
DBL Cabo Wabo
DBL 3 Generaciones
DBL Patron
DBL Cazadores
DBL Herradura
DBL Cuervo
DBL Hornitos
DBL 1800
DBL Conmemorativo Sauza
DBL Sauza Silver
DBL Sauza Gold
Vodka
Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Black Velvet
Red Velvet
Canadian Club
Jim Bean
Seagrams 7
J&B
Johnny Walker
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Red Velvet
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jim Bean
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Johnny Walker
DBL Jameson
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL J&B
Jagermeister
Cognac
Brandy
Soft Drinks
Kid drink
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Sierra Mist
Shirley Temple
Cherry Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Virgin Margarita
Coffee
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Club Soda
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Hot Tea
BloodyMary (Virgin)
Tonic Water
Catering List
Beans
1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)
Rice
1/2 Tray (Serving 10-12 people) Full Tray (Serving 30-40 people)
Taquitos
Carnitas (pork) 1/2 Tray
Fajitas 1/2 Tray
Enchiladas (cheese) 1/2 Tray
Enchiladas (Cheese) Full Tray
Enchiladas 1/2 Tray
Enchiladas (Chicken) Full Tray
Tamales (pork) 1/2 Tray
Chile Rellenos 1/2 Tray
Garden Iceberg Salad
Corn Chips
Salsa
Guacamole
Botana Platter Catering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
830 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93534
Photos coming soon!