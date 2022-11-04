El Toreo West 38801 10th Street West
38801 10th Street West
Palmdale, CA 93551
Breakfast
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Lunch
#9 Torta
#10 Steak Sandwich
#11 One Item Combo
#12 Two Item Combo
#13 Three Item Combo
#14 Tacos Mexicanos
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 Carnitas
#17 Nachos Mexicana
#18 Nachos Rancheros
#19 Fajitas Exttravaganza
#20 Burrito Chimichanga
#21 Chile Colorado
#22 Chile Verde
#23 Tacos
#24 Grilled Chicken Breast
#25 Flautas
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Enchiladas Suizas
#28 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#29 Grilled Chicken Tacos
#30 Steak and Eggs
#31 Burrito de Camaron(shrimp)
#32 Enchiladas
#33 Enchiladas De Camaron (Shrimp)
#34 Burrito Supreme Combo
#35 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#36 Burrito De Pollo en Mole
#37 Carne Ranchera
#38 Fish Tacos
#39 Shrimp Tacos
#40 Fresh Baby Trout
#41 Camarones Tampico
Quesadillas
Botana Platter
Carne Asada Burrito Combo
Dinner
One item Combo
Two Item Combo
Three Item Combo
Carne Asada Fries
Burrito (Frijoles Y Queso) Dinner
Burrito Chimichanga Dinner
Burrito Combinado Dinner
Burrito Carnitas Dinner
Burrito Carne Asada Dinner
Burrito Supreme Dinner
El Space Burrito Dinner
Burrito de Pollo en Mole Dinner
Burrito Grilled Chicken Dinner
#15 Steak de Casa
#16 El Toreo Special
#17 La Banderilla
#18 Steak Picado
#19 Chile Colorado
#20 Chile Verde
#21 Tostada Dinner
#22 Taquitos Rancheros
#23 Tacos De Asada
#24 Carnitas
#25 Taquitos El Toreo
#26 Enchiladas Rancheras
#27 Enchiladas Suizas
#28 Fajitas Extravaganza
#29 Pollo en Mole
#30 Arroz Con Pollo
#31 Chicken Sandwich
#32 Grilled Chicken Breast
#33 Carne Tampiquena
#34 Tacos Mexicanos
#35 Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
#36 Grilled Chicken Tacos
#37 Steak & Shrimp Combo
#38 Tortas
#39 Enchiladas
#40 Steak and Egg
#41 Enchiladas de Pollo en Mole
#42 Flautas
#43 Carne Ranchera
Seafood
A La Carta
Carne Asada Tostada A La Carta
Shredded Beef Tostada A La Carta
Carnitas Pork Tostada A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Tostada A La Carta
Chile Verde Pork Tostada A La Carta
Chile Colorado Beef Tostada A La Carta
Chicken Tostada A La Carta
No Carne Tostada A La Carte
Cheese Enchilada A La Carta
Shredded Beef Enchilada A La Carta
Carne Asada Enchilada A La Carta
Pollo Mole Enchilada A La Carta
Carnitas Enchilada A La Carta
Shrimp Enchilada A La Carta
Chicken Enchilada A La Carta
Enchilada Ranchera A La Carta
E Chicken Suiza A La Carta
E Pollo Asado A La Carte
Taquitos Beef A La Carte
Taquitos Chicken A La Carte
Flautas A La Carte
Tamale A La Carte
Chile Relleno A La Carta
Bean & Cheese Burrito A La Carta
Shredded Beef & Beans Burrito A La Carta
Burrito Supreme A LA Carta
Chicken Mole Burrito A La Carta
Shrimp Burrito A La Carta
Chile Colorado Burrito A La Carta
Chile Verde Burrito A La Carta
Carne Asada Burrito A La Carta
Carnitas Burrito A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Burrito A La Carta
Chimichanga Burrito A La Carta
Chicken & Beans Burrito A LA Carta
Burrito Especial A La Carte
Shredded Beef Taco A La Carta
Carne Asada Taco A La Carta
Grilled Chicken Taco A La Carta
Carnitas Taco A La Carta
Shrimp Taco A La Carta
Fish Taco A La Carta
Chicken Taco A La Carta
Side Orders
Desserts
To Go
#1 One Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#2 Two Item Combo
Served with rice and beans
#3 Torta
Served with French Fries
#4 Burrito Dinner
Served with Rice and beans
#5 Taco's Al Carbon
Served with rice and beansand pico de gallo
#6 Carne Ranchera
Served with enchilada, rice & beans
#7 Tostada
Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese
#8 Quesadilla
Melted cheese with guacamole & sour cream
#9 Nachos
Chips covered with beans, ranchera or enchilada sauce topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream
#10 Taquitos Ranchero (4)
Beef wrapped in corn tortillas topped with guacamole and sour cream served with rice and beans
#11 Taquitos El Toreo
Flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans & rice
#12 Hamburger
Served with french fries
#13 Chile Colorado
Beef chunks with red sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#14 Chile Verde
Pork chunks with green sauce, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#15 Carnitas Plate
Roast pork, rice and beans, with flour or corn tortillas
#16 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
On french bread and served with rice and beans or french fries
#17 Enchiladas
Flour tortillas, covered Ranchera and Tampiqeuna sauced and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
#18 Enchiladas
Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, smothered with ranchera sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
#19 Steak Picado
Dashed steak with pepper, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans with flour or corn tortillas
#20 Flautas
Two crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and topped with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
#21 Grilled Chicken
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#22 Fresh Baby Trout
Served with rice and assorted fruit
#23 Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
#24 Garden Salad
With cheese, silced tomato and avacado
Chile Relleno A La Carte
A LA CARTE
Tamale (Pork) A La Carte
A LA CARTE
Albondigas Soup
A LA CARTE
4 Taquitos Rancheros
Beef with Corn Tortillas
4 Taquitos Toreo
Chicken and Flour Tortillas
Flautas
Chicken or Beef (Flour tortilla)
Order of Rice
Guacamole
Order of Beans
Sour Cream 8oz
8oz
Corn Chips
Red Salsa 8 oz
Red Salsa 16oz
Green Salsa 8 oz
Green Salsa 16 oz
Flour Chips
Order of Tortillas
2 Enchilada Pollo en Mole Combo
Served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp Enchilada Combo
Served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp Tacos Combo
Served with rice, beans and coleslaw
2 Fish Tacos Combo
Served with rice , beans and coleslaw
Carne Asada Fries
Served with beans, meat, cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream
Camarones Tampico's Combo
6 Shrimp, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with rice and beans
Botana Platter
A Delicious Dish Enough for Four People! Taquitos, Quesadillas, Avacados, Tomatoes, Olives,Onion, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Carnitas by the pound
Served with onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Family Combos
Choice of 6 items, Served with rice and beans