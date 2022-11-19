  • Home
El Toro Authentic Mexican Grill Dayton

No reviews yet

4285 rhea co hwy

Dayton, TN 37321

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Loco
Queso/Dip
FlourChips/large

Appetizers

D/La/Caza/Dip

$6.50

Diablo/Dip

$7.00

Bean/Dip

$6.00

Queso/Dip

$5.00+

Spinach/Dip

$6.00

Guacamole/Dip

Chori/Queso

$6.50

Authentic/Guacamole

$7.00

10 Wings

$12.00

20 Wings

$23.00

30 Wings

$30.00

Cheese/Rice

$6.00

Pico D Gallo

$2.75

Mango Pico

$2.75

Corn B B Pico

$2.75

25 Candy

$0.25

. 35Candy

$0.35

50 Candy

$0.50

75 Candy

$0.75

1.00 Candy

$1.00

5/ Wings

$7.99

1/2 Chicken

$35.00

1/2 Pan Beef

$35.00

Order Sour Cream

$0.99

Plato #9 Arroz

$25.00

Plato #9 Frijol

$12.00

Taco Bar

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

PicoDeGallo

$3.50

Salsa/Ranchera/4oz

$1.50

Salsa

$1.50+

Flourchips/Small

$4.00

CornChips/Medium

$4.50

MangoPico

$3.00

Salsa/Burrito/4oz

$1.50

Salsa/Tomatillo

$1.50+

FlourChips/Medium

$5.00

CornChips/Large

$5.50

Corn/B/B/Pico

$2.50

Salsa/Enchi/4oz

$1.50

Avocado/sauce

$1.50+

FlourChips/large

$6.00

Cornchips/Small

$3.50

Salads/Soup

G/Tortilla/Bowl

$11.00+

Laredo Salad

$9.00+

Taco Salad

$9.50+

Guacamole Salad

$4.00

Chicken Soup

$11.00

C B B Pico Salad

Extra Guacamole

$2.50

Extra White Queso

$2.50

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Fajita Salad

$8.00

Sourceam/Salad

$3.00

Nachos

Fiesta/Nachos

$8.70+

Nachos/Beef

$8.00+

Nachos/Chicken

$8.00+

N/Beef&Bean

$9.00+

Queso/Nachos

$6.25+

Grilled/Nachos

$7.50+

Nachos/Texas

$9.50+

Nachos/Beans

$7.50+

Nachos/Supreme

$7.50+

Al pastor Nachos

$10.50

1/2NChicken&Steak

$6.50

1/2 NChicken&Bean

$6.50

Burritos

Barbacoa Burritos

$12.00

Burritos Delux

$11.00

Grilled Burrito

$10.50+

L C Mucho Burrito

$11.00+

The Grande Burrito

$12.50+

Burritos- Beef

$4.50+

Burritos- Chicken

$4.50+

Burritos- Cheese

$4.50+

Burritos Beef&Bean

$4.58+

Burritos- Bean

$4.50+

Btos Chicken&Bean

$4.50+

Enchiladas

Enchi Suizas

$12.00

Supreme Enchi

$11.00

Las 3 Marias

$12.00

Seafood Enchi

$14.00

Enchi Beef

$3.00+

Enchi Cheese

$3.00+

Enchi Beans

$3.00+

Enchi Chicken

$3.00+

Suizas A La Carta

$3.50+

Vegetarian

Veggie/Fajitas

$11.50

Dos/Veggui/Tostadas

$9.00

Veggie/Burrito

$10.00

Spinach/Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie #1

$10.00

Veggie #2

$10.00

Veggie/Tacos

$10.00

Veggi Rice

$8.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Relle

$6.00+

Quesa Grill

$7.00+

Quesadilla Deluxe

$8.50

Texas Quesadilla

$11.00

Paradise Quesa

$11.00

Quesadilla Roja

$12.00

Especialidades de la Casa

Pollo Loco

$11.00+

Pollo Bravo

$12.00+

Chimi/Light

$11.00

Chile Colorado

$12.00

Grill/Mahi/Mahi

$15.00

Toro/Especial

$14.00

Molcajete

$19.00

Chimi/Beef

$11.00

Chimi/Barbacoa

$11.50

Hawaiian Chicken

$12.50

T-Bone

$15.00

Monterrey

$15.00

Chimi/Chicken

$11.00

Ribeye Steak

$15.00

Chipotle/Chicken

$12.50

Mex Sandwich

$10.00

Grill/Chimi

$12.00+

Chori/Pollo

$12.00

Plato Nely

$19.00

Authentic Mexican Dishes

Street Tacos

$9.50

Carne Asada

$14.00

Shrimp a la Diabla

$14.00

Mojo de ajo Shrimp

$14.00

Mex Sliced Ribs

$15.00

Taquitos

$10.00

TORTA

$10.50

Tamales Orijinales

$10.50

Molletes

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Barbacoa

$13.00

Shrimp/coctel

$13.00

SOPES

$4.50+

Ceviche/Tostada

$4.50+

Combinaciones

Combo (2 items)

$11.00

Combo (3 items)

$12.00

Tacos

Grill/Chicken/Tacos

$2.75+

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp B Tacos

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Street Tacos

$3.00+

Tacos- Beef

$3.00+

Tacos- Chicken

$3.00+

Tacos- Bean

$3.00+

Tacos- Steak

$3.00+

Tacos Diablo

$12.00

(1)Shrimp/Bacon/Taco

$5.00

(2)Shrimp/Bacon/Taco

$10.00

Fajitas

Chicken/Fajita

$12.00

Chicken/fajita( 2 )

$22.00

Fajita Steak

$13.50

Fajita Steak X(2)

$23.00

Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita X(2)

$27.00

Texas Fajitas

$15.00

Texas FajitaX(2)

$27.00

Fajitas Diablas

$16.00

Faj DiablasX(2)

$27.00

Steak&chicken/fajita

$13.00

Steak&chicken/2 Fajita

$23.00

Side Orders

F Fries

$2.75

Lettuce

$1.50

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Shrimp (9)

$8.00

Tamale (1)

$4.00

Tamale (2)

$7.50

Tamale (3)

$9.50

S/O Sour Cream

$1.25

Chile Relleno (1)

$4.00

Chile Relleno (2)

$7.50

Chile Relleno (3)

$9.50

Tostada

$4.50

Flour/Chips

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (1)

$0.40

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Corn Tortillas (1)

$0.50

Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.66

CornTortillas(3)

$1.25

G/chicken/W/Queso

$7.50

So/GroundBeef

$5.00

So/OrderSteak

$6.00

So/ShreddedChicken

$5.50

X W/Queso

$2.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.65

Grill Jalapenos

$2.00

Onions

$1.50

Red Onions

$1.50

So/Veggie Fajita

$5.00

California/Blend

$4.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.25

Cilantro

$1.25

Tomato Fresh Diced

$1.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.50

White/Rice

$3.00

Black/Beans

$3.00

Roasted Potato

$3.00

Cilantro and Onions

$1.00

Black/Bean/Soup

$3.50

Grill Onion

$2.00

Grill Tomatoes

$1.75

Grill Pepper

$2.00

Whole Avocado

$4.50

So/Chorizo

$5.50

So/AlPastor

$4.50

Pickled Whole Jalapeno

$2.00

Chicken Tender (1)

$1.25

So/Ribs (3)

$6.50

Chicken Tender (2)

$2.00

So/Bacon

$3.50

So/Queso Fresco

$3.00

So/Shredded Cheese

$3.00

So/Spring Onions

$2.00

So/Oaxaca Cheese

$2.50

So/Red Radish

$2.00

So/Grill Pineapple (2)

$1.50

So/ChipotleSauce

$2.00

So/ChipotleCheeseSauce

$2.25

So/Suiza Sauce

$2.00

Cheese/Rice

$6.00

Rice&beans

$5.00

So/Grillchicken

$6.00

So/enchiladaSauce

$1.50

Side De Guacamole

$2.00

Corn/Cup

$3.00

Bowl Of Lemon

$1.50

Orange

$2.00

Chiles Toreado Con Ceboya

$3.50

Arroz Indio

$12.00

So Grill Pastor

$6.00

1 Ch Toreado

$1.50

Kids Menu

Monster/Quesadilla

$8.00+

C/FINGERS

$8.00+

Kids/Nachos

$8.00+

Kids/Cheeseburger

$8.00+

Kid/Create/Plate

$8.00+

Little/P/Loco

$8.00+

Kids Meal Over 10 Yrs Old

$1.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Traditional Flan

$5.50

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Authentic Sopapilla

$6.50

Churros/W/Icecream

$7.00

Cheese/Cake/chimi

$7.00

Icecream

$3.00

Sopapilla/plain

$3.50

LUNCH MENU

L / Pollo Loco

$7.50+

L / Fajitas

$9.00+

L / Chile/Colorado

$9.00

L / Street/Tacos

$9.00

L / Pollo/Bravo

$9.00

L / Taquitos

$8.50

L / Quesa/Veguie

$8.50

L / Breakfast/Burrito

$7.50

L / Grill/Quesa

L / Huevos/Eggs

$8.50

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.50

L / Enchi/Suizas

$8.00

L / Chimi/Pollo

$8.50

L / Combo (1)

$8.00

L / Combo (2)

$10.00

L / Chimi/Beef

$8.50

L / Grill/Chimi/

$8.50+

Uno / burrito/Dlx

$8.50

L / Corn/Black/Pico/Salad

$7.50+

Lunch/Afterhours

$1.50

N/A/Beverage

Coke

$2.85

Coca Mexicana

$3.00

Sweet/Tea

$2.85

Half/Hal/Tea

$2.85

Unsweet/Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea Lemon

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Diet/Coke

$2.85

Fanta

$2.85

Root/Beer

$2.85

Mello/Yello

$2.85

Coke/Zero

$2.85

Flavor/Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate/Milk

$3.80

Orange/Juice

$2.99

Cranberry/Juice

$2.80

Aguas/Fescas

$3.99

Red/Bull

$2.99

Hi C

$2.85

Togo/Cup

$0.50

Club/soda

$2.85

Water

No/hacer

Togo/Fee

$0.25

Beveraje 32

$3.99

Water Lemon

Stawberry Lemonad

$2.99

Coca Cherry

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$7.50+

Dos Equis

$5.99+

Michelob Ultra

$5.99+

Modelo Especial

$5.99+

Pichel Beer

$11.00

Michelada

$8.50

Pichel/Mexican

$11.00

16OZ/5/De MayoBeer

$3.00

Club/soda/Michelada

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$4.25

Modelo Negra

$4.25

Tecate

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos Eqius Lager

$4.25

Victoria

$4.25

Corona Familiar 12oz

$4.25

Corona32ozfamiliar

$7.50

Coronita

$3.00

Margaritas

12 oz margarita

$5.50

20 oz maragarita

$7.50

32 oz margarita

$12.00

1.99 Margarita

$1.99

1.99 Flavor

$2.99

Top/Shelf/20oz

$11.99

Top/shelf/32oz

$15.99

16oz/margarita

$7.00

20oz Patron

$13.99

32oz/patron

$18.99

32oz/don Julio

$18.99

20oz/Don Julio

$13.99

MARGARONA/20oz

$10.99

Margarona/32oz

$16.00

12ozSangriaMargarita

$6.99

20ozSangriaMargarita

$8.99

32ozSangriaMargarita

$13.50

Margarona32oz

$16.75

1800/DE ORO

$7.00

5 Mayo/Margarita

$2.99

5 Mayo Margarita Flavor

$3.99

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Pichel Magarita Top Shelf

$29.99

Pichel Margarita

$23.99

Pichel Naranja

$39.99

Pitch W\Flavor

$25.00

High/Noon

$4.00

Pichel Margarita Sangria

$25.99

COCKTAIL

SANGRE/DE/TORO

$8.00

BAHAMA/MAMA

$8.50

BLUE/MOTORCICLE

$8.00

GUAVA/PINK/PASSION

$8.00

M/BLOODY/MARY

$8.00

LIQUID/MARIJUANA

$8.00

MOJITO

$8.00

PALOMA

$8.00

SEX/ONTHE/BEACH

$8.00

Presidential/Margarita

$8.00

1800,/De Oro

$8.00

Long/Island/Tea

$8.00

Ruly Margarita

$9.50

High Noon

$4.00

DAIQUIRIS

PINA/COLADA

$7.50

WATERMELON

$6.50

MANGO

$6.50

GUAVA

$6.50

STRAWBERRY

$7.50

PEACH

$7.50

PASSION/FRUIT

$6.50

N/A/DAIQUIRIS

$5.50

32Oz/Daiquiri

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! El Toro Authentic Mexican Grill

Website

Location

4285 rhea co hwy, Dayton, TN 37321

Directions

Gallery
El Toro Authentic Mexican Grill image
El Toro Authentic Mexican Grill image
El Toro Authentic Mexican Grill image

