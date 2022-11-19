- Home
El Toro Mexican Restaurant 1006 Memorial Blvd
1006 Memorial Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Popular Items
Appetizers
Choriqueso
Cheese dip with mushrooms and house made chorizo sausage served with tortilla chips.
Chicken Wings
An order of spicy wings
Homemade Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Bean Dip
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Elote Mexicano
Roasted corn smothered in a chili and lime sauce topped with Cotjia cheese
Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Spicy Tomatillo Salsa
Guacamole Dip
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Mexi Tacos Grilled Chicken
Mexi Tacos Grilled Steak
Mexi Tacos Carnitas
Mexi Tacos Al Pastor
Mexi Tacos Chorizo
Mexi Tacos Lengua
Mexi Taco Shrimp Camaron
Cheese Nachos
Cheese & Refried Beans Nachos
Beef, Refried Beans & Cheese Nachos
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Chicken & Cheese Nachos
Grilled Chicken and Steak Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Steak Nachos
Supremos
Small Jalapeno Cheese Dip
Large Jalapeno Cheese Dip
A La Carte
Pork Tamales
Chile Relleno
Taco Ground Beef- Hard Shell
Taco Grilled Chicken- Hard Shell
Taco Steak- Hard Shell
Taco Shredded Chicken- Hard Shell
Taco Shrimp - Hard Shell
Taco Ground Beef- Soft Shell
Taco Grilled Chicken- Soft Shell
Taco Steak- Soft Shell
Taco Shredded Chicken- Soft Shell
Taco Shrimp- Soft Shell
Tuesday Taco Beef Hard Shell
Tuesday Taco Chicken Hard Shell
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Steak
Quesadilla Shrimp
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Burrito Ground Beef
Burrito Chicken
Burrito Bean
Burrito Steak
Burrito Grilled Chicken
Burrito Shrimp
Enchilada Beef
Enchilada Chicken
Enchilada Cheese
Enchilada Grilled Chicken
Enchilada Steak
Tostada Ground Beef
Tostada Chicken
Chimichanga Beef
Chimichanga Chicken
Chimichanga Shrimp
Chimichanga Bean
Chimichanga Steak
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken
Side Orders
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Sour Cream
Slice Jalapenos
French Fries
Sliced Avocados
Chiles Toreados
Pice De Gallo
Grilled Chicken
Shredded Cheese
Tortillas
Salsa
Grilled Steak
Rice and Beans
Mexican Rice with Cheese
French Fry with Cheese
Cheese Dip
Charros Beans
2 Eggs
6 Shrimp
12 Shrimp
El Toro Favorites
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce served with a guacamole salad
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas (one of each beef, chicken, cheese and bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas with tomatoes and onions served with rice and beans
Spinach Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with sautéed spinach and served with rice and pico de gallo
Enchiladas Suizas
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with cheese and covered with chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno cheese sauce.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken breast fried or grilled served over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Salad
Chicken breast fried or grilled served over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Carnitas
Cheese Quesedilla
Gringa Toro Steak Quesadilla
Gringa Toro Chicken Quesadilla
Gringa Toro - Al Pastor Quesadilla
Gringa Toro Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Mixed Salad
Flautas De Pollo
Flautas De Carne
Nachos Toro
Chimichangas Bean
Chimichangas Beef
Chimichangas Fajita Chicken
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
Chimichangas Shrimp
Chimichangas Steak
EL Torito Chicken
EL Torito Steak
El Torito Shrimp
Add Grilled onion, peppers and tomatoes
EL Torito Jalisco
Beef Taco Salad
Chicken Shredded taco salad
Authentic Platos
Chile Verde
Pork tips cooked in green sauce and served with rice and beans.
Pollo Mexicano
Grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers and tomatoes served with rice and beans
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast covered in jalapeno cheese sauce
Menudo
Mexican authentic soup
Caldo Res
Mexican authentic soup
Grilled Alambres
Grilled steak and chicken with bacon, bell peppers and onions, all covered with melted cheese
Grilled Alambres w Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with bacon, bell peppers and onions, all covered with melted cheese
Chicken Milanesa
Mexican style country fried chicken served with rice, beans and salad
Steak Milanesa
Mexican style country fried steak or steak served with rice, beans and salad
Tacos Gobernador De Arrachera
Tacos Gobernador De Camaron
3 warm tortillas are filled with a combination of shrimps, guacamole, onions, tomatoes
Mexi Tortas Steak
Mexi Tortas Chicken
Mexi Tortas ham
Mexi Tortas Al Pastor
Mexi Tortas Cheese
Red Chili Colorado
Green Chili Colorado
Burritos
Burrito Special
One beef burrito with cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream
Burrito Mexicano
A large flour burrito stuffed slow cooked shredded pork and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce. tomatoes and avocado slices.
Fajita Burrito De Camaron
A large flour tortilla stuffed fajita style with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions than covered in our jalapeno cheese sauce
Burrito El Toro
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo filled with choice refried beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo. All topped with red and jalapeno cheese sauce.
Burrito Autentico - Steak
Burrito Autentico - Chicken
Burrito Autentico - Al Pastor
Burrito Autentico - Carnitas
Burrito Al Carbon - Steak
Burrito Al Carbon - Chicken
Burrito Guadalajara - Ground Beef
Burrito Guadalajara - Shredded Chciken
Fajita Burrito - Steak
Fajita Burrito - Chicken
Fajita Burrito - Mixed
Fajita Burrito De Camaron
Seafood Dinners
Grilled Shrimp El Toro
A large poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp and topped with our jalapeno cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and vegetables
Coctel De Cameron
Ten large steamed shrimp served cold in our "Mexican Gazpacho" chopped avocados, pico de gallo and served with saltine crackers
Coctel Mixto
Our Cocotel de Cameron with octopus added.
Camerones Rancheros
Ten large shrimp cooked with red chili sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas
Camarones Fiesta
Ten jumbo shrimp deep fried than wrapped with bacon and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Sopa De Mariscos
A traditional Mexican soup with fish, shrimp, oyster, octopus, scallop, crab legs and vegetables.
Caldo De Cameron
Our special shrimp soup.
Agualiches
Butterflied shrimp cooked in lime juice and red or green chili sauce.
Pulpo A Las Brasas
Grilled octopus served with white Mexican rice.
Pulpo Enamorado Con Camarones A La Diabla
Octopus or shrimp and onion cooked in butter and red chilis. Served with a side of white rice and garnished.
Camorones A La Hawaiana
Jumbo shrimp cooked with pineapple ham and cheese. Served with white rice and garnished.
Filete Perla
Filete Relleno
Tostadas De Ceviche
Molecajete Mariscos
Camarones Diabla
Grilled Salmon
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche with Octopus
Half - 6 Oysters
Full - 12 Oysters
Grilled Shrimp
Fish Filet
Plate - Camarones Cucarachos
Botana - Camarones Cucarachos
Shrimp Tacos
Fish tacos
For 1 - Mariscada Especial
Very Tasty
For 2 - Mariscada Especial
Tasty Shrimp
Veracruzano - Mojarra Frita
Diabla - Mojarra Frita
Al Mojo de Ajo - Mojarra Frita
Flame Grilled Steaks
Al Carbon Taco
Three char-grilled steak tacos with charro beans and a sincronizada quesadilla.
12 Oz T-Bone
A seasoned 12 oz. T-bone steak grilled to perfection.
Carne Asada
Thin sliced steak grilled to perfection.
10 Oz Arracher Steak
A grilled 10 oz. skirt steak in our special marinade.
Ribeye El Toro
Our 16 oz. ribeye listed above with shrimp.
Regular - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye
Tampiqueno - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye
Mexicano - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye
Toro's Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled Steak Nachos Toro
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Fajita Chicken Taco Salad
Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken Nachos Toro
Grilled Steak/Chicken Mixed Fajitas Nachos
Mixed Fajita Chorizo Nachos Toro
Steak Fajita Nachos Toro
Mixed Fajita Nachos Toro
Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos
Fajita Nachos Jalisco
Gringa Toro Shrimp
Fajita Steak Taco Salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Mixed Fajita Quesadilla
El Toro Special - For One
El Toro Special - For Two
Veggie Fajitas - For One
Veggie Fajitas - For Two
Steak Fajitas - For One
Steak Fajitas - For Two
Chicken Fajitas - For One
Chicken Fajitas - For Two
Shrimp Fajitas - For One
Shrimp Fajitas - For Two
Jalisco Fajitas - For One
Jalisco Fajitas - For Two
Mixed Steak/Chicken Fajitas - For One
Mixed Steak/Chicken Fajitas - For Two
Off the Grill
Lunch Specials
Flautas De Pollo
Carnitas
Chile Colorado
Pollo Loco
Burrito Mexicano
Grilled Alambres
Flautas De Carne
Grilled Alambres with Shrimp
Chilaquiles Caseros
Chilaquiles Caseros w Shrimp
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas
Gringa Toro - Al Pastor
Gringa Toro - Chicken
Gringa Toro - Steak
Grilled Chicken Salad - Grilled
Grilled Chicken Salad - Fried
Steak - Fajita Nachos
Chicken - Fajita Nachos
Mixed -Fajita Nachos
Fajita Quesadilla - Mixed
Fajita Quesadilla - Chicken
Fajita Quesadilla - Steak
Fajita Quesadilla - Al Pastor
Extra Meat
Chimichanga - Steak
Chimichanga - Spicy Shredded Chicken
Chimichanga- Ground Beef
Chimichanga- Grilled Chicken
El Torito - Grilled Chicken
El Torito - Steak
El Torito -With Grilled chicken with Grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers
El Torito -With Grilled Steak onions, tomatoes and peppers
El Torito- Add shrimp
Burrito Especial Chicken
Burrito Especial Ground Beef
Fajita Taco Salad-Steak
Fajita Taco Salad-Chicken
Fajita Taco Salad- Mixed
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Taco Salad Spicy Chicken
Enchiladas Supremas -beef chicken bean and cheese
Burrito Guadalajara Ground Beef
Burrito Guadalajara Shredded Chicken
Speedy Gonzales- Bean
Speedy Gonzales-Beef
Speedy Gonzales-Cheese
Speedy Gonzales- Spinach
Speedy Gonzales-Chicken `
Express Lunches
Tamal Rice And Bean
Chile Relleno Rice and Bean
Tostada, Rice & Beans
Chalupa, Rice & Beans
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos A La Mexicana
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Con Jamon
Taco - Ground Beef
Taco - Shredded Chicken
Enchilada - Beef
Enchilada - Chicken
Enchilada - Cheese
Over Easy - Huevos Al Gusto
Scrambled - Huevos Al Gusto
El Toro Lunch Combos
Kids
Make Your Own Combos
Desserts
Chips and Salsa
TOGO Charge $1.00
TOGO Extra Chips and Salsa
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Organic Top Shelf Margarita
Island Margarita
Sangrita
Daiquiris
Coladas
12 Oz HM
Large HM
Pitcher HM
$3.99 HM Special
1.99 HM Special
2 for 1 HM Special
12 Oz
Large
Pitcher
Strawberry
Peach
Mango
Strawberry
Mango
Peach
Pineapple
Specialty Drinks
Wines
Coconut Water
Draft Beer
Import Beer
Liquor Shot
El Toro Gold
Copas
Jack Daniel
Fireball
Crowne
Makers Mark
Buchanan
Captain Morgan
Absolut
Hennessey
Wild Turkey
Avion
Corralejo
Don Julio
Cincoro
Tres Generaciones
Goza
Altos
Jose Cuervo
Santo
Casamigos
Cazadores
1800
Espolon
Hornitos
Del Maguey
Deleon
Titos
Skyy
Malibu
Pueblo
Johnnie Walker
Cruzan
Jim Beam
Southern Comfort
Baileys
Kahlua
Herradura
7 Leguas
Commonwell
Cabo Wabo
Patron
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129