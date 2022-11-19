Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Toro Mexican Restaurant 1006 Memorial Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1006 Memorial Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice and Beans
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Appetizers

Choriqueso

$8.99

Cheese dip with mushrooms and house made chorizo sausage served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Wings

$8.99

An order of spicy wings

Homemade Guacamole

$8.99

Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Bean Dip

$7.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Elote Mexicano

$4.99

Roasted corn smothered in a chili and lime sauce topped with Cotjia cheese

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

$1.75

Spicy Tomatillo Salsa

$1.75

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Fish Taco

$12.99

Mexi Tacos Grilled Chicken

$2.75

Mexi Tacos Grilled Steak

$2.75

Mexi Tacos Carnitas

$2.75

Mexi Tacos Al Pastor

$2.75

Mexi Tacos Chorizo

$2.75

Mexi Tacos Lengua

$2.99

Mexi Taco Shrimp Camaron

$3.50

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Cheese & Refried Beans Nachos

$8.49

Beef, Refried Beans & Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Beef & Cheese Nachos

$8.49

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken and Steak Nachos

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Steak Nachos

$11.99

Supremos

$10.99

Small Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$4.99

Large Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$8.99

A La Carte

Pork Tamales

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Taco Ground Beef- Hard Shell

$1.99

Taco Grilled Chicken- Hard Shell

$3.25

Taco Steak- Hard Shell

$3.25

Taco Shredded Chicken- Hard Shell

$1.99

Taco Shrimp - Hard Shell

$3.50

Taco Ground Beef- Soft Shell

$1.99

Taco Grilled Chicken- Soft Shell

$3.25

Taco Steak- Soft Shell

$3.25

Taco Shredded Chicken- Soft Shell

$1.99

Taco Shrimp- Soft Shell

$3.50

Tuesday Taco Beef Hard Shell

$1.75

Tuesday Taco Chicken Hard Shell

$1.75

Quesadilla Cheese

$3.25

Quesadilla Steak

$6.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$8.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$3.25

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Burrito Ground Beef

$4.99

Burrito Chicken

$4.99

Burrito Bean

$4.99

Burrito Steak

$6.99

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Burrito Shrimp

$8.99

Enchilada Beef

$2.99

Enchilada Chicken

$2.99

Enchilada Cheese

$2.99

Enchilada Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Enchilada Steak

$3.99

Tostada Ground Beef

$3.50

Tostada Chicken

$3.50

Chimichanga Beef

$7.99

Chimichanga Chicken

$7.99

Chimichanga Shrimp

$8.99

Chimichanga Bean

$6.99

Chimichanga Steak

$8.99

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.99

Slice Jalapenos

$1.50

French Fries

$2.99

Sliced Avocados

$2.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Pice De Gallo

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Tortillas

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Grilled Steak

$7.49

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Mexican Rice with Cheese

$3.99

French Fry with Cheese

$4.25

Cheese Dip

$1.50

Charros Beans

$4.99

2 Eggs

$2.50

6 Shrimp

$8.99

12 Shrimp

$15.99

El Toro Favorites

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce served with a guacamole salad

Enchiladas Supremas

$9.99

Four rolled corn tortillas (one of each beef, chicken, cheese and bean) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

Three shrimp enchiladas with tomatoes and onions served with rice and beans

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with sautéed spinach and served with rice and pico de gallo

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Four rolled corn tortillas filled with cheese and covered with chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno cheese sauce.

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken breast fried or grilled served over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Chicken breast fried or grilled served over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Cheese Quesedilla

$7.99

Gringa Toro Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Gringa Toro Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Gringa Toro - Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99

Gringa Toro Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled Mixed Salad

$11.99

Flautas De Pollo

$10.99

Flautas De Carne

$10.99

Nachos Toro

$12.99

Chimichangas Bean

$10.99

Chimichangas Beef

$10.99

Chimichangas Fajita Chicken

$12.49

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Chimichangas Shrimp

$13.49

Chimichangas Steak

$12.49

EL Torito Chicken

$11.99

EL Torito Steak

$11.99

El Torito Shrimp

$13.99

Add Grilled onion, peppers and tomatoes

$1.50

EL Torito Jalisco

$13.99

Beef Taco Salad

$8.99

Chicken Shredded taco salad

$8.99

Authentic Platos

Chile Verde

$13.99

Pork tips cooked in green sauce and served with rice and beans.

Pollo Mexicano

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers and tomatoes served with rice and beans

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered in jalapeno cheese sauce

Menudo

$15.99

Mexican authentic soup

Caldo Res

$16.99

Mexican authentic soup

Grilled Alambres

$16.99

Grilled steak and chicken with bacon, bell peppers and onions, all covered with melted cheese

Grilled Alambres w Shrimp

$19.99

Grilled shrimp with bacon, bell peppers and onions, all covered with melted cheese

Chicken Milanesa

$13.99

Mexican style country fried chicken served with rice, beans and salad

Steak Milanesa

$13.99

Mexican style country fried steak or steak served with rice, beans and salad

Tacos Gobernador De Arrachera

$13.99

Tacos Gobernador De Camaron

$13.99

3 warm tortillas are filled with a combination of shrimps, guacamole, onions, tomatoes

Mexi Tortas Steak

$8.99

Mexi Tortas Chicken

$8.99

Mexi Tortas ham

$8.99

Mexi Tortas Al Pastor

$8.99

Mexi Tortas Cheese

$8.99

Red Chili Colorado

$13.99

Green Chili Colorado

$13.99

Burritos

Burrito Special

$10.99

One beef burrito with cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

A large flour burrito stuffed slow cooked shredded pork and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce. tomatoes and avocado slices.

Fajita Burrito De Camaron

$12.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed fajita style with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions than covered in our jalapeno cheese sauce

Burrito El Toro

$12.99

Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo filled with choice refried beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo. All topped with red and jalapeno cheese sauce.

Burrito Autentico - Steak

$10.99

Burrito Autentico - Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Autentico - Al Pastor

$10.99

Burrito Autentico - Carnitas

$10.99

Burrito Al Carbon - Steak

$10.99

Burrito Al Carbon - Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Guadalajara - Ground Beef

$9.99

Burrito Guadalajara - Shredded Chciken

$9.99

Fajita Burrito - Steak

$11.99

Fajita Burrito - Chicken

$11.99

Fajita Burrito - Mixed

$11.99

Fajita Burrito De Camaron

$12.99

Seafood Dinners

Grilled Shrimp El Toro

$13.99

A large poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp and topped with our jalapeno cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and vegetables

Coctel De Cameron

$16.99

Ten large steamed shrimp served cold in our "Mexican Gazpacho" chopped avocados, pico de gallo and served with saltine crackers

Coctel Mixto

$19.99

Our Cocotel de Cameron with octopus added.

Camerones Rancheros

$16.49

Ten large shrimp cooked with red chili sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Camarones Fiesta

$18.99

Ten jumbo shrimp deep fried than wrapped with bacon and topped with cheese. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Sopa De Mariscos

$29.99

A traditional Mexican soup with fish, shrimp, oyster, octopus, scallop, crab legs and vegetables.

Caldo De Cameron

$18.99

Our special shrimp soup.

Agualiches

$17.99

Butterflied shrimp cooked in lime juice and red or green chili sauce.

Pulpo A Las Brasas

$29.99

Grilled octopus served with white Mexican rice.

Pulpo Enamorado Con Camarones A La Diabla

$25.99

Octopus or shrimp and onion cooked in butter and red chilis. Served with a side of white rice and garnished.

Camorones A La Hawaiana

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked with pineapple ham and cheese. Served with white rice and garnished.

Filete Perla

$24.99

Filete Relleno

$23.99

Tostadas De Ceviche

$6.99

Molecajete Mariscos

$29.99

Camarones Diabla

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.99

Shrimp Ceviche with Octopus

$21.98

Half - 6 Oysters

$16.99

Full - 12 Oysters

$29.99

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Fish Filet

$14.99

Plate - Camarones Cucarachos

$20.99

Botana - Camarones Cucarachos

$23.99

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Fish tacos

$10.99
For 1 - Mariscada Especial

For 1 - Mariscada Especial

$24.99

Very Tasty

For 2 - Mariscada Especial

For 2 - Mariscada Especial

$40.99

Tasty Shrimp

Veracruzano - Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Diabla - Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Al Mojo de Ajo - Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Flame Grilled Steaks

Al Carbon Taco

$15.99

Three char-grilled steak tacos with charro beans and a sincronizada quesadilla.

12 Oz T-Bone

$19.99

A seasoned 12 oz. T-bone steak grilled to perfection.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Thin sliced steak grilled to perfection.

10 Oz Arracher Steak

$17.99

A grilled 10 oz. skirt steak in our special marinade.

Ribeye El Toro

$29.99

Our 16 oz. ribeye listed above with shrimp.

Regular - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye

$26.99

Tampiqueno - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye

$26.99

Mexicano - 16 Oz Bone In Ribeye

$26.99

Toro's Sizzling Fajitas

Your choice of meat grilled to perfection.

Grilled Steak Nachos Toro

$12.99

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Fajita Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos Toro

$12.99

Grilled Steak/Chicken Mixed Fajitas Nachos

$11.99

Mixed Fajita Chorizo Nachos Toro

$13.99

Steak Fajita Nachos Toro

$11.99

Mixed Fajita Nachos Toro

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Fajita Nachos Jalisco

$11.99

Gringa Toro Shrimp

$13.99

Fajita Steak Taco Salad

$10.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Mixed Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

El Toro Special - For One

$19.99

El Toro Special - For Two

$36.99

Veggie Fajitas - For One

$10.99

Veggie Fajitas - For Two

$20.99

Steak Fajitas - For One

$16.99

Steak Fajitas - For Two

$25.99

Chicken Fajitas - For One

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas - For Two

$25.99

Shrimp Fajitas - For One

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas - For Two

$27.99

Jalisco Fajitas - For One

$18.99

Jalisco Fajitas - For Two

$28.99

Mixed Steak/Chicken Fajitas - For One

$16.99

Mixed Steak/Chicken Fajitas - For Two

$24.99

Off the Grill

Your choice of grilled meat with onions, tomatoes and green bell peppers topped with unique sauces.

Molcajete El Toro

$23.99

Molcajete Al Pastor

$19.99

Molcajete

$21.99

Molecajete Mariscos

$29.99

Molcajete Lengua

$24.99

Pollo Al Carbon

$12.99

Pollo Monterrey

$13.99

Parillada Toro - For One

$21.99

Parillada Toro - For Two

$38.99

Parrillada Mar Y Terra - For One

$24.99

Parrillada Mar Y Terra - For Two

$41.99

Lunch Specials

Flautas De Pollo

$8.99

Carnitas

$9.99

Chile Colorado

$9.99

Pollo Loco

$9.99

Burrito Mexicano

$8.99

Grilled Alambres

$9.99

Flautas De Carne

$8.99

Grilled Alambres with Shrimp

$12.99

Chilaquiles Caseros

$10.99

Chilaquiles Caseros w Shrimp

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Fajitas

$9.99

Steak Fajitas

$9.99

Mixed Fajitas

$9.99

Gringa Toro - Al Pastor

$8.99

Gringa Toro - Chicken

$8.99

Gringa Toro - Steak

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad - Grilled

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad - Fried

$8.99

Steak - Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Chicken - Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Mixed -Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Fajita Quesadilla - Mixed

$8.49

Fajita Quesadilla - Chicken

$8.49

Fajita Quesadilla - Steak

$8.49

Fajita Quesadilla - Al Pastor

$8.49

Extra Meat

$3.50

Chimichanga - Steak

$8.99

Chimichanga - Spicy Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Chimichanga- Ground Beef

$8.99

Chimichanga- Grilled Chicken

$8.99

El Torito - Grilled Chicken

$9.99

El Torito - Steak

$9.99

El Torito -With Grilled chicken with Grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers

$11.49

El Torito -With Grilled Steak onions, tomatoes and peppers

$11.49

El Torito- Add shrimp

$12.99

Burrito Especial Chicken

$7.49

Burrito Especial Ground Beef

$7.49

Fajita Taco Salad-Steak

$8.99

Fajita Taco Salad-Chicken

$8.99

Fajita Taco Salad- Mixed

$8.99

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$7.99

Taco Salad Spicy Chicken

$7.99

Enchiladas Supremas -beef chicken bean and cheese

$8.99

Burrito Guadalajara Ground Beef

$7.99

Burrito Guadalajara Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales- Bean

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales-Beef

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales-Cheese

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales- Spinach

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales-Chicken `

$7.99

Express Lunches

Tamal Rice And Bean

$6.99

Chile Relleno Rice and Bean

$6.99

Tostada, Rice & Beans

$6.99

Chalupa, Rice & Beans

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$8.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$8.99

Taco - Ground Beef

$6.99

Taco - Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Enchilada - Beef

$6.99

Enchilada - Chicken

$6.99

Enchilada - Cheese

$6.99

Over Easy - Huevos Al Gusto

$8.99

Scrambled - Huevos Al Gusto

$8.99

El Toro Lunch Combos

Chile Relleno

$7.99

Burrito

$7.99

Bean Burrito

$7.99
Quesdailla

Quesdailla

$7.99

One of our favorites

Chile Relleno - Taco

$7.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Torito Loco

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Chicken - Hard Taco, Rice and Beans

$6.99

Beef - Hard Taco, Rice and Beans

$6.99

Chicken-Soft Taco Rice and Beans

$6.99

Beef-Soft Taco Rice and Beans

$6.99

Make Your Own Combos

Make your own combo 1

$7.99

Make your own combo 2

$8.99

Make your own combo 3

$10.99

Desserts

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros w Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Sopapilla No Ice Cream

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

TOGO Charge $1.00

$1.00 TOGO Per order Charge

$1.00

TOGO Extra Chips and Salsa

TOGO small chips and salsa

$2.50

TOGO Large chips an salsa

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59+

Unsweet Tea

$2.59+

Mexican coke

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$2.59+

Soft drinks

$2.59+

Soda Michelada

$6.99

Clamato juice, lime juice and spices

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Melon

$3.50

Pina

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Refill

$1.00

Margaritas

Organic Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00+

Island Margarita

$7.99+

Sangrita

$7.99+

Daiquiris

$7.99

Coladas

$7.99

12 Oz HM

$5.25

Large HM

$10.75

Pitcher HM

$20.99

$3.99 HM Special

$3.99

1.99 HM Special

$1.99

2 for 1 HM Special

$5.25

12 Oz

$7.95

Large

$12.95

Pitcher

$25.99

Strawberry

$6.99+

Peach

$6.99+

Mango

$6.99+

Strawberry

$7.49

Mango

$7.49

Peach

$7.49

Pineapple

$7.49

Specialty Drinks

Cantarito

$10.99

Margarona Toro

$12.75

Michelada

$9.99

El Toro Mojito

$5.99+

Bloody Mary

$5.99+

Long Island Ice Tea

$5.99+

Vampiro

$5.99+

Mai Thai

$5.99+

White Russian

$5.99+

Hurricane

$5.99+

Sex on the Beach

$5.99+

Cantarito Toro

$18.99

Wines

White Zinfandel

$5.25

Charblis

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Burgundy

$5.25

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.25

Pino Girio

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$5.25

Chablis

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Burgundy

$5.25

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.25

Coconut Water

Regular

$4.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.49+

Modelo Especial

$2.49+

Miller Light

$2.49+

Michelob Ultra

$2.49+

Dos Equis Amber

$2.49+

Modelo Negro

$2.49+

Tecate

$2.49+

Pacifico

$2.49+

Dos Equis Lager

$2.49+

Paloma

$5.99+

Import Beer

Corona Extra

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Tecate

$3.75

Modelo Especial Bottle

$3.75

Modelo Negro

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Dos Equis Lager

$3.75

Carta Blanca

$3.75

Pacifico

$3.75

Bohemia

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Superior

$3.75

Corona Familiar

$3.75+

Modelo Especial Can

$3.49

Presidente

$3.75

Victoria

$3.75

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Liquor Shot

El Toro Gold

$5.00

Copas

$9.99+

Jack Daniel

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Crowne

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00

Buchanan

$15.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Avion

$9.99+

Corralejo

$9.99+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Cincoro

$20.00+

Tres Generaciones

$10.00+

Goza

$7.00+

Altos

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo

$10.00+

Santo

$10.00+

Casamigos

$15.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

1800

$10.00+

Espolon

$12.00+

Hornitos

$12.00+

Del Maguey

$10.00

Deleon

$15.00+

Titos

$10.00

Skyy

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Pueblo

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker

$20.00+

Cruzan

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Herradura

$15.00

7 Leguas

$20.00

Commonwell

$7.00+

Cabo Wabo

$10.00+

Patron

$15.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.99

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1006 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Gallery
El Toro Mexican Restaurant image
El Toro Mexican Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Two J's Grille
orange star4.5 • 200
3242 memorial blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Munch Murfreesboro
orange star4.1 • 80
810 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Murfreesboro East
orange starNo Reviews
129 MTCS Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Single Tree BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
906 Ridgely Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Xingha Sab Bor Lao Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
120 Eleanor Way Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro

The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001510 - Medical Center Parkway
orange star4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Parthenon Grille
orange star4.0 • 505
1962 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Sauce - Murfreesboro
orange star4.5 • 416
2858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murfreesboro
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston