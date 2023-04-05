Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

El Toro Barbacoa

274 Reviews

$$

14 Blue Rock Road

Millersville, PA 17551

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Burrito
Salsa & Chips

Salsa, Dips & Nachos

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$6.50

Bottomless Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde served with House made Tortilla Chips

Guacamole And Chips

Guacamole And Chips

$10.25

Traditional style Guacamole with Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro served with our House made Tortilla Chips

Taco Dip

$9.25

Hot Cheese Dip with Season Beef served with our House made Tortilla Chips

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$9.25
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.00Out of stock

4 Whole Crispy Smoked Wings (8 pieces) in either Korean BBQ, Buffalo, Dry Rubbed or Honey BBQ served with Cilantro Ranch Dipping Sauce

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$12.50

Nachos with Queso Mixto, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños and Cilantro

Nachos Mexicana

Nachos Mexicana

$14.50

Queso mixto, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños and cilantro with choice of chipotle chicken or Mexican chorizo

Nachos Barbacoa

Nachos Barbacoa

$16.50

Queso mixto, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños and cilantro with choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket

Chips

$2.00

El Toro Quesadilla

$14.00

chicken tinga, queso mixto, and pico de gallo. served with cilantro ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortillas and Queso Mixto. Served with Cilantro Ranch

Side Queso Dip

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

One pound soy chorizo

$16.00Out of stock

Delivery fee

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.25

Smokey guajillo chilli broth, cilantro, fresh squeezed lime, crema, queso fresco, chicken and crispy tortilla strips

El Toro Chopped Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, beans, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco with choice of Cilantro Ranch or Chili-Lime Vinaigrette Choice of Chipotle Chicken, Barbacoa Beef, Carnitas, BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken *Plant Based Options - Hickory Smoked Tofu or Soy Chorizo

BBQ

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.50+

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$12.50+
Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$14.50+

1/2 Chicken

$12.50Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

1/2lb Pulled Pork Platter

$17.50

Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1/2lb BBQ Pulled Chicken Platter

$18.50

Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1/2lb Sliced Brisket Platter

$21.50

Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1/2 Chicken Platter

$17.50Out of stock

Each Platter comes with 1/2 Chicken, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

Wing Platter

$18.00Out of stock

The wing platter comes with 4 whole chicken wings with choice of wing sauce, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1lb Pork Platter

$28.50

Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1lb Sliced Brisket Platter

$34.50

Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

1lb BBQ Pulled Chicken Platter

$29.50

Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.

Sandwiches And Entrees

Pork Smokehouse Mac and Cheese

Pork Smokehouse Mac and Cheese

$16.00

4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions

Chicken Smokehouse Mac and Cheese

$16.00

4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions

Brisket Smokehouse Mac and Cheese

$20.00

4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions

Brisket Cheesesteak

$15.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries

BBQ Quesadilla Brisket

$15.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket, Queso Mixto, caramelized onions served with a Horseradish dipping sauce

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Queso Mixto, caramelized onions served with a Horseradish dipping sauce

South Philly Cowboy

South Philly Cowboy

$16.00Out of stock

House smoked brisket, garlic pepperoncini spread, herb roasted tomatoes, sharp provolone cheese, served on a long seeded roll, served with hand cut fries

Smoked Cuban Sandwich

Smoked Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Pork Smashburger

$14.00Out of stock

Black angus patty, cooper sharp cheese sauce, pulled pork, bbq sauce. Served with our seasoned fries.

Bbq brisket smashburger

$14.00Out of stock

Black angus patty, cooper sharp cheese sauce, hickory smoked brisked,bbq sauce. Served with our seasoned fries.

Queso Smashburger

$12.00Out of stock

Black angus patty, Queso cheese sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, and crispy onions. Served with our seasoned fries.

Tacos, Burritos & Bowls

Chicken Tacos

$15.50

Chipotle Braised Chicken with Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Queso Fresco. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans

Barbacoa Beef Tacos

$16.50

Beef Brisket, Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves and Spices topped with Scallion Aioli and Pico de Gallo. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans

Carnitas Pork Tacos

Carnitas Pork Tacos

$15.50

Citrus Braised Pork with Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$18.50

A tasting of All 3 of our Signature Tacos.All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans

Burrito

Burrito

$13.25

Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken. Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.25

Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce in a bowl. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, chorizo, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken.Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo

Add Single Taco

$3.25

Veggie Tacos

$16.50

Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Fire Roasted Poblano Peppers and Onions, topped with Garlic-Citrus Mojo and Fresh Cilantro. Served with Corn Tortillas, Choice of Salsa, Guacamole, and Rice & Beans.

Meatless Options!

Burrito Bowl with Soy Chorizo

$16.25

Soy Chorizo,Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce

Burrito Bowl with BBQ Smoked Tofu

$16.25

BBQ smoked tofu, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce

Seasonal Veggie Tacos

$16.50

Cast Iron Seared Portobello and Cremini Mushrooms with Fire Roasted Pepper and Onions finished with a Citrus-Garlic Mojo and Cilantro served with warm Corn Tortillas choice of Salsa Verde or Roja, Guacamole and a side of Rice and Beans

Burrito with Soy Chorizo

$16.25

Soy Chorizo,Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Burrito with BBQ Smoked Tofu

$16.25

BBQ Smoked Tofu, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Seasonal Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

seasonal veggies, queso mixto, pico de gallo, served with a side of cilantro ranch

Smokehouse Mac and Cheese with BBQ Smoked Tofu

$16.00

Our 4-Cheese Mac and Cheese Topped with our Signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch, Crispy Onion and BBQ Smoked Tofu.

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Burnt End Baked Beans

$4.00+

Mac + Cheese

$4.00+

Brocolli Salad

$4.00+

Corn Bread

$1.25

Rice + Beans

$4.00+

Fries

$4.00

Add Avocado

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.00

Bbq Tofu

$5.00

Side Queso Dip

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kid's Beef Taco

$7.00

Kid's Carnitas Taco

$7.00

Family Style Dining

BBQ #1

$69.00Out of stock

2Lbs. Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread

BBQ #2 w/ Chicken

$69.00Out of stock

1Lbs. Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket 1 Whole, Slow Smoked Chicken BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread

BBQ Pork Sandwich Kit for 4

$44.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side

Rotisserie Smoked Chicken Dinner

$42.00Out of stock

1 Whole, Slow Smoked Chicken BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread

DIY Taco Bar

$50.00

Choice of 2 Meats from Chicken Tinga, Barbacoa Beef or Carnitas. 12 Warm Corn Tortillas. All the toppings and garnishes to accompany your selection of meat, including guacamole, Large Rice and Beans, and an order of warm Tortilla Chips with Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde

BBQ Pork Sandwich Kit for 6

$68.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side

Brisket Sandwich Kit

Out of stock

Hickory Smoked Chopped Brisket Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side

Happy Hour Package

$35.00

Nacho Party Kit

$30.00

Your Choice of Meat: Chicken Tinga, Chorizo Sausage, BBQ Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket Tray of Tortilla Chips Mixto Cheese Black Beans Sour Cream Pickled Jalapeños Pico de Gallo You can assemble the nachos right onto the tray, bake in the oven and garnish with the toppings provided!

Double Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$75.00Out of stock

Lunch (Wed.-Fri. 11am-2pm)

Brisket Lunch Plate

$15.00

Lunch Carnitas Taco Combo

$10.00

Citrus-braised pork with salsa verde, pickled red onions and cilantro on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans

1\2 Brisket Cheesesteak

$9.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries

1\2 Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries

Pulled Pork Lunch Plate

$15.00

Lunch Barbacoa Beef Taco Combo

$10.00

Tender beef, slow-roasted in banana leaves with cilantro-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans

Brisket Cheesesteak

$15.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries

Smoked Cuban Sandwich

Smoked Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries

BBQ Lunch Chicken Plate

$15.00

Lunch Chicken Taco Combo

$10.00

Chipotle-braised chicken with pickled onions, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado crema on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans.

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket Sandwich topped with our creamy coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. served with our seasoned fries

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with our creamy coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. served with our seasoned fries

1/2 BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$9.00

1/2 BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$16.00

Taco Sampler

$19.00

El Toro Quesadilla

$15.00

1/2 El Toro Quesadilla

$9.00

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mimosa

Mimosa pitcher

$34.00

Mimosa for 2

$14.00

Pitcher Of Fresh OJ

$15.00

Jarritos Soda's

Pineapple

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mandarin

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tamarind

$2.50Out of stock

Lime

$2.50

Topo Chio Sparkling Water

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.50

Cocktail Mixer

Pineapple Mixer

$16.00

Lime Mixer

$16.00

Mango Mixer

$16.00Out of stock

Brunch

Ranchero

$12.00

Smokehouse Breakfast Skillet

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

BBQ Hash

$14.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

The Classic

$10.00

French Toast Breakfast

$12.00

Just French Toast

$6.00

Brunch Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kid's Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs and Cheese served with Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$3.50

2 pieces of Toast

$2.00

Pick a Package

Brisket for 4-6 people

$54.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Brisket for 8-10 people

$90.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Pulled Pork for 4-6

$50.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Pulled Pork for 8-10

$83.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Whole Rotisserie Chicken for 2-3 peopl

$24.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Whole Smoked Brisket

$150.00Out of stock

*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces

Signature A La Carte Sides for 4-6 people

$20.00Out of stock

Signature A La Carte Sides for 8-10 People

$35.00Out of stock

Honey Butter Cornbread 8 pieces

$10.00Out of stock

Honey Butter Cornbread 12 Pieces

$15.00Out of stock

Burrito Bowl Bar

$160.00Out of stock

Serves 10+ • Choice of 2 Signature Burrito fillings: Chicken Tinga, Barbacoa Beef or Citrus Carnitas • Steamed White Rice • Braised Black Beans • Avocado Crema • Pico de Gallo • Shredded Romaine Lettuce • Queso Fresco • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.

Slow Smoked BBQ Taco Package for 4-6 People

$100.00Out of stock

Choice of Two Meats.• Choose from Slow Smoked Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. • Flour or Corn Tortillas • Pico de Gallo • Limes • Pickled Onions • Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde • Rice and Beans • Makes enough for 3 tacos/ person with toppings and side of Rice & Beans • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.

Slow Smoked BBQ Taco Package for 8-10 people

$170.00Out of stock

Choice of Two Meats• Choose from Slow Smoked Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. • Flour or Corn Tortillas • Pico de Gallo • Limes • Pickled Onions • Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde • Rice and Beans • Makes enough for 3 tacos/ person with toppings and side of Rice & Beans • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.

Whole Side of Wild Caught Cedar Plank Salmon

$100.00Out of stock

• Whole Side of Wild Caught Smokey Cedar Plank Salmon with Garlic-Lemon Aioli serves 4-6: (Minimum of 48 hours notice to order) $100

Chafing Dishes

$12.00Out of stock

Salsa Chips And Guac For 10 Guests

Out of stock

Burrito Bowl For Danielle Harvey

$14.00Out of stock

Brioche Rolls 80

$98.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, PA 17551

Directions

Gallery
El Toro Barbacoa image
El Toro Barbacoa image

