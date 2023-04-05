El Toro Barbacoa

Slow Smoked BBQ Taco Package for 4-6 People

$100.00 Out of stock

Choice of Two Meats.• Choose from Slow Smoked Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. • Flour or Corn Tortillas • Pico de Gallo • Limes • Pickled Onions • Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde • Rice and Beans • Makes enough for 3 tacos/ person with toppings and side of Rice & Beans • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.