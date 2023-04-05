- Home
El Toro Barbacoa
274 Reviews
$$
14 Blue Rock Road
Millersville, PA 17551
Popular Items
Salsa, Dips & Nachos
Salsa & Chips
Bottomless Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde served with House made Tortilla Chips
Guacamole And Chips
Traditional style Guacamole with Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro served with our House made Tortilla Chips
Taco Dip
Hot Cheese Dip with Season Beef served with our House made Tortilla Chips
Queso Dip
Smoked Wings
4 Whole Crispy Smoked Wings (8 pieces) in either Korean BBQ, Buffalo, Dry Rubbed or Honey BBQ served with Cilantro Ranch Dipping Sauce
Classic Nachos
Nachos with Queso Mixto, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños and Cilantro
Nachos Mexicana
Queso mixto, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños and cilantro with choice of chipotle chicken or Mexican chorizo
Nachos Barbacoa
Queso mixto, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños and cilantro with choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket
Chips
El Toro Quesadilla
chicken tinga, queso mixto, and pico de gallo. served with cilantro ranch
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas and Queso Mixto. Served with Cilantro Ranch
Side Queso Dip
Side Guacamole
One pound soy chorizo
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Smokey guajillo chilli broth, cilantro, fresh squeezed lime, crema, queso fresco, chicken and crispy tortilla strips
El Toro Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, beans, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco with choice of Cilantro Ranch or Chili-Lime Vinaigrette Choice of Chipotle Chicken, Barbacoa Beef, Carnitas, BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken *Plant Based Options - Hickory Smoked Tofu or Soy Chorizo
BBQ
Pulled Pork
BBQ Pulled Chicken
Sliced Brisket
1/2 Chicken
Whole Chicken
1/2lb Pulled Pork Platter
Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1/2lb BBQ Pulled Chicken Platter
Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1/2lb Sliced Brisket Platter
Each Platter comes with 1/2lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1/2 Chicken Platter
Each Platter comes with 1/2 Chicken, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
Wing Platter
The wing platter comes with 4 whole chicken wings with choice of wing sauce, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1lb Pork Platter
Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1lb Sliced Brisket Platter
Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
1lb BBQ Pulled Chicken Platter
Each Platter comes with 1lb of meat, coleslaw, honey butter cornbread, and choice of one side.
Sandwiches And Entrees
Pork Smokehouse Mac and Cheese
4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions
Chicken Smokehouse Mac and Cheese
4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions
Brisket Smokehouse Mac and Cheese
4-Cheese Mac and Cheese topped with our signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch and Crispy Onions
Brisket Cheesesteak
Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries
BBQ Quesadilla Brisket
Hickory Smoked Brisket, Queso Mixto, caramelized onions served with a Horseradish dipping sauce
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
BBQ Pulled Pork, Queso Mixto, caramelized onions served with a Horseradish dipping sauce
South Philly Cowboy
House smoked brisket, garlic pepperoncini spread, herb roasted tomatoes, sharp provolone cheese, served on a long seeded roll, served with hand cut fries
Smoked Cuban Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pork Smashburger
Black angus patty, cooper sharp cheese sauce, pulled pork, bbq sauce. Served with our seasoned fries.
Bbq brisket smashburger
Black angus patty, cooper sharp cheese sauce, hickory smoked brisked,bbq sauce. Served with our seasoned fries.
Queso Smashburger
Black angus patty, Queso cheese sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, and crispy onions. Served with our seasoned fries.
Tacos, Burritos & Bowls
Chicken Tacos
Chipotle Braised Chicken with Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Queso Fresco. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Barbacoa Beef Tacos
Beef Brisket, Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves and Spices topped with Scallion Aioli and Pico de Gallo. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Carnitas Pork Tacos
Citrus Braised Pork with Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro. All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Taco Sampler
A tasting of All 3 of our Signature Tacos.All Tacos are served with warm Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Salsa Roja or Verde and a side of Rice and Beans
Burrito
Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken. Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo
Burrito Bowl
Rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and lettuce in a bowl. Choice of chipotle chicken, carnitas, barbacoa beef, chorizo, pulled pork or BBQ pulled chicken.Plant based options- hickory smoked tofu or soy chorizo
Add Single Taco
Veggie Tacos
Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Fire Roasted Poblano Peppers and Onions, topped with Garlic-Citrus Mojo and Fresh Cilantro. Served with Corn Tortillas, Choice of Salsa, Guacamole, and Rice & Beans.
Meatless Options!
Burrito Bowl with Soy Chorizo
Soy Chorizo,Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce
Burrito Bowl with BBQ Smoked Tofu
BBQ smoked tofu, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce
Seasonal Veggie Tacos
Cast Iron Seared Portobello and Cremini Mushrooms with Fire Roasted Pepper and Onions finished with a Citrus-Garlic Mojo and Cilantro served with warm Corn Tortillas choice of Salsa Verde or Roja, Guacamole and a side of Rice and Beans
Burrito with Soy Chorizo
Soy Chorizo,Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Burrito with BBQ Smoked Tofu
BBQ Smoked Tofu, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, and Lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Seasonal Veggie Quesadilla
seasonal veggies, queso mixto, pico de gallo, served with a side of cilantro ranch
Smokehouse Mac and Cheese with BBQ Smoked Tofu
Our 4-Cheese Mac and Cheese Topped with our Signature BBQ Sauce, House Ranch, Crispy Onion and BBQ Smoked Tofu.
Sides
Kids Menu
Family Style Dining
BBQ #1
2Lbs. Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread
BBQ #2 w/ Chicken
1Lbs. Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket 1 Whole, Slow Smoked Chicken BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread
BBQ Pork Sandwich Kit for 4
BBQ Pulled Pork Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side
Rotisserie Smoked Chicken Dinner
1 Whole, Slow Smoked Chicken BBQ Sauce 2 Medium Sides 4 pieces of Honey Butter Corn Bread
DIY Taco Bar
Choice of 2 Meats from Chicken Tinga, Barbacoa Beef or Carnitas. 12 Warm Corn Tortillas. All the toppings and garnishes to accompany your selection of meat, including guacamole, Large Rice and Beans, and an order of warm Tortilla Chips with Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde
BBQ Pork Sandwich Kit for 6
BBQ Pulled Pork Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side
Brisket Sandwich Kit
Hickory Smoked Chopped Brisket Brioche Buns Signature El Toro BBQ Sauce Cole Slaw Choice of additional Side
Happy Hour Package
Nacho Party Kit
Your Choice of Meat: Chicken Tinga, Chorizo Sausage, BBQ Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket Tray of Tortilla Chips Mixto Cheese Black Beans Sour Cream Pickled Jalapeños Pico de Gallo You can assemble the nachos right onto the tray, bake in the oven and garnish with the toppings provided!
Double Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
Lunch (Wed.-Fri. 11am-2pm)
Brisket Lunch Plate
Lunch Carnitas Taco Combo
Citrus-braised pork with salsa verde, pickled red onions and cilantro on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans
1\2 Brisket Cheesesteak
Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries
1\2 Cuban Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries
Pulled Pork Lunch Plate
Lunch Barbacoa Beef Taco Combo
Tender beef, slow-roasted in banana leaves with cilantro-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans
Brisket Cheesesteak
Hickory Smoked Brisket topped with House Made Cooper Sharp Cheese Sauce and Fried Onions on a Long Seeded Roll served with a side of our fresh Hand Cut Fries
Smoked Cuban Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork, Mojo Roasted Ham, Mango-Mustard, Chili-Garlic Pickles and 3 Cheese Blend, press and toasted on a Long Roll. Served with Seasoned Fries
BBQ Lunch Chicken Plate
Lunch Chicken Taco Combo
Chipotle-braised chicken with pickled onions, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado crema on two warm corn tortillas served with a side of Rice and Beans.
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Hickory Smoked Brisket Sandwich topped with our creamy coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. served with our seasoned fries
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with our creamy coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. served with our seasoned fries
1/2 BBQ Pork Quesadilla
1/2 BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Taco Sampler
El Toro Quesadilla
1/2 El Toro Quesadilla
1/2 Cheese Quesadilla
Soda
Jarritos Soda's
Brunch
Ranchero
Smokehouse Breakfast Skillet
Chilaquiles
BBQ Hash
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
The Classic
French Toast Breakfast
Just French Toast
Brunch Quesadilla
Kids Scrambled Eggs
Kids French Toast
Kid's Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Kid's Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled Eggs and Cheese served with Home Fries
Home Fries
Bacon
2 pieces of Toast
Pick a Package
Brisket for 4-6 people
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Brisket for 8-10 people
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Pulled Pork for 4-6
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Pulled Pork for 8-10
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Whole Rotisserie Chicken for 2-3 peopl
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Whole Smoked Brisket
*All BBQ Meats Come with our Signature BBQ or Honey-Dijon Sauces
Signature A La Carte Sides for 4-6 people
Signature A La Carte Sides for 8-10 People
Honey Butter Cornbread 8 pieces
Honey Butter Cornbread 12 Pieces
Burrito Bowl Bar
Serves 10+ • Choice of 2 Signature Burrito fillings: Chicken Tinga, Barbacoa Beef or Citrus Carnitas • Steamed White Rice • Braised Black Beans • Avocado Crema • Pico de Gallo • Shredded Romaine Lettuce • Queso Fresco • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.
Slow Smoked BBQ Taco Package for 4-6 People
Choice of Two Meats.• Choose from Slow Smoked Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. • Flour or Corn Tortillas • Pico de Gallo • Limes • Pickled Onions • Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde • Rice and Beans • Makes enough for 3 tacos/ person with toppings and side of Rice & Beans • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.
Slow Smoked BBQ Taco Package for 8-10 people
Choice of Two Meats• Choose from Slow Smoked Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Pulled Chicken. • Flour or Corn Tortillas • Pico de Gallo • Limes • Pickled Onions • Choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde • Rice and Beans • Makes enough for 3 tacos/ person with toppings and side of Rice & Beans • Additional a la cart extras, such as Salsas, Guacamole and our House made Tortilla Chips are available by request.
Whole Side of Wild Caught Cedar Plank Salmon
• Whole Side of Wild Caught Smokey Cedar Plank Salmon with Garlic-Lemon Aioli serves 4-6: (Minimum of 48 hours notice to order) $100
Chafing Dishes
Salsa Chips And Guac For 10 Guests
Burrito Bowl For Danielle Harvey
Brioche Rolls 80
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, PA 17551