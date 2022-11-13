Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1009 Niagara Falls Blvd

Amherst, NY 14226

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Rice & Beans
Cheese Dip

APPETIZERS

El Paso Dip

$6.25

Bowl of beans topped with ground beef, cheese & pico de gallo.

Nachos

$7.50

Nachos with beef and cheese or chicken and cheese.

Fajita Nachos

$13.25

Steak or chicken with onions, tomatoes and peppers.Topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Nachos with beans, chicken and beef topped with cheese,lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Nachos with Beans

$6.25

Nachos with beans and cheese.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

2 chicken and 2 beef taquitos served with lettuce,tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Bean Dip

$5.99

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Bowl of cheese dip, Mexican sausage and jalapeños. Served with tortillas.

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Guacamole Azteca

$8.50

Diced avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions.

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Lettuce topped with guacamole and tomatoes.

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Lettuce topped with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Wings

$9.99

Quesadillas

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$6.99

16oz

Fish Soup

$8.25

16oz

Shrimp Soup

$8.25

16oz

A LA CARTE

Hard Taco (1)

$2.50

Hard Taco (3)

$6.99

Soft Taco (1)

$2.99

Soft Taco (3)

$8.75

Chalupas

$3.25+

Burrito

Tostada

$3.50+

Chile Relleno

$3.99+

Enchilada

Tamale

$3.99+

KIDS MENU

Kid Taco & Burrito

$5.75

Kid Taco Rice & Beans

$5.75

Kid Quesadilla,Fries & Taco

$6.50

Kid Corn Dog & Fries

$6.50

Kid Chicken Finger & Fries

$6.50

Kid Chicken Breast & Fries

$5.75

Kid Enchilada Rice & Beans

$5.75

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian #1

$9.99

1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada & 1 Chalupa

Vegetarian #2

$9.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchilada & Beans

Vegetarian #3

$9.99

1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Quesadilla & 1 Chalupa

Vegetarian #4

$9.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchilada & Rice

Vegetarian #5

$9.99

2 Spinach Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Vegetarian #6

$9.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Spinach Burrito & 1 Spinach Quesadilla

Vegetarian #7

$9.99

1 Potato Burrito, 1 Chalupa & Beans

Vegetarian #8

$9.99

1 Potato Burrito, 1 Spinach Enchilada & Rice

Vegetarian #9

$9.99

1 Bean Burrito, 1 Chile Relleno & Rice

Vegetarian #10

$9.99

1 Mushroom Quesadilla, 1 Bean Burrito & 1 Chalupa

SIDES

French Fries

$4.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$4.75

O/Rice

$2.99

O/Beans

$2.99

Tortillas(3)

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Chopped Onion

$1.50

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.50

Hot Salsa

$1.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Large Salsa

$5.99

16oz

Small Salsa

$1.50

4oz

Large Queso

$15.99

16oz

Large Guacamole

$15.99

16oz

Chips

$3.00

Mole Sauce

$3.99

4oz

Chile Toreados

$3.99

BURRITOS

Burrito Deluxe

$12.50

1 chicken with bean burrito and 1 beef with bean burrito topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Special La Casa

$11.99

2 burritos filled with beef barbacoa topped with cheese dip.

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.25

2 burritos filled with shredded beef and beans, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos Tapatios

$12.99

2 burritos filled with pork and grilled onions, topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and tomatillos sauce.

Jumbo Burrito

$13.75

Burrito filled with chicken or beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice and beans.

Primo Special

$13.99

Burrito filled with grilled chicken and chorizo, topped with cheese dip and burrito sauce, served with rice and beans.

Burrito San Jose

$13.99

Burrito filled with pork tips, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese, special brown sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans.

Burrito Azteca

$14.25

Burrito filled with shrimp, crab and onions, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice & beans.

Burrito Cancun

$13.99

Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak and grilled mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice & beans.

Burrito El Toro

$14.75

Burrito filled with shrimp, chicken, chorizo, onions, corn and jalapeños, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans,

Burrito Durango

$14.75

Burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans.

Cheese Steak Burrito

$13.99

Burrito filled with steak and onions, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.

Burrito Parrilla

$14.75

Burrito filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, onions, corn, tomatoes and jalapeño's, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Chicken Fajita (2)

$27.99

Steak Fajita

$15.99

Steak Fajita (2)

$27.99

Mixed Fajita

$15.99

Chicken and steak

Mixed Fajita (2)

$27.99

Chicken and steak

Fajita Vallarta

$16.75

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp

Fajita Vallarta (2)

$29.99

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp

House Fajita

$16.75

Chicken & Shrimp or Steak & Shrimp

House Fajita (2)

$29.99

Chicken & Shrimp or Steak & Shrimp

Shrimp Fajita

$17.50

Shrimp Fajita (2)

$31.99

Vegetarian Fajita

$14.25

Grilled vegetables with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms and zucchini

Vegetarian Fajita (2)

$24.99

Grilled vegetables with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms and zucchini

Parrillada Mexicana

$17.99

Carnitas, shrimp, chicken, beef, Mexican sausage, mushrooms, corn, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños

Parrillada Mexicana (2)

$32.99

Carnitas, shrimp, chicken, beef, Mexican sausage, mushrooms, corn, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños

Molcajete Mar

$18.99

Shrimp, fish, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers cooked in our chipotle sauce and topped with queso

Molcajete Tierra

$18.50

Steak Chicken, carnitas, Mexican sausage, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, cooked in our ranchero sauce and topped with queso.

Tres Amigos

$16.99

slice of rib-eye, chicken breast and shrimp topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce.

Piña Loca

$18.99

A half pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, bell peppers and cheese.

MARISCOS

Camaron Con Crema

$14.50

Shrimp cooked with white cream sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice and bean's

Camaroones A La Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado and onion's

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado and onions

Quesadilla De Camaron

$14.99

Quesadilla filled with cooked shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Camarones Al Chipotle

$14.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chimichangas De Camaron

$14.50

2 chimichangas filled with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with beans

Tilapia & Shrimp

$14.50

Grilled tilapia topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce, served with rice and cooked vegetables

Honey Chipotle Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with our special honey chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$14.50

3 shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese and verde sauce, served with guacamole salad and rice

Enchiladas De Cangrejo

$13.99

3 crab enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad and rice.

TACOS

Tacos De Carne Asada

$12.99

3 flour or corn tortillas with steak. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Pollo Asado

$12.99

3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled chicken. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Carnitas

$12.99

3 flour or corn tortillas with pork tips, Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Chorizo

$12.99

3 flour or corn tortillas with Mexican sausage. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Camaron

$13.75

3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled shrimp. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Pezcado

$13.75

3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled fish. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Tacos A La Diabla

$13.75

Tacos De Barbacoa

$12.99

3 flour or corn tortillas with beef barbacoa. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos De Pastor

$13.75

3 flour or corn tortillas with marinated pork. Topped with cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

El Toro Tacos

$13.75

3 flour or corn tortillas with steak, shrimp and chorizo or chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Topped with cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Mixed Taco

$15.99

PUERCO

Carnitas Dinner

$13.50

Pork tips with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

2 cheese enchiladas topped with pork tips that have been cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with guacamole salad.

Carnitas En Chile Verde

$13.99

Pork tips with onion cooked with green sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carnitas En Chile Colorado

$13.99

Pork tips with onion cooked with red sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carnitas Mexicanas

$13.99

Pork tips with cactus, onions and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chimichangas De Puerco

$13.50

2 chimichangas filled with pork tips and onions, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with beans.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$14.99

12" pork tip, onion and cheese quesadilla topped with queso and salsa verde. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Quesadilla De Pastor

$14.99

12" quesadilla filled with marinated pork and onion, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

COMBINATIONS

Combo #1

$12.99

1 Taco, 2 Enchiladas & Rice or Beans

Combo #2

$12.99

1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chalupa

Combo #3

$12.99

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chile Relleno

Combo #4

$12.99

1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, 1 Tostada

Combo #5

$12.99

2 Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

Combo #6

$12.99

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans

Combo #7

$12.99

1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans

Combo #8

$12.99

1 Enchilada, 1 Tamal, Rice & Beans

Combo #9

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Tostada and Rice

Combo #10

$12.99

2 Tacos, Rice & Beans

Combo #11

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Taco, 1 Enchilada

Combo #12

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Chile Relleno, Beans

Combo #13

$12.99

1 Tamal, 1 Burrito, 1 Taco

Combo #14

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Tamal, 1 Enchilada

Combo #15

$12.99

1 Tostada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa

Combo #16

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno

Combo #17

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans

Combo #18

$12.99

1 Tostada, 1 Enchilada and Beans

Combo #19

$12.99

1 Chile Relleno, 1 Burrito, 1 Taco

Combo #20

$12.99

1 Taco, 1 Burrito, 1 Chalupa

Combo #21

$12.99

1 Chile Relleno, 1 Tostada, 1 Taco

Combo #22

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Burrito, 1 Tamal

Combo #23

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

Combo #24

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno

Combo #25

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans

Combo #26

$12.99

1 Tostada, 1 Burrito, Beans

Combo #27

$12.99

1 Chalupa, 1 Tamal, 1 Chile Relleno

Combo #28

$12.99

1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chalupa

POLLO

Chicken Flautas

$11.25

3 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.

Pollo Adobe

$13.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions and cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans.

Pollo Con Crema

$13.25

Grilled chicken tips in our white cream sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo A La Parrilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated in house sauce, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and cheese sauce, served with cooked vegetables, rice and tortillas.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken tips cooked with vegetables and spicy chipotle sauce on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Pollo Poblano

$13.99

Grilled chicken tips cooked in mole poblano sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$13.25

Grilled chicken tips cooked in our honey chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican sausage and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes O Rojas

$13.50

3 chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce and cheese, served with rice and guacamole salad

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.75

Grilled chicken tips with bell pepper and onion on a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce.

Chimi De Pollo Asado

$13.99

2 Chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and beans.

ESPECIALIDADES

Special Dinner

$16.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.

Chimichangas

$12.50

2 flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.50

12” quesadilla filled with chicken fajitas or beef fajita, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Special Texas

$11.99

1 chimichanga & 1 quesadilla both with chicken or shredded beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Special Yolandas

$13.50

3 chicken enchiladas served with guacamole salad and rice.

Grande Special

$16.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, rice and beans.

Guadalajara Special

$13.75

Nacho chips with chicken, beef, beans & rice topped with cheese sauce, 1 tamal, 1 chicken taquito, 1 beef taquito, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchilada Supreme

$12.99

1 chicken enchilada, 1 beef enchilada, 1 cheese enchilada and 1 bean enchilada all topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.50

1 quesadilla filled with chicken or beef served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice or beans

Mexican Chile Relleno

$13.50

2 chile relleno served with rice, beans and tortillas.

La Mexicana

$11.99

1 chicken burrito, 1 chicken enchilada served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with beans and chicken or beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Poblanos

$13.75

3 chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano sauce and sesame seeds, served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.50

Filled with grilled chicken or steak with tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

La Bandera

$13.50

1 chicken enchilada, 1 beef enchilada and 1 cheese enchilada all covered with green sauce, red sauce and cheese sauce served with rice and guacamole salad.

CARNE

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

12" Steak quesadilla with onion, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and crema salad.

Carne Asada

$17.25

Rib-eye steak topped with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$13.50

Steak tips with onions cooked in salsa ranchera, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$13.50

Steak tips with onions cooked in salsa verde, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Rib-eye steak topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

All American Steak

$16.75

Rib-eye steak served with fries and toss salad.

El Montrerry

$17.25

Rib-eye steak topped with mushrooms, onions, jalapeños and chorizo, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pancho Villa

$17.25

Rib-eye steak topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Special Azteca

$16.99

Rib-eye steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp

$17.25

Rib-eye steak topped with grilled shrimp and cheese, served with cooked vegetables, rice and tortillas.

Chimi De Steak

$13.99

2 chimichangas filled with steak, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and beans.

Cheese Burger

$8.99

With lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served with fries.

POSTRE

Flan

$5.99

Churros

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Xango

$6.99

Cheese cake chimichanga

Mexican Beer

XX- Amber

$5.00

XX- Lager

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Labatt Blue Light

$4.50

Molsen Golden

$4.50

Canadian Molsen

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$4.50

O'Doul's

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gringer Ale

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$3.99

Jarritos

Mango Jarritos

$3.99

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.99

Guava Jarritos

$3.99

Lime Jarritos

$3.99

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.99

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.99

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.99

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.99

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Sangria Senoral

$3.99

Mundet

$3.99

Mexican Sprite

$3.99

All Day Lunch Items

Speedy Gonzalez

$10.49

1 taco, 1 enchilada and choice of rice or beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.75

2 ranch-style eggs topped with Mexican sauce, served with rice. beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.75

Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.75

Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

L Taco Salad

$10.49

Crispy flour tortilla with chicken or beef, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

L Fajitas

$12.00

Tender sliced beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas.

L Pollo Con Crema

$11.49

Grilled chicken tips cooked in our white cream sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

L Carnitas

$11.49

Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

L Primo Special

$11.49

1 burrito with chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip and burrito sauce, served with rice and beans.

L Chicken Flautas

$10.75

2 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.

L Fajita Burrito

$11.49

Burrito filled with chicken or steak fajitas, topped with cheese sauce and brown sauce, served with rice and beans.

L Burrito Durango

$12.00

1 steak, chicken and shrimp burrito topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans.

L ACP

$11.49

Grilled chicken tips with bell peppers and onions on a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce.

Machaca

$11.25

Scrambled eggs with shredded beef, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

All Day Lunch Specials

Special Lunch #1

$10.75

1 chile relleno, 1 taco, quacamole salad and beans.

Special Lunch #2

$10.75

1 burrito, rice and beans

Special Lunch #3

$10.75

1 burrito, 1 taco and rice.

Special Lunch #4

$10.75

1 chile relleno, rice and beans.

Special Lunch #5

$10.49

1 enchilada, rice and beans.

Special Lunch #6

$11.00

1 chimichanga filled with beef or chicken, topped withvcheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice or beans.

Special Lunch #7

$11.25

1 chicken or ground beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and rice or beans

Special Lunch #8

$11.00

1 beef or chicken quesadilla, 1 taco and rice.

Special Lunch #9

$11.25

Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled onions, served with guacamole salad, rice and tortillas.

Special Lunch #10

$11.00

1 chicken and 1 cheese enchilada, served with crema salad and rice.

Special Lunch #11

$11.00

1 quesadilla with your choice of (chicken, beef, mushroom, spinach), served with crema salad and rice.

Special Lunch #12

$10.75

1 tamale served with rice and beans.

Special Lunch #13

$11.49

1 burrito filled with steak & grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice or beans.

Special Lunch #14

$12.00

1 chimichanga filled with fajita chicken or steak, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole, served with rice or beans.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Are YOU in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant? If so, then we are the perfect destination for you. We offer fantastic meals to our diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Our menu features a host of mouth-watering dishes and scratch made specials. We take pride in creating a memorable dining experience. Thank you for ordering directly only from this website and not through any third parties, this helps us keep our costs low so we can focus on quality ingredients and great service while growing our business. Try us out today, you will not be disappointed!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

