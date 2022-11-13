El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd
Amherst, NY 14226
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
El Paso Dip
Bowl of beans topped with ground beef, cheese & pico de gallo.
Nachos
Nachos with beef and cheese or chicken and cheese.
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken with onions, tomatoes and peppers.Topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with beans, chicken and beef topped with cheese,lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Nachos with Beans
Nachos with beans and cheese.
Taquitos Mexicanos
2 chicken and 2 beef taquitos served with lettuce,tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Bean Dip
Queso Fundido
Bowl of cheese dip, Mexican sausage and jalapeños. Served with tortillas.
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Azteca
Diced avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce topped with guacamole and tomatoes.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce topped with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Wings
Quesadillas
A LA CARTE
KIDS MENU
VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian #1
1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada & 1 Chalupa
Vegetarian #2
1 Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchilada & Beans
Vegetarian #3
1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Quesadilla & 1 Chalupa
Vegetarian #4
1 Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchilada & Rice
Vegetarian #5
2 Spinach Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Vegetarian #6
1 Chalupa, 1 Spinach Burrito & 1 Spinach Quesadilla
Vegetarian #7
1 Potato Burrito, 1 Chalupa & Beans
Vegetarian #8
1 Potato Burrito, 1 Spinach Enchilada & Rice
Vegetarian #9
1 Bean Burrito, 1 Chile Relleno & Rice
Vegetarian #10
1 Mushroom Quesadilla, 1 Bean Burrito & 1 Chalupa
SIDES
French Fries
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeno Peppers
Sliced Avocado
O/Rice
O/Beans
Tortillas(3)
Sour Cream
Chopped Onion
Chopped Tomatoes
Hot Salsa
Rice & Beans
Large Salsa
16oz
Small Salsa
4oz
Large Queso
16oz
Large Guacamole
16oz
Chips
Mole Sauce
4oz
Chile Toreados
BURRITOS
Burrito Deluxe
1 chicken with bean burrito and 1 beef with bean burrito topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Special La Casa
2 burritos filled with beef barbacoa topped with cheese dip.
Burritos Mexicanos
2 burritos filled with shredded beef and beans, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos Tapatios
2 burritos filled with pork and grilled onions, topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and tomatillos sauce.
Jumbo Burrito
Burrito filled with chicken or beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
Primo Special
Burrito filled with grilled chicken and chorizo, topped with cheese dip and burrito sauce, served with rice and beans.
Burrito San Jose
Burrito filled with pork tips, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese, special brown sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Azteca
Burrito filled with shrimp, crab and onions, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice & beans.
Burrito Cancun
Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak and grilled mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice & beans.
Burrito El Toro
Burrito filled with shrimp, chicken, chorizo, onions, corn and jalapeños, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans,
Burrito Durango
Burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans.
Cheese Steak Burrito
Burrito filled with steak and onions, topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Parrilla
Burrito filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, onions, corn, tomatoes and jalapeño's, topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita
Chicken Fajita (2)
Steak Fajita
Steak Fajita (2)
Mixed Fajita
Chicken and steak
Mixed Fajita (2)
Chicken and steak
Fajita Vallarta
Beef, Chicken & Shrimp
Fajita Vallarta (2)
Beef, Chicken & Shrimp
House Fajita
Chicken & Shrimp or Steak & Shrimp
House Fajita (2)
Chicken & Shrimp or Steak & Shrimp
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp Fajita (2)
Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled vegetables with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms and zucchini
Vegetarian Fajita (2)
Grilled vegetables with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms and zucchini
Parrillada Mexicana
Carnitas, shrimp, chicken, beef, Mexican sausage, mushrooms, corn, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños
Parrillada Mexicana (2)
Carnitas, shrimp, chicken, beef, Mexican sausage, mushrooms, corn, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños
Molcajete Mar
Shrimp, fish, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers cooked in our chipotle sauce and topped with queso
Molcajete Tierra
Steak Chicken, carnitas, Mexican sausage, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, cooked in our ranchero sauce and topped with queso.
Tres Amigos
slice of rib-eye, chicken breast and shrimp topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce.
Piña Loca
A half pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, bell peppers and cheese.
MARISCOS
Camaron Con Crema
Shrimp cooked with white cream sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice and bean's
Camaroones A La Diabla
Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado and onion's
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, avocado and onions
Quesadilla De Camaron
Quesadilla filled with cooked shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Camarones Al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chimichangas De Camaron
2 chimichangas filled with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with beans
Tilapia & Shrimp
Grilled tilapia topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce, served with rice and cooked vegetables
Honey Chipotle Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with our special honey chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas De Camaron
3 shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese and verde sauce, served with guacamole salad and rice
Enchiladas De Cangrejo
3 crab enchiladas topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad and rice.
TACOS
Tacos De Carne Asada
3 flour or corn tortillas with steak. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Pollo Asado
3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled chicken. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Carnitas
3 flour or corn tortillas with pork tips, Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Chorizo
3 flour or corn tortillas with Mexican sausage. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Camaron
3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled shrimp. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Pezcado
3 flour or corn tortillas with grilled fish. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Tacos A La Diabla
Tacos De Barbacoa
3 flour or corn tortillas with beef barbacoa. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos De Pastor
3 flour or corn tortillas with marinated pork. Topped with cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
El Toro Tacos
3 flour or corn tortillas with steak, shrimp and chorizo or chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Topped with cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Mixed Taco
PUERCO
Carnitas Dinner
Pork tips with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 cheese enchiladas topped with pork tips that have been cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with guacamole salad.
Carnitas En Chile Verde
Pork tips with onion cooked with green sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carnitas En Chile Colorado
Pork tips with onion cooked with red sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Mexicanas
Pork tips with cactus, onions and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chimichangas De Puerco
2 chimichangas filled with pork tips and onions, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with beans.
Quesadilla Ranchera
12" pork tip, onion and cheese quesadilla topped with queso and salsa verde. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Quesadilla De Pastor
12" quesadilla filled with marinated pork and onion, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
COMBINATIONS
Combo #1
1 Taco, 2 Enchiladas & Rice or Beans
Combo #2
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chalupa
Combo #3
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chile Relleno
Combo #4
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, 1 Tostada
Combo #5
2 Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Combo #6
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans
Combo #7
1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans
Combo #8
1 Enchilada, 1 Tamal, Rice & Beans
Combo #9
1 Chalupa, 1 Tostada and Rice
Combo #10
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Combo #11
1 Burrito, 1 Taco, 1 Enchilada
Combo #12
1 Chalupa, 1 Chile Relleno, Beans
Combo #13
1 Tamal, 1 Burrito, 1 Taco
Combo #14
1 Burrito, 1 Tamal, 1 Enchilada
Combo #15
1 Tostada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa
Combo #16
1 Chalupa, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno
Combo #17
1 Burrito, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans
Combo #18
1 Tostada, 1 Enchilada and Beans
Combo #19
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Burrito, 1 Taco
Combo #20
1 Taco, 1 Burrito, 1 Chalupa
Combo #21
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Tostada, 1 Taco
Combo #22
1 Chalupa, 1 Burrito, 1 Tamal
Combo #23
1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans
Combo #24
1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chile Relleno
Combo #25
1 Chalupa, 1 Taco, Rice & Beans
Combo #26
1 Tostada, 1 Burrito, Beans
Combo #27
1 Chalupa, 1 Tamal, 1 Chile Relleno
Combo #28
1 Burrito, 1 Enchilada, 1 Chalupa
POLLO
Chicken Flautas
3 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.
Pollo Adobe
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions and cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans.
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken tips in our white cream sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast marinated in house sauce, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and cheese sauce, served with cooked vegetables, rice and tortillas.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tips cooked with vegetables and spicy chipotle sauce on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken tips cooked in mole poblano sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Honey Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken tips cooked in our honey chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican sausage and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes O Rojas
3 chicken enchiladas topped with green or red sauce and cheese, served with rice and guacamole salad
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken tips with bell pepper and onion on a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce.
Chimi De Pollo Asado
2 Chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
ESPECIALIDADES
Special Dinner
Chalupa, chile relleno, taco, enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.
Chimichangas
2 flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla
12” quesadilla filled with chicken fajitas or beef fajita, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Special Texas
1 chimichanga & 1 quesadilla both with chicken or shredded beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Special Yolandas
3 chicken enchiladas served with guacamole salad and rice.
Grande Special
Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, rice and beans.
Guadalajara Special
Nacho chips with chicken, beef, beans & rice topped with cheese sauce, 1 tamal, 1 chicken taquito, 1 beef taquito, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchilada Supreme
1 chicken enchilada, 1 beef enchilada, 1 cheese enchilada and 1 bean enchilada all topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena
1 quesadilla filled with chicken or beef served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice or beans
Mexican Chile Relleno
2 chile relleno served with rice, beans and tortillas.
La Mexicana
1 chicken burrito, 1 chicken enchilada served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with beans and chicken or beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Poblanos
3 chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano sauce and sesame seeds, served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice.
Fajita Taco Salad
Filled with grilled chicken or steak with tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
La Bandera
1 chicken enchilada, 1 beef enchilada and 1 cheese enchilada all covered with green sauce, red sauce and cheese sauce served with rice and guacamole salad.
CARNE
Cheese Steak Quesadilla
12" Steak quesadilla with onion, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and crema salad.
Carne Asada
Rib-eye steak topped with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Steak tips with onions cooked in salsa ranchera, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Steak tips with onions cooked in salsa verde, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Rib-eye steak topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
All American Steak
Rib-eye steak served with fries and toss salad.
El Montrerry
Rib-eye steak topped with mushrooms, onions, jalapeños and chorizo, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pancho Villa
Rib-eye steak topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Special Azteca
Rib-eye steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp
Rib-eye steak topped with grilled shrimp and cheese, served with cooked vegetables, rice and tortillas.
Chimi De Steak
2 chimichangas filled with steak, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and beans.
Cheese Burger
With lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served with fries.
Mexican Beer
Domestic Beer
Soft Drinks
Jarritos
All Day Lunch Items
Speedy Gonzalez
1 taco, 1 enchilada and choice of rice or beans.
Huevos Rancheros
2 ranch-style eggs topped with Mexican sauce, served with rice. beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
L Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with chicken or beef, beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
L Fajitas
Tender sliced beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans and tortillas.
L Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken tips cooked in our white cream sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
L Carnitas
Tender pork tips served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
L Primo Special
1 burrito with chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip and burrito sauce, served with rice and beans.
L Chicken Flautas
2 fried corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice.
L Fajita Burrito
Burrito filled with chicken or steak fajitas, topped with cheese sauce and brown sauce, served with rice and beans.
L Burrito Durango
1 steak, chicken and shrimp burrito topped with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans.
L ACP
Grilled chicken tips with bell peppers and onions on a bed of rice, covered with cheese sauce.
Machaca
Scrambled eggs with shredded beef, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
All Day Lunch Specials
Special Lunch #1
1 chile relleno, 1 taco, quacamole salad and beans.
Special Lunch #2
1 burrito, rice and beans
Special Lunch #3
1 burrito, 1 taco and rice.
Special Lunch #4
1 chile relleno, rice and beans.
Special Lunch #5
1 enchilada, rice and beans.
Special Lunch #6
1 chimichanga filled with beef or chicken, topped withvcheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice or beans.
Special Lunch #7
1 chicken or ground beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and rice or beans
Special Lunch #8
1 beef or chicken quesadilla, 1 taco and rice.
Special Lunch #9
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled onions, served with guacamole salad, rice and tortillas.
Special Lunch #10
1 chicken and 1 cheese enchilada, served with crema salad and rice.
Special Lunch #11
1 quesadilla with your choice of (chicken, beef, mushroom, spinach), served with crema salad and rice.
Special Lunch #12
1 tamale served with rice and beans.
Special Lunch #13
1 burrito filled with steak & grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with rice or beans.
Special Lunch #14
1 chimichanga filled with fajita chicken or steak, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole, served with rice or beans.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Are YOU in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant? If so, then we are the perfect destination for you. We offer fantastic meals to our diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Our menu features a host of mouth-watering dishes and scratch made specials. We take pride in creating a memorable dining experience. Thank you for ordering directly only from this website and not through any third parties, this helps us keep our costs low so we can focus on quality ingredients and great service while growing our business. Try us out today, you will not be disappointed!
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY 14226