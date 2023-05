Mojarra Al Gusto/Preparation Of Your Choice

$18.00

*Whole fish seasoned and deep fried cooked at your choice of: 1. A la Diabla (sweet and spicy) 2. Al Mojo de Ajo (garlic) 3. Chipotle 4. A la Veracruzana (topped with our special Veracruzana sauce). Served with white rice, seasoned fries, mixed lettuce, orange slice and garlic bread