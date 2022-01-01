Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Tradicional Deerfield

484 Reviews

$$

649 Lake Cook Rd

Deerfield, IL 60015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

El Super Burro
Tacos
Guacamole

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

$10.50

Garnished with Cheese

Quesadillas

$11.50

6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Nacho Gusto

$7.95

Crispy Chips Topped with Beans, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Oniones, Sour Cream, Jalapeños and Guacamole

Tlacoyitos

Tlacoyitos

$7.95

Our Famous Tlacoyos (Grandma's Recipe) 4 Handmade Corn Dough Filled with Black Beans Topped with, Cilantro, Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Green Salsa

Ceviche

$15.50

Fish, Srimp or Octopus Marinated in Lime Juice, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños and topped with Avocado Slices

Taco Salad

$11.50

Tlacoyo Salad

$11.50

ENTRESS

Tacos

$12.95+

Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner) Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions) Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)

Tostadas

$13.95+

Tortas

$8.95

El Super Burro

$12.95

Burrito Filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions & Sour Cream. Topped with Melted Cheese & your Choice of Salsa

Tlacoyo Bowl

Steak Fajitas

$18.95

KID'S MENU

Chicken Tenders

$4.95Out of stock

Kid Taco

$4.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Mac and Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

1 Salchipulpo

$4.95Out of stock

Kids Quesadillas

$4.95

Chef's Jr Cheeseburger

$5.95

A LA CARTE

Chips & Salsa 6oz

$3.50

Chips & Salsa 8oz

$6.50

6oz Salsa

$2.95

Salsa - 16oz

$5.95

Chips and Salsa - 6oz

$3.95

Avocado Slices

$2.95

Beans/Black

$2.25

Beans/Pinto

$2.25

Rice

$2.25

Esquites

$4.95

Pico De Gallo 4oz

$3.50

Pico De Gallo 6oz

$4.50

Side of Guacamole 4oz

$4.50

DAILY SPECIALS

TUESDAY TACOS

WEDNESDAY FAJITAS

THURSDAY ENCHILADAS

$10.95

FRIDAY POLLO AL GUSTO

$14.95Out of stock

FRIDAY TAMALES

$9.95Out of stock

Two tamales stuffed with Black Beans, topped with chicken and Mole sauce. Served with Rice

SATURDAY SOPES

$10.95

SUNDAY SUPER BURRO

$9.95

HOLIDAY GIFT BASKET

Holiday Basket

Holiday Basket

The perfect gift for the Holidays! 375ml Tequila bottle, 1ltr of our House Margarita Mix, 16oz House Salsa, Chips, Limes, Salt, Jalapeños & a Certificate for a Free Appetizer (Must pre-order at least a day in advance)

MARGARITA KIT TO GO

Tradicional Margarita Kit

$45.95

Shake your Margarita at Home with our easy two step kit. 1 375ML Luna Azul Tequila Bottle and 1 1LT of our House Mix

Patron Margarita Kit

$65.95

Shake your Margarita at Home with our easy two step kit. 1 375ML Patron Tequila Bottle and 1 1LT of our House Mix

Margarita Mix

$20.95

MARGARITA TO GO

Tradicional Margarita

$9.00

El Patroni Margarita

$12.50

Cadillac

$11.50

Black Cadillac

$12.50

La Flaca

$10.50

NA BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Mx Coca

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.25

Sidral

$2.25

Sangria

$2.25

Squirt

$2.50

Agua de Horchata

$3.50

Large Agua Jamaica

$3.50

Small Agua Jamaica

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Pitcher Coke

$8.95

Pitcher Diet Coke

$8.95

Pitcher Coke Zero

$8.95

Pitcher Sprite

$8.95

Pitcher Fanta

$8.95

Pitcher Ginger Ale

$8.95

Pitcher Dr. Pepper

$8.95

Pitcher Root Beer

$8.95

Pitcher Lemonade

$8.95

MARGARITA

Margarita 5 de Mayo

$12.50

Tradicional Margarita

$9.00

Black Cadillac Margarita

$12.50

Frozen Tradicional Margarita

$9.00

El Patroni Margarita

$12.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50

La Flaca Margarita

$10.50

El Valiente Margarita

$10.50

La Cervecita Rita

$11.50

Pineapple Express Margarita

$11.50

Dos Compadres Margarita

$13.50

Tres Amigos Margaritas

$14.50

Cubbie Blue Margarita

$11.50

Herradura Silver Margarita

$12.50

Hornitos Margara

$11.50+

Espolon Margara

$11.50+

El Flaco Margara

$11.50+

Don Julio Margarita

$12.50+

Josesito Marg

$11.50+

Elisita-Rita

$11.50+

Cazadores Margara

$11.50+

Roca Perfect Margara

$12.50

Movie Special Skinny

$8.00

Tradicional Cocktailrita

$7.00

DESSERT

Flan

$4.95

Fried Bananas

$4.95

Churros

$4.95

Nandos Churro Bites

$5.95

Tamal de Dulce

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best Margarita's in town

Location

649 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015

Directions

Gallery
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories
orange starNo Reviews
333 Pfingsten Road Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli
orange star4.5 • 4,501
461 Waukegan Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Corp500
orange starNo Reviews
520 Lake Cook Road Deerfield, IL 60017
View restaurantnext
Carson's Ribs of Deerfield - Deerfield
orange starNo Reviews
200 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Di Pescara
orange starNo Reviews
2124 Northbrook Court Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Deerfield
orange starNo Reviews
740 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Deerfield

King Shabu Shabu
orange star4.3 • 504
2055 Milwaukee Ave Riverwoods, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0202 - Deerfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 59
190 Waukegan Rd Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston