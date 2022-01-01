Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Tradicional Glenview

review star

No reviews yet

1831 Tower Drive

Glenview, IL 60026

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas
Kids Quesadillas
Quesadillas

SOUP/SALAD

Small Caldo Tlalpeño

$7.95

Chicken soup with Chickpeas, White Rice, Epazote Herb and a Hint of Morita Pepper

House Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Whole Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Corn, Sour Cream, Shredded Jack Cheese and Guacamole

APPETIZERS

Quesadillas

$10.95

6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Quesadillas Originales

$11.95

4Hand Made Corn Tortilla, Toped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese and a Side of Guacamole

Nacho Gusto

$11.95

Crispy Chips Topped with Beans, Melted Cheese, Tomatoes, Oniones, Sour Cream, Jalapeños and Guacamole

Tlacoyitos

Tlacoyitos

$8.95

Our Famous Tlacoyos (Grandma's Recipe) 2 Handmade Corn Dough Filled with Black Beans Topped with, Cilantro, Onions, Cheese, Sour Cream and Green Salsa

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Melted Chihuahua Cheese

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Marinated in Buffalo Sauce

Ceviche

$15.95

Fish, Srimp or Mixed Marinated in Lime Juice, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Radishes and topped with Avocado Slices

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$16.95

Chilled Shrimp with Mexican Cocktail sauce and Avocado Slices

Calamares

$12.95

Lightly Fried Calamari Mixed with Jalapeños and Onions

Taquitos de Camaron

$14.95

Esquites

$4.95

Elote Preparado

$4.95

ANTOJITOS

Tacos

$15.95

Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner) Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions) Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)

Tacos De La Casa

$16.95

Flautas

$15.95

Fried Tacos topped with lettuce , tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and cheese

Enchiladas

$16.95

3 Enchiladas Topped with Cheese Sour Cream and your Choice of Salsa: Pick your Filling

El Super Burro

$15.95

Huaraches

$16.95

Two hand-made corn dough topped with beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, fresh cheese and your choice of salsa

Tostadas

$16.95

Tamales

$10.95

DINNER

Carne Asada

$32.95

Mar y Tierra

$42.95

Tampiqueña

$35.95

El Trad Combo

$29.95

Alambres

$29.95

Pollo Azteca

$21.95

Chiles Rellenos

$21.95+

Chile El Trad

$21.95

Pollo con Mole

$19.95

FAJITAS

Vegetarian Fajitas

$18.95

Steak Fajitas

$23.95

Chicken Fajitas

$23.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.95

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$27.95

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$27.95

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$27.95

Trio Steak, Shrimp and Chicken

$31.95

Fajitas El Rey

$35.95

NORTH OF THE BORDER

El TATA STEAK SANDWICH

$18.95

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.95

WRAPS

$13.95+

SEAFOOD

Tacos

$17.95

Enchiladas

$17.95
Mahi al Gusto

Mahi al Gusto

$22.95

Tilapia al Gusto, Cooked to Perfection in one of our Signature Sauces. Served with a side of White Rice and Veggies

Shrimp

$22.95

Ceviche Tostadas

$15.95

KID'S MENU

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid Taco

$5.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

1 Salchipulpo

$5.95

Kids Quesadillas

$6.95

Chef's Jr Cheeseburger

$6.95

Mini Burrito

$6.95

A LA CARTE

A la Carta Taco

$4.50

A la Carta Taco Shrimp

$4.95

A la Carta Tamal

$4.50

A la Carta Chile Relleno

$9.95

6oz Salsa

$2.95

Avocado Slices

$4.25

Beans/Black

$2.95

Beans/Pinto

$2.95

Celery and Carrots

$1.95

Chiles Toreados (Grilled Jalapeños)

$2.25

Chips and Salsa - 6oz

$3.95

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

French Fries

$2.95

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.95

Grilled Onions & Jalapeños

$2.25

Pickel Jalapeños

$1.95

Pico De Gallo

$3.25

Queso Fresco

$0.95

Rice

$2.95

Salsa - 16oz

$7.95

Side of Guacamole

$4.25

Side of Salsa

$0.95

Side of Veggies

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

16 oz Guacamole

$18.95

16 oz Rice

$6.95

16 oz Beans

$6.95

MARGARITA TO GO

Tradicional Margarita

$9.00

El Patroni

$12.50

Cadillac

$11.50

Black Cadillac

$12.50

La Flaca

$10.50

BEER TO GO

Beer

$15.00+

DESSERT

Flan

$4.95

Churros

$5.95

Nandos Churro Bites

$6.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican food straight from mom's kitchen with the best margarita's in town

Location

1831 Tower Drive, Glenview, IL 60026

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image

