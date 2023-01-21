Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Tragon 1234 N Halsted Unit C

review star

No reviews yet

1234 N Halsted Unit C

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

Popular Items

ASADA TACO
QUESABIRRIA (crispy, cheesy taco)
AL PASTOR TACO

TACOS

Sauteed shrimp, pickled cabbage, arbol crema

ASADA TACO

$3.99

skirt steak, onion, cilantro

POLLO TACO

$3.50

chicken tights, onion, cilantro

AL PASTOR TACO

$3.99

pork marinated in spices

BISTEC (RIB EYE)

$4.25

VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

mushrooms, bell peppers, onions

BIRRIA TACO (NOT QUESABIRRIA)

$3.50

slow braised beef, cheese, dipping sauce

POZOLE

$10.95Out of stock

LENGUA TACO

$4.50Out of stock

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$12.99

Served with skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

BISTEC (RIBEYE) BURRITO

$13.25

Prepared with ribeye steak, crispy-melted cheese, griled green onion, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$12.99

Served with pork marinated in spices, grilled pineapple, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

POLLO BURRITO

$11.99

Prepared with chicken tights marinated in an al pastor rub, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

BIRRIA BURRITO

$12.99

VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.99

Prepared with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and cotija cheese

LENGUA BURRITO

$14.50Out of stock

BIRRIA

QUESABIRRIA (crispy, cheesy taco)

$4.00

CONSOME 12OZ

$4.50

CONSOME 3OZ

$2.25

EL PLATO

$15.95

1LB BIRRIA

$28.50

ANTOJITOS

ELOTITO

$3.50

corn, cheese, cream chili pepper, lime

SIDE OF GUAC

$4.95

GUACAMOLE

$8.95

avocado, onion, cilantro, lime

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$9.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

CHIPS

$1.79

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro

Rice and Beans

$4.25

FRIJOLES DE LA OLLA

$2.95

ARROCITO

$2.95

CHILES TOREADOS

$2.50

AGUACHILE (shrimp) ORDER

$12.95Out of stock

CONSOME

$2.75

MY MOM'S CHILAQUILES

TRADITIONAL CHILAQUILES

$12.95

tortilla chips, salsa, queso fresco

CHILAQUILES ASADA

$16.95

CHILAQUILES POLLO

$15.95

BISTEC CHILAQUILES

$17.95

CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR

$16.95

QUESADILLAS

PLAIN QUESADILLA

$8.50

ASADA QUESADILLA

$12.25

POLLO QUESADILLA

$11.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.50

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$12.25

BISTEC QUESADILLA

$12.75

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$12.25

BEVERAGES

JARRITOS

$2.95

MEXICAN COKE (cane sugar)

$2.99

HORCHATA

$2.95

CUCUMBER

$2.00Out of stock

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$2.00Out of stock

TOPOCHICO

$2.95

SANGRIA ( sparkling non alcoholic)

$2.99

MUNDET (APPLE SODA)

$2.95

COCA- COLA CAN

$1.75

SPRITE CAN

$1.75

DIET COKE

$1.75

Topo-limon

$1.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

BLUEBERRY AGUA FRSCA

$1.00Out of stock

SANDIA AGUA FRESCA

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade Can

$2.00

GATORADE

$2.25

POSTRES

JERICALLA

$2.95

traditional flan from Guadalajara

PALETAS

$3.00Out of stock

TOSTADAS

VOLCANO (cheesy steak tostada)

$5.00Out of stock

AGUACHILE (SHRIMP TOSTADA)

$4.50Out of stock

ORDER AGUACHILE

$15.95Out of stock

DINNERS

ASADA TACO DINNER

$14.95

AL PASTOR TACO DINNER

$14.95

BISTEC TACO DINNER

$15.95

POLLO TACO DINNER

$13.99

VEGGIE TACO DINNER

$11.95

BIRRIA TACO DINNER

$14.95

QUESABIRRIA DINNER

$14.95

TORTAS

ASADA TORTA

$9.95

POLLO TORTA

$9.50

AL PASTOR TORTA

$9.50

BISTEC TORTA

$9.95

BIRRIA TORTA

$9.50

ASADA FRIES

$9.50Out of stock

PASTOR BURGER

$11.99Out of stock

TACO TRAYS (10)

10 TACOS (PICK 2)

$36.95

12 tacos served in a party tray.

EXTRA SALSA

VERDE

$0.75

ROJA

$0.75

ARBOL

$1.00

SALADS

AL PASTOR CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Gallery
El Tragon image
El Tragon image

