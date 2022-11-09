El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Ringgold
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6979 Nashville street, Ringgold, GA 30736
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL BBQ - 7655 East Brainerd Road
No Reviews
7655 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
View restaurant