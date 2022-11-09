Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Ringgold

review star

No reviews yet

6979 Nashville street

Ringgold, GA 30736

Popular Items

POLLO LOCO
POLLO PICANTE
CHEESE DIP

APPETIZER

TRIO DIP

$5.99

SPINACH DIP

$4.99

CHEESE AND BEAN DIP

$4.99

CHEESE DIP

$4.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.99

GUACAMOLE MEXICANO

$5.99

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$8.99

CHORIZO DIP

$4.99

GROUND BEEF DIP

$4.69

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$8.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$5.99

SALADS

ENSALADA EL TRIO

TACO SALAD

3 SKINNY TACOS

TACO SALAD EL TRIO

FAJA SALAD

$5.99

GUAC SALAD

$4.99

CREMA SALAD

$3.99

NACHOS

NACHOS SUPREME

$8.99

GRILLED NACHOS

NACHOS

TRIO NACHOS

$14.99

CHICKEN

POLLO LOCO

TAPATIA

POLLO PICANTE

POLLO AZTECA

VEGETARIANS

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$10.99

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT QUESADILLA

$9.99

VEGETABLE BURRITO

$9.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.99

CHILES POBLANOS

$11.99

A LA CARTA

3 HARD SHELL TACOS

$8.99

3 SOFT SHELL TACOS

$8.99

3 GRILLED TACOS

$10.99

3 MEXICAN STYLE TACOS

$10.99

3 ENCHILADAS

$9.99

3 CHICKEN TAMALES

$10.99

2 BURRITOS

$9.99

3 CHILES RELLENOS

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE GRILLED STEAK

$6.99

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

MEXICAN RICE

$2.99

CHICKEN TAMALE

$3.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

TORTILLAS

LETTUCE

$1.99

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

BEANS

$2.99

CHOPPED VEGETABLES

$1.99

PICO DE GALLO

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.99

SINGLE GRILLED VEGETABLES

MEXICAN CHILI BOWL

$4.99

MACARONI

$3.99

CHILE RELLENO

$4.99

CHILE POBLANO

$4.99

JALAPEÑOS

HARD SHELL TACO

$2.50

SOFT SHELL TACO

$2.75

SINGLE GRILLED TACOS

ENCHILADA

$3.50

BURRITO

$4.99

Shrimp Soft Taco

$4.50

RICE & BEANS

$4.99

AVOCADO

$3.99

SINGLE MEXICAN TACOS

$3.50

SIDE OF GUAC DIP

$1.99

SIDE OF GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$2.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Beef

$4.50

S Chicken

$4.50

Tostada

$3.99

STEAK PORK AND SEAFOOD

CAMARONES TRIO

$16.99

STEAK MEXICAN STYLE

$13.99

CARNE ASADA

$13.99

CHILE COLORADO

$11.99

LA COSTEÑA

$16.99

VALLEY SPECIAL

$13.99

SOMBRERO

$12.99

Caldo De Camaron Y Tilapia

$14.99

TILAPIA VEGGIE

$14.99

Shrimp Cockteil

$14.99

CARNITAS

$11.99

FISH TACOS

$11.99

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.99

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Picosas

$10.99

Enchiladas Especiales

$9.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$9.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$9.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO GIGANTE

GRILLED BURRITO

BURRITO SUPREME

$9.99

BURRITO MOJADO

COMBINATIONS

Combo special choose 2

$9.99

Combo special choice 3

$11.99

TOUR OF MEXICO

$17.99

KIDS & SENIORS

kids#1

$5.99

kids #2

$5.99

kids#3

$5.99

kids#4

$5.99

SKILLETS

FAJITAS

FAJITA FOR 2

FAJITA CON QUESO

FAJITA HAWAIIANA

$13.99

FAJITA PARRILLADA

$17.99

STEAK TRIO FAJITA

$17.99

PIÑA LOCA

$16.99

QUESADILLAS

SUPER QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA EL TRIO

$10.99

QUESADILLA FIESTA

QUESADILLA TROPICAL

$10.99

LARGE QUESADILLA

$5.99

GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA

STEAK QUESADILLA

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

QUESADILLAS

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGAS

$10.99

GRILLED CHIMICHANGAS

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$9.99

DESSERTS

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Churros

$4.50

Flan (Mexican Custard)

$4.99

Sopapilla

$2.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.79

Xango

$4.50

SALSA & CHIPS

Big bag chips

$5.99

Big cheese dip 16oz

$8.99

Big salsa 16oz

$3.25

Big tomatillo salsa 16oz

$4.50

Bowl flour chips

$2.50

Medium bag chips

$2.75

Medium cheese dip 8oz

$4.99

Medium salsa 8oz

$2.50

Medium tomatillo salsa 8oz

$2.50

Small bag chips

$1.99

Small Cheese dip 4oz

$3.99

Small salsa 4oz

$1.25

Small tomatillo salsa 4oz

$1.50

CATERINGS

Taco Bar

$10.99

Nacho Bar

$11.99

Fajita Bar

$13.99

LUNCH

LUNCH POLLO PICANTE

LUNCH ENCHILADAS PICOSAS

1 LUNCH FISH TACO

$8.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD

LUNCH POLLO AZTECA

LUNCH FAJITAS

LUNCH CHIMICHANGA

$8.99

SOPA DE POLLO

$7.99

CHEESE STEAK

$9.99

LUNCH GRILLED CHIMICHANGA

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

EXPRESS LUNCH

SPECIAL LUNCH #1

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #2

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #3

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #4

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #5

$7.99

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$6.99

LUNCH POLLO LOCO

ENSALADA EL TRIO

$7.99

Soft drinks

Coca cola

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Coca cola zero

$2.50

Fanta orange

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello yello

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Ice water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6979 Nashville street, Ringgold, GA 30736

Directions

Gallery
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image

