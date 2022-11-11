El Trópico - Aventura imageView gallery
Latin American

El Trópico - Aventura

21 Reviews

$$

19565 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

1/4 de Pollo Asado

1/4 de Pollo Asado

$10.99

Succulent and juicy 1/4 Roasted Chicken. You can top it with chopped cilantro, lime of spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$11.99

Classic savory Cuban dish of Slow Roasted Beef topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$11.99

Utterly delicious tender, gentle fried Pork Chunks. Topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. Includes your choice of one base and two sides.

Lechon Asado

$11.99

Classic Cuban Slow Roasted Pork, topped with chopped cilantro, lime, or spicy salsa. With your choice of one base and two sides.

Picadillo

$11.99

A homestyle Cuban dish with delicious layers of flavor and texture. Includes one base and two sides.

Milanesa de Carne

$12.99

A deliciously satisfying breaded steak topped with a delicious tomato sauce and cheese. With your choice of one base and two sides

Veggie Plate

$6.99

Chix Milanesa

$11.95

La Ventanita

Cuban Toast

$2.99

Classic Cuban tostada, grilled with butter until crispy perfection.

Cuban Sandwich

$8.49

Authentic Cuban sandwich made with Cuban bread, mayo, mustard, ham, cheese, pickles, and pork.

Lechon Sandwich

Lechon Sandwich

$8.49

Iconic Cuban sandwich made with pork, mustard, and onions.

Ham Croquetas

Ham Croquetas

$1.25
Pastelito Guava & Queso // Beef

Pastelito Guava & Queso // Beef

$2.49
Empanadas Fritas (Pollo, Carne y Jamon)

Empanadas Fritas (Pollo, Carne y Jamon)

$2.49

Tequenos

$2.49

Mini empanada chix

$1.25

Mini empanada beef

$1.25

Medianoche Sandwich

$8.49

Coffee

Cafecito

$1.99
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.49

Colada

$2.49

Cafe Con Leche

$3.49

American Coffee

$2.49

Cafe espresso

$1.99

Cappuccino

$3.49

Ice coffee

$3.49

Ice coffee latte

$3.49

Almond Milk Cortadito

$0.50

Almond Milk Coffee

$1.00

Beverages

Coca-cola classic

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.99

Jarrito Lime

$2.99

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.99

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Materva

$2.99

Jupiña

$2.99

Diet Materva

$2.99

Zero Coke

$2.99

Malta

$2.99

Ice tea

$3.49

Sides

Black Beans

$3.99

Crispy Green Plantains (Tostones)

$3.99

Crispy Yuca

$3.99

Roasted Veggie

$3.99

Steamed Yuca Mojo Sauce

$3.99

Sweet Plantain (Maduro)

$3.99

Side Protein

$6.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
El Trópico - Aventura image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pollos & Jarras - Aventura Mall
orange starNo Reviews
19565 biscayne blvd suite 956 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Jrk! - Aventura Mall
orange star4.5 • 52
19565 Biscayne Blvd Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Lolo's
orange star4.4 • 146
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood - 2319 N state road 7
orange starNo Reviews
2319 N state road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Aventura

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aventura
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston