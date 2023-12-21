El Turco Turkish Food - BV
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Michelin guide rated -Bib Gourmand awarded ,grandma style Turkish food.
Location
184 ne 50th terrace, miami, FL 33137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Punta Lara - 5026 NE 2nd Avenue, suite 301
No Reviews
5026 NE 2nd Avenue, suite 301 Miami, FL 33137
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant