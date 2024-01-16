El Turco Turkish Food
184 NE 50th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sauce Buy One Get One
Breakfast
Bakery
Simit Sandwiches
- Simit Avocado
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with freshly mashed hass avocado and an organic fried egg.$14.00
- Ottoman
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with fermented spicy sausage, kasseri cheese, tomato and arugula.$16.00
- Locksmith
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with Atlantic smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber pickle and fresh Mediterranean herbs.$17.00
- Mediterranean
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with black olive paste, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, and green peppers.$16.00
Soup & Salad
- Lentil Soup
Traditional red lentil soup served with warm fresh pita bread$10.00
- El Turco Salad
Freshly cut steak tomatoes, Persian cucumber, white onion, green peppers, extra virgin olive oil.$16.00
- Tulum Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, walnuts and Tulum cheese.$18.00
- Tomato Salad
Organic chopped tomatoes with onion, walnuts, imported Turkish green olives and crumbled feta cheese$14.00
Bowls
- Vegetarian Bowl
Kisir, kopoglu, cacik, humus, sarma (2 piece). fresh cherry tomatoes over a bed of lettuce. Served with freshly baked pita bread.$22.00
- Vegan Bowl
Kisir, hummus, beet hummus, artichoke hearts, fresh cherry tomatoes. Served with freshly baked pita bread.$22.00
- Protein Bowl
Kavurma, kisir, roasted beet hummus, served with tomato and cucumber on mix green base.$26.00
Traditional Main Dishes
- Kavurma-Braised beef
Braised Beef served with rice$28.00
- Izmir Kofte Casserole
Oven roasted meatballs, potato with tomato sauce.$26.00
- Shrimp Casserole
Shrimp Casserole with garlic and butter$30.00
- Lamb Casserole
Lamb Casserole Capadoccia Style served with rice$30.00
- Doner Wrap
Beef doner wrap with vegetables and yogurt sauce,$22.00
- Manti
Homemade tiny beef stuffed dumplings topped with caramelized tomato sauce, garlicky yogurt, sumac and dry mint$28.00
- Roasted chicken with rice$20.00
Over Rice
Mezes
- Artichoke Hearts in Olive Oil
Softened and shredded carrots paired with garlic , yogurt sauce and walnuts$12.00
- Cacik
Shredded cucumber, fresh dill and mint in garlicky yogurt.$10.00
- Hummus
Our homemade daily hummus served with paprika oil and isot pepper.$10.00
- Kopoglu
Fried eggplant,green pepper,tomatoes and potatoes topped with garlic yogurt.$14.00
- Kısır
Steamed finely grounded bulgur rice mixed with sautéed onions, tomato paste served with fresh scallions, parsley, lemon, fresh mint, lettuce and pomegranate sauce.$11.00
- Roasted Beet Hummus
Roasted beet hummus with lemon, coriander, garlic and cumin.$12.00
- Shishito Peppers
Charred shishito peppers with garlic yogurt.$14.00
Desserts
Extras
- Cacik / Yogurt
Shredded cucumber, fresh dill and mint in garlicky yogurt.$6.00
- Rice
Turkish Baldo rice$8.00
- Olives
Imported from Turkiye, premium quality black and green olives.$6.00
- Extra Grilled Sucuk
Grilled sucuk - side portion$8.00
- Simit Bread
Thin sesame bagel, Turkish bakery product$5.00
- Pogaca
Turkish bakery product.$4.00
- Garlic Yogurt Sauce
Homemade garlic yogurt$4.00
- Acuka
pepper paste , olive oil spread$4.00
- Feta Cheese (2 slices)
Feta is a Greek or Turkish brined white cheese made from sheep's milk or from a mixture of sheep and goat's milk. It is soft, with small or no holes, a compact touch, few cuts, and no skin.$8.00
- Pita Bread
Pita bread sliced in to 4 pieces.$1.00
- Kashkaval Cheese (4 slices)
Kashkaval is a type of cheese made from the milk of cow's, sheep's, goat's or mixture thereof. In Turkiye, Albania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania and Serbia, the term is often used to refer to all yellow cheeses.$8.00
Drinks
- Ayran$4.00
- Gazoz Plain$4.00
- Orange Gazoz$4.00
- Coke regular$4.00
- Coke zero$4.00
- Eira Still water
Norwegian artesian water. 700 ml. Still.$8.00
- Eira Sparkling Water
Norwegian sparkling water. 700 ml.$8.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Sirma
Turkish sparkling water$5.00
- Limonata
Lemonade$6.00
- Peach Juice$6.00
- Sour Cherry Juice$6.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Michelin guide rated -Bib Gourmand awarded, grandma style Turkish food.
184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137