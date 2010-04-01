El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Gretna
11910 Standing Stone Dr #105,
Gretna, NE 68028
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Cheese Nachos
Nachos
Choice of beef, chicken or bean
Nachos Supreme
Nachos Supreme come with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of either ground beef or chicken.
Flour Chips
Texas Cheese Dip Pollo
steak, chicken and shrimp mixed with cheese dip.
Tossed Salad
Salsa Cup (32oz) (Take Out)
Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)
Large Chips (Take Out)
Medium Chips (Take Out)
Small Chips (Take Out)
Guacamole Salad
Queso Fundido
Chorizo mixed with cheese dip.
Texas Dip Shrimp
Texas Dip Steak
Texas Dip Mix
Tostada De Ceviche
Order Ceviche
Mex Salad
Children's Plates
#1 Burrito & Taco (Kids)
#2 Enchilada & Taco (Kids)
#3 Enchilada w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)
#4 Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)
#5 Hamburger & Fries (Kids)
#6 Chicken Nuggets & Fries (Kids)
# 7 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans (Kids)
#8 Corn Dog & Fries (Kids)
#9 Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)
Quesadillas Rellenas
Quesadilla Gringa
Flour tortilla filled with pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Roja
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and a choice of either ground beef, chicken, beef tips, or beans. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef, onions and mushrooms. Served beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Supreme
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ground beef and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Fajita
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Grilled
Two steak or two grilled chicken quesadillas stuffed with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Vegetarians' Plates
Vege A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and rice.
Vege B
One chalupa, one bean burrito, and one cheese quesadilla.
Vege C
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada topped with cheese dip, and one cheese quesadilla.
Vege D
Two bean burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Vege E (Chimi)
Two flour tortillas filled with spinach, onions, and tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Vege F (Poblano)
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Vege G (Fajita)
A light combination of mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Vege H (Spin Chila)
Corn tortillas cooked with spinach and our own special red sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Vege I (Spin Quesa)
Quesadilla stuffed cheese, spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Vege J (Enchi)
Three cheese enchiladas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and tossed salad.
Vege K (Quesa)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with rice and tossed salad.
Vege L (Taco Salad)
Large crispy tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Vege M (Bto Grande)
One large tortilla filled with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, onions, and tomatoes topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Vege N (Chila)
Corn tortillas cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash and our own special sauce. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Vege O (Spin Bto)
Large tortilla filled with spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Make your Own Combo
S/Fried Flour Taco
S/ Fried Beans
S/ Mexican Rice
S/Flour Soft Taco
S/Hard Shell Taco
S/Beef Tostada
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
S/ Chalupa
Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole on top a flat corn tortilla shell.
S/ Tamal
S/ Chile Poblano
S/ Enchilada
S/Fried Burrito
Beef Burrito & Nacho Cheese
Mixed Tostaguac w/ Beef & Beans
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
S/Special Burrito
S/Beef & Cheese Tostada
Ground beef and cheese on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
S/ Cheese Quesadilla
S/ Quesadilla
S/ Burrito Deluxe
One burrito with meat choice and beans inside. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
S/ Chimichanga
S/ Burrito
S/Jalapeños
S/Shredded Cheese
S/Sour Cream
S/Pico de Gallo
S/Lettuce
Chile Toriados
S/Salsa Tomatillo
S/ Taco Carne Azada
S/ Taco Pollo Asado
S/ Taco Carnitas
S/ Taco Pescado
S/ Taco Camaron
S/ Taco Chorizo
Orden De Pollo Asado
S/ Vallarta Cheese Steak Taco
Side Shrimp 6
Side Grilled Steak
S/ Aguacate
S/ Cilantro
S/jalapenos Frescos
S/ Salsa Verde
S/ Cebolla
S/ Taco Birria
S/Taco Birria
Quesadilla Birria
Tomate
Veg Grill
Seafood
Orange Shrimp
Onions, tomatoes, cactus, and jalapeño slices topped with sautéed shrimp in orange juice. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Served in a goblet in its own juices with lime and crackers.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes on top of tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
Fried Shrimp Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic flakes, and olive oil. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in very Hot sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
Camarones El Vallarta
Shrimp and bacon with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Tilapia Frita
Deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, lime and tortillas.
Shrimp & Rice
Grilled shrimp, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers, topped with cheese dip over a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
Arroz con Mariscos
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Camarón Yucatan
Grilled marinated shrimp, green, red, and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion, and yellow zucchini over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Pescado Yucatan
Grilled marinated tilapia cooked with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steaks
Steak Vallarta
T-bone steak topped with shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak grilled with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Texas Steak
T-bone steak served with fries and tossed salad.
Carne Asada
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Ranchero Chef's Special
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans and tortillas.
Steak Jalisco
T-bone steak topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos
Tacos de Carne Azada
Three soft tacos filled steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos San Jose
Three soft tacos filled with steak, chorizo and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
El Vallarta Cheese Steak Tacos
Three soft tacos filled steak, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Fish Tacos
Three soft tacos filled grilled tilapia. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft tacos filled with pork carnitas. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Pollo
Three soft tacos filled with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos Chorizo
Three soft tacos filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Three soft tacos filled with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Tacos De Birria
Street Tacos
Chicken
Pollo Salad
Grille chicken breast topped with shredded cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes over a bed of lettuce.
Pollo Fundido
Grille chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onions covered with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast with our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled marinated chicken breast with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Spinach Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Choripollo Dinner
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, cheese and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchilada El Vallarta
Three crab and shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, bean and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Fajitas
Fajitas for One
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Double Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Pineapple Fajita
Served in half of a pineapple. Choice of Steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta for Two
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Double Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajita Pescado
Grilled marinated tilapia, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajitas de Chorizo con Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Burritos
Steak Burrito Dinner
Two burritos filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: one chicken & beans and one ground beef & beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Super Burrito
Large burrito with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito California Dinner
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Tapatio
Two burritos filled with pork tips topped with cheese dip, lettuce, and sour cream.
Burrito El Vallarta Dinner
12" Tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
7 Seas Burrito
12" tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crabmeat, and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Verde
Tortilla filled with choice of pork, steak, chicken, or mix topped with green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
12" Grand Burrito
12" tortilla filled with choice of steak or chicken, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, sour cream and lettuce topped with cheese dip.
House Specials
Alambre
Tender skirt steak, bacon, onions, poblano peppers topped with cheese dip and spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
El Cazuelon
Steak, chicken breast, onions, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special green salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special Colorado salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos Combo
Two breaded poblano peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
One piece of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, nopales (cactus). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Two pieces of skirt steak, grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
"El Grande"
One chalupa, one taco, one Chile relleno, one burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
Flautas
Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Carnitas Dinner
Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
Chili Autentico
Whole poblano pepper with choice of steak or chicken topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Birria Platter
Birria Soup
Chicken Soup
Served Anytime
Chicken on the Beach
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Mexican Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce topped with cheese and choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
Huevos Rancheros
Three grilled eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three grilled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese dip over tortilla chips.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Fajita Chicken on the Beach
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
Desserts
Sopapillas
Four pieces of puffy tortilla pastry with cinnamon, honey and chocolate syrup on top.
Flan
Mexican custard with chocolate syrup and whip cream on top.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, cinnamon and sugar. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with whip cream, honey, and chocolate syrup.
Churros
Cheesecake
Sopapilla Con Nieve
Churros Con Nieve
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Coffee
Iced Tea
Virgin Daiquiris
Horchata
Melon
Piña
Jamaica
Orange Crush
Chocolete Milk
Flavor Lomonade
Soda Water
Jugo De Tomate
Margaritas
Lime Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Piña Colada
Margarona 20oz
Azul Margarita 12oz
Margarita Azul 20oz
Azul Margarita 32oz
Top Shelf Margarita 12oz
Top Shelf Margarita 20oz
Top Shelf Margarita 32oz
Top Shelf Margarita Picher
32Oz Margarona
Jalapeno Margarita 20oz
Tamarindo Margarita 20oz
Mangonada 20oz
Jalapeno Margarita32oz
Margarita Flight
Pitcher Blue
Mangonada 32 Oz
Tower Marg
Margarita Tamarindo 32oz
Lunch Plates
Lunch Quesadilla Mexicana
Grilled Steak or Chicken in a flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese. Served with fried beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa. Served with rice.
Lunch Quesadilla Vegetariana
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with rice and tossed salad.
Lunch Carnitas Express
Pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Lunch Fajitas Vegetariana
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, and cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Lunch Fajitas
Tender slices of steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Lunch Chimichanga
One flour tortilla (soft or fried) filled with ground beef or chicken topped with cheese dip and enchilada salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Lunch Enchilada Suprema
One ground beef enchilada, and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Los Amigos
One steak taco and one grilled chicken taco. Served with rice, beans, and pico de Gallo.
Lunch Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo (sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Lunch Speedy Gonzalez
One taco, one enchilada, and choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Taco Salad
Large crispy tortilla filled with beans, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.
Lunch Burrito California
One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Lunch Burrito Vallarta
One flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chorizo and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Pescado Yucatan Lunch
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
11910 Standing Stone Dr #105,, Gretna, NE 68028