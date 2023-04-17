El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha Center
12405 West Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68144
Popular Items
Food
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Order of Ceviche
Cheese Dip
Cheese Nachos
Flour Chips
Guacamole
Guacamole Salad
Large Chips (Take Out)
Medium Chips (Take Out)
Nachos
Corn chips, cheese dip and choice of ground beef, chicken or beans.
Nachos Supreme
Nachos Supreme come with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of either ground beef or chicken.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo mixed with cheese dip.
Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)
Salsa Cup (32oz) (Take Out)
Small Chips (Take Out)
Texas Cheese Dip
steak, chicken and shrimp mixed with cheese dip.
Tossed Salad
list dressing choice in the special instructions box
Tostada (Ceviche)
Children's Plates
Quesadillas Rellenas
Quesadilla Gringa
Flour tortilla filled with pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Roja
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and a choice of either ground beef, chicken, beef tips, or beans. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef, onions and mushrooms. Served beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Supreme
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ground beef and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Fajita
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Grilled
Two steak or two grilled chicken quesadillas stuffed with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Vegetarians' Plates
Vege A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and rice.
Vege B
One chalupa, one bean burrito, and one cheese quesadilla.
Vege C
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada topped with cheese dip, and one cheese quesadilla.
Vege D
Two bean burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Vege E (Chimi)
Two flour tortillas filled with spinach, onions, and tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Vege F (Poblano)
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Vege G (Fajita)
A light combination of mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Vege H (Spin Chila)
Corn tortillas cooked with spinach and our own special red sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Vege I (Spin Quesa)
Quesadilla stuffed cheese, spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Vege J (Enchi)
Three cheese enchiladas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and tossed salad.
Vege K (Quesa)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with rice and tossed salad.
Vege L (Taco Salad)
Large crispy tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Vege M (Bto Grande)
One large tortilla filled with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, onions, and tomatoes topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Vege N (Chila)
Corn tortillas cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash and our own special sauce. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Vege O (Spin Bto)
Large tortilla filled with spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Combo
Pick 1 Combo
Your choice of 1 item listed. Comes with rice and beans.
Pick 2 Combo
Your choice of 2 items listed. Comes with rice and beans. If you would like 2 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
Pick 3 Combo
Your choice of 3 items listed. Comes with rice and beans. If you want 2 or 3 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
A la Carte
Avocado Slices(half)
Avocado Slices(whole)
Beef & Cheese Tostada
Ground beef and cheese on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
Burrito
Burrito Deluxe
One burrito with meat choice and beans inside. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burrito Nacho (cheese dip on top)
Chalupa
Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole on top a flat corn tortilla shell.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chile Poblano
Chile Toriados
Chimichanga
Corn Tortillas
Enchilada
Flour Soft Taco
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
Fried Beans
Fried Burrito
Fried Flour Taco
Hard Shell Taco
Jalapeños
Lettuce
Mexican Rice
Mixed Tostaguac w/ Beef & Beans
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla
Salsa Tomatillo
Salsa Verde (green)
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Special Burrito w/ Lettuce & Guac
Taco Birria
Taco Carne Azada
Taco Carnitas
Taco Chorizo
Taco Pescado
Taco Pollo Asado
Taco Shrimp
Tamal
Tomatoes
Tostada
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
Taco San Jose
Seafood
Orange Shrimp
Onions, tomatoes, cactus, and jalapeño slices topped with sautéed shrimp in orange juice. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Served in a goblet in its own juices with lime and crackers.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes on top of tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
Fried Shrimp Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic flakes, and olive oil. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in very Hot sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
Camarones El Vallarta
Shrimp and bacon with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Tilapia Frita
Deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, lime and tortillas.
Shrimp & Rice
Grilled shrimp, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers, topped with cheese dip over a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
Arroz con Mariscos
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Camarón Yucatan
Grilled marinated shrimp, green, red, and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion, and yellow zucchini over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Pescado Yucatan
Grilled marinated tilapia cooked with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steaks
Steak Vallarta
T-bone steak topped with shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak grilled with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Texas Steak
T-bone steak served with fries and tossed salad.
Carne Asada
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Ranchero Chef's Special
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans and tortillas.
Steak Jalisco
T-bone steak topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos
Tacos de Carne Azada (3)
Three soft tacos filled steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos San Jose
Three soft tacos filled with steak, chorizo and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
El Vallarta Cheese Steak Tacos
Three soft tacos filled steak, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Fish Tacos
Three soft tacos filled grilled tilapia. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft tacos filled with pork carnitas. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Pollo
Three soft tacos filled with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos Chorizo
Three soft tacos filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Three soft tacos filled with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Birria Tacos
3 tacos with birria, onions and cilantro on corn tortilla. Served rice, beans, and consome soup.
Chicken
Pollo Salad
Grille chicken breast topped with shredded cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes over a bed of lettuce.
Pollo Fundido
Grille chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onions covered with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast with our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled marinated chicken breast with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Spinach Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, cheese and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchilada El Vallarta (3)
Three crab and shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, bean and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Fajitas
Fajitas for One
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Double Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Pineapple Fajita
Served in half of a pineapple. Choice of Steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta for Two
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Double Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajita Pescado
Grilled marinated tilapia, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Fajitas de Chorizo con Pollo
Grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Burritos
Steak Burrito Dinner
Two burritos filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: one chicken & beans and one ground beef & beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Super Burrito
Large burrito with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito California Dinner
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Tapatio
Two burritos filled with pork tips topped with cheese dip, lettuce, and sour cream.
Burrito El Vallarta
12" Tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
7 Seas Burrito
12" tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crabmeat, and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Verde
Tortilla filled with choice of pork, steak, chicken, or mix topped with green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
12" Grand Burrito
12" tortilla filled with choice of steak or grilled chicken, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, sour cream and lettuce topped with cheese dip.
House Specials
Alambre
Tender skirt steak, bacon, onions, poblano peppers topped with cheese dip and spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
El Cazuelon
Steak, chicken breast, onions, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special green salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special Colorado salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos Combo
Two breaded poblano peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
One piece of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, nopales (cactus). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Two pieces of skirt steak, grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Chimichanga (2)
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
"El Grande"
One chalupa, one taco, one Chile relleno, one burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
Flautas
Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Carnitas Dinner
Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
Chili Autentico
Whole poblano pepper with choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Birria Platter
Birria topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Birria Soup
Chicken Soup
Served Anytime
Chicken on the Beach
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Mexican Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce topped with cheese and choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
Huevos Rancheros
Three grilled eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three grilled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese dip over tortilla chips.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Fajita Chicken on the Beach
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
Desserts
Sopapillas
Four pieces of puffy tortilla pastry with cinnamon, honey and chocolate syrup on top.
Flan
Mexican custard with chocolate syrup and whip cream on top.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, cinnamon and sugar. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with whip cream, honey, and chocolate syrup.
Churros With Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Drinks
Beverages
Pepsi
Coffee
Coke In Glass Bottle
Crush
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Jarritos
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Piña
Melon
Horchata
Jamaica
Milk
Sierra Mist
Orange Juice
Virgin Daiquiris
Virgin Piña Colada
Chocolate Milk
Soda Water
Strawberry Limonade
Margaritas
Specialty Drinks
All day specials
Taco/Burrito/Enchilada/Chimi Deal
6 hard shell tacos, 3 burritos, 3 enchiladas, 3 chimichangas, rice and beans.
Fajitas for 5
Choice of steak, chicken or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
12Tacos/rice&beans
12 tacos (hard shell or soft shell) with choice of meat. Rice and beans
10Enchiladas/rice&beans
10 enchiladas with choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Rice and beans.
3 Tacos For $5
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12405 West Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144
