El Vaquero West Haymarket 14910 Washington Street
14910 Washington Street
Haymarket, VA 20169
Appetizers
49 CHEESE NACHOS
50 BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS
51 EL VAQUERO WEST'S FIESTA PLATTER
Consists of four chicken wings, chicken & shredded beef taquitos, and one quesadilla with nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños and guacamole.
60 STUFFED JALAPENOS
Jalapeños stuffed with cheese and covered with a crisp batter. Served with lettuce and our house dressing
52 BEEF AND CHICKEN NACHOS
54 CHEESE DEIP
293 LARGE CHEESE DIP
55 GUACOMOLE DIP
1000 LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP
56 QUESADILLA CON CHORIZO
Sausage and cheese quesadilla
58 MEXICAN SOPES
3 sopes grilled beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
606 BUFFALO WINGS
608 QUESADILLA ESTEY FRAIZ
47 CHORI QUESO
Mexican sausage covered in cheese dip sauce
48 3 ENCHILADAS DE MARISCO
Seafood enchiladas with rice, shrimp and scallops
219 MEXICAN SPECIAL
One tamale, two chicken taquitos Mexicanos and nacho chips with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers and onions
612 CHORI FRIES
French fries with chorizo and cheese
Salads/Soup
53 HOUSE SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, raw onions, bell peppers and grated cheese. House dressing on the side
59 GUACAMOLE SALAD
223 TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans (black or refried), lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream, peppers and onions
607 CHEF SALAD
Tortilla bowl filled with avocado, cheese and house dressing. Served with grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes
618 TORTILLA SOUP BOWL
Nachos
46 NACHOS GRANDE FOR TWO
Grilled steak, chicken, spicy sausage and shrimp with peppers and onions over chips with rice and cheese
220 CHILAQUILES
Soft tortilla chips cooked with salsa, chicken and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole
221 NACHO SUPREME
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans (black or refried). All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers and onions
242 NACHOS TEJANOS
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp on nacho chips with cheese mixed with grilled onions and green peppers
Fajitas
198 MAZATLAN FAJITAS
Shrimp, chicken, beef and Mexican sausage with onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
199 FAJITAS FOR TWO
Chicken, beef, shrimp and pork with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
200 TEXAS FAJITAS
Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with refried beans with cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas
202 FAJITAS
Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried), guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas
203 FAJITA DE CAMARON
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tortillas
238 FAJITAS DEL MAR
Seafood fajitas: Tilapia fish, scallops and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
204 FAJITAS CARNITAS
Pork chunks cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and grilled serrano peppers with fried beans (black or refried), guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
308 FAJITAS PINA LOCO
Beef, chicken, torizo with pineapple chunks, grilled onions, peppers. Served with refried beans, guacamole, salad and sour cream
309 CARNE CARMARONES
Beef ribeye with 6 garlic shrimp, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions, rice and beans (black or refried)
310 FAJITAS VIARTA
Shrimp, mixed vegetable, Ranchero sauce, con queso and Spanish rice
Steaks
207 CASA BLANCA STEAK
One T-bone steak covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
208 STEAK EL MEJOR
T-bone steak with a baked potato, grilled vegetables, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas and butter on the side
209 STEAK A LA MEXICANA
T-bone steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
229 STEAK AND SHRIMP
Served with cooked vegetables on top, rice, lettuce, tomato and tortillas
210 STEAK PICADO
Beef tips cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
245 TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
Chopped grilled steak served with pico de gallo, hot sauce on the side, beans (black or refried) on four corn or three flour tortillas
245 TACOS EL PASTOR
Chopped grilled steak served with pico de gallo, hot sauce on the side, beans (black or refried) on four corn or three flour tortillas
246 CARNE ASADA
Three slices of grilled steak served with beans (black or refried), a guacamole salad and tortillas
303 BISTECK (T-BONE STEAK)
Grilled with Mexican sausage and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
Pasta
Burritos
211 BURRITOS MEXICANOS
Two burritos with beef tips, beans (black or refried) and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream
218 BURRITO DELUXE
One chicken with bean and one beef with bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese with a red sauce, peppers and onions
240 BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Strips of beef or grilled chicken with rice and beans (black or refried) inside. Served with pico de gallo, red hot, cheese sauce on top, and avocado
241 BURRITO DE CARNITAS
Pork burrito served with rice, beans (black or refried), green salsa on top and cheese
251 BURRITO TEXANO
Burrito with shrimp, chicken & beef, rice, beans (black or refried) with grilled peppers, onions, cheese dip on top, green and red sauce
212 CHIMICHANGA
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions
31 CHICKEN BURRITOS
Two chicken burritos with shredded cheese, burritos sauce and cheese.
311 BURRITO NORTENO
Two burritos: One steak with beans (black or refried), One carnitas (pork) with beans, covered with con queso on top
Quesadillas
227 QUESADILLA DE CAMARON
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole and sour cream
222 QUESADILLA RELLENA
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chicken or beef and beans (black or refried). Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice. Chicken is cooked with onions and peppers
239 QUESADILLA FAJITAS DE POLLO O CARNE
Strips of chicken or beef with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and lettuce. Served with rice and cooked with onions and peppers
301 QUESADILLA DE MAR
Served with Tilapia, Scallops, and Shrimp. Grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice
228 QUESADILLA TEXANOS
With gilled beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with grilled peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of rice, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and refried beans.
Enchiladas
30 ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Three chicken enchiladas with mole poblano and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans (black or refried), peppers and onions
215 ENCHILADA SUPREME
Supreme combination of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers & onions
305 ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Three enchiladas filled with scallops; served with rice, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
224 ENCHILADAS VERDES
Two chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa, rice & beans (black or refried), peppers & onions
225 FAJITA ENCHILADAS
(Chicken or Beef) Three enchiladas served with grilled chicken or beef with grilled peppers, onions, rice and beans (black or refried). Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Chicken
26 PEPITO
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers and onions
28 MEXICAN CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
A chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack cheese and a fried jalapeño. Served with fries.
34 POLLO ASADO
Three grilled chicken breasts with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
35 CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast and French fries served with lettuce, tomatoes and raw onions
248 POLLO LOCO
Three grilled chicken breasts with Ranchero sauce on top. Sered with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
249 CHORI POLLO
Three grilled chicken breasts covered in cheese dip sauce with Mexican “chorizo” sausage. Served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
250 FLAUTAS FRITAS
Three fried chicken or beef flautas, topped with green sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato on the side
304 MOLCAJETE
Chicken, beef, shrimp, chile, onions, tomatoes with serrano. Served with three tortillas
306 A.C.O
Grilled chicken and shrimp with rice, topped with cheese dip. Served with four tortillas
263 POLLO FANDIDO
2 fried burritos with shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Seafood
230 GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp mixed with cauliflower, broccoli, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, avocado and your choice of dressing
213 CAMARONES CON ARROZ
Shrimp marinated with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole salad, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas
231 CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions marinated in a spicy tomotillo. Served with a small salad, rice, guacamole and sour cream
232 GRILLED TUNA
Served with grilled vegetables and rice
233 TUNA SALAD
Grilled tuna with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers
235 CALDO DE CAMARONES
Shrimp soup with vegetables
236 COCTEL DE CAMARONES
Shrimp cocktail with avocado slices, pico de gallo, tomatoes & clamato sauce
300 TILAPIA Y CAMARON
(Tilapia and Shrimp) with seasoned vegetables, pico de gallo, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchinis, yellow squash and rice
294 SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried)
296 GRILLED SALMON
Two pieces of grilled salmon with grilled peppers, onions and rice.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Specialty Entrees
226 CHILE VERDE
Pork chunks in green sauce. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
216 CHILES POBLANOS
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese and potatoes, dipped in a special batter with sauce on top. Served with rice and beans (black or refried)
217 CARNITAS
Pork chunks cooked seasoned with our special spices, herbs and beer. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
201 EL VAQUERO WEST
A two plate platter served with chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, beef taco, rice, beans (black or refried) & burrito
214 TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Two beef and two chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream. Chicken cooked with peppers and onions
247 MEXICAN GRILL
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp served with grilled onions, green peppers, rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas
205 LA SUPERIOR
One burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans
206 MEXICAN PIZZA
A pizza with chorizo sausage and jalapeños with cheese and beans
314 CHICKEN TENDERS
With grilled vegetables.
253 MEXICAN WHOPPER
A hamburger with lettuce tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack cheese, mayonnaise and peperoncini peppers. Served with fries and a fried jalapeño.
327 CHILE COLORADO
Grilled steak with spicy Mexican sausage served with rice and beans (black or refried) with 3 tortillas
Tacos
29 SOFT CHICKEN TACOS (3)
With lettuce and cheese, and cooked with green peppers and onions
234 TRES TACOS SUPREME
Three tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions and peppers, with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese
252 TRES DE PESCADO
(TILAPIA) Three tilapia fish tacos served with pico de gallo and an order of rice
Vegetarian
91 BEAN BURRITO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND CHALUPA WITH BEANS, CHEESE, TOMATOES AND LETTUCE ON TOP
92 CHALUPA, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS
93 BEAN BURRITO, QUESADLLA AND CHALUPA
94 BEAN TOSTAGUAC, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND RICE
95 CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS
96 TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS
97 FAJITAS VEGETARIAN
Served with grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, rice and tortillas
98 VEGETERIAN QUESADILLA
Stuffed with cheese, grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream
99 TACO SALAD VEGETERIANO
Taco filled with beans and grilled cauliflower, broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese
289 VEGETERIAN TACOS
3 soft or hard shelled tacos with grilled portabella mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans (black or refried)
Combination Dinners
1 ONE TACO, TWO ENCHILADAS AND RICE
2 ONE TACO, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE CHALUPA
3 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TACO AND ONE CHILE RELLENO
4 TWO TACOS, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE CHILE CON QUESO
5 TWO BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS
6 ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS
7 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS
8 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICE AND BEANS
9 ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND ONE CHALUPA
10 TWO BEEF TACOS, RICE AND BEANS
11 ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE TACO AND ONE ENCHILADA
12 ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND BEANS
13 ONE ENCHILADA, BEEF BURRITO AND ONE CHILE RELLENO
14 ONE TACO, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND ONE CHALUPA
15 ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE TAMALE
16 ONE CHALUPA ONE CHILE RELLLENO AND BEEF BURRITO
17 ONE BURRITO, ONE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
18 ONE CHALUPA, CHILE RELLENO AND ONE ENCHILADA
19 ONE CHALUPA, BEEF BURRITO AND ONE ENCHILADA
20 ONE CHILE RELLENO, ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS
21 ONE TACO, ONE BURRITO AND ONE CHALUPA
22 ONE BURRITO, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND ONE TACO
23 ONE TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO, RICE AND BEANS
24 ONE CHILE RELLENO, ONE BEEF BURRITO AND RICE
25 ONE CHALUPA, ONE TACO AND 1 TOSTADA
Desserts
601 FLAN
A Mexican custard served in its own vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and cherry on top
602 SOPAPILLA
Crispy flour tortillas cut in pieces, covered with butter and honey, sprinkled with cinnamon
604 FRIED ICE CREAM
French vanilla ice cream covered with a crunchy coating, fried and covered with honey, whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served in a crunchy, edible flour bowl
605 CHEESECAKE
Cheesecake with whipped cream, chocolate, honey and strawberry sauce
603 XANGOS
Deep fried cheesecake burrito with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, honey and chocolate
609 CHURROS
Three cherry filled cinnamon sticks with honey
312 CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
Lava cake with vanilla ice cream and drizzled in chocolate sauce
Side Orders
61 BEEF TACOS (3)
62 BEEF BURRITOS (2)
63 CHICKEN TAMELS (3)
64 BEEF ENCHILADAS (3)
65 CHALUPAS (2)
66 CHILES RELLENOS (3)
68 EXTRA CHIPS
70 BEEF TACO
71 BEEF ENCHILADA
72 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
73 FRIED BEANS
74 CHILE RELLENO
75 CHICKEN TAMALE
76 SPANISH RICE
77 BEAN CHALUPA - F
78 CORN TORTILLAS (4)
79 FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)
80 TOASTADA - C
81 BURRITO
83 SOUR CREAM
84 PICO DE GALLO
85 SALSA VERDE
86 JALAPENOS
87 QUESADILLA, BEEF OR CHEESE
88 SOFT TACO
89 QUESADILLAS
90 CHICKEN QUESADILLA
291 FAJITA CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA
292 SHRIMP QUESADILLA
296 SMALL SALSA
Food
36 ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO
37 ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS
38 HAMBURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AMERICA CHEESE AND FRENCH FRIES
39 CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND FRENCH FRIES
40 SOFT TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA
41 HOT DOG AND FRECH FRIES
42 CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES
44 MAC AND CHEESE
45 CHEESE PIZZA
