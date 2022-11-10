  • Home
  Haymarket
  El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
El Vaquero West Haymarket 14910 Washington Street

No reviews yet

14910 Washington Street

Haymarket, VA 20169

Appetizers

49 CHEESE NACHOS

$5.00

50 BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS

$5.50

51 EL VAQUERO WEST'S FIESTA PLATTER

$16.00

Consists of four chicken wings, chicken & shredded beef taquitos, and one quesadilla with nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños and guacamole.

60 STUFFED JALAPENOS

$7.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cheese and covered with a crisp batter. Served with lettuce and our house dressing

52 BEEF AND CHICKEN NACHOS

$8.00

54 CHEESE DEIP

$3.49

293 LARGE CHEESE DIP

$11.50

55 GUACOMOLE DIP

$3.50

1000 LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP

$9.00

56 QUESADILLA CON CHORIZO

$4.00

Sausage and cheese quesadilla

58 MEXICAN SOPES

$15.00

3 sopes grilled beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese

606 BUFFALO WINGS

$8.75

608 QUESADILLA ESTEY FRAIZ

$11.00

47 CHORI QUESO

$6.00

Mexican sausage covered in cheese dip sauce

48 3 ENCHILADAS DE MARISCO

$10.75

Seafood enchiladas with rice, shrimp and scallops

219 MEXICAN SPECIAL

$13.00

One tamale, two chicken taquitos Mexicanos and nacho chips with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers and onions

612 CHORI FRIES

$8.50

French fries with chorizo and cheese

Salads/Soup

53 HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, raw onions, bell peppers and grated cheese. House dressing on the side

59 GUACAMOLE SALAD

$6.00

223 TACO SALAD

$12.00

Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans (black or refried), lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream, peppers and onions

607 CHEF SALAD

$7.75

Tortilla bowl filled with avocado, cheese and house dressing. Served with grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes

618 TORTILLA SOUP BOWL

$9.00

Nachos

46 NACHOS GRANDE FOR TWO

$20.00

Grilled steak, chicken, spicy sausage and shrimp with peppers and onions over chips with rice and cheese

220 CHILAQUILES

$10.00

Soft tortilla chips cooked with salsa, chicken and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole

221 NACHO SUPREME

$12.00

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans (black or refried). All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers and onions

242 NACHOS TEJANOS

$14.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp on nacho chips with cheese mixed with grilled onions and green peppers

Fajitas

198 MAZATLAN FAJITAS

$18.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef and Mexican sausage with onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

199 FAJITAS FOR TWO

$27.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp and pork with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

200 TEXAS FAJITAS

$17.00

Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with refried beans with cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas

202 FAJITAS

$15.00

Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried), guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas

203 FAJITA DE CAMARON

$17.75

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tortillas

238 FAJITAS DEL MAR

$19.00

Seafood fajitas: Tilapia fish, scallops and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

204 FAJITAS CARNITAS

$18.00

Pork chunks cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and grilled serrano peppers with fried beans (black or refried), guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

308 FAJITAS PINA LOCO

$18.00

Beef, chicken, torizo with pineapple chunks, grilled onions, peppers. Served with refried beans, guacamole, salad and sour cream

309 CARNE CARMARONES

$16.00

Beef ribeye with 6 garlic shrimp, portabella mushrooms, grilled onions, rice and beans (black or refried)

310 FAJITAS VIARTA

$15.00

Shrimp, mixed vegetable, Ranchero sauce, con queso and Spanish rice

Steaks

207 CASA BLANCA STEAK

$17.00

One T-bone steak covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

208 STEAK EL MEJOR

$17.00

T-bone steak with a baked potato, grilled vegetables, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas and butter on the side

209 STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$17.00

T-bone steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

229 STEAK AND SHRIMP

$20.49

Served with cooked vegetables on top, rice, lettuce, tomato and tortillas

210 STEAK PICADO

$13.00

Beef tips cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

245 TACOS DE CARNE ASADA

$13.50

Chopped grilled steak served with pico de gallo, hot sauce on the side, beans (black or refried) on four corn or three flour tortillas

245 TACOS EL PASTOR

$13.50

Chopped grilled steak served with pico de gallo, hot sauce on the side, beans (black or refried) on four corn or three flour tortillas

246 CARNE ASADA

$14.00

Three slices of grilled steak served with beans (black or refried), a guacamole salad and tortillas

303 BISTECK (T-BONE STEAK)

$17.00

Grilled with Mexican sausage and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

Pasta

302 PASTA MEXICANA

$13.50

(Mexican Pasta) Served with grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions

307 PASTA CAMARON ESCALES

$15.00

Shrimp and scallops with pasta and mixed vegetables

Burritos

Flour tortilla wrapped and filled with meat or beans. Topped with cheese and our own special mild burrito salsa

211 BURRITOS MEXICANOS

$12.50

Two burritos with beef tips, beans (black or refried) and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream

218 BURRITO DELUXE

$12.00

One chicken with bean and one beef with bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese with a red sauce, peppers and onions

240 BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$13.00

Strips of beef or grilled chicken with rice and beans (black or refried) inside. Served with pico de gallo, red hot, cheese sauce on top, and avocado

241 BURRITO DE CARNITAS

$13.00

Pork burrito served with rice, beans (black or refried), green salsa on top and cheese

251 BURRITO TEXANO

$16.00

Burrito with shrimp, chicken & beef, rice, beans (black or refried) with grilled peppers, onions, cheese dip on top, green and red sauce

212 CHIMICHANGA

$12.50

Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions

31 CHICKEN BURRITOS

$10.00

Two chicken burritos with shredded cheese, burritos sauce and cheese.

311 BURRITO NORTENO

$13.50

Two burritos: One steak with beans (black or refried), One carnitas (pork) with beans, covered with con queso on top

Quesadillas

A Mexican version of a turnover or grilled cheese sandwich made by folding a flour tortilla in half and cooked with cheese inside over low heat

227 QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$13.00

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole and sour cream

222 QUESADILLA RELLENA

$11.00

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chicken or beef and beans (black or refried). Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice. Chicken is cooked with onions and peppers

239 QUESADILLA FAJITAS DE POLLO O CARNE

$13.00

Strips of chicken or beef with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and lettuce. Served with rice and cooked with onions and peppers

301 QUESADILLA DE MAR

$14.00

Served with Tilapia, Scallops, and Shrimp. Grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice

228 QUESADILLA TEXANOS

$16.00

With gilled beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with grilled peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of rice, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and refried beans.

Enchiladas

30 ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$11.00

Three chicken enchiladas with mole poblano and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans (black or refried), peppers and onions

215 ENCHILADA SUPREME

$11.00

Supreme combination of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers & onions

305 ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$11.00

Three enchiladas filled with scallops; served with rice, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

224 ENCHILADAS VERDES

$11.00

Two chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa, rice & beans (black or refried), peppers & onions

225 FAJITA ENCHILADAS

$11.00

(Chicken or Beef) Three enchiladas served with grilled chicken or beef with grilled peppers, onions, rice and beans (black or refried). Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Chicken

26 PEPITO

$10.00

One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers and onions

28 MEXICAN CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

A chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack cheese and a fried jalapeño. Served with fries.

34 POLLO ASADO

$13.00

Three grilled chicken breasts with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas

35 CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Chicken breast and French fries served with lettuce, tomatoes and raw onions

248 POLLO LOCO

$13.00

Three grilled chicken breasts with Ranchero sauce on top. Sered with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas

249 CHORI POLLO

$14.50

Three grilled chicken breasts covered in cheese dip sauce with Mexican “chorizo” sausage. Served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, guacamole and tortillas

250 FLAUTAS FRITAS

$13.50

Three fried chicken or beef flautas, topped with green sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato on the side

304 MOLCAJETE

$18.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, chile, onions, tomatoes with serrano. Served with three tortillas

306 A.C.O

$12.50

Grilled chicken and shrimp with rice, topped with cheese dip. Served with four tortillas

263 POLLO FANDIDO

$12.50

2 fried burritos with shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans (black or refried), lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Seafood

230 GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$13.50

Grilled shrimp mixed with cauliflower, broccoli, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese, avocado and your choice of dressing

213 CAMARONES CON ARROZ

$13.00

Shrimp marinated with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole salad, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas

231 CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.50

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions marinated in a spicy tomotillo. Served with a small salad, rice, guacamole and sour cream

232 GRILLED TUNA

$18.00

Served with grilled vegetables and rice

233 TUNA SALAD

$12.00

Grilled tuna with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers

235 CALDO DE CAMARONES

$16.00

Shrimp soup with vegetables

236 COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$13.50

Shrimp cocktail with avocado slices, pico de gallo, tomatoes & clamato sauce

300 TILAPIA Y CAMARON

$15.50

(Tilapia and Shrimp) with seasoned vegetables, pico de gallo, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchinis, yellow squash and rice

294 SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$13.50

Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried)

296 GRILLED SALMON

$17.50

Two pieces of grilled salmon with grilled peppers, onions and rice.

Specialty Entrees

226 CHILE VERDE

$13.00

Pork chunks in green sauce. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

216 CHILES POBLANOS

$12.50

Two poblano peppers filled with cheese and potatoes, dipped in a special batter with sauce on top. Served with rice and beans (black or refried)

217 CARNITAS

$13.00

Pork chunks cooked seasoned with our special spices, herbs and beer. Served with rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

201 EL VAQUERO WEST

$16.75

A two plate platter served with chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, beef taco, rice, beans (black or refried) & burrito

214 TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$9.50

Two beef and two chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream. Chicken cooked with peppers and onions

247 MEXICAN GRILL

$14.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp served with grilled onions, green peppers, rice, beans (black or refried) and tortillas

205 LA SUPERIOR

$12.00

One burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans

206 MEXICAN PIZZA

$10.00

A pizza with chorizo sausage and jalapeños with cheese and beans

314 CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

With grilled vegetables.

253 MEXICAN WHOPPER

$9.00

A hamburger with lettuce tomatoes, onions, Monterey jack cheese, mayonnaise and peperoncini peppers. Served with fries and a fried jalapeño.

327 CHILE COLORADO

$15.00

Grilled steak with spicy Mexican sausage served with rice and beans (black or refried) with 3 tortillas

Tacos

29 SOFT CHICKEN TACOS (3)

$9.00

With lettuce and cheese, and cooked with green peppers and onions

234 TRES TACOS SUPREME

$10.00

Three tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions and peppers, with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese

252 TRES DE PESCADO

$13.00

(TILAPIA) Three tilapia fish tacos served with pico de gallo and an order of rice

Vegetarian

91 BEAN BURRITO, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND CHALUPA WITH BEANS, CHEESE, TOMATOES AND LETTUCE ON TOP

$11.00

92 CHALUPA, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS

$11.00

93 BEAN BURRITO, QUESADLLA AND CHALUPA

$11.00

94 BEAN TOSTAGUAC, CHEESE ENCHILADA AND RICE

$11.00

95 CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

96 TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

97 FAJITAS VEGETARIAN

$13.50

Served with grilled zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, guacamole salad, sour cream, rice and tortillas

98 VEGETERIAN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Stuffed with cheese, grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream

99 TACO SALAD VEGETERIANO

$11.00

Taco filled with beans and grilled cauliflower, broccoli, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese

289 VEGETERIAN TACOS

$11.00

3 soft or hard shelled tacos with grilled portabella mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans (black or refried)

Combination Dinners

1 ONE TACO, TWO ENCHILADAS AND RICE

$11.00

2 ONE TACO, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE CHALUPA

$11.00

3 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TACO AND ONE CHILE RELLENO

$11.00

4 TWO TACOS, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE CHILE CON QUESO

$11.00

5 TWO BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

6 ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

7 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

8 ONE ENCHILADA, ONE TAMALE, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

9 ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND ONE CHALUPA

$10.00

10 TWO BEEF TACOS, RICE AND BEANS

$11.00

11 ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE TACO AND ONE ENCHILADA

$11.00

12 ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND BEANS

$11.00

13 ONE ENCHILADA, BEEF BURRITO AND ONE CHILE RELLENO

$11.00

14 ONE TACO, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND ONE CHALUPA

$12.50

15 ONE BEEF BURRITO, ONE ENCHILADA AND ONE TAMALE

$12.50

16 ONE CHALUPA ONE CHILE RELLLENO AND BEEF BURRITO

$12.50

17 ONE BURRITO, ONE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS

$12.50

18 ONE CHALUPA, CHILE RELLENO AND ONE ENCHILADA

$12.50

19 ONE CHALUPA, BEEF BURRITO AND ONE ENCHILADA

$12.50

20 ONE CHILE RELLENO, ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$12.50

21 ONE TACO, ONE BURRITO AND ONE CHALUPA

$12.50

22 ONE BURRITO, ONE CHILE RELLENO AND ONE TACO

$12.50

23 ONE TACO, ONE BEEF BURRITO, RICE AND BEANS

$12.50

24 ONE CHILE RELLENO, ONE BEEF BURRITO AND RICE

$12.50

25 ONE CHALUPA, ONE TACO AND 1 TOSTADA

$12.50

Desserts

601 FLAN

$5.00

A Mexican custard served in its own vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and cherry on top

602 SOPAPILLA

$3.00

Crispy flour tortillas cut in pieces, covered with butter and honey, sprinkled with cinnamon

604 FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.50

French vanilla ice cream covered with a crunchy coating, fried and covered with honey, whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served in a crunchy, edible flour bowl

605 CHEESECAKE

$5.50

Cheesecake with whipped cream, chocolate, honey and strawberry sauce

603 XANGOS

$6.00

Deep fried cheesecake burrito with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, honey and chocolate

609 CHURROS

$5.00

Three cherry filled cinnamon sticks with honey

312 CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$6.00

Lava cake with vanilla ice cream and drizzled in chocolate sauce

Side Orders

61 BEEF TACOS (3)

$8.75

62 BEEF BURRITOS (2)

$8.75

63 CHICKEN TAMELS (3)

$9.00

64 BEEF ENCHILADAS (3)

$8.75

65 CHALUPAS (2)

$7.50

66 CHILES RELLENOS (3)

$11.00

68 EXTRA CHIPS

$3.00

70 BEEF TACO

$3.00

71 BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.00

72 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$3.00

73 FRIED BEANS

$3.00

74 CHILE RELLENO

$5.00

75 CHICKEN TAMALE

$4.00

76 SPANISH RICE

$3.00

77 BEAN CHALUPA - F

$3.00

78 CORN TORTILLAS (4)

$2.75

79 FLOUR TORTILLAS (3)

$2.75

80 TOASTADA - C

$4.00

81 BURRITO

$4.75

83 SOUR CREAM

$2.50

84 PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

85 SALSA VERDE

$2.00

86 JALAPENOS

$2.00

87 QUESADILLA, BEEF OR CHEESE

$4.00

88 SOFT TACO

$3.50

89 QUESADILLAS

$9.50

90 CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$5.00

291 FAJITA CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA

$5.50

292 SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$5.75

296 SMALL SALSA

$1.50

36 ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO

$6.50

37 ONE TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$6.50

38 HAMBURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AMERICA CHEESE AND FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

39 CHEESE QUESADILLA, RICE AND FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

40 SOFT TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA

$6.50

41 HOT DOG AND FRECH FRIES

$6.50

42 CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

$6.50

44 MAC AND CHEESE

$6.50

45 CHEESE PIZZA

$6.50

120 FRIED EGGS

$9.50

121 SCRAMBLED EGGS

$8.50

122 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.50

117 HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.00

287 MEXICAN BREAKFAST BISCUIT

$7.50

288 BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket, VA 20169

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

